If you have, then you've probably been to a liminal space . On the Internet, that usually refers to empty rooms, corridors, and even streets that look surreal for some reason. Here we have a compilation of some intriguing liminal spaces, so, if you're looking for some weirdness, scroll away.

Have you ever seen a place that's a bit eerie, unsettling, or even downright creepy ? Maybe it's due to the lighting, the objects that are around you, or just an overall unnerving vibe? Perhaps you've actually been to a similar place? A place that seems like a portal between this world and somewhere else.

#1 Lovely Winter's Day In Amsterdam Share icon

You May Also Like:

#2 Lonely Gas Station Share icon

#3 My Mother-In-Law’s House Flooded Last Night. Took This Pic Before We Started Pumping Water Out, Thought It Looked Surreal Share icon

If you're not familiar with what the term 'liminal space' means, let us enlighten you. There are several different contexts in which people use the term. The word 'liminal' means 'intermediate,' a state, a phase, or a condition. A liminal space therefore is transitional, a threshold of sorts. Liminality isn't always physical, although in the context of this list and the concept of liminal spaces on the Internet, it usually is. Works of gothic literature, for example, are ample with metaphorical liminality. Frankenstein's Creature, for instance, embodies a liminal state of being because he is a living corpse.



#4 This Picture Of Moment Valley Always Felt Liminal Share icon

#5 Movie Theaters Tell No Tales Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 New Fear Unlocked: Indoor Pools With Dim Lighting Share icon

Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights uses the moors as a physical liminal space. Situated between where the two families live, the moors become a sort of bridge between two worlds, two social classes. It's also the place where the relationship between the two protagonists develops the most. In Wuthering Heights, the moors exist as a wild space out of the bounds of society, where certain social norms can be transgressed. Catherine and Heathcliff also appear as ghosts at the moors at the end of the novel, so it's also possible they are a sort of passageway from this world to the next.

#7 Unsure If These Fit Here But It Was Quite A Walk Last Night Share icon

#8 Took This In A Gym, Close To Where I Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Am Currently Working Construction At A New Amazon Fulfillment Center (650,000 Square Feet). This Is The Fourth Of Five Floor. That Is Fog In The Background Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Internet, however, liminal spaces are surreal, eerie, and unsettling. In most cases, they're abandoned or empty (of people) spaces: offices, streets, corridors, hotel hallways, etc. Liminal spaces gained a lot of popularity in 2019 when a post on 4chan about The Backrooms, a particular liminal space, went viral.

#10 Found A Portal To Elsewhere Share icon

#11 Birthday Room In My Local Movie Theater Share icon

#12 This Empty Beach Me And My Girlfriend Saw While Taking A Walk Last Night Share icon

The Internet is very fond of liminal spaces. Twitter page @SpaceLiminalBot has 1.2M followers. The Instagram account @liminalmoods boasts 463k followers. The Reddit community r/LiminalSpaces has almost 800k members. They pride themselves on The Matrix-like aesthetics, with descriptions like "Trip on the verge of reality" and "You've been here before. Wake up."

#13 A Liminal Encounter I Felt Compelled To Share Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 The Creepiest Gas Station On Earth Share icon

#15 Imagine Being The First And Only Person To Show Up Early To Work, Walking Down A Dark Hallway, And As You Walk Past The Break Room You See This From The Corner Of Your Eye Share icon

The surrealism of a liminal space comes from its familiarity. Just like with the concept of the uncanny valley, liminal spaces creep us out and attract us so much at the same time because it's a mix of the known and the unknown. Some point to Giorgio de Chirico's "The Tower" as an example of liminal space in art, yet others say the place for that to work should be more recognizable.

#16 Iron Mine In Virginia That Was Abandoned In The Early 1900s Share icon

#17 This Was My Neighborhood Today Share icon

#18 This Does Not Look Real Share icon

To those living in current times, the aesthetic and concept of liminal spaces seem especially attractive because of the current state of uncertainty our world and society give us. As Jake Pitre writes for The Atlantic, "The pace of modern life seems impossible to keep up with, yet our lived reality does not change. So as society waits for the breaking point to come, liminal spaces make the anticipation of those fears visible, and reaffirm that other people are looking at the world the same way." ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Time To Take Your Exam, Pick A Seat Share icon

#20 The Toilet At My Work Share icon

#21 The Most Liminal Space I’ve Ever Visited Share icon

You might notice that we're struggling with getting to a proper definition for 'liminal spaces' here. That's because it's hard to pin down what they mean exactly. That's why it might be helpful to note what they're not. According to the r/LiminalSpace subreddit, they're not just creepy, surreal, or simply nostalgic.

#22 My Father's Office At Night Share icon

#23 It’s Been 38 Hours And It’s Still Dark Out. Everyone Else On The Cruise Seemingly Vanished Share icon

#24 Sinking Feeling Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

To people who prefer to learn by looking at visuals, The Shining can be a good example of what the Internet means when they talk about liminal spaces. The abandoned and decaying Overlook Hotel with its many hallways evokes a forlorn and uneasy feeling. As the camera follows little Danny riding his tricycle, the fear of the unknown grows even stronger.

#25 My Husband Sent Me This. It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning Share icon

#26 Our Apartment Share icon

#27 Virtual Learning Share icon

The urban legend of The Backrooms is also what inspired the TV series Severance. The show's creator took the idea of a place composed of infinite office spaces and hallways and explored what would happen if we actually put people there; what would happen if we transitioned from our reality to some other?

#28 Fog At The Cemetery Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 The Building Next To The Hotel I'm Staying At Share icon

#30 A Bridge In Norway While Snowing Share icon

But, to me personally, the most interesting representation of a liminal space would be The Black Lodge in Twin Peaks (although a lot of folks on the r/LiminalSpace subreddit would disagree with that). You can't deny how stylish and cool David Lynch's version of an in-between place looks—a waiting room between this life and the next, between reality and the dreamworld.

#31 Empty Mall (Yes, Believe It Or Not This Really Is A Mall) Share icon

#32 Sky Parking Share icon

#33 The View I Had From The Bus Stop At 5 AM This Morning Share icon

#34 Lobby Of An Abandoned Paul Rudolph Masterpiece Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Abandoned Hospital, No Power, No One Inside For Decades. A Light Always On In One Window Share icon

#36 Amphitheater Museum, Lyon Share icon

#37 Something Feels Off Share icon

#38 I Got Lost In This Weird Concrete Area. No One Was Around And The Doors Were Locked Share icon

#39 I Just Wanted To Buy Chocolate Share icon

#40 Do You Remember Your Home? Share icon

#41 Hey Buddy, Sidewalk Ends Here Share icon

#42 Somebody Wants To Play? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Crown Of Birds Share icon

#44 Funeral Home Is Being Turned Into Housing, Totally Empty Except For These In The Basement Share icon

#45 Standing Under The Avala TV Tower, Mountain Avala, Serbia Share icon

#46 A Hotel In The Fog Share icon

#47 I Took This Picture And Left As Quick As Possible This Room Share icon

#48 I Just Woke Up, What Is This Place? This Feels... Familiar (It's Stuttgart Library By The Way) Share icon

#49 Closed Since 1997 Share icon

#50 Abandoned 411 Call Center Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 The Night Bus Share icon

#52 Stairs At College Share icon

#53 Found This On A Walk Share icon

#54 My Place This Morning Share icon

#55 My School Share icon

#56 Nuclear Reactor Core On A Cold, Misty And Foggy Day Share icon

#57 Toys R Us… In The Middle Of Nowhere? Share icon

#58 Accommodation At My School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 This Is A Toilet From My Friend’s Campus Share icon

#60 In My Hospital Share icon

#61 Was Exploring The Massive Old Hilton In Chicago, And Came Across This Room In The Basement Share icon

#62 My Workplace Is Looking A Little Like A Liminal Space Share icon

#63 This Pool At A Hotel I’m Staying At - It Was Quiet Share icon

#64 Escalators To Darkness Share icon

#65 Captured This With My Drone Share icon

#66 Empty MRI Area Of The Hospital I Work At Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 This Tall Guy In My Neighbor’s Yard Always Scares The Hell Out Of Me. It’s 2 Small Trees And A Satellite Dish Share icon

#68 Beach Passageway Share icon

#69 My Local Indoor Playground Is Really Creepy In My Opinion Share icon

#70 I Think This Belongs Here Share icon

#71 Stairs In An Abandoned Orphanage, Italy Share icon

#72 Liminal Neighborhood I Saw Share icon

#73 Took This Pic While Delivering Pizza To An Apartment. Definitely Had A Cool Eerie Vibe Share icon

#74 Choices Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Walking Through This Was Very Surreal Share icon

#76 I Clean Offices At Night, Always Feels A Bit Off Share icon

#77 It's Always So Quiet This Time Of The Day Share icon

#78 You Came A Long Way, And All Is Finally Quiet Share icon

#79 Calm Day At The Beach Share icon

#80 A Friend Just Sent Me This Photo From Delaware And It Looks Like It Would Fit Here Share icon

#81 Anyone Wants A Dr. Pepper? Share icon

#82 I Was At A Bus Station The Other Day, And They Had Windows To This Weird Kitchen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 Liminal Jesus Share icon

#84 Uncanny-Looking Resort I Visited In Kosovo Share icon

#85 Does This Count? Share icon

#86 Skylight Share icon