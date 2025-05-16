ADVERTISEMENT

There's a peculiar feeling one gets in certain places – an empty waiting room late at night, a deserted corridor, or a school hallway during summer break. These are often called 'liminal spaces,' those transitional, in-between spots that can feel both strangely familiar and undeniably eerie. They hover on the edge of memory and expectation, often unsettling yet strangely compelling. These 30 photographs delve into that unique atmosphere, capturing scenes that are at once intriguing and a little bit haunting. It’s a fascinating look at the quiet, often overlooked corners of our world that can evoke such a distinct, almost dreamlike sensation.

#1

I Made It To The Very End Of My Neighborhood, What's Next ?

Empty suburban street with several houses and one small cloud in a clear blue sky, highlighting empty spaces unsettling appeal.

    #2

    A Phone Box In Snow

    A nearly buried phone booth in deep snow creates an unsettling yet fascinating empty space in a nighttime winter scene.

    #3

    Found A Portal To Elsewhere

    Dense forest trees form a dark, empty space in the center, creating an unsettling yet fascinating natural scene.

    #4

    Does This Count? I’m Currently Here. Airport. Alone

    Spacious empty airport terminal with wide tiled floors and illuminated ceiling, evoking unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces.

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    I had an entire airport to myself one night. The TSA guy drove up at the last minute to let me on the plane and then drove off. It was very surreal. They closed that airport soon after.

    #5

    You Look Fine

    Bathroom with distorted black and white checkered walls and floor creating unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces effect.

    #6

    You Should Probably Get Inside Soon

    A large empty green space with a white fence under a dark sky, evoking unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces.

    #7

    Picture I Took A Few Years Ago In Poland

    Empty ski lift chairs suspended in thick fog showing unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces.

    #8

    Lonely Gas Station

    Empty Exxon gas station at night with snow-covered ground and tire tracks, showcasing unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces.

    #9

    My Husband Just Sent Me This. It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning

    Person walking alone through foggy empty space near dark trees, evoking unsettling yet fascinating atmosphere.

    #10

    Old Water Reservoir

    Dark empty space with arched structures partially submerged in water, evoking unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces.

    #11

    What Did You Order?

    UPS delivery truck parked at night with an eerie red sky, creating unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces.

    #12

    Where Am I?

    Unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces shown by surreal, undulating cloud formations over a quiet suburban neighborhood at dusk.

    #13

    For What Would You Ride This?

    Roller coaster shrouded in thick fog, creating unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces in the eerie atmosphere.

    #14

    I’m Dreaming Of This Tonight

    Dimly lit empty indoor pool with calm water, capturing the unsettling yet fascinating atmosphere of empty spaces.

    #15

    Well, That's Not A Good Sign

    Sign in a subway station warning about déjà vu area, highlighting unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces on platform.

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "eth" is censored now? Or did the bot pick up m e t h perchance?

    #16

    No No No. Not Good

    Peeling paint on doors opening to a dark empty room, capturing unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces atmosphere.

    #17

    2020

    Empty highway lanes stretch into the distance, showcasing unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces on a cloudy day.

    #18

    Lovely Winter's Day In Amsterdam

    Snow-covered empty street framed by arched trees, creating unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces in a quiet urban setting.

    #19

    My Mother In Law’s House Flooded Last Night

    Empty indoor space filled with water, creating unsettling yet fascinating empty spaces and reflections by windows and doors.

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    I saw a flooded room like this in a house by a river except that he also had a refrigerator and freezer floating in the middle. They float. Why knew?

    #20

    I Don‘T Want To Dream

    Empty pool with water surface reflecting upside down, creating an unsettling yet fascinating empty space effect.

