Why Are These 30 Empty Spaces So Unsettling Yet Fascinating?
There's a peculiar feeling one gets in certain places – an empty waiting room late at night, a deserted corridor, or a school hallway during summer break. These are often called 'liminal spaces,' those transitional, in-between spots that can feel both strangely familiar and undeniably eerie. They hover on the edge of memory and expectation, often unsettling yet strangely compelling. These 30 photographs delve into that unique atmosphere, capturing scenes that are at once intriguing and a little bit haunting. It’s a fascinating look at the quiet, often overlooked corners of our world that can evoke such a distinct, almost dreamlike sensation.
I Made It To The Very End Of My Neighborhood, What's Next ?
A Phone Box In Snow
Found A Portal To Elsewhere
Does This Count? I’m Currently Here. Airport. Alone
I had an entire airport to myself one night. The TSA guy drove up at the last minute to let me on the plane and then drove off. It was very surreal. They closed that airport soon after.
You Look Fine
You Should Probably Get Inside Soon
Picture I Took A Few Years Ago In Poland
Lonely Gas Station
My Husband Just Sent Me This. It Was Taken On His Way To Work This Morning
Old Water Reservoir
What Did You Order?
Where Am I?
For What Would You Ride This?
I’m Dreaming Of This Tonight
Well, That's Not A Good Sign
"eth" is censored now? Or did the bot pick up m e t h perchance?
No No No. Not Good
2020
Lovely Winter's Day In Amsterdam
My Mother In Law’s House Flooded Last Night
I saw a flooded room like this in a house by a river except that he also had a refrigerator and freezer floating in the middle. They float. Why knew?