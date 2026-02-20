ADVERTISEMENT

In the history of every nation, there are certain turning points that end up altering the entire course of where it’s headed. The thing is, you never truly grasp their significance until long after they’ve passed. Looking back at them, though, it’s remarkable to see how one single event could carry so much weight.

One Redditor asked people to share the most notorious photos of instances that changed their countries forever, and the responses were fascinating. Scroll down to see some of the most compelling ones and maybe discover something new along the way.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Soldiers with red flowers tucked into their helmets and rifles in a powerful photo capturing a moment from all over the world. April 25, 1974, the day of the military takeover that brought down the 48-year dictatorship in Portugal, led by military officers Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho and Salgueiro Maia. Instead of bloodshed, the military used carnations in the barrels of their guns. They gained the support of the people and all the military, starting the democracy in Portugal that exists to this day.

El_Palma89 , mia53/flickr Report

6points
POST
russellbowman_1 avatar
Russell Bowman
Russell Bowman
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the ongoing military struggles in the African colonies, such as Guinea-Bissau, placed a lot of pressure on the military to take action

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Historic powerful photo showing a young African American girl escorted by men in suits outside a government building. Ruby Bridges. An iconic picture depicting what going to school with White kids was like for a Black 6 year old in 1960s America. Ruby’s small stature in isolation to the U.S Marshall’s escorting her, was a pretty powerful illustration of the depth and weight of the Civil Rights Movement. Norman Rockwell went on to paint this picture.

    lynxintheloopx , Uncredited DOJ photographer, restored by Adam Cuerden Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All racists should have a large cactus inserted where the sun does not shine.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Man standing alone in front of a line of military tanks on a city street, a powerful photo from around the world. Surprised no one has included the Tiananmen Square Tank Man

    TheEquestrian13 , Jeff Widener Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    People standing along a road waving at a small airplane flying low, a powerful photo capturing a unique moment worldwide. Baltic way or Baltic chain. Peaceful protest against soviet occupation. Human chain of 675 kilometers

    edgsto1 , Janina Kafemanaitė-Lesickienė Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Man kneeling before a memorial wreath while photographers and guards observe in a powerful photo from around the world. Willy Brandt, West-German chancellor, kneels at the memorial in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1970. Brandt was in Poland to conclude a treaty. Part of the state visit included laying a wreath at the memorial to the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto. There, Brandt unexpectedly sank to his knees, a gesture that was a plea for forgiveness for German crimes during WWII. The kneeling symbolises the Social Democrats' ‘new Ostpolitik’, which establishes a whole series of measures that will shape West Germany for decades. West Germany recognises the GDR as a state. It follows the insight that the reality of two states in Germany must first be acknowledged if it is to be overcome in the long term. West Germany recognises also the border with Poland, treaties are concluded with the CSSR and USSR and so on. Initially, this divides the country into opponents and supporters of this policy. Those in favour vote for the Social Democrats, those against vote for the Conservatives. However, there is a majority in favour and the SPD remains in power until 1982 and even after that, the Conservatives do not noticeably fall behind.

    kiru_56 , Sven Simon Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Powerful photo of a crowded press conference with journalists and cameras capturing the event from around the world. This is Günter Schabowski during a press conference in which he announced new travel laws for the GDR. Because he assumed that these laws would take effect immediately and without delay, people stormed to the border towards West Germany which ultimately lead to the destruction of the Berlin Wall and later German reunification.

    TreasureHunter95 Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Black and white photo showing smoke rising over buildings during the Tulsa race riot, a powerful photo from history. The Tulsa White Supremacy Riots, (and other similar events) destroying the economic and political power of Black Americans

    slavegaius87 , This image is from a postcard in the collection of McFarlin Library Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Black and white powerful photo showing four children sitting on steps next to a sign offering children for sale. Pictured: Lucille Chalifoux, mother of four, hiding her face as the camera snaps the "property" and advertisement on her front lawn. On the top step are Lana, 6, and Rae, 5. Below are Milton, 4, and Sue Ellen, 2. All children were bought. The cheapest price being $2 from gambling for one of the girls. It was locally serculated that the children were bought into slave labor on farms or for nefarious means. Chalifoux was pregnant at the time and would later give birth to her fifth child who was later sold. The decendents of one child's family never met and never found out what happened to their extended family.

    Singapore-slimmy , Bettmann Archive Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in a suit and tie sitting in an official room with a decorated Christmas tree and a flag behind him in a powerful photo setting. It's one of two in our recent history. 1st contender is Yeltsin. "I quit" speech on 31 dec. 1999. Era of Putin began that night.

    fluffyslav , L Kline Report

    4points
    POST
    #10

    Two soldiers face each other closely in a tense moment, capturing a powerful photo from conflict zones worldwide. Oka, Quebec wanted to build a golf course on indigenous burial grounds. Ended up with the military involved.

    MightyClimber , Shaney Komulainen of Canadian Press Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Group of people protesting on a wide street, raising fists and blocking cars in a powerful photo from all over the world. Lee Han Yeol was fatally hit in the head by a teargas canister during a protest in June 1987 in South Korea demanding a democratic presidential election. His death sparked nationwide protests, which led to full democratization of South Korea.

    Secure-Tradition793 , 대한민국역사박물관 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Abandoned building facade showing severe damage and decay, a powerful photo representing urban neglect worldwide. Storming of Iranian Embassy by SAS in 1980. Everything changed in a moment. Nothing had been seen like this in the UK before.

    Ok-Frosting8550 , Steve White2008 Report

    4points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the world, not just the UK.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #13

    Black and white photo capturing a powerful explosion on an urban street in one of the powerful photos from all over the world Photo of the assassination of Carrero Blanco in the early 1970s by the terrorist group ETA; this was the beginning of the end of Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

    Party_Bath_580 , unknown photographer Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Astronaut standing on the moon next to an American flag, one of the powerful photos from all over the world. Even the Vietnam War went on pause as the world watched

    Harvard_Sucks , NASA Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously it was faked by Stanley Kubrick. In order for the fake to look convincing they did film on location though.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Man in yellow sweater carrying child on shoulders standing on busy street among powerful photos from around the world. I was thinking of infamous photos from other countries, and the Omagh Bombing in Ireland comes to mind. I’m surprised it hasn’t shown up in this thread yet, but Bloody Sunday was more significant . Didn’t realize there were photos.

    ZevlorTheTeethling , Unknown author Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Black and white powerful photo of a man speaking to multiple reporters holding microphones during a public event worldwide. This one is fresh in my mind because it happened 50 years ago last week. The dismissal of the ruling government in Australia following an impasse over the budget. “Well may we say God save the Queen, because nothing will save the Governor-General.” The Whitlam Labor government oversaw a lot of social change in Australia in the early 1970s Gough Whitlam's legacy is defined by transformative social and economic reforms, including the introduction of free universal healthcare (Medibank), free tertiary education, and the Family Court of Australia. He also dismantled discriminatory policies like the White Australia policy and pursued international normalization with China.

    emgyres , National Archives of Australia Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Blurry photo of people walking indoors in a busy space, capturing powerful photos from all over the world. This one changed a lot of parents’ attitudes about how safe their kids were and changed the public’s attitude toward getting involved when something seems wrong. For those who don’t know the picture, two 10-year-old boys kidnapped 2-year-old James Bulger, walked him for miles through Liverpool, being seen by dozens of witnesses, then [unalived] him.

    LetTheBloodFlow , unknown - This image is a still taken from a shopping centre CCTV camera Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember seeing this in television. Everything about it was abhorrent. Even the press aftermath was disgusting how it stoked and inflamed people. It showed a very nasty underside to our character in the UK.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Historic black and white photo of a dramatic building facade with smoke rising, a powerful photo from all over the world. In the night from the 27th to the 28th of February 1933, the Reichstag burned. On the 28th of February 1933, President Paul von Hindenburg signed into law the so-called Reichstag Fire Decree, thereby effectively nullifying the most important civil liberties granted by the Weimar Republic's constitution, allowing the Nazis limitless persecution of communists, and their other political opponents.

    DerSven , Unknown author Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Two men engaged in conversation indoors, one wearing a black suit with a pink tie, captured in powerful photos. Still cooking, but hopefully its impact will be soon and significant.

    SendTittiesThx , CNBC Television Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump doing everything he can to distract from the files. Also, recently asked about what the DOJ is doing, he responded they had better things to do. Better than pursue decades of the rich and powerful getting their rocks off over trafficked underage girls? Why do people still support Trump?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Historic black and white photo showing a large group of men gathered around a railway track during powerful moments worldwide. "The Last Spike" was the last piece of the Trans Canada Railway. The railway was used as a physical political binding piece to bring all the provinces together. As well as for transport of people and supplies. To make a country that spanned from the east to the west coast. Also to make sure BC didn't go to the states.

    TheBaykon8r , Library and Archives Canada Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Black and white powerful photo capturing people walking near a lighted helicopter at night in an outdoor setting. CCTV still of President Viktor Yanukovych’s helicopter as he secretly flees Ukraine to Russia during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, this moment marked the collapse of his pro-Kremlin regime and changed our country’s path toward Europe forever

    electron_explorer , BBC News Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Man speaking passionately into multiple microphones at an outdoor event, one of 29 powerful photos from all over the world Viktor Orbán addressing the public about the rejection of russian imperialism and how Hungary should join the European community etc. just 33 years ago at Imre Nagys' re-hearse.

    ErrorMacrotheII , GeneralForgeron Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Young boy placing a rose on a large memorial of red flowers surrounded by a crowd in a powerful photo from around the world. The murder of Swedish PM changed Sweden forever.

    Marshiznit , Holger Ellgaard Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Close-up portrait of a man with gray hair and blue eyes, a powerful photo representing emotions from all over the world. The footage of Prince Andrew at Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion could yet have far greater implications for the entire world.

    smcl2k , Titanic Belfast/flickr Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His Royal Nonceness has been arrested. Things looking shady for Fergie too. I hope this is just the start, but I suspect Andrew will be the sacrificial goat, whilst other offenders get off Scot free.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #25

    Historic group photo featuring diverse men in traditional and military attire, a powerful photo from all over the world. VIVA VILLA! VIVA ZAPATA!!!

    anon , UmbraWolfG2T , Grimaldydj14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Gorilla gently holding a child in water, showcasing a powerful moment captured in photos from all over the world. No words to describe the significance of this day

    anon , ViralHog Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Collapsed electrical tower lying on a grassy field, showcasing a powerful photo of infrastructure damage from all over the world. Icestorm Crisis in Quebec, 1998. The ice rain destroyed a lot of the electrical infrastructure all around the province, some of us lost services for 3-4 weeks. I was in my 4th year of high school at that time, never got back after the crisis. Finished High School at a school for adult (in 2 months) a year later.

    davidberard81 , Olaf2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Two men in military-style clothing warmly embracing in a powerful photo from all over the world. The beginning of the end

    hittocode , Ismael Francisco/Cubadebate Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Black and white photo of Greenpeace ship docked at industrial port, a powerful photo from all over the world. The sinking of our Greenpeace flagship Rainbow Warrior by French covert operation on its way to protest French nuclear testing.

    follow-the-lead , Koen Suyk / Anefo Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!