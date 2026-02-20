One Redditor asked people to share the most notorious photos of instances that changed their countries forever, and the responses were fascinating . Scroll down to see some of the most compelling ones and maybe discover something new along the way.

In the history of every nation, there are certain turning points that end up altering the entire course of where it’s headed. The thing is, you never truly grasp their significance until long after they’ve passed. Looking back at them, though, it’s remarkable to see how one single event could carry so much weight.

#1 April 25, 1974, the day of the military takeover that brought down the 48-year dictatorship in Portugal, led by military officers Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho and Salgueiro Maia. Instead of bloodshed, the military used carnations in the barrels of their guns. They gained the support of the people and all the military, starting the democracy in Portugal that exists to this day.

#2 Ruby Bridges. An iconic picture depicting what going to school with White kids was like for a Black 6 year old in 1960s America. Ruby’s small stature in isolation to the U.S Marshall’s escorting her, was a pretty powerful illustration of the depth and weight of the Civil Rights Movement. Norman Rockwell went on to paint this picture.

#3 Surprised no one has included the Tiananmen Square Tank Man

#4 Baltic way or Baltic chain. Peaceful protest against soviet occupation. Human chain of 675 kilometers

#5 Willy Brandt, West-German chancellor, kneels at the memorial in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1970. Brandt was in Poland to conclude a treaty. Part of the state visit included laying a wreath at the memorial to the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto. There, Brandt unexpectedly sank to his knees, a gesture that was a plea for forgiveness for German crimes during WWII. The kneeling symbolises the Social Democrats' ‘new Ostpolitik’, which establishes a whole series of measures that will shape West Germany for decades. West Germany recognises the GDR as a state. It follows the insight that the reality of two states in Germany must first be acknowledged if it is to be overcome in the long term. West Germany recognises also the border with Poland, treaties are concluded with the CSSR and USSR and so on. Initially, this divides the country into opponents and supporters of this policy. Those in favour vote for the Social Democrats, those against vote for the Conservatives. However, there is a majority in favour and the SPD remains in power until 1982 and even after that, the Conservatives do not noticeably fall behind.

#6 This is Günter Schabowski during a press conference in which he announced new travel laws for the GDR. Because he assumed that these laws would take effect immediately and without delay, people stormed to the border towards West Germany which ultimately lead to the destruction of the Berlin Wall and later German reunification.

#7 The Tulsa White Supremacy Riots, (and other similar events) destroying the economic and political power of Black Americans

#8 Pictured: Lucille Chalifoux, mother of four, hiding her face as the camera snaps the "property" and advertisement on her front lawn. On the top step are Lana, 6, and Rae, 5. Below are Milton, 4, and Sue Ellen, 2. All children were bought. The cheapest price being $2 from gambling for one of the girls. It was locally serculated that the children were bought into slave labor on farms or for nefarious means. Chalifoux was pregnant at the time and would later give birth to her fifth child who was later sold. The decendents of one child's family never met and never found out what happened to their extended family.

#9 It's one of two in our recent history. 1st contender is Yeltsin. "I quit" speech on 31 dec. 1999. Era of Putin began that night.

#10 Oka, Quebec wanted to build a golf course on indigenous burial grounds. Ended up with the military involved.

#11 Lee Han Yeol was fatally hit in the head by a teargas canister during a protest in June 1987 in South Korea demanding a democratic presidential election. His death sparked nationwide protests, which led to full democratization of South Korea.

#12 Storming of Iranian Embassy by SAS in 1980. Everything changed in a moment. Nothing had been seen like this in the UK before.

#13 Photo of the assassination of Carrero Blanco in the early 1970s by the terrorist group ETA; this was the beginning of the end of Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

#14 Even the Vietnam War went on pause as the world watched

#15 I was thinking of infamous photos from other countries, and the Omagh Bombing in Ireland comes to mind. I’m surprised it hasn’t shown up in this thread yet, but Bloody Sunday was more significant . Didn’t realize there were photos.

#16 This one is fresh in my mind because it happened 50 years ago last week. The dismissal of the ruling government in Australia following an impasse over the budget. “Well may we say God save the Queen, because nothing will save the Governor-General.” The Whitlam Labor government oversaw a lot of social change in Australia in the early 1970s Gough Whitlam's legacy is defined by transformative social and economic reforms, including the introduction of free universal healthcare (Medibank), free tertiary education, and the Family Court of Australia. He also dismantled discriminatory policies like the White Australia policy and pursued international normalization with China.

#17 This one changed a lot of parents’ attitudes about how safe their kids were and changed the public’s attitude toward getting involved when something seems wrong. For those who don’t know the picture, two 10-year-old boys kidnapped 2-year-old James Bulger, walked him for miles through Liverpool, being seen by dozens of witnesses, then [unalived] him.

#18 In the night from the 27th to the 28th of February 1933, the Reichstag burned. On the 28th of February 1933, President Paul von Hindenburg signed into law the so-called Reichstag Fire Decree, thereby effectively nullifying the most important civil liberties granted by the Weimar Republic's constitution, allowing the Nazis limitless persecution of communists, and their other political opponents.

#19 Still cooking, but hopefully its impact will be soon and significant.

#20 "The Last Spike" was the last piece of the Trans Canada Railway. The railway was used as a physical political binding piece to bring all the provinces together. As well as for transport of people and supplies. To make a country that spanned from the east to the west coast. Also to make sure BC didn't go to the states.

#21 CCTV still of President Viktor Yanukovych’s helicopter as he secretly flees Ukraine to Russia during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, this moment marked the collapse of his pro-Kremlin regime and changed our country’s path toward Europe forever

#22 Viktor Orbán addressing the public about the rejection of russian imperialism and how Hungary should join the European community etc. just 33 years ago at Imre Nagys' re-hearse.

#23 The murder of Swedish PM changed Sweden forever.

#24 The footage of Prince Andrew at Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion could yet have far greater implications for the entire world.

#25 VIVA VILLA! VIVA ZAPATA!!!

#26 No words to describe the significance of this day

#27 Icestorm Crisis in Quebec, 1998. The ice rain destroyed a lot of the electrical infrastructure all around the province, some of us lost services for 3-4 weeks. I was in my 4th year of high school at that time, never got back after the crisis. Finished High School at a school for adult (in 2 months) a year later.

#28 The beginning of the end