Today, we dove into a Reddit community that’s all about sharing the coolest human-made objects you’ve ever seen—from tiny tools and quirky inventions to jaw-dropping art and ancient finds. Keep scrolling to time-travel through history, one amazing artifact at a time.

There’s something kind of magical about looking at stuff from the past; it’s like a tiny peek into how people lived, worked, and created long before we were around. Sure, lots of these treasures sit in museums, but thanks to the internet, we can check them all out without leaving our couch.

#1 The Mummy Of King Tutankhamun Was Laid Inside 3 Coffins Nested Within Each, With The Innermost Coffin Made Of 110.4 Kg Of Solid Gold For the first time since his tomb was opened 100 years ago, the 3 coffins will be displayed together at the new Grand Egyptian Museum



#2 Hidden Painting Showing St George Slaying A Dragon Found Behind A 16th Century Painting Titled “Life Of San Severo” Church of Saint George Maggiore in Naples, Italy - Discovered during restoration. Link to video in comments



#3 The Pine Trees Screen The Pine Trees screen is a pair of six-panel folding screens, by Hasegawa Tōhaku, that depicts a view of Japanese pine trees in the mist, with parts of the trees visible and parts obscured. The screens, made in the late 16th century, were designated as a National Treasure of Japan in 1952



#4 X-Ray Scans Of Carreño De Miranda's 1681 Portrait Of The King Charles II Of Spain Reveal That The Artist Painted Over An Earlier Portrait Of The King When He Was Much Younger

#5 Joseph Ducreux (1735-1802) A French Painter Famous For His Unorthodox Self Portraits

#6 The Stone Of Destiny On The Hill Of Tara Was The Coronation Stone For The High Kings Of Ireland. It Was Said To Let Out A Roar When The Rightful King Touched It

#7 The Marching Bear Group Is Made Up Of 10 Bear-Shaped Mounds, Built By The Early Native Americans Between 1250-900 Years Ago The group which was first mapped in 1910, is located at Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa, USA



#8 The Shaman Of Bad Dürrenberg Are The Remains Of A 25-35 Year Old Woman, Who Was Burried 8600 To 9000 Year Ago In Germany Around her, were the remains of an extraordinary head-dress, made from the bones and teeth of different animals such as deer, wild boar, crane and turtle



#9 The Roman Amphitheatre Of Catania In Sicily, 2nd Century CE The city of Catania has been buried by lava a total of 17 times in recorded history, and in layers under the present-day city are the Roman city that preceded it, and the Greek city before that



#10 A Roman Temple-Theater Complex Rediscovered By Chance On February 2000 In Monte San Nicola, Italy. Located On A Tip Of A Mountain (About 450 M Above Sea Level ), The Complex Dates Back To The 4th Century BCE

#11 Roman Bird-Shaped Glass Vessels Were Used As Perfume Bottle The liquid was sealed inside the vessels and the tip of the tail had to be broken to remove the perfume. The one in the bottom picture (dated to the 1st century CE) is still intact and filled with the scented content



#12 The Final Edict Of Emperor Wu Of Han, One Of The Most Significant Ancient Chinese Emperors, 87 BC It was an instruction to his crown prince. Preserved by a copy on a piece of wood discovered in 1977. Full translation:



制詔皇太子：朕體不安，今將絕矣；與地合同，終不復起。謹視皇天之嗣，加增朕在。善遇百姓，賦斂以理；存賢近聖，必聚諝士；表教奉先，自致天子。胡亥自圮，滅名絕紀。審察朕言，終身毋己。蒼蒼之天不可得久視，堂堂之地不可得久履，道此絕矣。告後世及其子孫：忽忽錫錫，恐見故里，毋負天地，更亡更在，上顧錦廬，下敦閭里。人固當死，慎毋敢妄。



Imperial Edict to the Crown Prince:



My body is unwell, and now my time has come to an end; I shall return to the earth and never rise again. Carefully observe the mandate of Heaven and strengthen what I have established. Treat the common people with kindness and levy taxes with reason. Keep virtuous and wise men close, and be sure to gather worthy scholars. Promote moral teachings and honor the ancestors and shall you attain the position of Son of Heaven. Huhai (the second emperor of Qin) destroyed himself, his name perished, and his legacy was erased from history. Examine my words carefully and adhere to them for your entire life.



The vast heavens cannot be gazed upon forever, and the grand earth cannot be trodden upon eternally, thus my journey ends here.



To future generations and their descendants: Be vigilant and cautious, for you may one day be forced to return to common status. Do not betray Heaven and Earth; whether one perishes or endures, fate will decide. Look up to the resplendent palace above, and care for the common people below. All men must die, so be mindful and do not act recklessly.



#13 The Evolution Of The Great Wave Off Kanagawa: The 4 Versions That Hokusai Painted Over Nearly 40 Years. From Top To Bottom: The 1st When He Was 33 In 1792, The 2nd When He Was 44 In 1803, The 3rd When He Was 46 In 1805, And Finally The 4th And The Most Famous When He Was 72 In 1831 [736x1966] The 4 versions that Hokusai painted over nearly 40 Years.



From top to bottom:



the 1st when he was 33 in 1792,



the 2nd when he was 44 in 1803,



the 3rd when he was 46 in 1805,



and finally the 4th and the most famous when he was 72 in 1831



#14 The Bronze Head Of Medusa (120 Ad), A Remarkable Artifact That Exemplifies Roman Art And Mythology, Unearthed At Hadrian’s Villa In Tivoli, Italy Hadrian's Villa was an extravagant retreat for Emperor Hadrian, showcasing the grandeur and opulence of the Roman elite



#15 Marriage Vow 1450 Years Ago "I take you to be my wife, hold you, clothe you as far as my wealth allows. I won't invite friends for drinking-party if you are opposed to it or I'm liable for a penalty fee of 18 solidi(!)". Papyrus 1756, from Egypt, now at the British Library



#16 Hairbun Cover And Hairpin Carved From White Jade. China, 960-1644 AD

#17 Prehistoric Mirrors From Turkey, C.6400 Bce: These Are The Oldest Manufactured Mirrors In The World, Dating Back To More Than 8,000 Years Ago; They Were Meticulously Crafted From Pieces Of Obsidian

#18 Gold Brooch Shaped Like A Nest With Pearl Eggs. Sweden, 1866

#19 Tomb Of Pharaoh Tutankhamun (1323 Bc) — The Only Unlooted Royal Tomb Ever Found, With Over 5,000 Pristine Artifacts Sealed For 3,245 Years

#20 The Changing Room Of A Luxurious Private Baths, Recently Unearthed In Pompeii

#21 L'orange Variee, A Perfume Set By Les Parfums De Marcy, Created In 1925

#22 The Tara Brooch, Late 7th-Early 8th C., Widely Considered The Finest Celtic Brooch Ever Found In Ireland

#23 An Ancient Roman Mosaic Depicting A Rabbit Driving A Chariot Pulled By Geese. Now Housed At The Louvre Museum

#24 The Grand Staircase Inside Castel Savoia, A Castle Built For Queen Margherita Of Savoy In Gressoney-Saint-Jean, Italy, Between 1899 And 1904

#25 A 700-Year-Old Well-Preserved Lacquer Coffin Dating Back To The Yuan Dynasty (1206-1368), Discovered In East China's Jiangsu Province In 2018

#26 The Theodosian Walls (The Walls Of Constantinople), The Strongest Fortification Of Humanity For Over A Millennium

Well, archaeological artifacts are treasures that definitely need to be preserved, because each one tells a story about our past. Just like the finds in these posts, they give us a glimpse into how people lived, worked, and created throughout history. Some are tiny and delicate, others massive and mind-blowing but all carry a piece of our shared story.

#27 In 1938, 17 Brass And Copper Heads And The Upper Half Of A Brass Figure (Dated To The 14th-15th Century Ce) Were Found They were found by accident during house building works at Ife in Nigeria. The realism and sophisticated craftsmanship of the objects challenged Western conceptions of African art



#28 The Sweet Track Is A 5830-Year-Old Neolithic Timber Walkway, Located In The Somerset Levels In England And Discovered In 1970 It was originally part of a network of tracks built to provide a dry path across the marshy ground



#29 A 1100 Year-Old Viking Sword Has Been Pulled From An Oxfordshire River In A Rare Discovery Unearthed By A Magnet Fisherman The weapon was found in the River Cherwell last year and has now been confirmed to date back to between 850–975 AD



#30 The Colossal 3,200-Year-Old Statue Of Ramesses II, Which Is 11 Meters Tall And Weighs 83 Tons It was discovered in 1820, broken into six pieces at Mit Rahina near ancient Memphis, where it lay for several decades. It is now in the entrance hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum



#31 Bronze Axe Or Mace Heads. Anatolia, Hattian Civilization, 2300-2000 BC

#32 Diamond Spectacles From India, C.1620-1660 CE These spectacles have diamond lenses that were cut from a single 200-300 carat diamond, and they're so clear and so flat that it almost looks like the lenses are missing



#33 Pair Of Silk Knitted Stockings Embroidered With Sequins And Beads, France, 1900

#34 Paintings From The Horse Period (2000-50 Bce) In Tassili N'ajjer, Algeria They show two women with long flowing dresses and young warriors in short skirts.These figures originally would have had white ‘stick’ heads which have now disappeared



#35 A 1958 Photograph Of Monument 3 (Locally Known As El Dios Del Mundo, The God Of The Earth), At The Archaeological Site Of El Baúl In Guatemala. 600-900 Ce, Cozumalhuapa Culture

#36 3,000-Year-Old Ornate Dagger Found On Poland’s Baltic Coast

#37 3 Year Old Discovers 3,800 Year Old Artifact During A Family Outing In Tel Azeka, Israel. Experts Identified The Find As A Canaanite Seal Or Scarab

#38 A 12,000-Year-Old Carving Of A Wild Donkey, Discovered On A Stone In Karahantepe, A Neolithic Settlement In Turkey

#39 Bowl. Iran, Ilkhanid Dynasty, Late 13th-Mid 14th C. Stonepaste; Painted In Black-Under-Turquoise Glaze. Loaned To The Museum Of Fine Arts, Houston

#40 The Sarcophagus Of Constantina Is The 4th Century Coffin Of Constantina, Daughter Of Emperor Constantine I It is made from a single slab of red porphyry, an exceptionally hard stone which was difficult to carve. The richly detailed carvings show cupids making wine



#41 This Is Not Glass. This 11th Century Fatimid Ewer Was Made From A Single Block Of Rock Crystal, One Of The Hardest Minerals To Carve. There Are Seven Similar Ewers In Existence.

#42 A Woman's Leather Sandal Decorated With A Topaz, Found In A Well At Saalburg Roman Fort In Germany. 100-150 Ce, Now Housed At The Saalburg Museum

#43 Cong, 3300–2200 B.c. Congs Are Straight, Rectangular Jade Tubes With A Circular Bore. They Were Made All Over Ancient China, And No One Knows Why

#44 A Half-Mourning Dress, Now Housed At The Metropolitan Museum The black accents of a mid 1890s gown & the violet silk proclaiming loss whilst at the same time indicating that a period of time has passed. The wearer is no longer in full mourning so this colour palette is acceptable



#45 Knossos Palace Famous Dolphins Fresco Destroyed Due To Neglect

#46 George Washington's Revolutionary War Folding Camp Bed, 1775-1780

#47 One Of The Greatest Works Of Chinese Art Is The Blue-Green Landscape Painting Titled "A Thousand Li Of Rivers And Mountains" By Wang Ximeng Wang made the painting in 1113 CE at the age of 18, using azurite and malachite colours. Now housed at the Palace Museum in Beijing



#48 Knife With Lapis Lazuli Handle. China, Qing Dynasty, 18th Century

#49 A 3000-Year-Old Petroglyph In Val Camonica, Italy, Nicknamed "The Astronauts"

#50 Newley Discovered Nazca Kitty Glyph Discovered During Remodeling Experts Say Dates To 200 B.c. To 100 B.C.

#51 The Mold Gold Cape Is A Ceremonial Cape Of Solid Sheet-Gold From Wales Dating From About 1900–1600 Bce In The British Bronze Age It was found at Bryn yr Ellyllon burial mound near Mold, Flintshire in 1833, and is now housed at the British Museum in London



#52 Wedding Dress Of Hedvig Elisabeth Charlotte Of Holstein-Gottorp She married her cousin Charles, Duke of Södermanland, in Stockholm on 7 July 1774 at age 15. The marriage was arranged by King Gustav III to provide the throne of Sweden with an heir. Royal Armory of Sweden



#53 Harmondsworth Great Barn Is A Medieval Barn On The Former Manor Farm In The Village Of Harmondsworth

#54 According To Local Traditions, This Is The Tomb Of Adam, The First Man Found at a remote necropolis in Western Uzbekistan. Pilgrims enlarge the mausoleum every year as local lore believes the end of the world occurs when the last brick falls



#55 A New Room With Frescoes Depicting The Initiation Into The Mysteries And The Dionysiac Procession Was Discovered In Pompeii

#56 Celtic Treasure Of Manching: 2,100-Year-Old Gold Hoard (3,7kg) Stolen In 2022 And Melted Down

#57 The Carpet Merchant, By Jean-Léon Gérôme. France, 1887

#58 Denmark Repatriates The Statue Head Of Roman Emperor Septimius Severus To Turkey The atrifact, which was stolen during illegal excavations in the 1960s, is significant due to its connection to ancient Lycia, a once-flourishing Roman province in what is now modern-day Turkey



#59 The Vore Buffalo Jump, In Wyoming It's a sinkhole that was used between 1500-1800 CE by Native American hunters, and which was deep enough to cause the crippling or death of bison which were stampeded into it. The site is estimated to contain the remains of 20,000 buffalo



#60 Rock Eagle Effigy Mound Is An Archaeological Site In Georgia, USA It's estimated to have been constructed between 1000 BCE-1000 CE. The earthwork was built up of thousands of pieces of quartzite laid in the mounded shape of a large bird (102 ft long, and 120 ft wide)



#61 Throne Of Queen Eurydice I Of Macedon (410-369 Bce), Mother Of Philip II And Grandmother Of Alexander The Great The throne was found in her tomb, which was discovered in 1987 in Vergina, Greece, along with other royal Macedonian tombs



#62 Zoot Suit, 1940–1942, Los Angeles County Museum Of Art

#63 Textile With Woven Feline Figure. Pre-Colombian Peru, Created Between 900-1430 Ce. Housed With The British Museum, But Not Currently On Display

#64 This Single Lost Sock Was Probably found In akhmim (Ipu in ancient Egypt) It is composed of 4 different colored wools in non-continuous stripes of color involving a knot+loop technique which produced a flexible ribbed cloth with twill type patterning between the ribs. 4th-5th century AD



#65 A Pair Of 1,500-Year-Old Lady’s Sandals With A Sweet Message In Greek Was Recently Discovered During Digs Associated With The Marmaray Project In Istanbul The inscription reads “Use in health, lady, wear in beauty and happiness.”



#66 Roman Cameo Commissioned To Herophilos, Son Of Dioscurides, By Emperor Tiberius. The Carver’s Signature Can Be Seen In The Lower Right Corner; 20 BCE

#67 The Butcher's Hall Of Hildesheim, Before Its Destruction In Wwii. Germany, Originally Built In 1529

#68 The Green Stone Lying In One Of The Storerooms Of The Temple Complex In Hattusa, Which Was The Capital Of The Hittite Empire Until It Was Destroyed Around 1200 BC The stone, which is thought to have been made from serpentinite, may have played a role in some religious cult



#69 Silk Vest Worn By King Charles I Of England During His Beheading On Charges Of Treason In January 1649

#70 The Vank Cathedral In Isfahan, Where East Meets West, Is A Rare Fusion Of Persian And Armenian Architecture, Built In 1606 Ad By Iranian Armenians

#71 Handmade Bespoke Button Boots From The Late 1800s. Swedish Or German Origin, Designer Unknown. Bata Shoe Museum

#72 A Parthian Necklace, Despite Being 2,000 Years Old, Is In Pristine Condition And Retaining Even Its Chains

#73 When A Roman Mosaic Was Discovered In Modern-Day Turkey, It Was Found To Be So Well Made That It Preserved The Wave Of An Earthquake Without Breaking The Pattern

#74 This Exquisitely Enameled Silver Rapier, Dating To 1601, Is A Magnificent Example Of The Elaborate Craftsmanship Of German Swordsmiths During The Renaissance, Used For Both Dueling And Self-Defense

#75 1300-Year-Old Arrow Found On The Surface Of Glacial Ice In Norway

#76 My Best Ancient Coins I've Found While Metal Detecting

#77 Made ~2000bc, The Lurgan Canoe Is The Oldest Boat Ever Found In Ireland. At 15m, It’s Also 1 Of The Longest Dugout Canoes Ever Found In Europe

#78 In The 1780s, A Fisherman In Norway Discovered This Basalt Axe In Fiskum Lake The axe is dated to 2850-2350 BCE, and weighs almost 700 grams. Now housed at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Norway



#79 The Statue Of Queen Hatshepsut (1505–1458 Bc), One Of Ancient Egypt’s Most Powerful And Influential Pharaohs, At Her Mortuary Temple Complex In Deir El-Bahari

#80 A Going-Away Dress It consists of bodice and matching skirt, in fine blue wool broadcloth decorated with a scrolling border design in applied slightly purple-blue solid cut pile silk velvet, navy ribbed silk, wide and narrow navy silk braids. Made in 1899 CE, Glasgow Museums



#81 Snuff Bottle Shaped Like Corn, Carved Out Of Yellow Jade. China, Qing Dynasty, 1750-1830

#82 Spear With Persian Inscription That Says "Constantly It Drinks The Water From The Fountainhead Of The Heart". Iran, 1594