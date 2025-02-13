ADVERTISEMENT

With all the knowledge and technology we have today, it’s mind-blowing to think about how ancient civilizations thrived without them. Yet, they built towering structures, crafted intricate jewelry, and created breathtaking art—some of which we can’t even recreate because the techniques have been lost to time.

So, let’s take a moment to appreciate the brilliance of the past. Below, you’ll find fascinating artifacts and relics that showcase the ingenuity of ancient societies. Scroll through and upvote your favorites!

More info: Reddit | Instagram

#1

The Ancient Necropolis Of Powerful Persian Kings. Here You See Roman Emperor Philippus Arabs Kneeling In Front Of Persian King Shapur I, Begging For Peace, And The Standing Emperor Represents Valerian Who Was Taken Captive By The Persian Army In 260 Ad

Ancient civilizations' artifact: a man observes a large rock relief depicting a historical scene with figures on horseback.

anon Report

    #2

    10,000-Year-Old Dabous Giraffes In Niger

    Ancient civilization rock carvings of giraffes in a desert landscape.

    Minister_of_Trade Report

    #3

    A Bird Looking At Statue Of Griffin (Persepolis)

    Ancient artifact sculpture resembling a mythical creature with a bird nearby, showcasing ancient civilizations.

    Adventurous-Job-6304 Report

    #4

    Egyptian Faience Beaded Fishnet Dress Dating From The Fourth Dynasty, C. 2550 Bce

    Ancient civilizations artifact: a beaded dress on a mannequin with intricate patterns, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    Beeninya Report

    #5

    Bellarijia, Jendouba, Tunisia

    Ancient civilizations' artifacts in a historic site with mosaic floor art and stone columns.

    Akkeri Report

    #6

    In The 1980s, The Breathtaking Tomb Of Queen Nefertari, The Great Royal Wife Of Pharaoh Ramesses II, Underwent A Remarkable Restoration LED By Italian Restorer Lorenza D’alessandro And Her Team

    An archaeologist restores ancient civilization artifacts on a mural inside a historical site.

    thisisancient Report

    #7

    The Ksar Draa In Timimoun, Algeria, Is An Ancient Ruin That Stands Out In The Middle Of An Ocean Of Dunes

    Ancient civilizations artifact partially buried in desert sands, showcasing historical remnants.

    thisisancient Report

    #8

    Memento Mori Mosaic Recovered From The Doomed City Of Pompeii, 30 Bc - 14 Ad. As The Wheel Of Fortune Turns, It Can Make The Rich Poor And The Poor Rich, With Death Never Far And Life Hanging By A Thread: When It Breaks, The Soul (The Butterfly) Flies Off. And Thus Are All Made Equal

    Mosaic of skull and objects, showcasing artifacts from ancient civilizations.

    WestonWestmoreland Report

    #9

    Roman Mosaic Depicting The Trojan War Found In Syria Two Years Ago

    Ancient civilizations' artifacts: intricate mosaic depicting mythological scenes, with an excavation site in the background.

    Akkeri Report

    #10

    It Is Quite Astounding To See The 600-Year Progression From Ancient Greek Sculptures! Ancient Sculptures Showing Evolution Of Greek Art From 600 Bc To 1st Ad, Not Typically Seen In History Textbooks

    Ancient civilization artifacts: six classical sculptures from 600 BC to 1st AD, showcasing historical artistry.

    theanti_influencer75 Report

    #11

    A Massive 2700-Year-Old, 18-Ton Statue Of An Assyrian Deity That Was Excavated In Iraq In November 2023

    Workers excavating a large winged statue, an artifact from ancient civilizations.

    kooneecheewah Report

    #12

    Persian King Mithridates Shaking Hands With Greek God Heracles

    Ancient civilizations' stone relief depicting two figures in a historic handshake, showcasing intricate detailing and craftsmanship.

    Adventurous-Job-6304 Report

    #13

    A 1,550-Year-Old Byzantine Mosaic Found In Istanbul Depicts A Scene From Rural Life. It Is On Display At The Great Palace Mosaic Museum

    Mosaic artifact depicting an ancient civilization scene with a man and a donkey.

    haberveriyo Report

    #14

    Funeral Portrait Of An Egyptian Woman Named Aline, Found In An Ancient Egyptian Grave In Hawara From The Time Of Tiberius Or Hadrian, C. 42 Bc - Ad 138. She Would Be Found With 7 Others, Including Her 2 Daughters And Husband

    Ancient artifact portrait showcasing a woman with curly hair, wearing earrings and a necklace.

    Beeninya Report

    #15

    New Discovery In Saqqara, Giza, Egypt, As It Was Painted Yesterday

    An archaeologist uncovers ancient artifacts in a tomb, revealing insights into ancient civilizations.

    mahmoud50569 Report

    #16

    Gold Scythian Pectoral, Or Neckpiece, From A Royal Kurgan In Tolstaya Mogila, Pokrov, Ukraine, Dated To The Second Half Of The 4th Century Bc

    Golden artifact showcasing intricate designs from ancient civilizations, featuring animal motifs and elaborate craftsmanship.

    Effective_Reach_9289 Report

    #17

    The Western Staircase Leading To The Roof Of The Temple Of The Goddess Hathor, Egypt. 2300 Years Old

    V391Pegasi Report

    #18

    The Craftsmanship Inside Of The 11th Century Sas-Bahu Temple In Nagda, Rajasthan, India

    Intricately carved ancient temple columns showcasing artifacts of ancient civilizations.

    team-spartans Report

    #19

    Elephanta Cave Temples, Mumbai, India | 5th Century Ce

    Ancient civilizations artifacts with large stone sculptures in a cave, accompanied by visitors in colorful attire.

    Kaliyugsurfer Report

    #20

    125 Ton Stone Perfectly Placed At Sacsayhuaman Peru — An Incredible Feat Of Megalithic Masonry

    Person next to massive stone wall, showcasing artifacts from ancient civilizations.

    anon Report

    #21

    2,000 Year Old Sapphire Ring Likely Belonging To Caligula: The Infamous Ancient Roman Emperor Who Ruled In 37 A.d. Carved Into The Sapphire Is A Portrait His Last Wife, Caesonia

    Ancient civilizations artifact: intricately carved blue ring with gold interior, depicting historical engravings.

    YasMysteries Report

    #22

    Medieval Ruins Of Great Zimbabwe, Settled In 1000 Ce, Modern Day Zimbabwe

    Ancient stone ruins with large trees, offering a glimpse into ancient civilizations.

    Informal-Emotion-683 Report

    #23

    A 10 Foot Tall Stone Statue From The 6th Century That Was Uncovered By A Potato Farmer In Kyrgyzstan In 2022

    A person stands next to an ancient artifact sculpture in an open field, holding a shovel.

    kooneecheewah Report

    #24

    The Great Temple Of Ramesses II, Ca. 1264 Bc, Abu Simbel, Lower Nubia

    Ancient civilization artifacts: colossal statues at Abu Simbel, Egypt, near a serene body of water under a clear sky.

    mahmoud50569 Report

    #25

    Gold Ear Ornaments With Granulated Animals. Andhra Pradesh, India, Satavahana Dynasty, 100 Bc-100 Ad

    Intricately detailed ancient artifacts featuring animal motifs, offering a glimpse into early civilizations.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #26

    William The Egyptian Faience Hippopotamus. Middle Kingdom, C. 1961–1878 B.c

    Ancient civilizations artifact: blue glazed ceramic hippopotamus with intricate designs.

    Beeninya Report

    #27

    You Can Still See Traces Of The Vibrant Colors On The Alexander Sarcophagus From 330 Bce

    Ancient civilizations artifact depicting warriors and figures in intricate bas-relief carvings.

    hhyyerr Report

    #28

    The Moment Nefertiti’s Bust Was Unearthed On December 6, 1912

    Archaeologists examining ancient artifacts, including a bust, offering a glimpse into ancient civilizations.

    thisisancient Report

    #29

    Statue Of Hercules In Behistun, Iran

    Ancient civilizations sculpture carved into rock, depicting a reclining figure holding an object, showcasing intricate details.

    Adventurous-Job-6304 Report

    #30

    Lioness Devouring A Man, Phoenician Ivory Panel, C. 9th-8th Century Bce. From The Palace Of Ashurnasirpal II, Nimrud, Northern Mesopotamia, Iraq

    Ancient civilizations artifact depicting a lion attacking a human, with intricate decorative patterns in the background.

    Beeninya Report

    #31

    Newly Discovered Nazca Lines, Found With The Help Of AI. Outlined For Clarity. Peru, 100 Bc-650 Ad

    Ancient civilizations artifacts: various petroglyphs etched into a gray stone surface.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #32

    The Top Of An Egyptian Pyramid. One Of Only A Few That Have Survive To This Day. Created Around 1840 B.c

    Ancient artifact with hieroglyphs on a pyramid shape, showcasing ancient civilizations' art and symbols.

    find_ing_myself Report

    #33

    'boxer At Rest'. A Bronze, Life-Size Hellenistic Greek Statue, Made C.330-50 Bce. Discovered In Rome In 1885

    Ancient bronze sculpture of a seated boxer, showcasing artifacts from ancient civilizations.

    Beeninya Report

    #34

    Luxor, Egypt

    Ancient civilization artifacts at sunset with large statues and columns lining a stone pathway.

    TamerDubai Report

    #35

    113 Burial Jars Found In Huanghua City, Mostly Containing Children. Hebei, China, Han Dynasty, 2nd-1st Century Bc

    Aerial view of archaeological site revealing artifacts of ancient civilizations, with excavated pits and workers visible.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #36

    A 3,500-Year-Old Prosthetic Hand Made Out Of Bronze And Adorned With Gold Leaf That Was Discovered Outside Of Bern, Switzerland In 2017

    Ancient civilizations artifact: bronze hand with intricate gold detailing, offering historical insight into past cultures.

    kooneecheewah Report

    #37

    Poetry In Stone! 800-1000 Years Old Hypnotising Stone Temples Of Medieval Southern India

    Intricate stone carving depicting a deity, showcasing fascinating artifacts of ancient civilizations.

    shraddhA_Y Report

    #38

    The Gold Collar From The Royal Tombs Of Tanis Is An Ancient Egyptian Piece Of Currently In The Egyptian Museum In Cairo. It Dates Back To Approximately 1070–712 B.c

    Ancient civilizations artifact featuring an intricate gold and blue falcon-shaped collar on display.

    YasMysteries Report

    #39

    Mummy Portraits Of Three Men. Faiyum, Egypt, Roman Period, 2nd Century Ad

    Ancient portrait artifacts showcasing detailed depictions of three men from ancient civilizations.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #40

    From 100 Bc To 2024, The Ancient City Of Taxila, Pakistan Stands As A Testament To Human History, Trade, And Knowledge

    Ancient civilizations: an illustrated view of Taxila in 100 BC and its present ruins in 2024, Pakistan.

    thisisancient Report

    #41

    Sculpture Of The Fasting Buddha, Head Missing. Pakistan, 3rd-5th Century Ad

    Ancient artifact depicting meditative figure and six seated disciples, highlighting ancient civilizations.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #42

    Jade Cicada With Traces Of Red Paint. China, Western Zhou Dynasty, 1045-771 Bc

    MunakataSennin Report

    #43

    The North Entrance At The Minoan Palace Of Knossos, Crete (Restored). Circa 2000 B.c

    Ancient civilization artifacts with red columns and stone ruins under a cloudy sky.

    Kunstkurator Report

    #44

    Cross Section Of A Road In England (A303 Road)

    Cross-section of layered roads showing artifacts from ancient civilizations.

    anon Report

    #45

    Olmec Head - Mexico

    Ancient civilizations artifact: a massive stone head sculpture displayed on a wooden base against a dark background.

    andruphotograph Report

    #46

    5,000-Year-Old Tablet Recording Beer Rations For Workers. Uruk, Iraq, Sumerian Civilization, 3100-3000 Bc

    Ancient artifact with intricate carvings, showing a glimpse into ancient civilizations.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #47

    A Statue Of Queen Tiye, The Wife Of Amenhotep III, Was Found Buried In The Mud At Kom El-Hettan, Egypt In 2017

    Ancient statue partially buried in mud, showcasing artifacts from ancient civilizations.

    Disastrous_Option630 Report

    #48

    An Iraqi Sumerian Birth Certificate Over 4,000 Years Old

    Ancient artifacts including a clay footprint and a cuneiform tablet, revealing glimpses into early civilizations.

    worldofarchaeology Report

    #49

    Eight-Sided Prism Inscribed With The Military Feats Of Tiglath-Pileser I. Assur, Iraq, Middle Assyrian Empire, 1114–1076 Bc

    MunakataSennin Report

    #50

    Ancient City If Petra, Jordan

    Ancient civilization artifact in Petra, showcasing intricate rock-cut architecture and visitors exploring the site.

    HourReaction1781 Report

    #51

    The Ezana Stone, Kingdom Of Axum, 4th Century Ce, Documents The Conversion Of King Ezana To Christianity And His Conquest Of Various Neighbouring Areas, Including Meroë

    Ancient artifact featuring inscriptions, showcasing a glimpse into ancient civilizations.

    Informal-Emotion-683 Report

    #52

    Votive Figurines Found In A Stone Chest At The Temple Mayor In Mexico City. They Actually Predate The Temple, Some By Over 1,000 Years, And Were Made By The Mezcala Culture (700 Bc-650 Ad). The Aztecs Later Collected The Figurines As Relics

    Ancient artifacts in a rectangular box, featuring carved stone figures and shells, offering a glimpse into ancient civilizations.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #53

    Plaque Depicting Enannatum I, King Of Lagash. Iraq, Sumerian Civilization, Around 2450 Bc

    Ancient stone artifact depicting a sculpted human figure with intricate carvings and inscriptions.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #54

    A 2,000 Year Old Roman Dagger Before And After 9 Months Of Restoration. Discovered In 2019, The Handle And Sheath Are Layered In Silver And Studded With Red Enamel

    Ancient civilization artifacts: a rusty dagger and its restored version with ornate details.

    team-spartans Report

    #55

    The Lion Man Statue Is The Oldest Known Carving In The World. It Was Carved From Mammoth Ivory And Is Believed To Be 40,000 Years Old . Found In Germany 1939

    Ancient artifact sculpture resembling a humanoid figure on display against a dark background.

    YasMysteries Report

    #56

    The Nebra Sky Disc (1800–1600 Bc) Is The Oldest Known Depiction Of Astronomical Phenomena In The World

    Ancient civilizations artifact depicting celestial bodies on a bronze disc with gold accents.

    YasMysteries Report

    #57

    Ceramic Water Pipes Found Near Epang Palace. China, Warring States, 5th-3rd Century Bc

    Ancient civilizations' piping system uncovered in archaeological excavation site trench.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #58

    The 2,000-Year-Old Mask Of The Bat God, Made Of Jade. Mexico, Zapotec Civilization, 200 Bc-200 Ad

    Jade mask showcasing ancient civilizations' artistry with intricate carvings and inlaid eyes.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #59

    Roman Mosaic Uncovered In The Streets Of Stari Grad, On The Island Of Hvar In Croatia

    People observing ancient mosaic artifacts in a narrow street excavation site.

    team-spartans Report

    #60

    Ancient Roman Ruins In Tunisia

    Ancient civilizations' artifact: intricately designed stone mosaic structure with steps, amidst ruins.

    team-spartans Report

    #61

    The Mysterious, 4,000 Year Old Masks Of Sanxingdui, China's Lost Civilization. The Style Of These Masks Are Unique For Their Time, Distinct From Chinese Culture

    Ancient artifact sculpture with large ears and eyes, offering a glimpse into ancient civilizations, displayed in a dimly lit room.

    intofarlands Report

    #62

    The Swords Of Arslantepe Mound Dated To 3300 Bce. These Are Believed To Be The First And Oldest Known Swords. They’re Made From An Arsenic And Copper Alloy With Some Of The Swords Having A Silver Inlay

    Ancient artifacts: seven rusted daggers from early civilizations displayed vertically against a beige background.

    TbTparchaar Report

    #63

    Angkor Wat Isn’t Just A Temple—it Was Once The Heart Of The Khmer Empire, The Largest Pre-Industrial City In The World!

    Monk in orange robe ascending steps of ancient civilization's temple at Angkor Wat.

    Waste_Score4842 Report

    #64

    The Kailash Temple At Ellora Caves, Carved From Top To Bottom From A Single Piece Of Rock Over A Span Of Hundreds Of Years, Starting In The 8th Century

    Ancient civilizations: Intricate stone temple structure with detailed carvings, set against a rocky backdrop.

    intofarlands Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To me, this is one of the most incredible works ever done by humans.

    #65

    Jadeite Face Mask, Olmec Civilization, Mesoamerica, C.10th–6th Century Bce

    Ancient civilizations jade mask artifact, with intricate carvings and a smooth green surface.

    Beeninya Report

    #66

    Magnificent Temples Of Khajuraho, India. "1200 Years Old And Among The Finest And Most Evolved Examples Of Architecture And Sculptures On The Planet"

    Ancient civilization temples with intricate carvings and spires against a clear blue sky.

    shraddhA_Y Report

    #67

    Aztec Sun Stone

    Ancient artifacts: intricately carved Aztec calendar stone showcasing detailed glyphs and symbols, highlighting ancient civilizations.

    andruphotograph Report

    #68

    Celestial Dancer, Uttar Pradesh, India. 12th Century Ad. Metropolitan

    Ancient artifact of a detailed, ornate sculpture depicting a historical figure in traditional attire, offering cultural insights.

    WestonWestmoreland Report

    #69

    Two Dice Made Of Terracotta, From The Indus Valley Civilization. Harappa, Pakistan, 2600-1900 Bc

    Ancient dice artifact with numbered holes, offering a glimpse into ancient civilizations' gaming practices.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #70

    Seated Statuette Of Pepy I With Horus Falcon. Egyptian Alabaster With Pigment And Gypsum. Old Kingdom, Dynasty 6, Ca. 2338-2298 Bc. Brooklyn Museum Collection

    Ancient artifact in a museum display, depicting a seated figure with a tall headdress, offering insights into past civilizations.

    oldspice75 Report

    #71

    A Roman Mural Depicting A Ceremony In Honor Of Isis From A Temple Dated Between 62 - 79 Ce, Found In Herculaneum, Italy

    Ancient civilization artifacts depicted in a fresco with figures in togas and ritualistic scenes.

    Informal-Emotion-683 Report

    #72

    Then And Now: Philippi

    Ancient civilizations site in Philippi, Greece; a historical transformation from 200 BC to 2023.

    thisisancient Report

    #73

    Hundreds Of Roman Gold Coins Found In Basement Of Old Theater In 2018

    Ancient artifact with gold coins spilling out, showcasing a glimpse into ancient civilizations.

    thisisancient Report

    #74

    Then And Now: Carthage

    Ancient civilizations: Carthage in 300 BC and modern Carthage in 2023, showing historical transformation.

    thisisancient Report

    #75

    A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena That Was Discovered In Western Turkey In July 2021

    Ancient civilization ruins covered in greenery and arches, showcasing historical artifacts nestled in a natural landscape.

    kooneecheewah Report

    #76

    The Recently Discovered Lake Bashplemi Tablet, Containing An Unknown Language/Script. Georgia, 1st Millennium Bc

    Ancient civilizations artifact with indecipherable script on a stone tablet.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #77

    Coinage Of The Greco-Bactrians In India

    Ancient civilizations artifact: a silver coin depicting a helmeted warrior on one side and a horseman on the other.

    coinoscopeV2 Report

    #78

    Basalt Tablet With Cuneiform Inscription. Babylon, Iraq, 1098 Bc

    Ancient artifacts: A clay tablet with cuneiform script, offering insight into ancient civilizations.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #79

    Medinet Habu

    Ancient ruins reveal fascinating artifacts of past civilizations, showcasing architectural grandeur and historical significance.

    ancientegypt1 Report

    #80

    Neo-Assyrian Relief From The Palace Of Ashurnasirpal II Showing An Apkallu Tending The Tree Of Life. Photo Taken By Me At The Yale University Art Gallery

    Ancient civilization artifact depicting a winged figure carved in stone relief with intricate details.

    Future-Restaurant531 Report

    #81

    The Ruins Of Dvin, Former Medieval Capital Of Armenia And A City That Lasted For Nearly 1,000 Years Until Its Destruction By Mongols In The 13th Century

    Aerial view of ancient civilization ruins with outlined structures on a hilltop.

    intofarlands Report

    #82

    Detail Of An Enameled Brick Griffin In One Of The Friezes Of The Palace Of Darius I In Susa, C. 500 Bc. Persian Empire .susa Was One Of The Capitals Of The Achaemenid Empire, The Favorite Capital Of King Darius. The Palace Was Constructed At The Same Time As Persepolis

    WestonWestmoreland Report

    #83

    Medieval Windmills (Around 1000 Years Old) Still Have Been Milling Grain For Flour In Small Village Of Nashtifan, Iran

    Ancient mud-brick structures with wooden doors, showcasing artifacts of ancient civilizations in an arid landscape.

    farsumbul Report

    #84

    5,000-Year-Old Necklace Made Of Quartz Beads, Restringed. Uruk, Iraq, Around 3000 Bc

    Ancient civilizations' artifacts: a delicate series of translucent beads arranged in multiple strands against a gradient backdrop.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #85

    Ramses II Slays An Hittite Enemy While He Tramples Another, Battle Of Kadesh, May 1274 Bc. Rock-Cut Relief At Abu Simbel

    Ancient civilizations artifact depicting a carved battle scene with hieroglyphics on stone.

    Beeninya Report

    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The professor on my trip to Egypt was obsessed with the Battle of Kadesh.

    #86

    The Tell Asmar Hoard (Dated Early Dynastic I-II, C. 2900–2550 Bc) Are A Collection Of Twelve Statues Unearthed In 1933 At Eshnunna, Iraq

    Ancient civilization artifacts: a collection of stone statues depicting human figures with folded hands.

    YasMysteries Report

    #87

    Figure Of A Standing Woman. Iran, 1000-800 Bc

    Ancient civilization artifact depicting a humanoid figure with distinct features on a neutral background.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #88

    Unique Ostrogothic Spear (5th Century Ad) Found At Fortress Hisar In Prokuplje, Serbia

    Ancient artifact with intricate designs on a decorated handle, offering a glimpse into ancient civilizations.

    tehMooseGOAT Report

    #89

    The First Photographs Ever Taken Of Persepolis, Iran

    Ancient artifacts of stone pillars and sculptures showcasing ancient civilizations' architectural prowess.

    thisisancient Report

    #90

    Then And Now: Ctesiphon

    Illustration of ancient Ctesiphon and its current ruins, showcasing fascinating artifacts of ancient civilizations.

    thisisancient Report

    #91

    Golden Bust Of Marcus Aurelius

    Golden bust artifact and archaeologist in excavation; offering glimpse into ancient civilizations.

    thisisancient Report

    #92

    Handful Of Greco-Roman Coinage From The Early 5th Century Bc To The Late 3rd Century Ad

    Ancient coins in a hand, showcasing artifacts from diverse ancient civilizations.

    coinoscopeV2 Report

    #93

    Glazed Brick Frieze Of The Palace Of Darius The Great In Suse, Achaemenid Empire, C. 500 Bc. Depicts Four Persian Warriors At The Sides Of A Column Of Persian Text In Which The Name Of Darius Can Be Recognized. The Frieze Was Probably Inspired By The Brick Friezes Of Babylon

    Mosaic depicting ancient soldiers, a glimpse into ancient civilizations, with colorful geometric patterns.

    WestonWestmoreland Report

    #94

    The Ajanta Caves, Built Over 2,000 Years Ago In The Remote Hills Of Central India, Then Left Abandoned And Accidentally “Rediscovered” In 1819 During A Tiger Hunting Party

    Ancient rock-cut caves nestled in a lush green landscape, reflecting ancient civilizations' architecture and artistry.

    intofarlands Report

    #95

    Gold Helmet (4th C. Bc) Stolen From Dutch Museum

    etherd0t Report

    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s Romanian and it was on loan to the Dutch museum when it was stolen.

    #96

    4,500-Year-Old Gold Dagger With Granulation. Ur, Iraq, Sumerian Civilization, 2450 Bc

    Ancient civilizations artifact: a bronze and wood dagger displayed with a measurement scale.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #97

    Dentistry In The Ancient Etruscan Civilization (Modern-Day Italy):

    Ancient dental artifact showcasing early dental practices in civilizations.

    LucasGoodwin1999 Report

    #98

    2.4 Meter Sarcophagus Inside Sekijinsan Mound, Decorated With Chokkomon Patterns. Fukuoka, Japan, Kofun Period, 400-450 Ad

    Ancient stone sarcophagus with intricate carvings, offering a glimpse into past civilizations.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #99

    Feet Of A Buddha Statue From The Monastery At Mohra Muradu. Taxila, Pakistan, 2nd Century Ad

    Ancient civilization artifact with large stone feet and brick wall background.

    MunakataSennin Report

    #100

    Silver Tetradrachm Of Demetrius Of Bactria. Panjshir (Afghanistan) Ca. 190-171 Bc. Museo Arqueológico Nacional, Madrid

    Ancient coin depicting a helmeted figure in profile, illustrating ancient civilizations.

    oldspice75 Report

