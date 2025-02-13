So, let’s take a moment to appreciate the brilliance of the past. Below, you’ll find fascinating artifacts and relics that showcase the ingenuity of ancient societies. Scroll through and upvote your favorites!

With all the knowledge and technology we have today, it’s mind-blowing to think about how ancient civilizations thrived without them. Yet, they built towering structures, crafted intricate jewelry, and created breathtaking art—some of which we can’t even recreate because the techniques have been lost to time.

#2 10,000-Year-Old Dabous Giraffes In Niger

#3 A Bird Looking At Statue Of Griffin (Persepolis)

#4 Egyptian Faience Beaded Fishnet Dress Dating From The Fourth Dynasty, C. 2550 Bce

#5 Bellarijia, Jendouba, Tunisia

#5 Bellarijia, Jendouba, Tunisia Share icon

#7 The Ksar Draa In Timimoun, Algeria, Is An Ancient Ruin That Stands Out In The Middle Of An Ocean Of Dunes

#7 The Ksar Draa In Timimoun, Algeria, Is An Ancient Ruin That Stands Out In The Middle Of An Ocean Of Dunes Share icon

#9 Roman Mosaic Depicting The Trojan War Found In Syria Two Years Ago

#9 Roman Mosaic Depicting The Trojan War Found In Syria Two Years Ago Share icon

#11 A Massive 2700-Year-Old, 18-Ton Statue Of An Assyrian Deity That Was Excavated In Iraq In November 2023

#12 Persian King Mithridates Shaking Hands With Greek God Heracles

#12 Persian King Mithridates Shaking Hands With Greek God Heracles Share icon

#13 A 1,550-Year-Old Byzantine Mosaic Found In Istanbul Depicts A Scene From Rural Life. It Is On Display At The Great Palace Mosaic Museum Share icon

#15 New Discovery In Saqqara, Giza, Egypt, As It Was Painted Yesterday

#15 New Discovery In Saqqara, Giza, Egypt, As It Was Painted Yesterday Share icon

#17 The Western Staircase Leading To The Roof Of The Temple Of The Goddess Hathor, Egypt. 2300 Years Old

#18 The Craftsmanship Inside Of The 11th Century Sas-Bahu Temple In Nagda, Rajasthan, India

#19 Elephanta Cave Temples, Mumbai, India | 5th Century Ce

#20 125 Ton Stone Perfectly Placed At Sacsayhuaman Peru — An Incredible Feat Of Megalithic Masonry

#20 125 Ton Stone Perfectly Placed At Sacsayhuaman Peru — An Incredible Feat Of Megalithic Masonry Share icon

#22 Medieval Ruins Of Great Zimbabwe, Settled In 1000 CE, Modern Day Zimbabwe

#23 A 10 Foot Tall Stone Statue From The 6th Century That Was Uncovered By A Potato Farmer In Kyrgyzstan In 2022

#24 The Great Temple Of Ramesses II, Ca. 1264 Bc, Abu Simbel, Lower Nubia

#25 Gold Ear Ornaments With Granulated Animals. Andhra Pradesh, India, Satavahana Dynasty, 100 Bc-100 Ad

#26 William The Egyptian Faience Hippopotamus. Middle Kingdom, C. 1961–1878 B.c

#27 You Can Still See Traces Of The Vibrant Colors On The Alexander Sarcophagus From 330 Bce

#28 The Moment Nefertiti's Bust Was Unearthed On December 6, 1912

#29 Statue Of Hercules In Behistun, Iran

#29 Statue Of Hercules In Behistun, Iran Share icon

#31 Newly Discovered Nazca Lines, Found With The Help Of AI. Outlined For Clarity. Peru, 100 Bc-650 Ad

#32 The Top Of An Egyptian Pyramid. One Of Only A Few That Have Survive To This Day. Created Around 1840 B.c

#33 'boxer At Rest'. A Bronze, Life-Size Hellenistic Greek Statue, Made C.330-50 Bce. Discovered In Rome In 1885

#34 Luxor, Egypt

#34 Luxor, Egypt Share icon

#36 A 3,500-Year-Old Prosthetic Hand Made Out Of Bronze And Adorned With Gold Leaf That Was Discovered Outside Of Bern, Switzerland In 2017

#37 Poetry In Stone! 800-1000 Years Old Hypnotising Stone Temples Of Medieval Southern India

#37 Poetry In Stone! 800-1000 Years Old Hypnotising Stone Temples Of Medieval Southern India Share icon

#39 Mummy Portraits Of Three Men. Faiyum, Egypt, Roman Period, 2nd Century Ad

#40 From 100 Bc To 2024, The Ancient City Of Taxila, Pakistan Stands As A Testament To Human History, Trade, And Knowledge

#41 Sculpture Of The Fasting Buddha, Head Missing. Pakistan, 3rd-5th Century Ad

#42 Jade Cicada With Traces Of Red Paint. China, Western Zhou Dynasty, 1045-771 Bc

#43 The North Entrance At The Minoan Palace Of Knossos, Crete (Restored). Circa 2000 B.c

#44 Cross Section Of A Road In England (A303 Road)

#45 Olmec Head - Mexico

#45 Olmec Head - Mexico Share icon

#47 A Statue Of Queen Tiye, The Wife Of Amenhotep III, Was Found Buried In The Mud At Kom El-Hettan, Egypt In 2017

#48 An Iraqi Sumerian Birth Certificate Over 4,000 Years Old

#48 An Iraqi Sumerian Birth Certificate Over 4,000 Years Old Share icon

#50 Ancient City If Petra, Jordan

#50 Ancient City If Petra, Jordan Share icon

#52 Votive Figurines Found In A Stone Chest At The Temple Mayor In Mexico City. They Actually Predate The Temple, Some By Over 1,000 Years, And Were Made By The Mezcala Culture (700 Bc-650 Ad). The Aztecs Later Collected The Figurines As Relics

#53 Plaque Depicting Enannatum I, King Of Lagash. Iraq, Sumerian Civilization, Around 2450 Bc

#53 Plaque Depicting Enannatum I, King Of Lagash. Iraq, Sumerian Civilization, Around 2450 Bc Share icon

#55 The Lion Man Statue Is The Oldest Known Carving In The World. It Was Carved From Mammoth Ivory And Is Believed To Be 40,000 Years Old . Found In Germany 1939

#56 The Nebra Sky Disc (1800–1600 Bc) Is The Oldest Known Depiction Of Astronomical Phenomena In The World

#57 Ceramic Water Pipes Found Near Epang Palace. China, Warring States, 5th-3rd Century Bc

#58 The 2,000-Year-Old Mask Of The Bat God, Made Of Jade. Mexico, Zapotec Civilization, 200 Bc-200 Ad

#59 Roman Mosaic Uncovered In The Streets Of Stari Grad, On The Island Of Hvar In Croatia

#60 Ancient Roman Ruins In Tunisia

#60 Ancient Roman Ruins In Tunisia Share icon

#62 The Swords Of Arslantepe Mound Dated To 3300 Bce. These Are Believed To Be The First And Oldest Known Swords. They're Made From An Arsenic And Copper Alloy With Some Of The Swords Having A Silver Inlay

#63 Angkor Wat Isn't Just A Temple—it Was Once The Heart Of The Khmer Empire, The Largest Pre-Industrial City In The World!

#64 The Kailash Temple At Ellora Caves, Carved From Top To Bottom From A Single Piece Of Rock Over A Span Of Hundreds Of Years, Starting In The 8th Century

#65 Jadeite Face Mask, Olmec Civilization, Mesoamerica, C.10th–6th Century Bce

#65 Jadeite Face Mask, Olmec Civilization, Mesoamerica, C.10th–6th Century Bce Share icon

#67 Aztec Sun Stone

#67 Aztec Sun Stone Share icon

#69 Two Dice Made Of Terracotta, From The Indus Valley Civilization. Harappa, Pakistan, 2600-1900 Bc

#70 Seated Statuette Of Pepy I With Horus Falcon. Egyptian Alabaster With Pigment And Gypsum. Old Kingdom, Dynasty 6, Ca. 2338-2298 Bc. Brooklyn Museum Collection

#71 A Roman Mural Depicting A Ceremony In Honor Of Isis From A Temple Dated Between 62 - 79 Ce, Found In Herculaneum, Italy

#72 Then And Now: Philippi

#72 Then And Now: Philippi Share icon

#74 Then And Now: Carthage

#74 Then And Now: Carthage Share icon

#76 The Recently Discovered Lake Bashplemi Tablet, Containing An Unknown Language/Script. Georgia, 1st Millennium Bc

#77 Coinage Of The Greco-Bactrians In India

#78 Basalt Tablet With Cuneiform Inscription. Babylon, Iraq, 1098 Bc

#79 Medinet Habu

#79 Medinet Habu Share icon

#81 The Ruins Of Dvin, Former Medieval Capital Of Armenia And A City That Lasted For Nearly 1,000 Years Until Its Destruction By Mongols In The 13th Century

#81 The Ruins Of Dvin, Former Medieval Capital Of Armenia And A City That Lasted For Nearly 1,000 Years Until Its Destruction By Mongols In The 13th Century Share icon

#83 Medieval Windmills (Around 1000 Years Old) Still Have Been Milling Grain For Flour In Small Village Of

#83 Medieval Windmills (Around 1000 Years Old) Still Have Been Milling Grain For Flour In Small Village Of Nashtifan, Iran Share icon

#84 5,000-Year-Old Necklace Made Of Quartz Beads, Restringed. Uruk, Iraq, Around 3000 Bc Share icon

#85 Ramses II Slays An Hittite Enemy While He Tramples Another, Battle Of Kadesh, May 1274 Bc. Rock-Cut Relief At Abu Simbel Share icon

#86 The Tell Asmar Hoard (Dated Early Dynastic I-II, C. 2900–2550 Bc) Are A Collection Of Twelve Statues Unearthed In 1933 At Eshnunna, Iraq Share icon

#87 Figure Of A Standing Woman. Iran, 1000-800 Bc Share icon

#88 Unique Ostrogothic Spear (5th Century Ad) Found At Fortress Hisar In Prokuplje, Serbia Share icon

#89 The First Photographs Ever Taken Of Persepolis, Iran Share icon

#90 Then And Now: Ctesiphon Share icon

#91 Golden Bust Of Marcus Aurelius Share icon

#92 Handful Of Greco-Roman Coinage From The Early 5th Century Bc To The Late 3rd Century Ad Share icon

#93 Glazed Brick Frieze Of The Palace Of Darius The Great In Suse, Achaemenid Empire, C. 500 Bc. Depicts Four Persian Warriors At The Sides Of A Column Of Persian Text In Which The Name Of Darius Can Be Recognized. The Frieze Was Probably Inspired By The Brick Friezes Of Babylon Share icon

#94 The Ajanta Caves, Built Over 2,000 Years Ago In The Remote Hills Of Central India, Then Left Abandoned And Accidentally “Rediscovered” In 1819 During A Tiger Hunting Party Share icon

#95 Gold Helmet (4th C. Bc) Stolen From Dutch Museum Share icon

#96 4,500-Year-Old Gold Dagger With Granulation. Ur, Iraq, Sumerian Civilization, 2450 Bc Share icon

#97 Dentistry In The Ancient Etruscan Civilization (Modern-Day Italy): Share icon

#98 2.4 Meter Sarcophagus Inside Sekijinsan Mound, Decorated With Chokkomon Patterns. Fukuoka, Japan, Kofun Period, 400-450 Ad Share icon

#99 Feet Of A Buddha Statue From The Monastery At Mohra Muradu. Taxila, Pakistan, 2nd Century Ad Share icon