Ever since the digital revolution, the world has been stuck in a race, and everyone is obsessed with quickness and quick results. In all this chaos, it seems like "beauty" has taken a backseat, and the main focus is on the functionality of something.

That's probably why people say, "They don't make 'em like they used to..." No wonder we are so in awe of antiques when we stumble upon them. In fact, they can be so hypnotizing that a single glimpse of them and we are under their spell.

Many people around the world have acquired some of the coolest and most stunning old things. If you are a connoisseur of such fascinating old relics, we have compiled the most gorgeous and charming ones for you. Get ready to be bewitched by them!

#1

Cameo Brooch From I Think Late 1800's / Early 1900's. Found In A Charity Shop In England (UK)

Antique carved cameo brooch featuring a flying woman in flowing dress set in an ornate gold frame on black fabric.

I don't know much about this as I found it in a charity shop (in Wendover) Not sure if it's pinchbeck or gold - There is a hallmark (W&B) that is in the clasp - very hard to get a picture but I've tried.

Can't see any others, but found the same hallmark on a gold ring here on Reddit. It's beautifully made and the carving is very delicate. Definitely shell carving and 99% sure it's preeeety old.

SkyWilling9350 Report

These were very popular in the Victorian ere. Pinchbeck is a metal alloy used to imitate gold.

    #2

    Cool Little Find At My Local Antique Shop. USA

    Antique wooden carriage with detailed floral paintings and glass windows displayed indoors among other vintage items.

    reddit.com Report

    for my fellow Germans: It seems to be a Sänfte

    View more comments

    People have been preserving their ancestors’ diaries, old maps, and their family’s art and furniture since the Middle Ages. Little did anyone know that someday, it would turn out to be a lovable hobby or even a passion for a few. However, research says that it was not until 1876 that the seed of actually collecting such items was sown amongst Americans.

    #3

    USA. Where Would I Start Figuring Out How To Move This Super Old Gypsy Wagon About 1.5 Miles To My House?

    Antique wooden wagon with intricate details and large spoked wheels showcased among trees and greenery outdoors.

    Family friend said I could have it if I could move it. I live about a mile away. Anybody know where I'd even start? I think the wheels aren't in great shape. It's up on three jacks. Three of the wheels might be fine but one is for sure decently rotten. Metal chassis underneath. Might be 80+ years old.

    TokinBIll Report

    If you click the link, he's got pics of the inside, and the contents have the best advice, which is contact a museum and find who they use and find some Amish folks who can fix wheels.

    View more comments
    #4

    This Is A Family Heirloom That Is Said To Be From China. United States, FL

    Large ornate antique vase with detailed hand-painted scenes and intricate designs, showcasing a cool and interesting collectible.

    My grandfather was a good friend with an art dealer and he gave this to him in the 1980’s.

    amlarson1111 Report

    The story goes that at the World’s Fair in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Centennial Exhibition displayed tons of precious old relics and industrial exhibits that enthralled over 9 million visitors. That’s when Americans began to appreciate the value of collecting these objects for their deep-rooted history and charming beauty.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Vintage Chandelier USA Midwest

    Antique ornate brass chandelier with sculpted figures holding a frosted glass light fixture in a vintage room ceiling.

    This light fixture is in a Victorian home built in the late 1800s and I would be very interested in any information or guidance on how to find out more. Provenance, maker, etc.

    Previous owners collected antique furniture so this is not original to the home. Their stated price paid was $2000, but no way to verify.

    It takes several standard size lightbulbs, though the insulation(?) is brittle and flaking.

    If the maker made other pieces I would like to get more in a similar style.

    MelroseHouse Report

    #6

    Dream Thrift Find For 50 Cents Each!

    Hand holding two vintage glass strawberry-shaped antiques with ornate metal tops inside a car.

    I’m missing the stand, but could NOT pass this up from Goodwill today!! Big win!

    junicortezsearlobe Report

    These are brilliant. Salt and pepper shakers in ruby glass.

    #7

    Just Purchased This 1800s Home - These Hinges And Knobs Are Throughout

    Intricately designed antique brass doorknob and keyhole on a weathered wooden door, showcasing vintage craftsmanship.

    We just moved into this massive home in New England. Tons of history here I’ll share more about once we’re moved in, setup, and can better photograph. We purchased it from a celebrity who took this 1800s Victorian and thoughtfully renovated it, leaving much of the original charm but blurring some areas with a very modern aesthetic that I’m certain will piss some of you off while others will be in love. There are probably 20-30 original doors with what I’m assuming are original ornate hinges and doorknobs.

    MelodicInterest7229 Report

    I love the detail and I would also keep them

    Although people officially began collecting these old objects in 1876, it was quite a few decades later that the word "Antique" received its definition. In the Tariff Act of 1930, the US Customs Service defined an antique as "an object that was 100 years old or older." While trends in antiquing have changed a lot over the decades, dealers and collectors still adhere to this definition today.

    #8

    My Dad Is Now Gone, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As

    Antique Japanese wooden box with gold inlays featuring a bird and cloud motifs, with small functional drawers.

    As the title explains, recently I lost my dad. He was a very prominent figure in the fine art world (specifically 18th century paintings and drawings). Aside from this, he collected paintings and drawings mostly from this period and he also collected things, like very old art catalogues, that hold great artistic and historical value (but not so much economically). Anyways, i really want to know what this little thing is and thought maybe one of you guys could help me! As the photos i took show: It looks like a little wooden suitcase with i think asian style artwork on the side, when you twist the pin on the side it, that side opens up to tiny drawers!

    TonightMiserable5368 Report

    #9

    Found Today London, England! Victorian Era (C. 1880) Poison Ring. Gold With Bloodstone. I'm In Love!

    Close-up of a hand holding a detailed antique ring with an ornamental stone, showcasing interesting antiques.

    ctk530 Report

    Does it open? If not it isn't a poison ring.

    #10

    Found In My Grandparents’ Attic. Pretty Heavy

    Ornate antique pitcher with gold and silver detailing, showcasing one of the coolest and most interesting antiques found.

    whim_sea Report

    19th century French Renaissance Revivalist style made of glass and bronze or brass.

    It's strange how these vintage things are insignificant to some but valuable to others. One man's trash is another man's treasure, I guess. Well, experts believe there is actually a scientific reason why some folks can't resist these antiques.

    Apparently, it comes down to associative memory, as our brain links objects with meaning, emotion, and narrative. That's why some antiques that we don't even own fascinate us, as they awaken a sense of lived experience. This can make us feel grounded and connected at the same time.
    #11

    Found This Old Lamp In My Attic(USA) CA

    Antique green stained glass lamp shade with black floral designs resting on wooden beams in an attic space.

    Dizzy_Ad4460 Report

    Art deco slag glass with metal decorations.

    #12

    Cult Gaia Skirt For $5. Originally $2689

    Colorful vintage skirt with metallic floral pattern and unique gold ring accents, a standout piece among cool antiques scored by folks.

    sarabellproductions Report

    #13

    1960’s Zodiac Silk Scarf

    Colorful vintage zodiac tapestry featuring all signs, a unique antique piece collectible by enthusiasts and antique lovers.

    Found at the bottom of a scarf bin for 25 cents while driving through Ocean springs, Mississippi.

    cmariamo Report

    Another reason experts cite is "place authenticity," which fuels our love for antiques. In an age of mass production, we don't really know where our mirrors or dining tables are coming from. On the other hand, an antique is the exact antithesis of this.

    Not only does it have its own unique location, but it also sheds light on the time period it is from. Well, that just adds more soul to these relics, and our hearts are instantly drawn to them. After all, an antique mirror adds more flair to a house than one purchased from IKEA.
    #14

    I’m In The United States. Someone Gave Me This Fork And Knife Set Years Ago. Just Pulled Out Of Storage

    Antique engraved silver knives and forks with ornate floral handles displayed in a vintage velvet-lined wooden case.

    Someone gave them to me a number of years ago and have no information. Some of the handles are cracked so I assume they’re bone or ivory.

    ImSpArK63 Report

    This one is kind of sad. Just left sitting around unused for so long, they're starting to crack from age. Think of how much they could have been enjoyed instead of gathering dust for years.

    #15

    Bought A Taped-Shut Antique Chocolate Tin At My Local Goodwill For $2

    Vintage Farrah's Harrogate Toffee tin and a collection of colorful antique marbles on a ceramic dish, unique antiques scored by collectors

    Got it open and found these beautiful 19th century marbles (and a couple more modern ones) inside!

    batterybunny , batterybunny Report

    B9x clearly says 'toffee'. And this brand of toffee was delicious.

    #16

    Found This In My Garden While Digging

    Engraved vintage metal antique lighter with floral patterns and monogram on textured fabric background, rare collectible find

    External_Amount_9584 Report

    The third reason that experts discuss is sensory gratification and patina obsession. Turns out that our brain really likes how these vintage items feel. They have a certain texture, weight, and tactility that lights up our brain. Moreover, we are biologically inclined to appreciate things that are aging. Nothing can show resilience as much as an antique that has stood the test of time, and we adore that.

    Lastly, ethical consumption also plays a massive role in this love story. Purchasing an antique feels right because consumers are aware that new products come at the cost of the environment. They report greater satisfaction after purchasing something other than a resource-draining product. Basically, experiencing a dopamine hit with zero remorse about buying something new.

    #17

    Found Family Heirloom From 1908! (USA)

    Antique cameos in a purple velvet box with handwritten historical note, showcasing interesting antiques scored by collectors.

    Found while clearing out my mother's things. None of us 3 daughter knew it existed. The hand writing is my grandmother's.

    cat_summoner_ Report

    #18

    Found A Sword In My Ceiling

    Antique Japanese katana sword with detailed handle and scabbard resting on a tiled floor, vintage collectible item.

    Doing a project in the basement, and removed the drop ceiling to find this stored between the boards.

    doingmybest-sendhelp Report

    Japanese officer's sword from WW11.

    #19

    (UK) Found This Stuck Between Draws In An Old Antique French Dresser

    Antique cameo brooch with intricate gold frame and carved woman holding a bird, displayed in vintage jewelry box.

    panda182 Report

    Unlike many of these scientific claims, the famous antique shop Wildschut Antiques in the Netherlands offers a quirky theory. Its owners, Michiel Wildschut and Baukje Wildschut, speak about the spiritual pull of antiques. They elaborate, “Old souls often crave depth, nuance, and a sense of connection."

    "Antiques provide just that. There’s a presence in old things. A mirror that has reflected a century of faces. A cabinet that has sheltered generations of secrets. These aren’t just functional objects. They’re portals. Memory holders. Anchors in an ever-changing world.” If you think about it, this theory seems hauntingly beautiful, doesn’t it?

    #20

    Mirror Found At Thrift Shop In Sun Valley, ID, USA

    Antique brass framed mirror with an intricate floral and human figure design, showcasing a unique collectible antique piece.

    Unsure of age and if it has any worth. We thought it very unique and are going to put it in our newly renovated bathroom in our 1916 craftsman. I do not see a maker’s mark.

    Juella_de_chill Report

    #21

    Bought First House With Fiancé, Found This Hidden On A Wall In The Corner. Polished It Up! It’s Full. USA, Central MA

    Vintage brass fire extinguisher antique held outdoors, showcasing unique collectibles and interesting antiques discovery.

    zoinksbitch Report

    #22

    (USA) Bought This Statue In A Thrift Store. Couldn't Find Any Markings

    Intricately carved antique jade sculpture featuring birds and pumpkins, showcasing cool and interesting antiques collectibles.

    goldfishnamedliz Report

    Scientific or spiritual, whatever the reason, the antique market has been thriving lately. Data shows that the "Vintage and Retro Goods Market" alone was valued at a whopping $75 billion in 2024, with projections to double to $150 billion by 2032. That's a compound annual growth rate of 10% – a clear sign that this isn't just a fleeting trend. 

    Research credits this surge to millennial and Gen Z buyers. They are not big fans of mass-produced fast furniture, but have a taste for objects with character and a story. These young shoppers believe that antiques are not only sustainable, but also express their unique, individual style.
    #23

    Found An Art Nouveau Chair Near Austria

    Vintage wooden chair with intricate carved seat design, among the coolest and most interesting antiques collected by folks.

    Found this chair on a yard sale near the border of austria and italy. apparently its from the late 19th century from vienna but i kind of doubt it. Got it for 35 bucks and had a good feeling about it. Recognized the art nouveau and the wood seems to be right too.

    Ego92 Report

    This is known as bentwood and most likely beech. The wood is steamed and bent into the required shape. Such chairs were often found in cafés.

    #24

    Found This While Cleaning. From China

    Antique decorative bowl featuring intricate dragon and floral patterns, showcasing a unique and interesting antique design.

    Aggressive-Carob-945 Report

    Export market famille rose bowl.

    #25

    A Family Member Brought It Home From Tibet In The 50s

    Hand holding a carved wooden skeleton antique figurine inside a wooden box, showcasing unique antiques collection.

    The figure is made of bone and sits on what looks like either wax or tree sap it smells very old.

    Mwili2061 Report

    As you can see from these pictures, each one has a distinct character and will instantly stand out anywhere. No wonder these vintage objects are the desires of so many young hearts out there. Which one of these ensnared you into its trap? Don't hesitate to share with us in the comments!
    #26

    Bentwood Hickory Rocker Found In Western Pennsylvania USA Farmhouse Attic. I’m Thinking It’s Mid To Late 1800s

    Black and white cat sitting on a unique vintage wooden rocking chair antique on green grass outdoors

    redratchaser Report

    Maybe not that old at all. Western PN has a large Amish population that makes furniture just like that

    #27

    Just Picked These Up For 16 Bucks At A Thrift Store... 15.4g 18k Gold

    Gold vintage cufflinks with a green gemstone detail held in a hand, showcasing interesting antiques.

    UrbanRelicHunter Report

    #28

    I Paid A Decent Bit For These ($130) But I Couldn't Pass Up This Pair Of Late 19th Century Italian Pietra Dura 15k Gold Earrings

    Vintage gold earrings with floral design, showcasing unique and interesting antiques scored by collectors.

    UrbanRelicHunter Report

    Pietra dura - hardstone set into a base. All sorts of things are made using pietra dura from tables to decorative boxes.

    #29

    I Found This Beautiful Glass At The Thrift Store Today In Germany

    Cat's face distorted and magnified through an antique glass with gold detailing, showcasing a cool and interesting antique.

    _moonlightchild Report

    #30

    Got This Beautiful Bracelet At A Thrift For $15, Took It To A Jeweler Today. He Said It Tested As 14k Gold And The Diamonds Are Real. Valued At A Minimum Of $500

    Gold antique bracelet with small diamonds worn on wrist against a soft textured background of fabric.

    buttercupsmom24 Report

    #31

    Wife Came Home From A Yard Sale. 55 Individual Pieces. She Paid $100 For All Of It. Totally Out Of Character

    Blue antique tea set with intricate white relief designs including plates, cups, and teapot on wooden table.

    She’s been walking around with a chip on her shoulder all night. Love seeing her this happy, hoping to confirm that she has a good eye for pottery. United States.

    WongGPanda Report

    This is typical Wedgwood Jasperware.

    #32

    Picked Up This Helmet At A Thrift Shop In Ruidoso, New Mexico

    Antique metal helmet with decorative chainmail and purple gemstones displayed against a pink background.

    saltisatthebottom Report

    #33

    USA: Found This Vase In The House I Just Purchased!

    Antique hand-painted blue glass vase with floral design and gold rim displayed on a wooden table.

    Very pretty! About 14”. Google lens says bohemian Lilly of the valley maybe montjoy or Legras from late 19th century.

    srei7 Report

    #34

    Creamer Found In Lake Washington, Seattle USA

    Hand holding an antique ceramic cream pitcher with nature-themed brown illustrations and a worn handle.

    oneandonlygladstone Report

    Transfer printed Victorian piece from the aesthetic movement.

    #35

    Estate Sale Find - Eastlake Table (United States) Paid $45

    Intricately carved wooden antique table with a marble top standing on a hardwood floor next to a woven basket.

    I have done a google search and can’t find anything that matches exactly. But boy do I love her. The sticker is from a moving company from the house I bought it from in Memphis. That’s the only thing I could find on it.

    HelpINeedS0m3b0dy Report

    #36

    Found Old Landscape Painting In Sealed Estate Sale Box – Possibly By Salomon Ruysdael? - USA

    Antique framed landscape painting with ornate detailing, showcasing a serene river scene and vintage artistic style.

    I bought a sealed wooden box for $1.50 at an estate sale from a wealthy household. When I got home and opened it, I found this painting inside. It was professionally framed and has a nameplate that reads: “Bord de Riviere – 1610–Salomon Ruysdael–1670.” It looks very old, with visible craquelure and what seems like previous cleaning or restoration work. I’ve been told it may be 16th or 17th century. The frame also looks antique and ornate.

    tall_grl Report

    #37

    My White (Ting & Davis LOL) Whale!

    Person wearing a shiny gold halter top and black pants, highlighting fashion style with an antique-inspired look.

    A 1970s Whiting & Davis backless mesh top. $20 in absolutely perfect condition. I wore it while doing mundane home tasks yesterday and today. Hope to wear it to at least one real event!

    I-Keel_You Report

    #38

    Whoa! 10k Gold Ring For $1.29 Is A Helluva Way To Start The Day

    Gold ring with "LS" design displayed on a purple sale tag priced at $1.29, an interesting antique find.

    Found it with the junk jewelry on the racks, meanwhile the special glass cabinets at the front are full of glittery junk from Temu and Claire's.

    I'll need to get it sized, but I love it.

    bearybestfriend Report

    #39

    Did I Just Find A Tiffany Lamp At A Thrift Store? (USA)

    Vintage antique lamp with multiple light sockets and pull chains, recently discovered and scored by a collector.

    Found two sold comps for this exact lamp. Says Cassidy Lamps NY on base but how can I tell the lamp part is actually from Tiffany? Sold comp on Live Auctioneer, but in kind of in disbelief. I have the top little screw part but took it off with the lamp shade for the picture.

    WelcomeCarpenter Report

    #40

    Got This At An Estate Sale. It Was Listed As A Faux Elephant Foot Planter. Want To Make 100% Sure It's Fake Before Trying To Sell

    Rare antique taxidermy animal foot with leather texture displayed on wooden surface, a unique antique score.

    hellonene3 Report

    #41

    Los Angeles USA- Found A Trumeau Mirror In The Trash

    Vintage ornate mirror with painted antique artwork above, showcasing one of the coolest and most interesting antiques scored.

    I found this Louis XV style trumeau mirror upside down against a street wall yesterday. It's a corner where people leave furniture and other good stuff that could find new owners. I parked at home and came back right away. I thought it might be a film set/plaster replica or whatever else but this thing is old and heavy, cracks all over and water damage. Probably was kept in a garage. The oil painting has cracked 2 different ways, so it has been kept in at least 2 different places (L.A. has a weird climate: all things faux leather will peel really fast for example). It has no marks at all, and no brown paper in the back. I am not sure if there were repairs or original but some newspaper/book pages were used in the back around the oil painting. It is an old font which to me looks like early XXth.

    Aurora_Tempest Report

    #42

    Just Bought This Spoon At A Flea Market In France For 10€

    Hand holding a vintage pierced brass antique utensil, showcasing a unique and interesting collectible item.

    amish_timetraveler Report

    #43

    I Recently Inherited This Chair, Any Insight Is Appreciated. (Michigan, USA)

    Antique wooden armchair with floral upholstery and matching footstool, showcasing a rare and interesting antique piece.

    It was reupolstered around 20 years ago. Just the seat, ottoman, and the arms. It originally belonged to my great grandmother who lived in Asheville, NC.

    tasteslikekb Report

    19th century Gothic revival 'bishop's' chair.

    #44

    Came Across It In A Charity Shop Recently (Ireland) Wooden, Approx 3m X 3 M, Very Heavy

    Intricately carved wooden antique panel depicting various figures and scenes, showcasing unique and interesting antiques.

    Sensitive-Sea3667 Report

    #45

    Stained Glass From The Thrift Store [Richmond, Va USA)

    Stained glass antique artwork showing detailed figures in traditional attire with vibrant red and ornate patterns.

    I was lucky enough to score this at the thrift store today. It’s 10in tall and 8 3/4in wide.

    Abject_Olive_6173 Report

    #46

    Purchased By My Family At Auction In The USA

    Person holding a framed stained glass antique artwork depicting trees and a landscape with green and yellow hues.

    orangebananagreen Report

    #47

    Found At Local Thrift Store (USA)

    Intricately engraved antique silver vase with detailed floral and fruit designs on a wooden surface.

    collazonick Report

    Probably 19th century Persian vase.

    #48

    Found At Yard Sale In British Columbia Canada

    Intricately designed silver antique cigarette holder with floral and scrollwork patterns on wooden surface.

    I found what I believe to be a scroll holder at a yard sale. I thought it was pretty and cool. The lady didn’t know what it was but said it was “very old” and believes it is silver plated. There are no manufacturing etchings or serial numbers from what I can see, and it does look to be hand embellished.

    arillia13 Report

    #49

    I Found This Gorgeous Ring In USA At A Thrift Store, Stamped Vda 925

    Close-up of a vintage antique ring with a central gemstone and intricate floral design scored by a collector.

    Breadsticksamurai Report

    #50

    Found An Unusual (To Me) Chair At The Dump Today. I Would Like To Learn About It. I Am In The United States

    Antique wooden chair with floral inlay backrest and blue upholstered seat, a unique cool antique scored by a collector.

    I found this chair with marquetry, spiral front legs and spindles, and upholstered seat at the dump today. I am in southeastern Massachusetts. No makers marks that I can see.

    To my untrained eye this seems somewhat Art Deco in style so I am guessing 1920s/30s, but I admit I could be way off base about that. (If so, and this is not actually an antique I will remove it and try elsewhere.)

    It's my hope that the experts here might educate me about age, style, type of wood, and probable origin of this interesting chair. I'm not terribly concerned about value as I am not expecting it to have any, given it's condition. But I also wouldn't mind being wrong about that.

    Bricks, leaves and entranceway junk for scale.

    CrustyCatWhisperer Report

    #51

    Cool Lamp I Saw This Weekend (Canada)

    Antique decorative lamp with intricate metalwork and beaded fringe, featuring a frog figure holding the ornate shade.

    goblinbabytooth Report

    This is fabulous. Bronze and glass Art Nouveau. Love it.

    #52

    Been Left This By My Grandad. (UK)

    Antique blue ceramic vase with a detailed lizard design, showcasing one of the coolest and most interesting antiques collections.

    My Grandad bought this in the late 70's and tucked it away for years. I'm curious about it's value and information on it in general as I know next to nothing about antiques.

    I've had a very wide variety of offers from some questionable people so I'm curious if anyone can help with just a general idea on it before I make a big trip for an appraisal.

    It stands at roughly 18cm/7" tall and 7.5cm/3" in diameter. And absolutely no damage or chips or wear and tear at all. Well to my untrained eye anyway.

    I love the style of it and may just keep it but it's always good to know! Thanks in advance!

    flocke815 Report

    Look on the base for signature because I think this is a piece of sought after Martin ware. Think of the famous Wally Birds.

    Picked This Up For $100 At An Estate Sale - USA

    Ornate antique wooden mirror with intricate carvings and tapestry, among interesting antiques scored by collectors.

    Alarming_Ad_2167 Report

    French. Nice tapestry panel.

    #54

    United States. I Buy Storage Units And Found An Ancient Plunging Dragon From The Tang Dynasty Between 600-900 AD

    Antique metal dragon figurine with aged patina, showcasing a unique and interesting design on a textured surface.

    I buy storage units and came across this plunging dragon in a storage unit in a bin full of sandpaper and other trash, didnt think much of it at first. A few weeks later i google imaged it and found out it was from the tang dynasty and more than likely came from an ancient tomb. Sold it at auction for $6,000 last week!

    my_liver_hurts82 Report

    #55

    Found In The United States Of America. Is This Vase A Real Tiffany?

    Hand holding a small iridescent glass bottle, one of the coolest and most interesting antiques collected.

    andrew_kirfman replied:

    Yes. Looks real to me based on the color, pontil, and signature.

    Very unusual shape. Tiffany made lots of miniatures, but I've never seen one with this exact shape/size. Would probably command a premium at auction just for that reason.

    shining_autumn Report

    #56

    In Canada. 1860s Dress Passed Down In My Family

    Vintage antique silk garments with intricate detailing laid out flat, showcasing unique historical fashion pieces scored by collectors

    It was loaned out to a small town museum and came back with some rust and bug damaged. This dress was given to me along with numerous shirts, skirts and jewelry.

    cyberthief Report

    #57

    New Orleans, USA. Found At An Estate Sale

    Wooden antique panel featuring painted historical figures and soldiers in a vintage decorative frame.

    Found this at an estate sale about 20 years ago. It was intersting but we have no idea what it is. Three panels. I assumed it was Spanish becuase the middle panel seems to depict a Moor. I’d love to figure out what it is and the relative age.

    DryGas372 Report

    I've seen similar on donkey carts.

    #58

    I Saw It From Across The Room And Knew It Was Something Special!

    Yellow and clear decorative antique vase with floral patterns, a unique interesting antique scored by a collector.

    Art Nouveau Handel cameo glass vase at goodwill for $10.99. The signature is almost impossible to photograph, but it’s there. So pretty! Minnesota, USA.

    tenglempls Report

    #59

    Found These Two Mirrors For $20 At The Antiques Mall

    Pair of antique gold-framed mirrors featuring sun and moon face artwork, showcasing interesting antiques scored by collectors.

    I grabbed these on a whim because I'm getting more into whimsigoth for home decor. I already have a place to hang them!

    candlesandpretense Report

    #60

    Paid $5 For A Bag Of Jewlery At A Flea Market. I Got 2 Sterling Silver Hair Barrettes And An 18k Gold Egg Lapel Pin

    Hand holding two vintage metal clips and a gold-colored pin, showcasing cool and interesting antiques found outdoors.

    UrbanRelicHunter Report

    #61

    Old Bible Thats Been In My Family, UK. Dated 1807 On The Front

    Worn antique leather-bound book from 1807 with engraved label, a cool and interesting antique scored by a collector.

    The binding is a bit on the bad side but the pages are pretty good and the illustrations are so good, just wondering if anyone could find any info on it.

    sirbeardley Report

    #62

    Wife Found This At A Yard Sale In USA For $5

    Carved wooden antique chair with detailed backrest featuring a cherub, showcasing cool and interesting antiques.

    GanacheScary6520 Report

    #63

    Found This At A Thrift Store Today And Found Out It Might Be Valuable (USA)

    Vintage brass and teal banker's lamp on a wooden table among household items, an interesting antique decor piece.

    Graystar421 Report

    #64

    Found On The Beach In Cardiff, California USA

    Carved antique red stone with intricate ancient symbols, a unique collectible among cool and interesting antiques.

    Redwineandblue91 Report

    Looks to be a seal and the stone looks to be a carnelian.

    50¢ At A Yard Sale! I Took It To A Jeweler And It Is 14k Gold, Diamond, And Sapphire With A Tahitian Pearl

    Antique pendant with black and white gemstones held in hand, showcasing one of the coolest interesting antiques found.

    The jeweler offered me $220 for it on the spot. I’m not very knowledgeable about jewelry but that seemed low! I will try to repurpose it into something eventually as it’s not really my style.

    LLaserz Report

    #66

    Australia. Have Had This Carving Handed Down To Me Recently And Would Like To Know If Anyone Has Any Information About Him. It’s Stamped R. Pretzel

    Carved wooden antique statue of a mythical creature holding a shield, displayed on a rustic wooden table.

    Icy-Association1742 Report

    #67

    Dad Left Me This Glass Goblet Always Said It Was Worth Thousands Came From My Grandfather

    Yellow vintage glass with etched floral design and a green base, an interesting antique found by a collector.

    tzt_x19 Report

    #68

    Oregon, USA. Purchased An American Empire Flame Dresser From Marketplace For $50

    Antique wooden dresser with curved legs and multiple drawers, showcasing classic craftsmanship and rich wood grain patterns.

    jaqvillian Report

    #69

    Inherited My Grandmother's Clock - My Favourite Thing In The House. I Was Told It Was Constructed In 1910. I'm In Canada

    Antique wooden wall clock with intricate carvings and brass pendulum, a cool and interesting antique collectible.

    peachykeenmillie Report

