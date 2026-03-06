69 Of The Coolest And Most Interesting Antiques That Folks Scored In Their Lives
Ever since the digital revolution, the world has been stuck in a race, and everyone is obsessed with quickness and quick results. In all this chaos, it seems like "beauty" has taken a backseat, and the main focus is on the functionality of something.
That's probably why people say, "They don't make 'em like they used to..." No wonder we are so in awe of antiques when we stumble upon them. In fact, they can be so hypnotizing that a single glimpse of them and we are under their spell.
Many people around the world have acquired some of the coolest and most stunning old things. If you are a connoisseur of such fascinating old relics, we have compiled the most gorgeous and charming ones for you. Get ready to be bewitched by them!
Cameo Brooch From I Think Late 1800's / Early 1900's. Found In A Charity Shop In England (UK)
I don't know much about this as I found it in a charity shop (in Wendover) Not sure if it's pinchbeck or gold - There is a hallmark (W&B) that is in the clasp - very hard to get a picture but I've tried.
Can't see any others, but found the same hallmark on a gold ring here on Reddit. It's beautifully made and the carving is very delicate. Definitely shell carving and 99% sure it's preeeety old.
Cool Little Find At My Local Antique Shop. USA
People have been preserving their ancestors’ diaries, old maps, and their family’s art and furniture since the Middle Ages. Little did anyone know that someday, it would turn out to be a lovable hobby or even a passion for a few. However, research says that it was not until 1876 that the seed of actually collecting such items was sown amongst Americans.
USA. Where Would I Start Figuring Out How To Move This Super Old Gypsy Wagon About 1.5 Miles To My House?
Family friend said I could have it if I could move it. I live about a mile away. Anybody know where I'd even start? I think the wheels aren't in great shape. It's up on three jacks. Three of the wheels might be fine but one is for sure decently rotten. Metal chassis underneath. Might be 80+ years old.
This Is A Family Heirloom That Is Said To Be From China. United States, FL
My grandfather was a good friend with an art dealer and he gave this to him in the 1980’s.
The story goes that at the World’s Fair in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Centennial Exhibition displayed tons of precious old relics and industrial exhibits that enthralled over 9 million visitors. That’s when Americans began to appreciate the value of collecting these objects for their deep-rooted history and charming beauty.
Vintage Chandelier USA Midwest
This light fixture is in a Victorian home built in the late 1800s and I would be very interested in any information or guidance on how to find out more. Provenance, maker, etc.
Previous owners collected antique furniture so this is not original to the home. Their stated price paid was $2000, but no way to verify.
It takes several standard size lightbulbs, though the insulation(?) is brittle and flaking.
If the maker made other pieces I would like to get more in a similar style.
Dream Thrift Find For 50 Cents Each!
I’m missing the stand, but could NOT pass this up from Goodwill today!! Big win!
Just Purchased This 1800s Home - These Hinges And Knobs Are Throughout
We just moved into this massive home in New England. Tons of history here I’ll share more about once we’re moved in, setup, and can better photograph. We purchased it from a celebrity who took this 1800s Victorian and thoughtfully renovated it, leaving much of the original charm but blurring some areas with a very modern aesthetic that I’m certain will piss some of you off while others will be in love. There are probably 20-30 original doors with what I’m assuming are original ornate hinges and doorknobs.
Although people officially began collecting these old objects in 1876, it was quite a few decades later that the word "Antique" received its definition. In the Tariff Act of 1930, the US Customs Service defined an antique as "an object that was 100 years old or older." While trends in antiquing have changed a lot over the decades, dealers and collectors still adhere to this definition today.
My Dad Is Now Gone, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As
As the title explains, recently I lost my dad. He was a very prominent figure in the fine art world (specifically 18th century paintings and drawings). Aside from this, he collected paintings and drawings mostly from this period and he also collected things, like very old art catalogues, that hold great artistic and historical value (but not so much economically). Anyways, i really want to know what this little thing is and thought maybe one of you guys could help me! As the photos i took show: It looks like a little wooden suitcase with i think asian style artwork on the side, when you twist the pin on the side it, that side opens up to tiny drawers!
Found Today London, England! Victorian Era (C. 1880) Poison Ring. Gold With Bloodstone. I'm In Love!
Found In My Grandparents’ Attic. Pretty Heavy
It's strange how these vintage things are insignificant to some but valuable to others. One man's trash is another man's treasure, I guess. Well, experts believe there is actually a scientific reason why some folks can't resist these antiques.
Apparently, it comes down to associative memory, as our brain links objects with meaning, emotion, and narrative. That's why some antiques that we don't even own fascinate us, as they awaken a sense of lived experience. This can make us feel grounded and connected at the same time.
Found This Old Lamp In My Attic(USA) CA
Cult Gaia Skirt For $5. Originally $2689
1960’s Zodiac Silk Scarf
Found at the bottom of a scarf bin for 25 cents while driving through Ocean springs, Mississippi.
Another reason experts cite is "place authenticity," which fuels our love for antiques. In an age of mass production, we don't really know where our mirrors or dining tables are coming from. On the other hand, an antique is the exact antithesis of this.
Not only does it have its own unique location, but it also sheds light on the time period it is from. Well, that just adds more soul to these relics, and our hearts are instantly drawn to them. After all, an antique mirror adds more flair to a house than one purchased from IKEA.
I’m In The United States. Someone Gave Me This Fork And Knife Set Years Ago. Just Pulled Out Of Storage
Someone gave them to me a number of years ago and have no information. Some of the handles are cracked so I assume they’re bone or ivory.
This one is kind of sad. Just left sitting around unused for so long, they're starting to crack from age. Think of how much they could have been enjoyed instead of gathering dust for years.
Bought A Taped-Shut Antique Chocolate Tin At My Local Goodwill For $2
Got it open and found these beautiful 19th century marbles (and a couple more modern ones) inside!
The third reason that experts discuss is sensory gratification and patina obsession. Turns out that our brain really likes how these vintage items feel. They have a certain texture, weight, and tactility that lights up our brain. Moreover, we are biologically inclined to appreciate things that are aging. Nothing can show resilience as much as an antique that has stood the test of time, and we adore that.
Lastly, ethical consumption also plays a massive role in this love story. Purchasing an antique feels right because consumers are aware that new products come at the cost of the environment. They report greater satisfaction after purchasing something other than a resource-draining product. Basically, experiencing a dopamine hit with zero remorse about buying something new.
Found Family Heirloom From 1908! (USA)
Found while clearing out my mother's things. None of us 3 daughter knew it existed. The hand writing is my grandmother's.
Found A Sword In My Ceiling
Doing a project in the basement, and removed the drop ceiling to find this stored between the boards.
(UK) Found This Stuck Between Draws In An Old Antique French Dresser
Unlike many of these scientific claims, the famous antique shop Wildschut Antiques in the Netherlands offers a quirky theory. Its owners, Michiel Wildschut and Baukje Wildschut, speak about the spiritual pull of antiques. They elaborate, “Old souls often crave depth, nuance, and a sense of connection."
"Antiques provide just that. There’s a presence in old things. A mirror that has reflected a century of faces. A cabinet that has sheltered generations of secrets. These aren’t just functional objects. They’re portals. Memory holders. Anchors in an ever-changing world.” If you think about it, this theory seems hauntingly beautiful, doesn’t it?
Mirror Found At Thrift Shop In Sun Valley, ID, USA
Unsure of age and if it has any worth. We thought it very unique and are going to put it in our newly renovated bathroom in our 1916 craftsman. I do not see a maker’s mark.
Bought First House With Fiancé, Found This Hidden On A Wall In The Corner. Polished It Up! It’s Full. USA, Central MA
(USA) Bought This Statue In A Thrift Store. Couldn't Find Any Markings
Scientific or spiritual, whatever the reason, the antique market has been thriving lately. Data shows that the "Vintage and Retro Goods Market" alone was valued at a whopping $75 billion in 2024, with projections to double to $150 billion by 2032. That's a compound annual growth rate of 10% – a clear sign that this isn't just a fleeting trend.
Research credits this surge to millennial and Gen Z buyers. They are not big fans of mass-produced fast furniture, but have a taste for objects with character and a story. These young shoppers believe that antiques are not only sustainable, but also express their unique, individual style.
Found An Art Nouveau Chair Near Austria
Found this chair on a yard sale near the border of austria and italy. apparently its from the late 19th century from vienna but i kind of doubt it. Got it for 35 bucks and had a good feeling about it. Recognized the art nouveau and the wood seems to be right too.
Found This While Cleaning. From China
A Family Member Brought It Home From Tibet In The 50s
The figure is made of bone and sits on what looks like either wax or tree sap it smells very old.
As you can see from these pictures, each one has a distinct character and will instantly stand out anywhere. No wonder these vintage objects are the desires of so many young hearts out there. Which one of these ensnared you into its trap? Don't hesitate to share with us in the comments!
Bentwood Hickory Rocker Found In Western Pennsylvania USA Farmhouse Attic. I’m Thinking It’s Mid To Late 1800s
Maybe not that old at all. Western PN has a large Amish population that makes furniture just like that
Just Picked These Up For 16 Bucks At A Thrift Store... 15.4g 18k Gold
I Paid A Decent Bit For These ($130) But I Couldn't Pass Up This Pair Of Late 19th Century Italian Pietra Dura 15k Gold Earrings
I Found This Beautiful Glass At The Thrift Store Today In Germany
Got This Beautiful Bracelet At A Thrift For $15, Took It To A Jeweler Today. He Said It Tested As 14k Gold And The Diamonds Are Real. Valued At A Minimum Of $500
Wife Came Home From A Yard Sale. 55 Individual Pieces. She Paid $100 For All Of It. Totally Out Of Character
She’s been walking around with a chip on her shoulder all night. Love seeing her this happy, hoping to confirm that she has a good eye for pottery. United States.
Picked Up This Helmet At A Thrift Shop In Ruidoso, New Mexico
USA: Found This Vase In The House I Just Purchased!
Very pretty! About 14”. Google lens says bohemian Lilly of the valley maybe montjoy or Legras from late 19th century.
Creamer Found In Lake Washington, Seattle USA
Estate Sale Find - Eastlake Table (United States) Paid $45
I have done a google search and can’t find anything that matches exactly. But boy do I love her. The sticker is from a moving company from the house I bought it from in Memphis. That’s the only thing I could find on it.
Found Old Landscape Painting In Sealed Estate Sale Box – Possibly By Salomon Ruysdael? - USA
I bought a sealed wooden box for $1.50 at an estate sale from a wealthy household. When I got home and opened it, I found this painting inside. It was professionally framed and has a nameplate that reads: “Bord de Riviere – 1610–Salomon Ruysdael–1670.” It looks very old, with visible craquelure and what seems like previous cleaning or restoration work. I’ve been told it may be 16th or 17th century. The frame also looks antique and ornate.
My White (Ting & Davis LOL) Whale!
A 1970s Whiting & Davis backless mesh top. $20 in absolutely perfect condition. I wore it while doing mundane home tasks yesterday and today. Hope to wear it to at least one real event!
Whoa! 10k Gold Ring For $1.29 Is A Helluva Way To Start The Day
Found it with the junk jewelry on the racks, meanwhile the special glass cabinets at the front are full of glittery junk from Temu and Claire's.
I'll need to get it sized, but I love it.
Did I Just Find A Tiffany Lamp At A Thrift Store? (USA)
Found two sold comps for this exact lamp. Says Cassidy Lamps NY on base but how can I tell the lamp part is actually from Tiffany? Sold comp on Live Auctioneer, but in kind of in disbelief. I have the top little screw part but took it off with the lamp shade for the picture.
Got This At An Estate Sale. It Was Listed As A Faux Elephant Foot Planter. Want To Make 100% Sure It's Fake Before Trying To Sell
Los Angeles USA- Found A Trumeau Mirror In The Trash
I found this Louis XV style trumeau mirror upside down against a street wall yesterday. It's a corner where people leave furniture and other good stuff that could find new owners. I parked at home and came back right away. I thought it might be a film set/plaster replica or whatever else but this thing is old and heavy, cracks all over and water damage. Probably was kept in a garage. The oil painting has cracked 2 different ways, so it has been kept in at least 2 different places (L.A. has a weird climate: all things faux leather will peel really fast for example). It has no marks at all, and no brown paper in the back. I am not sure if there were repairs or original but some newspaper/book pages were used in the back around the oil painting. It is an old font which to me looks like early XXth.
Just Bought This Spoon At A Flea Market In France For 10€
I Recently Inherited This Chair, Any Insight Is Appreciated. (Michigan, USA)
It was reupolstered around 20 years ago. Just the seat, ottoman, and the arms. It originally belonged to my great grandmother who lived in Asheville, NC.
Came Across It In A Charity Shop Recently (Ireland) Wooden, Approx 3m X 3 M, Very Heavy
Stained Glass From The Thrift Store [Richmond, Va USA)
I was lucky enough to score this at the thrift store today. It’s 10in tall and 8 3/4in wide.
Purchased By My Family At Auction In The USA
Found At Local Thrift Store (USA)
Found At Yard Sale In British Columbia Canada
I found what I believe to be a scroll holder at a yard sale. I thought it was pretty and cool. The lady didn’t know what it was but said it was “very old” and believes it is silver plated. There are no manufacturing etchings or serial numbers from what I can see, and it does look to be hand embellished.
I Found This Gorgeous Ring In USA At A Thrift Store, Stamped Vda 925
Found An Unusual (To Me) Chair At The Dump Today. I Would Like To Learn About It. I Am In The United States
I found this chair with marquetry, spiral front legs and spindles, and upholstered seat at the dump today. I am in southeastern Massachusetts. No makers marks that I can see.
To my untrained eye this seems somewhat Art Deco in style so I am guessing 1920s/30s, but I admit I could be way off base about that. (If so, and this is not actually an antique I will remove it and try elsewhere.)
It's my hope that the experts here might educate me about age, style, type of wood, and probable origin of this interesting chair. I'm not terribly concerned about value as I am not expecting it to have any, given it's condition. But I also wouldn't mind being wrong about that.
Bricks, leaves and entranceway junk for scale.
Cool Lamp I Saw This Weekend (Canada)
Been Left This By My Grandad. (UK)
My Grandad bought this in the late 70's and tucked it away for years. I'm curious about it's value and information on it in general as I know next to nothing about antiques.
I've had a very wide variety of offers from some questionable people so I'm curious if anyone can help with just a general idea on it before I make a big trip for an appraisal.
It stands at roughly 18cm/7" tall and 7.5cm/3" in diameter. And absolutely no damage or chips or wear and tear at all. Well to my untrained eye anyway.
I love the style of it and may just keep it but it's always good to know! Thanks in advance!
Picked This Up For $100 At An Estate Sale - USA
United States. I Buy Storage Units And Found An Ancient Plunging Dragon From The Tang Dynasty Between 600-900 AD
I buy storage units and came across this plunging dragon in a storage unit in a bin full of sandpaper and other trash, didnt think much of it at first. A few weeks later i google imaged it and found out it was from the tang dynasty and more than likely came from an ancient tomb. Sold it at auction for $6,000 last week!
Found In The United States Of America. Is This Vase A Real Tiffany?
andrew_kirfman replied:
Yes. Looks real to me based on the color, pontil, and signature.
Very unusual shape. Tiffany made lots of miniatures, but I've never seen one with this exact shape/size. Would probably command a premium at auction just for that reason.
In Canada. 1860s Dress Passed Down In My Family
It was loaned out to a small town museum and came back with some rust and bug damaged. This dress was given to me along with numerous shirts, skirts and jewelry.
New Orleans, USA. Found At An Estate Sale
Found this at an estate sale about 20 years ago. It was intersting but we have no idea what it is. Three panels. I assumed it was Spanish becuase the middle panel seems to depict a Moor. I’d love to figure out what it is and the relative age.
I Saw It From Across The Room And Knew It Was Something Special!
Art Nouveau Handel cameo glass vase at goodwill for $10.99. The signature is almost impossible to photograph, but it’s there. So pretty! Minnesota, USA.
Found These Two Mirrors For $20 At The Antiques Mall
I grabbed these on a whim because I'm getting more into whimsigoth for home decor. I already have a place to hang them!
Paid $5 For A Bag Of Jewlery At A Flea Market. I Got 2 Sterling Silver Hair Barrettes And An 18k Gold Egg Lapel Pin
Old Bible Thats Been In My Family, UK. Dated 1807 On The Front
The binding is a bit on the bad side but the pages are pretty good and the illustrations are so good, just wondering if anyone could find any info on it.
Wife Found This At A Yard Sale In USA For $5
Found This At A Thrift Store Today And Found Out It Might Be Valuable (USA)
Found On The Beach In Cardiff, California USA
50¢ At A Yard Sale! I Took It To A Jeweler And It Is 14k Gold, Diamond, And Sapphire With A Tahitian Pearl
The jeweler offered me $220 for it on the spot. I’m not very knowledgeable about jewelry but that seemed low! I will try to repurpose it into something eventually as it’s not really my style.