The folks at the r/Antiques subreddit would probably tell you the same. You can find the most stunning treasures in your grandma's house, at a local fair, or a garage sale. If you love old finds , you'll most likely love this list of items antique loves have shared in this dedicated community. Scroll away and be amazed!

Our Earth is full of treasures, some closer than we might even imagine. Take 53-year-old Malcolm Weale, for example, who, with his metal detector, unearthed an 18th-century gold mourning ring that is now exhibited in the British Museum. All you need is a metal detector, some patience, and dedication, and you can come across a little piece of history .

#1 So... I Got A Gothic Victorian Era 4 Post Bed! Share icon

RELATED:

#2 My Great Great Grandfather’s Diary Share icon

#3 UK - We Found These In The Attic Of Our New House Told To Post Here Share icon Apparently they belonged to a admiral William Christopher Pakenham, but are these worth anything and were would you sell these?



SilverScimitar13:

I don't want you to get too excited, OP, but your guy has his own Wikipedia page. AND here's a picture of him wearing a similar set!



ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Found This In An Elevator Shaft In An Old Hotel In Ireland. These Worth Anything? Share icon ElbowDeepinanImgur:

Hi OP! I restore these cash registers as a hobby! What you've got is a National Cash Register from around the 1910s. They're worth a couple hundred bucks in that condition, mostly because they can still be restored despite how bad it looks. There are collectors who make their own replacement key labels, cut new marble for the coin shelf, and source replacement original parts for the bits and bobs that have gone missing. A fully restored register like that one generally sells for between $700-900 depending on how well they're cleaned up. In all honesty, the brass is dirty but it looks like it's in great condition. Something you can do is pull the drawer completely out (there's a release rod in the back of the paper bill compartment) and flip it over. Oftentimes the receipt is still pasted to the underside, since this was a standard NCR practice. It will tell you the date it was purchased as well as the business or person who paid for it. Great bit of history!



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Hello, This Is My Late Grandparents Ivory Chess Set Share icon

#6 Was Given This Kaidan-Tonsu. I Live In America, Piece Was Brought Over From Japan In The 40s Share icon

#7 I Just Purchased A 1910 General Store!! I Plan On Returning It To Its Former Glory Share icon

#8 Recently Acquired This Late 1800s Hardware Store Cabinet For My Garage. Houses All Of My Good Hot Rod Parts!!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Anyone Able To Tell Me Anything About My Grandparents’ Antique Bar? Share icon

#10 What Is This Object Wrapped In 14k Gold? Share icon ProfessorZhirinovsky:

I'm think the X is 10, for October. So 23 Oct 1915.



There was a battle fought on San Michele on that date, the 3rd of the campaign.



I suspect it was someone's "lucky" shrapnel, acquired at that time, that sent them home wounded but alive and largely unmaimed. What in the US military we would call a "Million Dollar Wound".



#11 Thanks Be To The Fb Marketplace Gods For This Bench (USA) Share icon I could not have dreamt of a more perfect piece of furniture to put on this weird ledge in my entryway. I’ve lived in this house my entire 32 years and I think this was meant to be. Timed perfectly with getting that incredible uncanny dog portrait I posted a few days ago 🙏✨



Daisy actually REALLY approves of this purchase.



ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Found Some Victorian Transferware Tiles Hidden Behind Several Layers Of Paint On An Old Fireplace (Scotland) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Left Behind (By Previous Owners, Deceased With No Family) Share icon Mom brought it to a jeweler who said it’s gold with diamonds. The two big ones are a karat each. Mom originally thought it was fake and was going to give it to the grand-babies for dress-up. California, United States

#14 My Mom Bought This Beautiful Piece Of Furniture In Mexico Share icon

#15 My Dad Died, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As Share icon crusoe:

These were kinda like wallets back then. The early form was a series of small oval trays suspened on coards, each oval had a hole in each end and the trays threaded over the cord, with it loop across the bottom of the last tray. There was also a oval lid on top. By loosening the top knot/slider/bead the trays could be separated. At the very end of the cord would be the netsuke, a very large bead. The inro cord was not tied around the sash/belt, but simply tucked under it, with the netsuke pulled through and sitting on top. Its size prevented the inro cord from simply falling out.



Inside a man might put medication, powders, snuff, pills, flint and tinder for fire starting, whatever he might need.



This one is possibly post the time Japan was opened up to the west, and instead of trays it has drawers. This was probably worn by a fairly well off man who at the time would be wearing a blend of western ( Often a hat and cane) and Japanese dress.



ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Found Buried By A Tree In Germany Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Found This Extremely Unsettling Metal Picture Share icon

#18 Someone Was Throwing This Teapot Out - United States Share icon

#19 Small Walnut Shaped Sewing Kit USA Share icon The only info I have is that my uncle (65m) gave it to my dad (75m) and stated it was with their mothers things when they cleaned the house after her passing and they believe it was her mothers. Chapstick for size.



ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Found In A Dumpster In Spain Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 An Original Red Comet Fire Grenade At Our Lake House - Wisconsin, USA Share icon

#22 Seller Asking $250,000.00. Just Out Of Our Price Range. I'm Assuming That Includes A Truck To Haul It On Share icon

#23 I Found This In The Creek A While Back. Almost Didn’t Even Pick It Up Share icon This is my first one of these Warner’s Safe bottles. I heard that they had to stop embossing “cure” on it and instead embossed “remedy” in 1906 (USA).

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Started Cleaning Up My Grandpa's Antique Store After He Passed Away Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 UK - My Wife Thinks It’s Worthless. My Father Thinks It’s A Valuable Antique. I Have No Idea How To Identify It Properly. Please Help! Share icon Medical_Bath6290:

Edwardian fiddleback mahogany occasional table, c.1905.



#26 Dated 1639, Found This In My Late Grandfathers House, Unfortunately I’m In My 20’s So I Can’t Read Cursive LOL Share icon

#27 Beautiful Bed Frame Bought In Madrid Circa 1930 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Anyone Know Anything About This Box I Inherited? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Another One Rescued From The Clutches Of Millennial White Paint. Circa 1905 Parlor Table Found On Fb Marketplace For $17. Vancouver Island, Canada Share icon

#30 All My Furniture I Lost In A Wild Fire Last Month ( United States ) Share icon

#31 Don’t You Just Love When A Piece Shows Off Decades Of Use And Ware? Love This Stool. $4.99 At Goodwill Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 My Mother Sewed Her Wedding Dress On This Machine Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 A Gift From My Mil (USA) Share icon

#34 Mom Swears This Is Sought After Share icon

#35 Found This Buried In My Backyard. Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Is This Dresser A Quality Piece Or Did I Just Make A Bad Purchase? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Antique Games We Found In The Attic Today. They All Look To Be Around 1920’s Share icon

#38 Grandmas Vanity Set Share icon

#39 What Did I Just Find On The Side Of The Road? United States Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 What Is This Piece Of Furniture I Got Off The Side Of The Street? (France) Share icon Medical_Bath6290:

French, c.1880, known as a commode de toilette or washstand. The interior would originally have been lined in marble.



ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Found This In The Garden In Southern England 40ish Years Ago, Has Lived In A Plant Pot Ever Since. Anyone Know What It Is? Share icon Chupicuaro:

You are not going to believe this, but it is the head of a pre-



Islamic idol likely from southern Yemen, 2rd century b.c.e to 2 rd century c.e.



Material is Alabaster, should be slightly translucent. Yes, I am sure.



#42 United States. Tell Me This Isn't What I Think It Might Be. I Just Inherited It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Found In The United States Of America Share icon

#44 Coworker Gave Me A Lamp, The Shade Is Uranium Glass! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Got These Two Antique Chairs Today! Looks Made For The Space. USA Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Chocolate Found In My Closet And A Gramophone Seeking Info On The Items Share icon

#47 USA- I Have An Opportunity To Buy This Piano For $200 Share icon

#48 Found This At A Thrift Shop For $3 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Pre Great Depression Columbia Grafonola, Supposedly 1 Of 2 In The World, Sister Might Be In The White House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My Collection Of 19th Century Brooches And Pins Share icon

#51 Been Left This By My Grandad (UK) Share icon

#52 Results Of My Appraisal From Antiques Roadshow For My Early 1900 Sealed Coca-Cola Bottle USA Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 What Is This Style Of Chair Called? Maryland, United States Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Found This Huge Wooden Dough Bowl At A Thrift Store Yesterday. Is This From The 1800’s? Share icon

#55 Very Large Apothecary From Putnam, Connecticut Share icon

#56 United States. Never Seen A Duplicate Of This One At My Families Old Home. Any Idea Of History Or Worth? It's Been In The Family Long Enough Not To Know Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 The Coolest Coin Purse Ever! Women’s Wallet/Compact With Spring-Loaded Coin Storage. Found At A Flea Market In The United States! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Found Family Heirloom From 1908! (USA) Share icon

#59 I Found This When My Grandparents Wanted To Throw It Out. Any Idea What It Is And If It Might Be Worth Something Share icon

#60 Found A Lincoln Campaign Ribbon In An Old Book At An Antique Store! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Found In Grandmas Basement Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Saw This In An Antique Shop Share icon

#63 I Found It In A Dumpster Share icon

#64 Found This Insanely Old Trunk In A Storage Unit Today!! It’s Sold Oak Or Some Kind Of Heavy Wood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Found In A Storage Unit Today Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Found While Thrifting. Is This 100 Years Or Older? Marked As Bone. No Makers Mark Share icon

#67 United States. Found At The Dump Share icon

#68 I Bought A Beautiful Closet. I Was Told It Is 100-200 Years Old Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 I Found This Snuff Bottle Behind The Butcher Paper Backing Of A Painting I Bought At An Antique Store Right Outside Atlanta, Ga Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 I Got This Piece Of Furniture At A Thrift Store 6 Years Ago. It Has The Date 1823 On It Share icon

#71 (United States) Snagged This Wardrobe At An Auction Last Month And It Showed Up Today Share icon

#72 What On Earth Is This. USA Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Edison Projecting Kinetoscope Found In The Basement Of A House I Bought, United States Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 My Most Insane Antiquing Find To Date: An 1860s Photograph Of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker Share icon

#75 Bought This Cameo For $20 Today Share icon

#76 What On Earth Is This Used For, Cause My Mind Is In The Gutter? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Thrifted This In Canada. Unsure Of Its Use And Origin Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 My Mom Wants To Alter My Grandma’s Room Divider, Is It A Valuable Antique? Share icon

#79 United States. What Should I Do With This Inherited Picture Share icon

#80 Found This On A Beach In Eastern Canada Today Share icon