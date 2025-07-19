ADVERTISEMENT

Our Earth is full of treasures, some closer than we might even imagine. Take 53-year-old Malcolm Weale, for example, who, with his metal detector, unearthed an 18th-century gold mourning ring that is now exhibited in the British Museum. All you need is a metal detector, some patience, and dedication, and you can come across a little piece of history.

The folks at the r/Antiques subreddit would probably tell you the same. You can find the most stunning treasures in your grandma's house, at a local fair, or a garage sale. If you love old finds, you'll most likely love this list of items antique loves have shared in this dedicated community. Scroll away and be amazed!

More info: Reddit

#1

So... I Got A Gothic Victorian Era 4 Post Bed!

Ornately carved antique wooden canopy bed with detailed floral and figural designs in a cozy room setting.

lawriejaffa Report

    #2

    My Great Great Grandfather’s Diary

    Worn vintage geology notebook with handwritten notes and sketches, showcasing interesting old collectible items and antiques.

    alecstone03 Report

    #3

    UK - We Found These In The Attic Of Our New House Told To Post Here

    Antique black military hat with gold trim and insignia, one of the most interesting and beautiful old things owned.

    Apparently they belonged to a admiral William Christopher Pakenham, but are these worth anything and were would you sell these?

    SilverScimitar13:
    I don't want you to get too excited, OP, but your guy has his own Wikipedia page. AND here's a picture of him wearing a similar set!

    Defonotshaz Report

    #4

    Found This In An Elevator Shaft In An Old Hotel In Ireland. These Worth Anything?

    Ornate antique cash register with intricate floral engravings, showcasing beautiful old collectible craftsmanship and design.

    ElbowDeepinanImgur:
    Hi OP! I restore these cash registers as a hobby! What you've got is a National Cash Register from around the 1910s. They're worth a couple hundred bucks in that condition, mostly because they can still be restored despite how bad it looks. There are collectors who make their own replacement key labels, cut new marble for the coin shelf, and source replacement original parts for the bits and bobs that have gone missing. A fully restored register like that one generally sells for between $700-900 depending on how well they're cleaned up. In all honesty, the brass is dirty but it looks like it's in great condition. Something you can do is pull the drawer completely out (there's a release rod in the back of the paper bill compartment) and flip it over. Oftentimes the receipt is still pasted to the underside, since this was a standard NCR practice. It will tell you the date it was purchased as well as the business or person who paid for it. Great bit of history!

    blackpauli Report

    So beautiful! People have lost their craftmanship and sense for beauty.

    #5

    Hello, This Is My Late Grandparents Ivory Chess Set

    Collection of beautiful old antique figurines displayed in a wooden cabinet, showcasing intricate craftsmanship and historical charm.

    draco55555 Report

    #6

    Was Given This Kaidan-Tonsu. I Live In America, Piece Was Brought Over From Japan In The 40s

    Vintage wooden step cabinet with multiple drawers and slatted doors, showcasing beautiful old things people enjoy owning.

    OwlOrdinary9710 Report

    #7

    I Just Purchased A 1910 General Store!! I Plan On Returning It To Its Former Glory

    Old brick building with red metal roof and green ivy, showcasing beautiful old things in a rural setting on a sunny day

    oddlyUranusKhan Report

    #8

    Recently Acquired This Late 1800s Hardware Store Cabinet For My Garage. Houses All Of My Good Hot Rod Parts!!!

    Vintage wooden cabinet and shelves filled with interesting and beautiful old things in a retro garage setting

    Iron_Trap_Garage Report

    #9

    Anyone Able To Tell Me Anything About My Grandparents’ Antique Bar?

    Antique wooden cabinet with intricate stained glass panels and decorative carvings in a cozy home setting.

    bclark25 Report

    #10

    What Is This Object Wrapped In 14k Gold?

    Antique black square pendant with gold cross detailing, a beautiful old thing treasured by its owner.

    ProfessorZhirinovsky:
    I'm think the X is 10, for October. So 23 Oct 1915.

    There was a battle fought on San Michele on that date, the 3rd of the campaign.

    I suspect it was someone's "lucky" shrapnel, acquired at that time, that sent them home wounded but alive and largely unmaimed. What in the US military we would call a "Million Dollar Wound".

    timewastinbuttsmelly Report

    #11

    Thanks Be To The Fb Marketplace Gods For This Bench (USA)

    Small dog sitting on an antique wooden sofa with green upholstery beneath a vintage dog portrait painting indoors

    I could not have dreamt of a more perfect piece of furniture to put on this weird ledge in my entryway. I’ve lived in this house my entire 32 years and I think this was meant to be. Timed perfectly with getting that incredible uncanny dog portrait I posted a few days ago 🙏✨

    Daisy actually REALLY approves of this purchase.

    dogssdogssdogss Report

    #12

    Found Some Victorian Transferware Tiles Hidden Behind Several Layers Of Paint On An Old Fireplace (Scotland)

    Man restoring a beautiful old fireplace with ornate vintage tiles and classic black cast iron surround in an aged room.

    samcornwell Report

    #13

    Left Behind (By Previous Owners, Deceased With No Family)

    Close-up of a hand wearing a beautiful old vintage diamond ring showcasing intricate design and craftsmanship.

    Mom brought it to a jeweler who said it’s gold with diamonds. The two big ones are a karat each. Mom originally thought it was fake and was going to give it to the grand-babies for dress-up. California, United States

    FrancescaMcG Report

    #14

    My Mom Bought This Beautiful Piece Of Furniture In Mexico

    Ornately carved old wooden cabinet with books and decorative details, showcasing beautiful antique craftsmanship.

    Due_Doughnut7847 Report

    #15

    My Dad Died, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As

    Antique wooden box with detailed gold inlay featuring a sun, clouds, and a bird, showing multiple small drawers inside.

    crusoe:
    These were kinda like wallets back then. The early form was a series of small oval trays suspened on coards, each oval had a hole in each end and the trays threaded over the cord, with it loop across the bottom of the last tray. There was also a oval lid on top. By loosening the top knot/slider/bead the trays could be separated. At the very end of the cord would be the netsuke, a very large bead. The inro cord was not tied around the sash/belt, but simply tucked under it, with the netsuke pulled through and sitting on top. Its size prevented the inro cord from simply falling out.

    Inside a man might put medication, powders, snuff, pills, flint and tinder for fire starting, whatever he might need.

    This one is possibly post the time Japan was opened up to the west, and instead of trays it has drawers. This was probably worn by a fairly well off man who at the time would be wearing a blend of western ( Often a hat and cane) and Japanese dress.

    TonightMiserable5368 Report

    #16

    Found Buried By A Tree In Germany

    Antique brass menorah with Star of David, an interesting and beautiful old item on a decorative tablecloth.

    Salty_Reward9179 Report

    #17

    Found This Extremely Unsettling Metal Picture

    Black vintage wall plaque featuring raised figures of a family and a bird, showcasing interesting and beautiful old things.

    JustAnotherUser37483 Report

    #18

    Someone Was Throwing This Teapot Out - United States

    Antique intricately designed metal teapot with detailed engravings and unique maker’s marks on the base.

    stilesjp Report

    #19

    Small Walnut Shaped Sewing Kit USA

    Small vintage sewing kit in a gold walnut case with thimble, needles, and safety pins, showing old interesting and beautiful items.

    The only info I have is that my uncle (65m) gave it to my dad (75m) and stated it was with their mothers things when they cleaned the house after her passing and they believe it was her mothers. Chapstick for size.

    MysteriousBiatch Report

    #20

    Found In A Dumpster In Spain

    Antique Japanese folding screen with samurai warriors in battle, showcasing interesting and beautiful old things collection.

    fuzzyalej Report

    #21

    An Original Red Comet Fire Grenade At Our Lake House - Wisconsin, USA

    Antique red glass vintage old thing hanging on wooden wall, showcasing beautiful old collectible item.

    suhdudeitsyahboi Report

    #22

    Seller Asking $250,000.00. Just Out Of Our Price Range. I'm Assuming That Includes A Truck To Haul It On

    Woman standing beside an intricately carved antique wooden wardrobe, showcasing beautiful old things in a vintage room setting

    NemoKozeba Report

    #23

    I Found This In The Creek A While Back. Almost Didn’t Even Pick It Up

    Antique Warner's Safe Kidney and Liver Cure bottle from Rochester NY, a beautiful old collectible item on a backpack.

    This is my first one of these Warner’s Safe bottles. I heard that they had to stop embossing “cure” on it and instead embossed “remedy” in 1906 (USA).

    TotallyNotJagger Report

    #24

    Started Cleaning Up My Grandpa's Antique Store After He Passed Away

    Antique shop filled with a variety of interesting and beautiful old things including lamps, paintings, and vintage decor items.

    keffir1 Report

    #25

    UK - My Wife Thinks It’s Worthless. My Father Thinks It’s A Valuable Antique. I Have No Idea How To Identify It Properly. Please Help!

    Antique wooden table with intricate carved details and elegant curved legs, showcasing beautiful old craftsmanship.

    Medical_Bath6290:
    Edwardian fiddleback mahogany occasional table, c.1905.

    TheBossIsWatching Report

    #26

    Dated 1639, Found This In My Late Grandfathers House, Unfortunately I’m In My 20’s So I Can’t Read Cursive LOL

    Handwritten old historical document on aged parchment showcasing beautiful antique writing and calligraphy.

    depressedseahorse8 Report

    #27

    Beautiful Bed Frame Bought In Madrid Circa 1930

    Antique ornate metal bed frame with intricate floral designs and a white crocheted bedspread in a vintage bedroom.

    smolchickpea Report

    #28

    Anyone Know Anything About This Box I Inherited?

    Antique ornate metal box with intricate animal-shaped handles, showcasing beautiful old collectible craftsmanship and design.

    alaf420 Report

    #29

    Another One Rescued From The Clutches Of Millennial White Paint. Circa 1905 Parlor Table Found On Fb Marketplace For $17. Vancouver Island, Canada

    Ornate vintage wooden table with carved legs standing on hardwood floor near window, showcasing beautiful old things.

    MPD1987 Report

    #30

    All My Furniture I Lost In A Wild Fire Last Month ( United States )

    Vintage wooden vanity with old framed portraits, delicate jewelry, and antique decor in a cozy room setting.

    MildredBailey01 Report

    #31

    Don’t You Just Love When A Piece Shows Off Decades Of Use And Ware? Love This Stool. $4.99 At Goodwill Today

    Rustic old wooden stool showing beautiful worn texture, one of the most interesting and beautiful old things people own.

    tenglempls Report

    #32

    My Mother Sewed Her Wedding Dress On This Machine

    Vintage Singer sewing machine table with an old typewriter, antique books, and decorative skull and bird skeleton ornaments.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    A Gift From My Mil (USA)

    Bronze statue of a woman holding a crescent moon on a decorative base, a beautiful old collectible item.

    Strict-Major-5703 Report

    #34

    Mom Swears This Is Sought After

    Ornate vintage wall mirror with intricate patterns reflecting a cozy room with wooden floors and a brick fireplace.

    sworks33 Report

    #35

    Found This Buried In My Backyard. Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

    Rusty vintage cast iron fireplace grate with ornate design, showcasing one of the most interesting and beautiful old things owned.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Is This Dresser A Quality Piece Or Did I Just Make A Bad Purchase?

    Antique wooden dresser with ornate mirror and multiple drawers, showcasing a beautiful old vintage design and craftsmanship.

    stickytee2993 Report

    #37

    Antique Games We Found In The Attic Today. They All Look To Be Around 1920’s

    Vintage Cat and Mice board game with worn box and colorful illustrated game board featuring cats and mice on a wooden surface.

    Flimsy_Situation_506 Report

    #38

    Grandmas Vanity Set

    Collection of interesting and beautiful old vintage vanity items with intricate designs and colorful gemstone accents on wood surface

    frankytemps82 Report

    #39

    What Did I Just Find On The Side Of The Road? United States

    Pair of beautiful old wooden vintage nightstands with ornate carvings and decorative hardware in natural light.

    dandelimone Report

    #40

    What Is This Piece Of Furniture I Got Off The Side Of The Street? (France)

    Old wooden chest of drawers and vintage mattresses leaning against a street wall under a decorative metal balcony railing.

    Medical_Bath6290:
    French, c.1880, known as a commode de toilette or washstand. The interior would originally have been lined in marble.

    mossathena Report

    #41

    Found This In The Garden In Southern England 40ish Years Ago, Has Lived In A Plant Pot Ever Since. Anyone Know What It Is?

    Close-up of a weathered old carved stone face, showcasing an interesting and beautiful antique artifact.

    Chupicuaro:
    You are not going to believe this, but it is the head of a pre-

    Islamic idol likely from southern Yemen, 2rd century b.c.e to 2 rd century c.e.

    Material is Alabaster, should be slightly translucent. Yes, I am sure.

    luckdragonbelle Report

    #42

    United States. Tell Me This Isn't What I Think It Might Be. I Just Inherited It

    Antique peacock lamp with stained glass shade on a cluttered wooden table among old books and vintage items.

    piercifer Report

    #43

    Found In The United States Of America

    Vintage metal lamp with decorative red and yellow glass accents on a curved ornate base on wooden floor, old things.

    greenstatechef Report

    #44

    Coworker Gave Me A Lamp, The Shade Is Uranium Glass!

    Antique decorative lamp with green glass shade and metal dancer figurine base showcasing beautiful old things collection.

    jts0003 Report

    #45

    Got These Two Antique Chairs Today! Looks Made For The Space. USA

    Vintage wooden chairs and fireplace in a cozy living room showcasing beautiful old things people enjoy owning.

    SeaworthinessNew4295 Report

    #46

    Chocolate Found In My Closet And A Gramophone Seeking Info On The Items

    Vintage old chocolate bars including Cadbury's and Nestle's collectible packaging in a box, showcasing beautiful old things.

    Overall_Customer_558 Report

    #47

    USA- I Have An Opportunity To Buy This Piano For $200

    Antique ornate wooden piano with intricate detailing and visible strings, showcasing a beautiful old vintage instrument.

    YogBlogsoth1066 Report

    #48

    Found This At A Thrift Shop For $3

    Hand holding a vintage cut glass bottle with an ornate metal stopper, showcasing beautiful old collectible items.

    BrightEyedBerserker Report

    #49

    Pre Great Depression Columbia Grafonola, Supposedly 1 Of 2 In The World, Sister Might Be In The White House

    Antique green wooden phonograph with ornate floral designs and metal speaker grills standing on carved legs.

    ContactFlyer25 Report

    #50

    My Collection Of 19th Century Brooches And Pins

    Collection of beautiful old cameos and vintage brooches displayed on a wooden surface, showcasing interesting old things.

    tinaismediocre Report

    #51

    Been Left This By My Grandad (UK)

    Bottom view of a beautiful old ceramic vase with dated markings, showcasing interesting antique craftsmanship details.

    flocke815 Report

    #52

    Results Of My Appraisal From Antiques Roadshow For My Early 1900 Sealed Coca-Cola Bottle USA

    Hand holding an old vintage Coca-Cola glass bottle, showcasing a beautiful and interesting collectible item.

    partyjam3 Report

    #53

    What Is This Style Of Chair Called? Maryland, United States

    Elegant vintage wooden chair with upholstered cushions and floral patterns, showcasing beautiful old things people enjoy owning.

    szymonkan Report

    #54

    Found This Huge Wooden Dough Bowl At A Thrift Store Yesterday. Is This From The 1800’s?

    Old wooden bowl with visible cracks and wear, showcasing one of the most interesting and beautiful old things people own

    bleepbloopblopble Report

    #55

    Very Large Apothecary From Putnam, Connecticut

    Long wooden antique cabinet with many drawers in a modern living room featuring large windows and leather sofa.

    TrumpHasaMicroDick Report

    #56

    United States. Never Seen A Duplicate Of This One At My Families Old Home. Any Idea Of History Or Worth? It's Been In The Family Long Enough Not To Know

    Antique decorative lamp with detailed scenic metalwork shade, showcasing beautiful old things with artistic craftsmanship.

    GideonBlackbook Report

    #57

    The Coolest Coin Purse Ever! Women’s Wallet/Compact With Spring-Loaded Coin Storage. Found At A Flea Market In The United States!

    Vintage silver money clip with old coins, a dollar bill, and a floral card on a dark textured surface, showcasing beautiful old things.

    AstrroNova Report

    #58

    Found Family Heirloom From 1908! (USA)

    Vintage carved cameo brooch in a purple velvet box, a beautiful old thing cherished across generations.

    cat_summoner_ Report

    #59

    I Found This When My Grandparents Wanted To Throw It Out. Any Idea What It Is And If It Might Be Worth Something

    Set of six beautiful old silver spoons with intricate handles displayed in a velvet-lined vintage box, collectible old things.

    noam924 Report

    #60

    Found A Lincoln Campaign Ribbon In An Old Book At An Antique Store!

    Old political ribbon featuring Abraham Lincoln, a beautiful and interesting antique collectible displayed on book pages.

    nhgaudreau Report

    #61

    Found In Grandmas Basement

    Old vintage military hat with detailed gold eagle emblem and patriotic insignia held indoors on a cluttered desk surface

    Independent_Yam_4011 Report

    #62

    Saw This In An Antique Shop

    Intricately carved antique wooden cabinet with marble top, vintage silver tea set, and decorative lamps showcasing beautiful old things.

    Bomb_AF_Turtle Report

    #63

    I Found It In A Dumpster

    Antique wooden chair with carved floral designs, a unique old thing cherished by collectors and owners.

    WorriedReaction9100 Report

    #64

    Found This Insanely Old Trunk In A Storage Unit Today!! It’s Sold Oak Or Some Kind Of Heavy Wood

    Antique wooden chest with intricate carvings and claw feet, showcasing beautiful old things people have the pleasure of owning.

    oddlyUranusKhan Report

    #65

    Found In A Storage Unit Today

    Pair of beautiful old vintage wrought iron lantern stands with twisted bases and amber glass panels outdoors on grass.

    oddlyUranusKhan Report

    #66

    Found While Thrifting. Is This 100 Years Or Older? Marked As Bone. No Makers Mark

    Carved vintage turtle-shaped old collectible item shown next to a lighter for size comparison on denim fabric.

    woodenheartgirl Report

    #67

    United States. Found At The Dump

    Pair of beautiful old wooden miniature cabinets with intricate carvings and glass-front doors on a hardwood floor.

    Glittering_Tart666 Report

    #68

    I Bought A Beautiful Closet. I Was Told It Is 100-200 Years Old

    Intricately carved beautiful old wooden cabinet showcasing detailed artwork and classic design elements in a vintage style.

    verlausteratte Report

    #69

    I Found This Snuff Bottle Behind The Butcher Paper Backing Of A Painting I Bought At An Antique Store Right Outside Atlanta, Ga

    Small vintage decorative bottle with a painted landscape and green stopper, showcasing beautiful old collectibles.

    amieNotamy Report

    #70

    I Got This Piece Of Furniture At A Thrift Store 6 Years Ago. It Has The Date 1823 On It

    Antique painted wooden cabinet with floral designs and vintage decorative details, showcasing beautiful old collectible furniture.

    ScientistLow2198 Report

    #71

    (United States) Snagged This Wardrobe At An Auction Last Month And It Showed Up Today

    Antique painted wooden wardrobe from 1840 with religious and landscape artwork, showcasing beautiful old collectible furniture.

    LearningT0Fly Report

    #72

    What On Earth Is This. USA

    Old vintage ceramic preserve pot with handwritten inscription, showcasing one of the most interesting and beautiful old things.

    Australian1996 Report

    #73

    Edison Projecting Kinetoscope Found In The Basement Of A House I Bought, United States

    Close-up of a beautiful old Edison projecting kinetoscope with a worn metal label on aged wooden surface.

    Errlyagain Report

    #74

    My Most Insane Antiquing Find To Date: An 1860s Photograph Of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

    Vintage sepia photo of a woman wearing an old-fashioned dress, one of the most interesting and beautiful old things owned.

    ZenCollects Report

    #75

    Bought This Cameo For $20 Today

    Intricately carved vintage cameo brooch with floral details, showcasing one of the most beautiful old things people own.

    shablyabogdan Report

    #76

    What On Earth Is This Used For, Cause My Mind Is In The Gutter?

    Vintage old telephone handset held in a hand with an antique carrying case and accessories displayed in the background.

    atrailofdisasters Report

    #77

    Thrifted This In Canada. Unsure Of Its Use And Origin

    Vintage embroidered textile with intricate red and blue floral patterns, showcasing beautiful old things people enjoy owning.

    Inevitable-Aioli6589 Report

    #78

    My Mom Wants To Alter My Grandma’s Room Divider, Is It A Valuable Antique?

    Hand-painted vintage folding screen with colorful floral designs, a beautiful old item owned by collectors.

    CalvinFishoeder Report

    #79

    United States. What Should I Do With This Inherited Picture

    Oval vintage framed photo of a man wearing a hat and bow tie, showcasing interesting and beautiful old things collection.

    jewellpink Report

    #80

    Found This On A Beach In Eastern Canada Today

    Antique ceramic piece with intricate landscape design, showcasing one of the most interesting and beautiful old things owned.

    Next-You-8343 Report

