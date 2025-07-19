80 Of The Most Interesting And Beautiful Old Things That People Have The Pleasure Of Owning (New Pics)
Our Earth is full of treasures, some closer than we might even imagine. Take 53-year-old Malcolm Weale, for example, who, with his metal detector, unearthed an 18th-century gold mourning ring that is now exhibited in the British Museum. All you need is a metal detector, some patience, and dedication, and you can come across a little piece of history.
The folks at the r/Antiques subreddit would probably tell you the same. You can find the most stunning treasures in your grandma's house, at a local fair, or a garage sale. If you love old finds, you'll most likely love this list of items antique loves have shared in this dedicated community. Scroll away and be amazed!
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
So... I Got A Gothic Victorian Era 4 Post Bed!
My Great Great Grandfather’s Diary
UK - We Found These In The Attic Of Our New House Told To Post Here
Apparently they belonged to a admiral William Christopher Pakenham, but are these worth anything and were would you sell these?
SilverScimitar13:
I don't want you to get too excited, OP, but your guy has his own Wikipedia page. AND here's a picture of him wearing a similar set!
Found This In An Elevator Shaft In An Old Hotel In Ireland. These Worth Anything?
ElbowDeepinanImgur:
Hi OP! I restore these cash registers as a hobby! What you've got is a National Cash Register from around the 1910s. They're worth a couple hundred bucks in that condition, mostly because they can still be restored despite how bad it looks. There are collectors who make their own replacement key labels, cut new marble for the coin shelf, and source replacement original parts for the bits and bobs that have gone missing. A fully restored register like that one generally sells for between $700-900 depending on how well they're cleaned up. In all honesty, the brass is dirty but it looks like it's in great condition. Something you can do is pull the drawer completely out (there's a release rod in the back of the paper bill compartment) and flip it over. Oftentimes the receipt is still pasted to the underside, since this was a standard NCR practice. It will tell you the date it was purchased as well as the business or person who paid for it. Great bit of history!
Hello, This Is My Late Grandparents Ivory Chess Set
Was Given This Kaidan-Tonsu. I Live In America, Piece Was Brought Over From Japan In The 40s
I Just Purchased A 1910 General Store!! I Plan On Returning It To Its Former Glory
Recently Acquired This Late 1800s Hardware Store Cabinet For My Garage. Houses All Of My Good Hot Rod Parts!!!
Anyone Able To Tell Me Anything About My Grandparents’ Antique Bar?
What Is This Object Wrapped In 14k Gold?
ProfessorZhirinovsky:
I'm think the X is 10, for October. So 23 Oct 1915.
There was a battle fought on San Michele on that date, the 3rd of the campaign.
I suspect it was someone's "lucky" shrapnel, acquired at that time, that sent them home wounded but alive and largely unmaimed. What in the US military we would call a "Million Dollar Wound".
Thanks Be To The Fb Marketplace Gods For This Bench (USA)
I could not have dreamt of a more perfect piece of furniture to put on this weird ledge in my entryway. I’ve lived in this house my entire 32 years and I think this was meant to be. Timed perfectly with getting that incredible uncanny dog portrait I posted a few days ago 🙏✨
Daisy actually REALLY approves of this purchase.
Found Some Victorian Transferware Tiles Hidden Behind Several Layers Of Paint On An Old Fireplace (Scotland)
Left Behind (By Previous Owners, Deceased With No Family)
Mom brought it to a jeweler who said it’s gold with diamonds. The two big ones are a karat each. Mom originally thought it was fake and was going to give it to the grand-babies for dress-up. California, United States
I’d have it reset into something you’d actually wear.
My Mom Bought This Beautiful Piece Of Furniture In Mexico
My Dad Died, This Is What I Found In His House And I Have No Idea What It As
crusoe:
These were kinda like wallets back then. The early form was a series of small oval trays suspened on coards, each oval had a hole in each end and the trays threaded over the cord, with it loop across the bottom of the last tray. There was also a oval lid on top. By loosening the top knot/slider/bead the trays could be separated. At the very end of the cord would be the netsuke, a very large bead. The inro cord was not tied around the sash/belt, but simply tucked under it, with the netsuke pulled through and sitting on top. Its size prevented the inro cord from simply falling out.
Inside a man might put medication, powders, snuff, pills, flint and tinder for fire starting, whatever he might need.
This one is possibly post the time Japan was opened up to the west, and instead of trays it has drawers. This was probably worn by a fairly well off man who at the time would be wearing a blend of western ( Often a hat and cane) and Japanese dress.
Found Buried By A Tree In Germany
Found This Extremely Unsettling Metal Picture
Someone Was Throwing This Teapot Out - United States
Small Walnut Shaped Sewing Kit USA
The only info I have is that my uncle (65m) gave it to my dad (75m) and stated it was with their mothers things when they cleaned the house after her passing and they believe it was her mothers. Chapstick for size.
Found In A Dumpster In Spain
An Original Red Comet Fire Grenade At Our Lake House - Wisconsin, USA
Seller Asking $250,000.00. Just Out Of Our Price Range. I'm Assuming That Includes A Truck To Haul It On
I Found This In The Creek A While Back. Almost Didn’t Even Pick It Up
This is my first one of these Warner’s Safe bottles. I heard that they had to stop embossing “cure” on it and instead embossed “remedy” in 1906 (USA).
Started Cleaning Up My Grandpa's Antique Store After He Passed Away
UK - My Wife Thinks It’s Worthless. My Father Thinks It’s A Valuable Antique. I Have No Idea How To Identify It Properly. Please Help!
Medical_Bath6290:
Edwardian fiddleback mahogany occasional table, c.1905.
Beautiful piece. Definitely antique and worth keeping.
Dated 1639, Found This In My Late Grandfathers House, Unfortunately I’m In My 20’s So I Can’t Read Cursive LOL
I CAN read and write cursive, but this is still hard to understand. Maybe if I could see it bigger?
Beautiful Bed Frame Bought In Madrid Circa 1930
Anyone Know Anything About This Box I Inherited?
Another One Rescued From The Clutches Of Millennial White Paint. Circa 1905 Parlor Table Found On Fb Marketplace For $17. Vancouver Island, Canada
All My Furniture I Lost In A Wild Fire Last Month ( United States )
I’m sorry for your loss. It’s good that you have photos and memories.
Don’t You Just Love When A Piece Shows Off Decades Of Use And Ware? Love This Stool. $4.99 At Goodwill Today
My Mother Sewed Her Wedding Dress On This Machine
A Gift From My Mil (USA)
Mom Swears This Is Sought After
Found This Buried In My Backyard. Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
Is This Dresser A Quality Piece Or Did I Just Make A Bad Purchase?
Very nice! My parents collect antiques and have some similar pieces.
Antique Games We Found In The Attic Today. They All Look To Be Around 1920’s
Grandmas Vanity Set
What Did I Just Find On The Side Of The Road? United States
What Is This Piece Of Furniture I Got Off The Side Of The Street? (France)
Medical_Bath6290:
French, c.1880, known as a commode de toilette or washstand. The interior would originally have been lined in marble.
Found This In The Garden In Southern England 40ish Years Ago, Has Lived In A Plant Pot Ever Since. Anyone Know What It Is?
Chupicuaro:
You are not going to believe this, but it is the head of a pre-
Islamic idol likely from southern Yemen, 2rd century b.c.e to 2 rd century c.e.
Material is Alabaster, should be slightly translucent. Yes, I am sure.
United States. Tell Me This Isn't What I Think It Might Be. I Just Inherited It
Found In The United States Of America
Coworker Gave Me A Lamp, The Shade Is Uranium Glass!
Got These Two Antique Chairs Today! Looks Made For The Space. USA
Chocolate Found In My Closet And A Gramophone Seeking Info On The Items
USA- I Have An Opportunity To Buy This Piano For $200
Found This At A Thrift Shop For $3
Pre Great Depression Columbia Grafonola, Supposedly 1 Of 2 In The World, Sister Might Be In The White House
My Collection Of 19th Century Brooches And Pins
Been Left This By My Grandad (UK)
Results Of My Appraisal From Antiques Roadshow For My Early 1900 Sealed Coca-Cola Bottle USA
What Is This Style Of Chair Called? Maryland, United States
Found This Huge Wooden Dough Bowl At A Thrift Store Yesterday. Is This From The 1800’s?
Very Large Apothecary From Putnam, Connecticut
United States. Never Seen A Duplicate Of This One At My Families Old Home. Any Idea Of History Or Worth? It's Been In The Family Long Enough Not To Know
Guessing 1920’s but I may be wrong. Could be late 1800’s