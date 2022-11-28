With so much consumerism everywhere, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of plastic, spontaneous purchases that don’t last long.

Not only do they pollute our world (and our homes!), they give us little if any extra value. They don’t have any memories attached to them. They don’t keep any stories to tell about them.

Unlike antiques. These beautiful pieces of art, furniture, kitchenware, you name it, have been touched by history in ways that no modern thing will ever be. And if you, like me, are a fan of antiques, we’ve got a real treat for you!

Welcome to the Reddit community known as “Antiques” that is home to a buzzing community of, like people say, “old stuff” lovers. Created in 2009, the group has proven to be as relevant as ever, sharing some of the most beautiful and most interesting examples. Scroll down for our selection of the best ones shared here and be sure to check out part 1 right here.