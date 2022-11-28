148 Of The Most Interesting And Beautiful Old Things That These People Have The Pleasure Of Owning (New Pics)
With so much consumerism everywhere, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of plastic, spontaneous purchases that don’t last long.
Not only do they pollute our world (and our homes!), they give us little if any extra value. They don’t have any memories attached to them. They don’t keep any stories to tell about them.
Unlike antiques. These beautiful pieces of art, furniture, kitchenware, you name it, have been touched by history in ways that no modern thing will ever be. And if you, like me, are a fan of antiques, we’ve got a real treat for you!
Welcome to the Reddit community known as “Antiques” that is home to a buzzing community of, like people say, “old stuff” lovers. Created in 2009, the group has proven to be as relevant as ever, sharing some of the most beautiful and most interesting examples. Scroll down for our selection of the best ones shared here and be sure to check out part 1 right here.
Was Clearing Out My Late Grandad's House And Came Across This
Unearthed My Grandmother’s Perfume Bottle Collection…these Are Stunning
Those are hand blown glass. Lovely. Been collecting perfume bottles for a long time.
Chinese Wedding Bed. Teak. Hand Carved. No Nails. Red And Gold Finish. All Parts Complete And Functional
I Bought An Antique Table At A Yard Sale And Found A Note Stapled Inside One Of The Drawers
Winnie The Pooh, 1926. First Edition, First Printing. I Don't Dabble In 20th Century Acquisitions That Often, But I Do Make Exceptions
Same Bike, Same House, Same Tree, And Same Woman, Only 71 Years Later
Turn Of The Century Toilet Paper
For The 007 In All Of Us... Antique Spy Camera Ring Ca. 1940
My Antique Medicinal Opium Jar
This Is My Toastrite Blue Willow Toaster Circa ~1927
Tiny Karl Wiedmann Art Deco Iridescent Myra Glass Vase, Found Recently At The Local Thrift For 99 Cents. I’m In The Us
Native American Portraits With Names. Passed Down From My Grandmother. Would Love To Know More About Them
Vintage Lamp. House Was Built In 1910
I Was Left Some Antiques And Keepsakes When My Grandmother Passed. One Item Is The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Ribbon
I wonder how many of these still exist? You may have the only one!
This Ashtray Lady Moves Her Leg When A Hot Cigarette Is Present
Today I Found These Pair Of Cool Rings In A Local Forest, In Romania, Using A Metal Detector
Definitely get those checked out, I wonder when they’re from.
My Demented Grandmother Gave Me This Metal Duck Serving Dish And Said It Was Precious
~ They Were Roommates ~ My Absolute Favorite Thing I've Found Amongst My Late Mother's Jewelry Collection
A very detailed locket inscribed with "Clara to Laura 21 Aug, 1839". I know in my heart it is a lesbian lovers locket but my dad thinks it was probably mother/daughter or friends
1940s Ww2 British Propaganda Poster. I Love It So Very Much!
Suitcase I Found In The Wall
A Selection Of 19th Century French Cartonnage Bindings I've Recently Put Together. They've Often Been Referred To As Candy Boxes For Their Extremely Decorative Covers
This Stove In My New House
This One’s Not For The Faint Of Heart, But I Love It! French Sentimental Ring, Woven From The Hair Of A Loved One
As far as memorial jewellery goes I don't think hair is bad 😊
1859 Heinisch Tailor’s Shears. 15” In Length
Old Bible At My Small Church
1931 Model A Ford Woody. It’s Been In Our Family For Decades!
Old Train Station Clock (Beer For Reference)
My Grandfather (B.1890s) Was Rocked In This Cradle As An Infant
A Small Portion Of My Mom's Uranium Glass Collection
Frog Desk Seal, Fabergé, 1903-17
What shape is the seal underneath? Would love to know.
Snagged This For $30
Finally Have My Oil Rain Lamp Working!
It Belonged To My Great Grandfather
Google says: The United States no longer issues bills in larger denominations, such as $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 bills. But they are still legal tender and may still be in circulation. All U.S. currency issued since 1861 is valid and redeemable at its full face value. Jul 13, 2022 -- but I don't think I could part with that!
Grandfather's Ww2 Flight Jacket
I Finally Have A Victorian Bathroom To Put My Victorian Toilet Roll Holder In!
Just Picked Up This Gorgeous Singer Folding Table Sewing Machine At Goodwill For ~$100
I Got This Printing Plate From A Nursing Home
The same organization that ran the nursing home also ran a "home for girls" in the early 1900s. This is the printing plate for the now long gone home for girls. Today I was able to find the newspaper article with the exact image. Circa early 1920s
Please Help Id This For Our Charity Thrift Shop!
I bet this is from the 1920’s. Very Art Deco. Are these glass shades?
Found This Guy In The Dirt For Trash Pickup In A Residential Area. Took It Home, Deep Cleaned, And Oiled. Here’s The Progress So Far. (Feet Were Mangled Beyond Repair…) Before And After
Any Antique Sewing Machine Fans Out There?
My 1930s Maytag Washing Machine. It’s The Only One I Have!
Emerald Bracelet Passed Down From A Late Boyfriend Of My Moms. Worn By A Famous Vogue Model, Jean Patchett. An Icon In Fashion From The Late 40s To Early 60s
My Great-Grandmother's Leather Purse. I Need To Replace Some Of The Leather Stitching On The Handle But It's Otherwise In Impeccable Shape And I Use It Often!
Why You Buy An Old Book (1866) About The Civil War And It Contains Pressed Flowers. I Wonder What Story They'd Tell?
Part Of My Antique Microscope Collection - I Could Do With More Display Room (Couldn’t We All??)
I Restored This Antique Lamp And Made A Bohemian Crescent Moon Mica Shade With Antique Chandelier Crystal Pendants
Great Grandpas Pocket Watch, Still Going Strong After 97 Years. Bonus Pic Of Gramps At The End
Went To My Grandmas Friends Home Today, She’s Quite The Collector
Just Picked This Up At A Yard Sale, Any Idea If It’s A Good Deal Or Not? Paid $200
1920’s Prosthesis. Leather Hand. This Belonged To A Local House Painter Who As A Teen Fled Europe During Ww2. (USA)
But what about that beautiful green sofa! I need this…. You can keep the prosthetic lol
Found This Antique Stove At An Estate Sale
(USA) Antique Boiler Door I Converted To A Fireplace
1928 - 1932 Crayola Crayons
I Opened The Old Boxes From The Fam Farm In Maine
I Found These Birthday Invitations Behind My Parents Fireplace Mantel. Their Home Was Built In 1883
Worth Too Much To Repaint?
Engagement Ring.i Love It And My New Fiance Very Much. Amethyst And Rough Cut Diamonds. 10k Gold Ring. Estimated To Be Made 1910-1920 Or Perhaps Earlier, Purchased In New Orleans
$450 Find! Rosewood Table With Inlaid Mother Of Pearl! How’d I Do!?
Wow this a stunning piece. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is appraised at $7500. Watched a lot of Antiques Roadshow! Lol