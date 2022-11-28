With so much consumerism everywhere, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of plastic, spontaneous purchases that don’t last long.

Not only do they pollute our world (and our homes!), they give us little if any extra value. They don’t have any memories attached to them. They don’t keep any stories to tell about them.

Unlike antiques. These beautiful pieces of art, furniture, kitchenware, you name it, have been touched by history in ways that no modern thing will ever be. And if you, like me, are a fan of antiques, we’ve got a real treat for you!

Welcome to the Reddit community known as “Antiques” that is home to a buzzing community of, like people say, “old stuff” lovers. Created in 2009, the group has proven to be as relevant as ever, sharing some of the most beautiful and most interesting examples. Scroll down for our selection of the best ones shared here and be sure to check out part 1 right here.

#1

Was Clearing Out My Late Grandad's House And Came Across This

inorganicsxul Report

tara
tara
oh my goodness that is amazing.

#2

Unearthed My Grandmother’s Perfume Bottle Collection…these Are Stunning

EFC329 Report

Jane Thorne-Gutierrez
Jane Thorne-Gutierrez
Those are hand blown glass. Lovely. Been collecting perfume bottles for a long time.

#3

Chinese Wedding Bed. Teak. Hand Carved. No Nails. Red And Gold Finish. All Parts Complete And Functional

RomaniRye Report

Simone Wagner
Simone Wagner
Oh so jealous, this is stunning 😍

#4

I Bought An Antique Table At A Yard Sale And Found A Note Stapled Inside One Of The Drawers

18021982 Report

#5

Winnie The Pooh, 1926. First Edition, First Printing. I Don't Dabble In 20th Century Acquisitions That Often, But I Do Make Exceptions

Meepers100 Report

#6

Same Bike, Same House, Same Tree, And Same Woman, Only 71 Years Later

visuraXD Report

beja flor
beja flor
Only the doggo is missing 🤍🐾

#7

Turn Of The Century Toilet Paper

OldStuff1909 Report

Chich
Chich
I read somewhere that 'splinter free" wasn't a thing until the '30s

#8

For The 007 In All Of Us... Antique Spy Camera Ring Ca. 1940

jewelrygeek Report

#9

My Antique Medicinal Opium Jar

V391Pegasi Report

#10

This Is My Toastrite Blue Willow Toaster Circa ~1927

Subject-Ad7704 Report

Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
How does it work ? Will have to google

#11

Tiny Karl Wiedmann Art Deco Iridescent Myra Glass Vase, Found Recently At The Local Thrift For 99 Cents. I’m In The Us

SimonArgent Report

tara
tara
It's so pretty!!!

#12

Native American Portraits With Names. Passed Down From My Grandmother. Would Love To Know More About Them

kkkkat Report

#13

Vintage Lamp. House Was Built In 1910

AdHorror153 Report

#14

I Was Left Some Antiques And Keepsakes When My Grandmother Passed. One Item Is The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Ribbon

OmnipotentG90 Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
I wonder how many of these still exist? You may have the only one!

#15

This Ashtray Lady Moves Her Leg When A Hot Cigarette Is Present

icywoodz Report

#16

Today I Found These Pair Of Cool Rings In A Local Forest, In Romania, Using A Metal Detector

killtoni34 Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Definitely get those checked out, I wonder when they’re from.

#17

My Demented Grandmother Gave Me This Metal Duck Serving Dish And Said It Was Precious

FadedGiant650 Report

#18

~ They Were Roommates ~ My Absolute Favorite Thing I've Found Amongst My Late Mother's Jewelry Collection

A very detailed locket inscribed with "Clara to Laura 21 Aug, 1839". I know in my heart it is a lesbian lovers locket but my dad thinks it was probably mother/daughter or friends

mozzarellapizzapie Report

#19

1940s Ww2 British Propaganda Poster. I Love It So Very Much!

sloppyseventyseconds Report

Jason
Jason
Such a hard time for the British people during the time

#20

Suitcase I Found In The Wall

pendletonpackrat Report

Brooke Howard
Brooke Howard
I found a John Deere Tractor in my wall.

#21

A Selection Of 19th Century French Cartonnage Bindings I've Recently Put Together. They've Often Been Referred To As Candy Boxes For Their Extremely Decorative Covers

Meepers100 Report

#22

This Stove In My New House

mocatuck Report

Chich
Chich
A cook burning woodstove!

#23

This One’s Not For The Faint Of Heart, But I Love It! French Sentimental Ring, Woven From The Hair Of A Loved One

TrebleRose689 Report

Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
As far as memorial jewellery goes I don't think hair is bad 😊

#24

1859 Heinisch Tailor’s Shears. 15” In Length

OldStuff1909 Report

Chich
Chich
you could go into battle with those things

#25

Old Bible At My Small Church

FrostEpsilon Report

#26

1931 Model A Ford Woody. It’s Been In Our Family For Decades!

FrancescaMcG Report

#27

Old Train Station Clock (Beer For Reference)

terkaterkayo Report

#28

My Grandfather (B.1890s) Was Rocked In This Cradle As An Infant

SerpentineRPG Report

#29

A Small Portion Of My Mom's Uranium Glass Collection

Laverestudios Report

#30

Frog Desk Seal, Fabergé, 1903-17

Paul-Belgium Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
What shape is the seal underneath? Would love to know.

#31

Snagged This For $30

pudgtiel Report

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Who would let that go, and so cheaply too?

#32

Finally Have My Oil Rain Lamp Working!

daniexanie Report

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
I love these. They are so cool!

#33

It Belonged To My Great Grandfather

futuremd27 Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Google says: The United States no longer issues bills in larger denominations, such as $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 bills. But they are still legal tender and may still be in circulation. All U.S. currency issued since 1861 is valid and redeemable at its full face value. Jul 13, 2022 -- but I don't think I could part with that!

#34

Grandfather's Ww2 Flight Jacket

Catch_0x16 Report

#35

I Finally Have A Victorian Bathroom To Put My Victorian Toilet Roll Holder In!

Esther_the_Earwig Report

Jason
Jason
Need to combine this with the toilet paper from the other post

#36

Just Picked Up This Gorgeous Singer Folding Table Sewing Machine At Goodwill For ~$100

DisorderedBot Report

#37

I Got This Printing Plate From A Nursing Home

The same organization that ran the nursing home also ran a "home for girls" in the early 1900s. This is the printing plate for the now long gone home for girls. Today I was able to find the newspaper article with the exact image. Circa early 1920s

VeryCasualPCGamer Report

#38

Please Help Id This For Our Charity Thrift Shop!

Techienickie Report

Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
I bet this is from the 1920’s. Very Art Deco. Are these glass shades?

#39

Found This Guy In The Dirt For Trash Pickup In A Residential Area. Took It Home, Deep Cleaned, And Oiled. Here’s The Progress So Far. (Feet Were Mangled Beyond Repair…) Before And After

Dilldorable Report

#40

Any Antique Sewing Machine Fans Out There?

leonweslee Report

#41

My 1930s Maytag Washing Machine. It’s The Only One I Have!

pendletonpackrat Report

tara
tara
I have an 'efficient' washer that uses a tablespoon of water. I wish my washer filled up this much!

#42

Emerald Bracelet Passed Down From A Late Boyfriend Of My Moms. Worn By A Famous Vogue Model, Jean Patchett. An Icon In Fashion From The Late 40s To Early 60s

TreeStarsLookJuicy Report

#43

My Great-Grandmother's Leather Purse. I Need To Replace Some Of The Leather Stitching On The Handle But It's Otherwise In Impeccable Shape And I Use It Often!

Esther_the_Earwig Report

#44

Why You Buy An Old Book (1866) About The Civil War And It Contains Pressed Flowers. I Wonder What Story They'd Tell?

Accidental_Tica Report

#45

Part Of My Antique Microscope Collection - I Could Do With More Display Room (Couldn’t We All??)

reddit.com Report

Jason
Jason
The way they are displayed makes them look like anti aircraft guns

#46

I Restored This Antique Lamp And Made A Bohemian Crescent Moon Mica Shade With Antique Chandelier Crystal Pendants

DooleyRestored Report

#47

Great Grandpas Pocket Watch, Still Going Strong After 97 Years. Bonus Pic Of Gramps At The End

Appaloosa96 Report

#48

Went To My Grandmas Friends Home Today, She’s Quite The Collector

scrubbabby Report

#49

Just Picked This Up At A Yard Sale, Any Idea If It’s A Good Deal Or Not? Paid $200

mradam0504 Report

#50

1920’s Prosthesis. Leather Hand. This Belonged To A Local House Painter Who As A Teen Fled Europe During Ww2. (USA)

OldStuff1909 Report

Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
But what about that beautiful green sofa! I need this…. You can keep the prosthetic lol

#51

Found This Antique Stove At An Estate Sale

tara7win Report

#52

(USA) Antique Boiler Door I Converted To A Fireplace

OldStuff1909 Report

Jason
Jason
Which weighs more: this? Or the house?

#53

1928 - 1932 Crayola Crayons

Drakelx555 Report

Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
"For educational color work", I love how specific it is 😄

#54

1930s Clark Jewel Gas Oven

organicnaturechannel Report

tara
tara
*drooling*

#55

I Opened The Old Boxes From The Fam Farm In Maine

wickedevine Report

tara
tara
You are so lucky...such treasures to find!

#56

I Found These Birthday Invitations Behind My Parents Fireplace Mantel. Their Home Was Built In 1883

subparadult Report

#57

Worth Too Much To Repaint?

PrikkieVille3800 Report

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Painting that would be a crime.

#58

Engagement Ring.i Love It And My New Fiance Very Much. Amethyst And Rough Cut Diamonds. 10k Gold Ring. Estimated To Be Made 1910-1920 Or Perhaps Earlier, Purchased In New Orleans

runaskald Report

#59

$450 Find! Rosewood Table With Inlaid Mother Of Pearl! How’d I Do!?

BeRadStayRad Report

Marie Dahme
Marie Dahme
Wow this a stunning piece. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is appraised at $7500. Watched a lot of Antiques Roadshow! Lol

#60

My Great-Grandpa Made This Christmas Ornament During Ww2 When He Was Stationed On Tarawa

TheEldritchHorror Report

#61

My Great Great Great Grandfathers Top Hat, The Design Of The Hat Tells Me It Was Probably Made In 1870-1880s

My Great Great Great Grandfathers Top Hat, The Design Of The Hat Tells Me It Was Probably Made In 1870-1880s