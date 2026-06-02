31-Year-Old British Model Branded “Most Beautiful Woman Alive” After Viral Moment At Miami Swim Week

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A British model has taken the internet by storm after a runway appearance at Miami Swim Week prompted social media users to declare her the “most beautiful woman alive.”

The 31-year-old model Penny Lane became the center of attention after walking in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week on Saturday, May 30.

Highlights Penny Lane's Miami Swim Week runway walk went viral, with some netizens crowning her the "most beautiful woman alive."

The British model's confident catwalk appearance sparked comparisons to Sydney Sweeney, Kate Upton, and even the legendary Helen of Troy.

Lane's viral moment comes after years of battling harsh beauty standards and advocating for body positivity.

Videos of her confident runway walk quickly went viral, sparking a flood of admiration online.

Some netizens compared her to “Helen of Troy” and hailed her as “the return of the divine feminine,” with many captivated by her striking beauty and commanding presence on the catwalk.

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Penny Lane was branded the “most beautiful woman alive” by netizens following her viral Miami Swim Week appearance

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Miami Swim Week was held from May 27 to May 31 at the W South Beach pool, with an array of models taking to the runway throughout the event.

One of the standout stars who quickly became the internet’s latest obsession was Penny Lane, born Penelope Elizabeth Lane, who hails from Cheshire, England.

She is an English fashion model, actress, and wellness advocate who has built a successful international career centered on body positivity.

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In 2023, she co-won the Sports Illustrated Swim Search casting call, was later named the magazine’s 2024 Rookie of the Year, and returned for its 2025 Switzerland feature.

Lane is signed with leading agencies IMG Models and Wilhelmina Models and has appeared in campaigns for major brands including SKIMS, Intimissimi, Dolce & Gabbana, and Armani.

Notably, she played a bodyguard for Lex Luthor in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2017 and appeared as a bride in the music video for Drake’s song Falling Back.

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While Penny has become a familiar face at Miami Swim Week, having previously walked the runway for Sports Illustrated in 2024 and 2025, her appearance this year generated particularly widespread attention online.

During the event, Lane turned heads in multiple high-fashion ensembles both on and off the catwalk.

One of her most talked-about looks featured a classic black one-piece swimsuit that accentuated her silhouette and runway presence.

The 31-year-old has become a familiar face at Miami Swim Week, having previously walked the runway in 2024 and 2025

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Her confident strut down the catwalk, paired with the simplicity of the design, was complemented by her flowing blonde hair catching the poolside breeze, creating a glamorous, old-Hollywood-inspired aesthetic.

The swimsuit look was not the only one to generate attention over the weekend.

Lane also turned heads at Miami Swim Week VIP events in a daring red gown with a plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high slit, embodying the city’s vibrant nightlife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penny Lane (@pennylaneisthename)

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On the runway, she also modeled a shimmering crimson-toned two-piece ensemble, whose metallic red hue reflected the poolside lights.

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The model, who boasts more than 484,000 Instagram followers as of this writing, later reflected on the viral moment in a short clip shared on the platform.

Penny wrote in the caption, “Back in Black! One of my favorite moments from Miami Swim Week. Can you tell I’m having the best time of my life?”

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In the video, Lane was also seen flashing a rock-and-roll hand gesture near the end of her walk, which she later addressed in the comments section of the post, writing, “Not sure what came over me to throw the signs at the end.”

Reacting to her runway appearance, one fan gushed online, “Stepping onto the runway looking like a literal million bucks.”

Some viewers compared her to actress Sydney Sweeney, while others commented, “You think you see a 10 and then Penny Lane bounces across your screen…”

Many fans compared Penny’s appearance to that of actress Sydney Sweeney and model Kate Upton

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Another person wrote, “Penny Lane just slays every time… walk like The Victoria’s Secret Angels…”

One comment read, “Hottest girl on the planet!!” while another hailed her as a dreamy “earth angel.”

“Girl… penny lane is serving pure heat on that runway, i’m literally stuck on this pic,” chimed in one netizen.

Another fan wrote, “Penny Lane just raised the bar so high the rest of Miami Swim Week needs a ladder That confidence + strut is unreal. British beauty serving absolute main character energy.”

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“Penny Lane just ended the ‘who’s the hottest in SI’ debate in 16 seconds flat. Natural beauty, confidence, and that walk!” remarked a third.

“And that’s how a model should look like… Nice that SI remembered again what beauty is.”

Penny’s viral runway moment also coincided with her newly released 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature, which was photographed in Botswana earlier this year.

Although the photoshoot took place in January, the official Botswana gallery was not released publicly until May 12.

Lane has been vocal about her early career struggles in the fashion industry, which at one point severely impacted her health

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The safari-inspired spread was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the heart of the Okavango Delta and featured several prominent models, including Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Meredith Mickelson, and Achieng Agutu.

However, success in the public eye, particularly in the fashion industry, has not come without challenges, something Lane has spoken openly about in the past.

Reportedly, early in her career, agencies pressured her to lose weight and undergo a breast reduction, leading to extreme dieting habits and serious health issues, including the loss of her menstrual cycle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penny Lane (@pennylaneisthename)

In response to what she described as a toxic industry environment, Penny stepped away from modeling to focus on her well-being, later becoming a certified holistic health coach.

She now uses her platform to advocate for healthier body standards and greater mental health awareness within the fashion industry.

Beyond her modeling career, Penny has lived an adventurous lifestyle, relocating more than 60 times around the world. She is also an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hiking and swimming.

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“Penny Lane shows up, and suddenly nothing else compares… Total standout moment,” wrote one netizen online

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