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For decades, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet has been synonymous with jaw-dropping couture and celebrities pushing fashion boundaries to their absolute limit.

But after years of increasingly daring “n*ked dresses,” dramatic trains clogging the famous staircase, and headline-grabbing viral moments, Cannes finally decided enough was enough.

Last year, the prestigious festival introduced stricter dress code rules centered on “decency and efficiency,” permanently banning exposed looks, excessively sheer ensembles, and oversized gowns with massive trains that disrupt guest flow and theater seating.

Security teams are now fully authorized to deny entry to anyone who breaks the rules, making Cannes one of the strictest red carpets in Hollywood.

While the festival never officially named a single celebrity as the reason for the crackdown, many fashion insiders pointed to the growing popularity of ultra-revealing looks across pop culture, including Bianca Censori’s viral 2025 Grammys appearance, as a sign that red carpet fashion had entered increasingly controversial territory.

The updated rules don’t stop at sheer fabrics and dramatic silhouettes either. Men are still expected to follow a strict tuxedo dress code featuring formal dinner jackets, black bow ties, and polished dress shoes, while sneakers and casual footwear remain completely forbidden.

Meanwhile, Cannes has quietly softened one of its most criticized unofficial expectations: the long-debated “heels-only” rule for women.

After years of backlash over reports of women being turned away for wearing flats, the festival now explicitly allows elegant flat shoes and sandals, though with Cannes’ newfound strictness, many are wondering just how flexible security will really be moving forward.

Here are 18 of the most controversial Cannes red-carpet looks that are now effectively banned under the festival’s new rules and would likely never make it past security today.