Beyoncé And Nicole Kidman Ignore Met Gala Rules In ‘Blatant’ Power Move

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A fashion rebellion took place at the Met Gala on Monday, May 4, as Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman reportedly sidestepped one of the event’s strict rules in what many are calling a deliberate power move.

Both A-listers, who served as official co-chairs of the gala, appeared to defy expectations at fashion’s biggest night, sparking intense criticism online, with many accusing them of setting a “bad example.”

Highlights Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman’s appearance at the Met Gala quickly turned into one of the night’s most talked-about moments, for all the wrong reasons.

Serving as co-chairs of the event, both women reportedly broke one of its strict, nearly decade-long rules.

Many critics called it a “bad example” and pointed to celebrity privilege, questioning whether the same standards apply to everyone.

One netizen fumed, “Another example of if you have enough money rules don’t apply. Also speaks to the desperation of the Met Gala… it needed this coverage.”

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Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé reportedly bypassed the Met Gala’s long-standing minimum age rule

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26

The Met Gala has enforced a strict 18+ age rule since 2018, introduced by co-chair and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

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The rule was implemented during the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme that year.

Speculation at the time suggested the change was due to the complex religious theme and often provocative fashion displays, including sheer ensembles and more mature looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman Brasil • Fã-site (@nicolekidmanbr)

However, the exact reasoning has never been officially confirmed by Wintour. The rule only became widely known shortly before the 2018 gala, when then-15-year-old Maddie Ziegler revealed she was unable to attend due to her age.

Prior to the rule, several young stars had attended the event at much younger ages, including Elle Fanning, who made her debut at 13 in 2011, Hailee Steinfeld at 14, and Willow Smith at 15.

For years, the rule was strictly enforced until the latest event, at which Beyoncé and Nicole served as co-chairs alongside Anna and Venus Williams.

The actress and the singer reportedly used their authority as co-chairs of the event to bend the long-standing rule

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Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26

Both stars effectively bypassed the Met Gala’s minimum age requirement by bringing their underage daughters to the “Costume Art” exhibition.

Reports suggest the rule was not officially abolished but rather “bent” or circumvented due to the co-chairs’ influence.

Nicole Kidman brought along her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, and who is just months shy of turning 18.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

The aspiring model wore a sugary pink Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson, featuring 3D floral appliqués for her Met debut.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé arrived with her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, marking a notable exception to the typical age limit.

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Blue opted for a crisp white Balenciaga ensemble, consisting of a wide-lapel bomber jacket layered over a corseted, bubble-hem gown.

Nicole brought her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, while Queen B was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter

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Image credits: Getty/Julian Hamilton

Reportedly, Wintour may have allowed these exceptions to ensure the return of both stars, especially Beyoncé, who was attending the Met Gala after a 10-year hiatus.

As co-chairs, both women were also granted significant leeway over their guest lists, likely to secure their participation and satisfaction.

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However, the move backfired online, with critics questioning why the children of celebrities were given access to a professional industry event that remains closed to other young creatives and rising stars.

One critic noted, “So nepo mums bring up nepo kids?” while another wrote, “…They taught their entitled children rules don’t apply to them. Not a principle in these ugly people.”

Image credits: Instagram/beyonce

A third netizen commented, “What kind of parents dress their 14 year old daughter up like a grown woman and parade her around a bunch of Hollywood p*dos?”

Another harsh comment read, “Don’t they have other kids? Are they home scrubbing floors? They never take them anywhere.”

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Netizens harshly criticized the decision, with many arguing, “They taught their entitled children rules don’t apply to them…”

Some users agreed with the theory that the rule was bent to ensure Beyoncé and Kidman’s attendance, writing, “Beyonce hasn’t been to the MET in 10yrs. They’ve been begging her to come. If they don’t allow Blue in; then Jay and Bey will NOT come.”

Reportedly, organizers permitted the exceptions because both girls were chaperoned by their parents throughout the night rather than attending solo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivycter)

In a Vogue interview at the event, Nicole, dressed in a bright red Chanel gown, explained that she chose the color to symbolize “motherhood” and “vitality.”

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Addressing her daughter Sunday’s softer look, she added, “And I have a springtime blossoming girl here.”

Meanwhile, the 35-time Grammy winner shared in an interview that she was most looking forward to experiencing the event “through the eyes of Blue.”

“Another example of if you have enough money rules don’t apply. Also speaks to the desperation of the Met Gala,” wrote one user

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