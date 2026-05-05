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Beyoncé And Nicole Kidman Ignore Met Gala Rules In ‘Blatant’ Power Move
Nicole Kidman in a red sequin gown with a woman in a pink floral dress at the Met Gala.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Beyoncé And Nicole Kidman Ignore Met Gala Rules In ‘Blatant’ Power Move

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amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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A fashion rebellion took place at the Met Gala on Monday, May 4, as Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman reportedly sidestepped one of the event’s strict rules in what many are calling a deliberate power move.

Both A-listers, who served as official co-chairs of the gala, appeared to defy expectations at fashion’s biggest night, sparking intense criticism online, with many accusing them of setting a “bad example.”

Highlights
  • Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman’s appearance at the Met Gala quickly turned into one of the night’s most talked-about moments, for all the wrong reasons.
  • Serving as co-chairs of the event, both women reportedly broke one of its strict, nearly decade-long rules.
  • Many critics called it a “bad example” and pointed to celebrity privilege, questioning whether the same standards apply to everyone.

One netizen fumed, “Another example of if you have enough money rules don’t apply. Also speaks to the desperation of the Met Gala… it needed this coverage.”

RELATED:

    Nicole Kidman and Beyoncé reportedly bypassed the Met Gala’s long-standing minimum age rule

    Beyoncé in a crystal-embellished gown and crown, flaunting a power move at the Met Gala.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26

    The Met Gala has enforced a strict 18+ age rule since 2018, introduced by co-chair and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

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    The rule was implemented during the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme that year. 

    Speculation at the time suggested the change was due to the complex religious theme and often provocative fashion displays, including sheer ensembles and more mature looks.

    However, the exact reasoning has never been officially confirmed by Wintour. The rule only became widely known shortly before the 2018 gala, when then-15-year-old Maddie Ziegler revealed she was unable to attend due to her age.

    Prior to the rule, several young stars had attended the event at much younger ages, including Elle Fanning, who made her debut at 13 in 2011, Hailee Steinfeld at 14, and Willow Smith at 15.

    For years, the rule was strictly enforced until the latest event, at which Beyoncé and Nicole served as co-chairs alongside Anna and Venus Williams.

    The actress and the singer reportedly used their authority as co-chairs of the event to bend the long-standing rule

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    Nicole Kidman at Met Gala, wearing a long, red sequined dress with feather details. Her blonde hair is long and styled with bangs, showcasing a power move.

    Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26

    Both stars effectively bypassed the Met Gala’s minimum age requirement by bringing their underage daughters to the “Costume Art” exhibition.

    Reports suggest the rule was not officially abolished but rather “bent” or circumvented due to the co-chairs’ influence.

    Nicole Kidman brought along her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, and who is just months shy of turning 18.

    Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala, one in a sparkling skeleton gown, the other in a white puffy dress and sunglasses.

    Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

    The aspiring model wore a sugary pink Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson, featuring 3D floral appliqués for her Met debut.

    Meanwhile, Beyoncé arrived with her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, marking a notable exception to the typical age limit.

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    Blue opted for a crisp white Balenciaga ensemble, consisting of a wide-lapel bomber jacket layered over a corseted, bubble-hem gown.

    Nicole brought her 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, while Queen B was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter

    A tweet from Maria Jackson asking, Beyoncé serving looks and rules? with winking and fire emojis. Met Gala rules.

    Image credits: RodneyWils14642

    Nicole Kidman in a red feathered Met Gala dress next to a woman in a pink floral gown, ignoring Met Gala rules.

    Image credits: Getty/Julian Hamilton

    Reportedly, Wintour may have allowed these exceptions to ensure the return of both stars, especially Beyoncé, who was attending the Met Gala after a 10-year hiatus.

    As co-chairs, both women were also granted significant leeway over their guest lists, likely to secure their participation and satisfaction.

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    @vanityfairfrance La complicité entre Nicole Kidman et sa fille, Sunday Rose, au Met Gala 2026 🥹 #nicolekidman#sundayrose#metgala2026#motherdaughter♬ son original – Vanity Fair France

    However, the move backfired online, with critics questioning why the children of celebrities were given access to a professional industry event that remains closed to other young creatives and rising stars.

    One critic noted, “So nepo mums bring up nepo kids?” while another wrote, “…They taught their entitled children rules don’t apply to them. Not a principle in these ugly people.”

    Image credits: Instagram/beyonce

    A third netizen commented, “What kind of parents dress their 14 year old daughter up like a grown woman and parade her around a bunch of Hollywood p*dos?”

    Another harsh comment read, “Don’t they have other kids? Are they home scrubbing floors? They never take them anywhere.”

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    Netizens harshly criticized the decision, with many arguing, “They taught their entitled children rules don’t apply to them…”

    @voguemagazine After 10 years, #Beyonce has made her long-awaited return to the #MetGala, and she brought her daughter #BlueIvy♬ original sound – Vogue

    Some users agreed with the theory that the rule was bent to ensure Beyoncé and Kidman’s attendance, writing, “Beyonce hasn’t been to the MET in 10yrs. They’ve been begging her to come. If they don’t allow Blue in; then Jay and Bey will NOT come.”

    Reportedly, organizers permitted the exceptions because both girls were chaperoned by their parents throughout the night rather than attending solo.

    In a Vogue interview at the event, Nicole, dressed in a bright red Chanel gown, explained that she chose the color to symbolize “motherhood” and “vitality.”

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    Addressing her daughter Sunday’s softer look, she added, “And I have a springtime blossoming girl here.”

    Meanwhile, the 35-time Grammy winner shared in an interview that she was most looking forward to experiencing the event “through the eyes of Blue.”

    “Another example of if you have enough money rules don’t apply. Also speaks to the desperation of the Met Gala,” wrote one user

    A social media post about Beyoncé ignoring Met Gala rules unless Blue Ivy is allowed, a power move.

    A social media post with a profile picture of Beyoncé. The text reads: "Blue is with her parents! She didn't just 'show up' with her friends." This Met Gala moment is a blatant power move.

    A comment bubble stating, Im sure Beyoncé didn't even know she said that, reflecting Met Gala rules.

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    A message bubble with a bee emoji and the text is baby blooming. What y'all think?, relating to Beyoncé.

    A user comment from a Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman article, stating that money and power mean no rules, reflecting their Met Gala move.

    A social media comment about a celebrity wanting to be like her mother, related to Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman.

    A text message with a profile picture, reading Met Gala related comment: 14... look older but that's her child.. she pretty.

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    A chat bubble with text praising a woman for being privileged, talented, rich, beautiful, and scandal-free. Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman.

    A social media bubble from a user, stating "Money talks, not rules," referring to Met Gala rules ignored by Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman.

    A white text bubble stating, More teens would be preferred to any billionaires, reflecting a public opinion. This relates to Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman.

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