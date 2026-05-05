13 Works Of Art Brought To Life By Met Gala 2026 Guests In Jaw‑Dropping Ways
The 2026 Met Gala transformed the red carpet into a living gallery, seamlessly setting the stage for an evening where the world’s biggest stars bridged the gap between historic masterpieces and modern couture.
Building on this immersive experience, the "Costume Art" theme turned fashion into a medium for storytelling.
Designers pulled inspiration from classical sculptures, surrealist paintings, and iconic oil portraits, fostering a celebration of both technical artistry and emotional depth as reflected in the museum's permanent collection.
With this artistic foundation, here are the memorable style moments that proved the most impactful looks truly belong in a frame.
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Heidi Klum - Veiled Lady
Klum transformed into a living sculpture for the 2026 Met Gala, utilizing a custom look by Mike Marino to explore the theme's "relationship between the body and art."
The ensemble drew inspiration from classical marble masterpieces, including Giuseppe Sammartino’s Veiled Christ and Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal.
Using materials like latex and spandex, the design aimed to mirror the stillness and delicate drapery of stone-carved figures.
While the look evoked nostalgia for some, others felt the theatrical presentation did not fully succeed.
Some viewers questioned the theatrical nature of the look, comparing it to a themed party costume rather than aligning with other guests' elegant approaches.
Emma Chamberlain - Vincent Van Gogh
For her sixth year at the Met, Chamberlain wore a custom Mugler gown by Miguel Castro Freitas that celebrated fashion as a personal form of art.
The design drew inspiration from Chamberlain’s upbringing in a household of painters, specifically referencing the textures of oil and watercolor works by artists like Van Gogh and Edvard Munch, in line with the theme of personal artistic influence.
The gown blended a fluid “watercolor feel” with archival Mugler influences, such as the 1977 butterfly dress.
Internet reception was overwhelmingly positive, with fans declaring it a “masterpiece” and the “best of the night already.”
Angela Bassett - Girl In A Pink Dress
Angela Bassett returned to the Met Gala for her second consecutive year, appearing in a rose pink floral gown by Prabal Gurung.
The ensemble served as a direct reference to the 1927 painting Girl in a Pink Dress by Black artist Laura Wheeler Waring, currently housed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection.
While the actress sought to embody the "Costume Art" theme with this art-historical tribute, much of the online discussion focused on her styling being less successful.
Social media critics were particularly harsh about her cosmetics, with some suggesting the look was less polished than expected.
Madonna - The Temptation Of St. Anthony. Fragment II
Madonna honored the 2026 Met Gala theme in a striking Saint Laurent ensemble designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which functioned as a near-literal recreation of Leonora Carrington’s 1945 surrealist painting, The Temptation of Saint Anthony.
The ruffled black gown, accessorized with a golden horn and a ship headpiece, mirrors a specific figure from the artwork who represents bodily temptation in the Egyptian desert.
To complete the painting, Madonna was surrounded by seven women in pastel lingerie and sheer blindfolds who held her cape to form a star shape.
While some fans praised the look as a “gallery-worthy Met moment,” critics were less impressed.
One commenter argued that "Saint Laurent really flopped here," while another found the ensemble "horrible.”
Rachel Zegler - The Execution Of Lady Jane Grey
Zegler made her Met Gala debut in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble inspired by Paul Delaroche’s 1833 painting, The Execution of Lady Jane Grey.
The outfit referenced the theatrical lighting and stark emotionality of the artwork, which depicts the moments before the nine-day queen’s beheading in 1553.
Zegler, who confirmed the historical reference on Instagram, drew praise for the depth of her look.
Fans were quick to label her a “genius”, with one admirer claiming she “literally carried the Met Gala this year.”
Yu-Chi Lyra Kuro - Winged Victory Of Samothrace
Yu-Chi Lyra Kuro walked the 2026 Met Gala red carpet in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown inspired by the Hellenistic sculpture Winged Victory of Samothrace.
The architectural white ensemble featured sharp, fan-like pleating and dramatic structural wings to mirror the iconic marble silhouette.
While supporters dubbed it one of the "best of the night," critics felt the execution fell short of reflecting the gravitas of the original artwork.
Some described it as reminiscent of a "wedding gown" rather than a classical tribute, while others found the execution more costume-like than high art.
Gracie Abrams - Portrait Of Adele Bloch-Bauer I
Abrams returned to the red carpet in a custom Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy, drawing direct inspiration from Gustav Klimt’s “Golden Period” masterpieces like The Kiss and the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.
The dress brought the “golden lady” to life through a glistening, assemblage-esque pattern of gold, silver, and platinum leaf geometric forms that mirrored Klimt’s signature mosaic style.
While the shimmering halter-neck look was praised for perfectly honoring the “Fashion Is Art” theme, the internet’s reception to her overall styling was lukewarm.
Critics noted that while "the dress is everything," the pop star was "giving nothing" elsewhere, with one commenter bluntly stating that her "makeup and hairstyle are bad."
Anne Hathaway - Ode On A Grecian Urn
Nine-time attendee Anne Hathaway arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom Michael Kors collection gown designed in collaboration with American artist Peter McGough.
The strapless black Mikado silk ball gown served as a literal canvas for hand-painted black-and-white scenes depicting classical imagery and themes of beauty, art, and transience, inspired by John Keats’s 1819 poem, "Ode on a Grecian Urn."
McGough’s artwork featured doves, floral flourishes, and a goddess of peace on the back train, intended to transform the wearer into a piece of “moving art.”
To finish the look, she wore Bulgari jewels.
Several fans praised her as a “Hollywood superstar” who showcased exactly “how fashion meets art.”
Hunter Schafer - Mäda Primavesi
Schafer arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom Prada ensemble that reimagined Gustav Klimt’s 1912/1013 portrait, Mäda Primavesi.
The look featured a floor-length empire-waist linen gown with a line of rosettes, mimicking the dress worn by the nine-year-old girl in the painting.
Prada added a distressed touch with holes and tears that revealed floral silk chiffon underneath, creating the illusion of a refurbished attic find.
Schafer completed the tribute with blue eyeshadow, pink cheeks, and a hair bow to match the portrait's original “pre-war glam.”
While the look appealed to many art enthusiasts, it also faced criticism for its unconventional style. Some questioned the craftsmanship of the dress, while others debated whether an avant-garde outfit qualifies as art.
Sam Smith - Paul Poiret's Battick
Smith walked the 2026 Met Gala red carpet in a custom Christian Cowan creation inspired by the 1920s illustrator Erté, a pioneer at the intersection of art and fashion.
The sculptural coat, featuring over 230,000 hand-placed crystals and beads, required 800 hours of labor from 45 artisans.
Accompanied by a Stephen Jones headpiece and Cartier jewelry, Smith’s look was hailed by fans for being "theatrical, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore".
Some commenters compared the dramatic energy to "the reincarnation of George Michael," while others felt the silhouette, though expected, was less innovative.
Ashley Graham - Classical Greek Sculpture
Graham arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in a “wet-look” gown by Greek designer Di Petsa, a high-maintenance ensemble that required her to be hand-sewn into the fabric.
Inspired by serpent skin and classical sculptures, the design utilized n*de mesh and intricate draping to mimic scales, directly reflecting the theme's call to turn costume into living art.
To honor the museum's artisans, she accessorized with silver-chrome-dipped hands.
While several fans celebrated her for "serving body, beauty, and main character energy," calling the effortless execution "Queen sh*t", others simply dismissed the appearance as “a waste of an invite.”
Nichapat Suphap - The Creation Of Adam
Nichapat Suphap wore a custom Robert Wun gown inspired by Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel masterpiece, The Creation of Adam.
The design featured metallic, cybernetic hands reaching across the bodice to mirror the iconic near-touch of God and Adam.
While some praised the look as "pure fashion tech poetry" where classical art met its futuristic match, others questioned the connection to Michelangelo, suggesting the dress diverged from the original fresco's intent.
Ben Platt - A Sunday On La Grande Jatte
Platt attended the gala in a custom Tanner Fletcher suit that featured a literal interpretation of Georges Seurat’s pointillist masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.
The pale blue and green ensemble was festooned with embroidered scenes from the famous painting, which explores the balance between social spectacle and isolation.
While the look was a direct nod to the Art Institute of Chicago’s permanent collection, critics uniformly corrected the misinformation regarding its origin.
Despite the user's suggestion, the suit was inspired by Seurat's original 1884 work rather than a recreation from a television series.