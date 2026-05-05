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The 2026 Met Gala transformed the red carpet into a living gallery, seamlessly setting the stage for an evening where the world’s biggest stars bridged the gap between historic masterpieces and modern couture.

Building on this immersive experience, the "Costume Art" theme turned fashion into a medium for storytelling.

Designers pulled inspiration from classical sculptures, surrealist paintings, and iconic oil portraits, fostering a celebration of both technical artistry and emotional depth as reflected in the museum's permanent collection.

With this artistic foundation, here are the memorable style moments that proved the most impactful looks truly belong in a frame.