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The annual Met Gala once again turned the spotlight on Hollywood’s biggest stars as they arrived at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for one of the most fashionable gatherings in the industry.

But as celebrities stepped out onto the Met steps on Monday, May 4, the conversation quickly drifted away from fabric and silhouettes, with noticeably transformed appearances taking center stage.

From Kylie Jenner’s openly discussed breast enhancement to the buzz surrounding Olivia Wilde’s sudden weight loss, along with rumors of procedures like buccal fat removal and other subtle tweaks, the night sparked heated conversations online.

While some of these transformations have been confirmed by the celebrities themselves, others remain purely speculative, turning a night meant to celebrate fashion into a broader discussion about rigid beauty standards and sky-high expectations in Hollywood.

Here are the celebrities whose Met Gala red carpet appearances sparked the most chatter about plastic surgery and physical transformations.