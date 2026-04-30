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On April 28, 2026, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were welcomed to the White House with all the grandeur of a monarch’s visit, featuring a ceremonial salute, military pomp, and a glittering white-tie dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

But while the monarch delivered a historical speech to Congress that earned a cascade of standing ovations, the evening’s fashion told a very different story.

The guest list, stacked with MAGA regulars like Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and others, turned the elegant affair into what online fashion police quickly labeled a “style disaster.”

From outfits that missed the memo to looks that screamed for attention in all the wrong ways, the night spiraled into a feast of fashion misfires. Here are the worst looks from MAGA’s big day hosting the British royals.