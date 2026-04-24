Lauren Sanchez Plastic Surgery Before And After: The "Mar-A-Lago Face" Explained

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TV host Lauren Sanchez has gone viral over her shocking physical change that many horrified fans attribute to botched surgery.

The new wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has recently been sporting strikingly different facial features that have landed her on every celebrity headline and online gossip forum.

But did the 55-year-old style icon really go under the needle and knife? Let’s set the record straight on the Emmy award-winning journalist’s “unrecognizable” looks.

The term “Mar-a-Lago face” has taken over social media to describe a specific aesthetic: an overtightened, pillow-cheeked, and often unrecognizable look that critics say is common among wealthy women in Palm Beach circles.

Think frozen foreheads, overfilled lips, and pulled-back skin that reads less “refreshed” and more “redone.” Lauren Sanchez has become the most high-profile face associated with this trend — and the before-and-after photos make it easy to see why.

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Lauren Sanchez’s Look Pre-Surgery

Image credits: J. Merritt / Getty Images

Lauren Sánchez’s appearance has undergone a dramatic transformation through the years. Her early career as a local news anchor featured modest, body-covering clothes and a more “natural” face, at least compared to her recent head-turning appearance. She had a visibly non-altered feline face that didn’t prompt plastic surgery buzz at the time.

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Sánchez was completely in her “raw beauty” era before she dated multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos. Her early years as a news anchor were marked by polished style and professional makeup on-screen.

When the camera turned off, Sánchez often donned laid-back clothes, pulled her hair back, and wore little to no makeup.

Image credits: Amy Graves / Getty Images

She even kept things minimal as she walked the red carpet. In 2002, the rising media personality attended a glitzy Emmys party in a simple, long black halter dress with minimal makeup and accessories (per PEOPLE).

Image credits: Amy Graves / Getty Images

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Similarly, in 2005, the retired TV reporter showed up at the Macy’s Passport Gala in Santa Monica in a white tea-length dress and simple accessories. Her face read professional makeup rather than botched surgery (per WWD).

As she shifted from a rising host to a media beauty icon, Sanchez left behind her modest looks and started to embrace a more daring personality. Her makeup, hair, and fashion were only getting bolder with time.

In 2010, the brunette beauty dazzled at the Emmy Awards in a waist-slimming champagne gown, paired with a glamorous blowout and neutral makeup.

Lauren Sanchez Post-Plastic Surgery

Image credits: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

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Lauren Sanchez has been sparking plastic surgery rumors for years, but her “unrecognizable” face became impossible to look away from since she dated the Amazon founder.

Her shocking photos from 2018 to the present have sparked widespread rumors about potential cosmetic work. Many fans pointed out on Reddit that the once-beauty-icon now looks “awful,” “very uncanny,” and even like a “goblin.”

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Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Her cosmetic transformation became unmistakable in the public eye when she and her then-fiancé, Bezos, attended an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai on January 17, 2020.

Other headline-making appearances with her longtime billionaire partner sparked online ridicule. “Those vows…. ‘In sickness and in health, through botched surgeries….’ She looks like a praying mantis,” one Redditor joked.

Others couldn’t help but reminisce about Sanchez’s “pre-surgery” years,

“Lauren was pretty before all the surgeries. She really ruined her face,” one user wrote.

“She was genuinely pretty before she had all this work done, but now she looks scary,” a second agreed.

“Before the surgeries, she was a 6. Now she’s a 3….a scary 3,” a third rated.

Post her alleged plastic surgeries, Sanchez now has a more “sculpted” face, “more open and slightly lifted” eyes, and “slimmer and more refined” nose, as plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Nykiel pointed out in a 2025 interview with Glam.

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Lauren Sanchez’s Confirmed Cosmetic Procedures

Lauren Sanchez never confirmed or addressed spreading plastic surgery rumors, though many aestheticians agree that the brunette’s striking appearance is far from natural.

In an interview with Page Six, three plastic surgeons agreed that the mom-of-three has likely had some work done to her face, including a nose job and a facelift.

“Facelift expert” Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich believes that the former Good Day LA co-host opted for a facelift to “prevent the sagging of the facial tissue and maintain youthful neck contour.”

Image credits: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

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Meanwhile, Dr. Ramtin Kassir, a celebrity surgeon who previously worked with the likes of Lele Pons and Melissa Gorga, said that Sanchez’s “attached earlobe” is an obvious indication that she had a facelift.

“If you do a facelift and sew everything too tight, the earlobe becomes attached to the face and loses its curved contour,” Kassir explained. “She’s got some dimpling and shadows around her mouth. These are tell-tale giveaways of things that have been done and skin that has been pulled.”

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Nonetheless, the New York- and New Jersey-based surgeon recognized that Sánchez has a “nice jawline,” which he attributed to a facelift. Kassir speculated that Bezos’ wife likely hadn’t had a deep-plane facelift, which addresses the ligaments and the muscles “a lot better.”

Comparing her before-and-after photos, Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor Ehsan Ali said that Sanchez might have undergone a mini facelift since “her skin looks pulled back and tighter.”

It’s also possible that she had rhinoplasty as the “tip of her nose is much thinner than before,” Ali, who met the TV host in person, pointed out.

Pamela Weinberger, founding injector at Plump Cosmetics, thinks that Sánchez achieved her plumped pout through poorly done lip filler.

“She needs to have her lips dissolved and start over because when she smiles and animates, you can see some of the filler has migrated in the submucosal area of the lip, which can start to change the lip’s natural shapeliness and make it appear bumpy,” Weinberger said.

Kassir agreed, saying that the beauty icon’s lips look “a little too full,” speculating she likely has gotten silicon because the middle part of her lip is higher and the sides are “weighed down.”

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Board-certified multi-specialist physician, Dr. Azza Halim, noted that the journalist had some type of lip enhancement, speculating that she may have had some “aesthetic contouring with dermal fillers to have a more defined cheek and jawline.”

Despite negative views on Sánchez’s current appearance, Halim insisted that she has “always been naturally beautiful,” and if she had any cosmetic work, then it was “very nicely done.”