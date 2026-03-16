As Anne Hathaway made her red carpet appearance as a presenter while also teasing her upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, her fans zeroed in on her “noticeably different” appearance at the ceremony.



Hathaway took the stage alongside Anna Wintour to present the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which was won by Netflix’s Frankenstein.



The duo performed a scripted comedic bit referencing the beloved 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, with Wintour playfully channeling the icy Miranda Priestly persona, ignoring Hathaway’s questions about her dress and repeatedly calling her “Emily,” a nod to the name Priestly famously used for all her assistants.



On the red carpet, Hathaway wore a strapless black gown from Valentino Haute Couture featuring a mermaid silhouette embroidered with vibrant pink and champagne-colored floral prints.



She completed the look with jewelry from Bulgari, debuting pieces from the Eclettica collection, including a diamond bib necklace centered around an 8.02-carat yellow diamond and matching oversized drop earrings.



However, much of the discussion instead of her fashion, focused more toward her face, sending social media into a wave of speculation.



“What did Anne Hathaway do to her face and why?” one fan questioned, while another wrote, “Anne Hathaway debuting her new face.”



One viewer joked, “The new face of Anne Hathaway is a mixture of the young Renée Zellweger and Katherine Heigl.”



Others speculated about cosmetic procedures. “I see the comments that Anne Hathaway looked Botoxed, and they’re probably right, but unlike most such cases she looked good and her face was expressive enough. She can cut back next time.”



Another viewer said, “Anne Hathaway looks like she has a permanent filter on her face, cool but also weird. Oh, it’s called a facelift lol.”



“Has Anne Hathaway had plastic surgery?” another puzzled viewer asked. “Her face looks weird. She was almost unrecognizable.”



“They all slowly but surely move toward Kardashian/Jenner face,” another person wrote.



“I wouldn’t have recognized her had they not included her name.”



Notably, this isn’t the first time Hathaway’s appearance has sparked such conversations.



At the 2025 Met Gala, the actress similarly fueled speculation online, with some viewers describing her as “unrecognizable” and marveling at her remarkably smooth and youthful complexion.



At the time, online discussions suggested she might have undergone procedures such as a mini facelift, brow lift, or upper blepharoplasty, while others theorized that treatments like Botox, jaw fillers, or subtle rhinoplasty could explain her noticeably refined features.



“I guess if you can afford to buy yourself a new face, then why not? NOT FOR ME THOUGH.”

