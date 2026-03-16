Oscars Red Carpet Stuns Fans As Plastic Surgery And Weight Loss Side Effects On Full Display
The 98th Academy Awards once again turned the spotlight on Hollywood’s biggest stars as they arrived at the iconic Dolby Theatre for one of the most glamorous nights in entertainment.
But as celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, and others stepped in front of the flashing cameras, the internet quickly shifted its focus beyond their fashion choices.
Fans began dissecting the stars’ noticeably slimmer frames and altered appearances, sparking heated conversations about dramatic weight loss and possible cosmetic tweaks.
The ceremony, meant to celebrate some of the biggest names in the film industry, instead became a heated discussion about some of the stars’ changed looks, reigniting conversations around rigid beauty standards in Hollywood.
Here are the celebrities whose Oscars red carpet appearances ignited the most chatter about weight loss and plastic surgery rumors.
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Emma Stone
Emma Stone’s red carpet photos and videos at the prestigious event had collectively some netizens questioning “What happened to her face?” as others claimed she had fallen into what they dubbed the “Hollyweird” trend.
The actress arrived at the ceremony wearing a custom gown by Louis Vuitton, featuring a fitted bodice, shimmering silver skirt, structured shoulders, and a square neckline, as a double nominee for her work on the sci-fi thriller Bugonia.
She received a nomination for Best Actress for her role as a pharmaceutical CEO in the film and also earned a second nomination for Best Picture as one of the movie’s producers.
Her latest nominations made Stone the youngest woman in Oscars history to reach seven career nominations, surpassing a milestone previously associated with Meryl Streep.
Stone, who won Best Actress the previous year for Poor Things, also returned to the stage as a presenter, handing the award to Jessie Buckley for her performance in Hamnet.
However, social media platforms were filled with side-by-side photos analyzing Emma’s features, with some users pointing to fuller lips, sharper cheekbones, and noticeably lifted brows.
“She looks so different and it bothers me that I can’t figure out what it is,” one commenter wrote, while others compared her appearance to stars like Margot Robbie and Lindsay Lohan.
One netizen said, “She looks like Margot Robbie in the face now. I’m not sure how that happens, but just what it looks like to me.”
Another user wrote online, “Too much botox and fillers,” while a third added, “Tired of her alien face.”
Others echoed the sentiment, “She looks like a face filter now. Ugh!”
“Even when the surgeon is great there's still a severe uncanny valley feeling.”
Notably, this wasn’t the first time Stone’s appearance became a talking point online this year.
While attending the 2026 Golden Globe Awards in January, her noticeably smooth and “wrinkle-free” look had already sparked speculation about possible cosmetic procedures.
At the time, social media was flooded with comments ranging from, “Did she do some procedure on her face or is it the makeup? She looks different,” to, “She’s had a great facelift done. I find looking at her kind of uncanny valley now, though.”
Many even speculated that the actress may have undergone treatments such as a facelift, a “fox eye” lift, or blepharoplasty.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman returned to the spotlight at the 2026 Oscars, attending the ceremony primarily as a presenter for the night’s most prestigious honor, Best Picture.
Kidman took the stage alongside her former co-star Ewan McGregor to present the award, marking the 25th anniversary of their iconic musical film Moulin Rouge!.
Together, the duo handed the Best Picture statuette to the film One Battle After Another.
The appearance also marked Kidman’s first Oscars outing since finalizing her divorce from Keith Urban in January 2026, following their high-profile separation last year.
On the red carpet, the Australian actress posed in a strapless design from Chanel that featured textured embellishments along with feathered detailing at the waist and hem.
The gown included a structured strapless bodice with silver-toned embellishments that faded into a soft blush tone toward the waist, paired with a long, form-fitting skirt decorated with delicate textures.
However, once photos from the event began circulating online, viewers shifted their attention away from the outfit and toward Kidman’s appearance, with several commenters focusing on her noticeably slender frame.
“Wrong color on her and she would benefit from covering those scrawny arms,” one commenter wrote.
Others questioned her weight more directly. “Does she eat?” another viewer asked.
One person went further, referencing the popular diabetes medication O**mpic, writing, “She’s been on the old O**mpic, hasn’t she?”
Another disappointed fan expressed, “The O**mpic demon has taken Nicole Kidman and replaced her with this 4/10.”
“Queen looks thinner, hope she hasn’t joined the O**mpic train,” another commenter wrote.
In addition to speculation about her weight, some users also pointed to possible cosmetic procedures as an explanation for perceived changes in her appearance.
“She either looks breathtaking or she looks botched,” one commenter argued. “Depending on how fresh her procedures are. There is no in between.”
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates attended the 2026 Academy Awards as part of a special tribute honoring acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner.
Bates, who won an Oscar for her performance in Reiner’s psychological thriller Misery, joined a star-studded group of presenters including Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, and Demi Moore to celebrate the director’s career and lasting impact on Hollywood.
For the evening, Bates wore a custom silver-blue gown by Vera Wang Haute, pairing the elegant design with jewelry from Mindi Mond New York.
However, while her red carpet look drew attention, much of the online conversation centered on the actress’s dramatic physical transformation.
Bates has lost around 100 pounds in recent years, a change she has openly discussed in interviews.
The Oscar winner previously explained that the transformation came largely from lifestyle changes, noting that about 80 percent of her progress was due to diet and healthier habits. She has also acknowledged that medication helped her lose the final 15 to 20 pounds.
Reactions online were mixed, with some fans praising her appearance.
“That is the best I have ever seen her look. Not just because of the weight loss—her hair and makeup look beautiful,” one admirer wrote.
Others, however, speculated that cosmetic procedures may have played a role.
“Her facelift looks fantastic,” one viewer commented, while another added, “Fresh face and neck lift.”
Bates had already sparked speculation earlier this year when she appeared at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, where some users accused her of joining the O**mpic trend.
“She’s on the O**mpic train too. I mean, who isn’t? I’ve seen absolutely normal-looking people become skeletal and hollow-faced. It’s not a great look,” one disappointed commenter wrote at the time.
The same user continued, “I understand she really needed to lose weight, but I think O**mpic prescriptions are being misused.”
Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “Some people are not meant to be skinny, sorry,” while a separate user bluntly added, “Another O**mpic miracle!!!”
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian did not attend the main ceremony at the 2026 Academy Awards. Instead, she made her appearance later in the evening at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
The reality TV mogul attended the glamorous after-party as part of a Kardashian-Jenner family night out, appearing alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
For the event, Kardashian wore a custom, form-fitting glittering gold gown by Gucci fresh off the Milan Fashion Week runway.
The dramatic long-sleeved dress was designed by Demna and hugged her silhouette with shimmering fabric that caught the light as she posed for photos.
She paired the gown with massive platform “Pleaser” heels that reportedly made walking a challenge throughout the evening.
The reality TV star also debuted a striking beauty transformation, sporting icy blue colored contacts and a short, dark hairstyle styled with a deliberately tousled, almost unkempt texture.
However, unimpressed by her latest look, one user wrote online, “Plastic doll making her way to take pics.”
Another commenter harshly added, “She must owe her life to her plastic surgeon.”
Others speculated that the star had undergone additional changes to her appearance.
“Every time I see her in something new, it seems to me she has done some new modifications to herself,” one viewer claimed.
Kim’s appearance at the high-profile after-party also comes as she continues expanding her career into Hollywood acting, most recently filming the Netflix project The Fifth Wheel, making the event an important networking moment with some of the film industry’s most influential storytellers.
Melissa Mccarthy
Melissa McCarthy returned to the Oscars stage as part of a special reunion celebrating the 15th anniversary of the beloved comedy Bridesmaids.
The actress joined her former co-stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, and Ellie Kemper for a nostalgic onstage moment that doubled as a comedic skit, with the group reading humorous faux “notes” from audience members including Leonardo DiCaprio and Stellan Skarsgård.
As part of the segment, the quintet also presented two awards during the ceremony, handing Best Original Score to Ludwig Göransson for Sinners and Best Sound to the film F1.
On the red carpet, McCarthy wore a bold, high-contrast gown that highlighted her significant physical transformation.
The body-hugging, floor-length dress featured a high neckline, long black sleeves, and a structured silhouette designed to accentuate her curves.
The look was further elevated by a dazzling crystal-embellished bodice covered in thousands of sparkling beads.
However, as photos from the event began circulating online, much of the conversation quickly shifted away from the dress and toward McCarthy’s slimmer figure.
Melissa has faced similar intense speculation about her appearance at several award ceremonies since last year.
“Melissa McCarthy is proof that money can buy you your dream body,” one commenter wrote. Another viewer bluntly added, “Looking good, OK, O**mpic queen!”
In recent years, the actress’s transformation has sparked frequent speculation about the possible use of weight-loss medications.
Despite the ongoing scrutiny surrounding her appearance, McCarthy has never confirmed using any GLP-1 medications as part of her weight-loss journey.
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Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira attended the annual event as a high-profile guest of the Academy ahead of the release of her upcoming film Mile End Kicks, which is scheduled to hit theaters next month, in April 2026.
For the evening, the former Euphoria star wore a custom cobalt blue corset gown designed by Zac Posen for GapStudio.
The dramatic look featured a structured corset bodice constructed with 70 individual bones and a voluminous hoop skirt that cinched around her waist.
While Ferreira appeared radiant on the carpet, her appearance quickly became a topic of discussion online.
Viewers began focusing on the actress’s noticeably slimmer silhouette, sparking widespread debate about her dramatic weight loss.
“O**mpic out there changing lives,” one social media user wrote, referencing the medication primarily prescribed to treat Type 2 diabetes but which has gained attention in recent years for its weight-loss effects.
The reaction reflected a broader conversation among netizens who believe Hollywood is currently in the tight grip of a dramatic weight-loss trend.
One commenter questioned the growing trend, writing, “WT* is with this a**rexia look everybody seems to be into lately?”
Others expressed concern that the actress might lose even more weight.
“Hope she doesn’t lose any more weight. She looks very good right now,” one fan commented following her viral Oscars appearance.
Some users even speculated further about the alleged use of weight-loss dr*gs.
“If that’s how O**mpic leaves you… I want it right now,” one person joked, while another wrote, “Funny how O**mpic takes everything away except for the fat in the breasts.”
Ferreira’s transformation first became noticeable around 2024 before she later walked the runway for the Victoria's Secret fashion show in 2025.
Reportedly, the actress has lost approximately 50 pounds (22 kg) since she began her physical transformation.
Previously, insiders suggested her goal was to escape being typecast as the “fat best friend” in movies and series and to revitalize her Hollywood career with more versatile roles.
Despite her previous role as a body-positivity icon, many fans have accused her of “succumbing to Hollywood pressure,” though she has never addressed the weight-loss medication accusations.
Leonardo Dicaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio attended the 2026 Academy Awards primarily as a Best Actor nominee for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another.
Although DiCaprio ultimately lost the award to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, the night still proved historic for the star, as the film won in the Best Picture victory.
The project ended up being the evening’s biggest winner, taking home six Oscars in total, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.
In a rare move, the actor brought his girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, as his date.
While he walked the red carpet solo, the pair were seated together inside the venue and were briefly featured during the ceremony’s opening monologue.
For the evening, DiCaprio wore a custom tuxedo by Dior, accessorizing the classic look with a gold bee pin.
The accessory served as a subtle nod to Bee:Wild, a nonprofit initiative under his environmental organization Re:wild dedicated to restoring pollinator ecosystems.
However, some online conversation focused less on the actor’s achievements and more on his noticeably slimmer appearance.
The change quickly sparked speculation on social media, with one user writing, “He knew to get on the O**mpic to secure JLaw’s second Oscar.”
The rumors echoed similar discussions that surfaced during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, when DiCaprio appeared significantly slimmer while attending the event.
“Is Leo on O**mpic? He slimmed down very quickly,” one user wrote at the time.
Another joked, “DiCaprio using O**mpic wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card,” while a third speculated, “Leo clearly used O**mpic after getting the very young girlfriend.”
Some medical experts have also weighed in on the transformation.
According to New York-based facial plastic surgeon Konstantin Vasyukevich, DiCaprio’s facial features show noticeable volume loss in areas such as the cheeks and midface, which can occur with significant weight reduction.
The surgeon told RadarOnline.com, “This type of change is often associated with overall weight reduction, which may occur naturally or as a result of medications like O**mpic that promote significant weight loss.”
Cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright similarly noted that weight loss can become more difficult with age due to metabolic and hormonal changes, adding that while medications like O**mpic may play a role, transformations at that level are often the result of multiple strategies, including disciplined diet, training, and professional wellness support.
Demi Moore
In recent weeks, Demi Moore has been the subject of intense rumors surrounding weight-loss medications, and the speculation only intensified when the actress stepped onto the red carpet as a presenter.
During the ceremony, Moore presented the award for Best Cinematography to Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who made history as the first woman to win in the category for her work on the film Sinners.
For the evening, the The Substance star opted for a mermaid-style silhouette that accentuated her frame, wearing a feathered green gown by Gucci paired with jewelry from Boucheron.
However, rather than focusing on the look itself, many viewers fixated on her noticeably lean physique and what some described as a “hard and frozen” appearance, reigniting speculation about cosmetic procedures.
Social media quickly erupted with reactions ranging from “That’s horrible” to “She’s too skinny.”
One person bluntly commented, “Not a fan. What happened to her face? Hard and frozen. Botox?”
Another user sarcastically added, “She looks great, those feathers will cover up her bones sticking out.”
“She always looks like her neck and body are separated,” a third person wrote, while another added, “The women who get nose jobs always end up… so ugly.”
Some viewers even speculated about a possible “facelift,” claiming it looked “off” or “unnatural,” while others accused the actress of relying on the weight-loss dr*g O**mpic.
“She is too thin. I can see her looking frail and physically shaking in her Instagram posts,” another commenter wrote.
The speculation has followed Moore since her appearance at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, just weeks before the Oscars.
Observers pointed to her noticeably thinner frame, with some netizens claiming to see “visible tremors” in viral clips from the event.
This fueled widespread online speculation about her health and the possible use of GLP-1 medications often prescribed for Type 2 diabetes but increasingly used as weight-loss aids.
Some viewers even said they “didn’t recognize her.”
“Is this the latest beauty standard in the industry? Looking like a skeleton?” one concerned commenter questioned.
Anne Hathaway
As Anne Hathaway made her red carpet appearance as a presenter while also teasing her upcoming sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, her fans zeroed in on her “noticeably different” appearance at the ceremony.
Hathaway took the stage alongside Anna Wintour to present the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which was won by Netflix’s Frankenstein.
The duo performed a scripted comedic bit referencing the beloved 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, with Wintour playfully channeling the icy Miranda Priestly persona, ignoring Hathaway’s questions about her dress and repeatedly calling her “Emily,” a nod to the name Priestly famously used for all her assistants.
On the red carpet, Hathaway wore a strapless black gown from Valentino Haute Couture featuring a mermaid silhouette embroidered with vibrant pink and champagne-colored floral prints.
She completed the look with jewelry from Bulgari, debuting pieces from the Eclettica collection, including a diamond bib necklace centered around an 8.02-carat yellow diamond and matching oversized drop earrings.
However, much of the discussion instead of her fashion, focused more toward her face, sending social media into a wave of speculation.
“What did Anne Hathaway do to her face and why?” one fan questioned, while another wrote, “Anne Hathaway debuting her new face.”
One viewer joked, “The new face of Anne Hathaway is a mixture of the young Renée Zellweger and Katherine Heigl.”
Others speculated about cosmetic procedures. “I see the comments that Anne Hathaway looked Botoxed, and they’re probably right, but unlike most such cases she looked good and her face was expressive enough. She can cut back next time.”
Another viewer said, “Anne Hathaway looks like she has a permanent filter on her face, cool but also weird. Oh, it’s called a facelift lol.”
“Has Anne Hathaway had plastic surgery?” another puzzled viewer asked. “Her face looks weird. She was almost unrecognizable.”
“They all slowly but surely move toward Kardashian/Jenner face,” another person wrote.
“I wouldn’t have recognized her had they not included her name.”
Notably, this isn’t the first time Hathaway’s appearance has sparked such conversations.
At the 2025 Met Gala, the actress similarly fueled speculation online, with some viewers describing her as “unrecognizable” and marveling at her remarkably smooth and youthful complexion.
At the time, online discussions suggested she might have undergone procedures such as a mini facelift, brow lift, or upper blepharoplasty, while others theorized that treatments like Botox, jaw fillers, or subtle rhinoplasty could explain her noticeably refined features.
“I guess if you can afford to buy yourself a new face, then why not? NOT FOR ME THOUGH.”
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attended the Academy Awards primarily to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme.
While Chalamet walked the red carpet solo, Jenner joined him inside the Dolby Theatre, where the pair were seated in the front row alongside stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose Byrne.
For the evening, Jenner turned heads in a custom ruby-red sequined gown by Schiaparelli that appeared to channel the iconic cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.
The dramatic dress featured a plunging halter neckline and a distinctive keyhole cutout at the center of the bodice, with the glossy fabric hugging her silhouette as it reflected the light.
She completed the glamorous look with approximately 200 carats of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz.
As The Kardashians star shared a clip of herself posing in the red dress, the reaction online quickly turned sour.
“She never had a good body all plastic surgery,” one user harshly wrote while reacting to her appearance.
Another viewer questioned her post-pregnancy physique, writing, “How to be this hot after childbirth needs to be studied,” prompting replies from others who suggested cosmetic procedures were the explanation.
“There’s this new thing called plastic surgery,” one commenter replied.
Others criticized the outfit itself, saying, “No class and her fake b**bs don’t need to be shown in a dress like this.”
Another netizen added, “Everything about her is plastic and fake… anything for attention.”
Some viewers also questioned whether the bold look was appropriate for Hollywood’s most formal ceremony.
“Is she going to the club?” one commenter asked, adding, “The dress be looking like a club outfit.”
I'm getting really tired of this... If people want to lose weight, or perform plastic surgery on themselves and do it in sound mind with full intent why should we judge them. It's their life choices, why do we have to be so poopy about it
Another POS article. Can't you all come up with something that doesn't involve trashing people's looks. It's so vapid.
I'm getting really tired of this... If people want to lose weight, or perform plastic surgery on themselves and do it in sound mind with full intent why should we judge them. It's their life choices, why do we have to be so poopy about it
Another POS article. Can't you all come up with something that doesn't involve trashing people's looks. It's so vapid.