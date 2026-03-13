When Zendaya first stepped onto the Academy Awards red carpet in 2015, she was just 18 years old and still early in her Hollywood journey.



In fact, the actress later revealed that her debut at the 87th ceremony was essentially a “red carpet crash,” admitting she had no official invite to the ceremony but was determined to show off the look she had reportedly spent the entire night preparing.



For the occasion, she wore an ivory off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown styled like a modern goddess dress, pairing it with waist-length locs that instantly drew attention.



That hairstyle soon became a defining cultural moment after a racially insensitive remark about her hair from TV host Giuliana Rancic on Fashion Police, who said her hairstyle made her look like she smelled of “patchouli oil or maybe w**d.”



The Challengers star called the remarks “outrageously offensive” and noted they were based on “ignorant slurs and pure disrespect.”



The moment went viral and sparked a larger conversation about representation and respect for natural hair, with many later crediting the incident with helping push awareness that contributed to the CROWN Act, which addresses race-based hair discrimination.



Nearly a decade later, Zendaya returned to the Oscars in a completely different position.



At the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, she attended as an official presenter and one of the night’s biggest fashion highlights.



She walked the carpet in a form-fitted rose-pink and silver silk Armani Privé gown featuring an asymmetrical strap and shimmery palm-tree embroidery.



Zendaya presented the award for Best Cinematography to Hoyte van Hoytema for his work on the film Oppenheimer.



While Zendaya has yet to receive an Oscar nomination herself, her career has flourished since that first appearance.



“Pretty sure this is the moment I fell in love with Zendaya. Still remember the utter disrespect and discrimination she received because of her hair. But she ate this look,” gushed one netizen over her iconic 2015 appearance.



A second user added, “This might be my favourite look of hers. She looks like a goddess.”



“The dress is beautiful but fairly simple, drawing all the attention to her hair and face,” wrote a third.



“The sleek, silky flow of the dress and the structured, voluminous flow of the hair just work together so well. She looked amazing.”



Meanwhile, her 2024 Armani look was dubbed “beautiful, stunning, ethereal, statuesque, sublime.”



“Her blush, lipstick, and earrings all match the pink shade of the dress too—it's perfection,” wrote one user, while another added, “She has a body that literally looks like a fashion sketch in some sort of concept book, so she makes everything look good and somehow arty.”



“The longer I look at it, the more beautiful it gets. It’s a really stunning dress.”

