Katy Perry’s “Grim” Response To Struggling Fan Drives Many To Viciously Call Her Out

Pop star Katy Perry is facing intense backlash for a “tone-deaf” response to a struggling fan, which left many netizens calling her reaction “grim” and “evil” over what they perceived as mockery of the fan’s struggles.

The controversy began after a viral emotional post on X shared by a fan named Ria on Tuesday, March 10, showed the singer responding to the fan’s severe financial and mental health struggles.

Highlights Katy Perry sparked backlash after responding to a fan’s emotional post about financial and mental health struggles with a message that many critics labeled “tone-deaf.”

The viral exchange quickly divided the internet, with some netizens calling the singer’s reply “grim” and “out of touch,” while others defended her, arguing the fan was “seeking attention.”

The controversy sparked a heated debate surrounding whopping ticket prices and celebrity privilege, fueling wider discussion online.

Many critics accused Perry of lacking empathy toward someone clearly going through a difficult time, as one user fumed, “When someone shows you who they are, BELIEVE THEM… She is an evil money grubber, that is all that matters to her while laughing at her FANS that made her who she is….”

Katy Perry directly responded to a fan’s alleged struggles as voiced in a now-viral emotional post on X earlier this week

Image credits: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

While the primary 2025 leg of The Lifetimes Tour officially wrapped in Abu Dhabi in December last year, Katy Perry extended the tour into a 2026 summer festival circuit across Europe.

According to the official tour schedule, Perry’s 2026 European leg includes several high-profile shows in June and July, including in places like Dublin, Luxembourg, and France, among other countries.

Ria, a fan of the 41-year-old pop star, shared a now-deleted post expressing her struggles, explaining that she could not afford to live amid the current financial conditions.

Image credits: Xavi Torrent/Redferns

Image credits: harryxru

She wrote, “I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore.”

“I’m not cut out for this world. I cannot afford to live at this rate, and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket.”

While the individual did not specify the exact city she had purchased a ticket for, it was likely for one of Perry’s upcoming European tour stops.

Tickets are reportedly priced between $110.46 and over $254.39 (approximately €95.57 to over €220.10), depending on the concert venue.

Image credits: katyperry

Image credits: sturner007

Image credits: pezzsmiles

It has also been reported that resale prices for these tickets on online platforms have exceeded $258 to $333 (approximately €223.22 to €288.10).

In light of the steep ticket prices and the fan’s financial struggles, the Firework singer made what critics described as an “insensitive” and “out-of-touch” reply.

Perry commented on the post, “But I am looking forward to seeing you!”

The 41-year-old’s remarks were bluntly called an “out-of-touch” celebrity response to someone who is “barely able to afford essentials”

Image credits: katyperryfanclub

While the fan allegedly responded, “I love you!” before deleting the post, displeased social media users pointed out that a multi-millionaire pop star could have easily offered a free ticket, a VIP upgrade, or financial assistance instead of what they called a “selfish” response that ignored the fan’s stated desperation.

One critic argued, “This is so grim…. Not even an offer of a free ticket or help offered… girl.”

A second user wrote, “Wow Katy, you’re clearly so out of touch! You just keep living your out-of-touch high life while everyone else is barely able to afford essentials (food, rent, insurance).”

Image credits: TotalBot69

A third commented, “If you ‘loved her’, you’d give her a VIP Meet and Greet Package and tell her to sell the ticket so she could have extra money to enjoy the show. This is so tone deaf lmao.”

“She got where she is by overcharging her loyal fans to extortionate levels. low life.”

While the majority bashed Katy, some supporters argued that the fan named Ria was “blackmailing” her for financial gain and “attention”

Image credits: katyperry

Image credits: morgie1199

However, many fans of the singer fiercely defended her, arguing it was “not Katy’s problem,” and instead accused the original poster of “clout chasing” and even “blackmailing.”

One fan wrote, “With all the scammers, who knows if that post was even true. Probably somebody just trying to get a better free ticket or attention.”

Another supporter argued, “Are people who have made their own fortune supposed to just give it away to people who overspend? It’s not her job to help everybody out financially.”

Image credits: Katy Perry

“On this I can’t blame [Katy]. If you can barely afford the necessities to get by, you definitely do not buy a concert ticket. The first things that go in the hard times are the luxuries, which would absolutely include concert tickets,” a third netizen added.

“The girl would feel better if she just went to the concert and didn’t try to emotionally blackmail Katy into saying something…”

It was reported that Ria responded to some excited fans in the comments, telling them she was “grateful” for Katy’s personal response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Image credits: 1800macaroni

To one person’s comment she replied, “Thank you, was needed and I’m grateful for it,” while she told another, “Yeah just going through a tough patch at the moment.”

The Harleys in Hawaii singer has not yet responded to the mounting criticism of her reply.

The fan has, however, claimed she was “grateful” for Perry’s response and even deleted her original post to squash further controversy

Image credits: katyperry

However, it is not the first time a celebrity has faced backlash for “tone-deaf” comments toward struggling fans.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian were criticized in 2022 over advice to women in business that many felt ignored her own wealthy upbringing, when she said, “Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Critics pointed out that “working hard” looks very different when you have a safety net, nannies, and chefs, compared to a single parent working three jobs to pay rent.

During the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns, Ellen DeGeneres also drew fire for comparing her multi-million-dollar California mansion to a prison.

Fans found it offensive to compare a luxury estate with a pool and manicured grounds to a prison cell, especially while many people and healthcare workers at the time were facing life-threatening conditions.

“You’d be calling [Katy] performative the second she helped publicly. You’re just looking for a reason to be mad,” wrote one fan

Image credits: Princessxmel

Image credits: nenealiemeke

Image credits: masa_meow

Image credits: fyeahceko

Image credits: crackheadzXCX

Image credits: LaAlejandri_ta

Image credits: herinhouze

Image credits: wintheveto

Image credits: youtube_hah

Image credits: HowDoesTalk

Image credits: glorioushurt___

Image credits: brighterdaysrem

Image credits: thecoco6992

Image credits: k2m_10210