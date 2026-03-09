Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Olympic Hero Alysa Liu Reveals “Insane” Rules That Drove Her To Retire From Figure Skating
Alysa Liu sharing insights about the strict rules behind her figure skating retirement in a cozy interview setting.
Olympic Hero Alysa Liu Reveals "Insane" Rules That Drove Her To Retire From Figure Skating

Amita Kumari
As news of Alysa Liu stepping away from the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships made headlines in recent days, the Olympic champion’s interview about the “insane” realities behind competitive figure skating has now gone viral.

The timing of her unexpected withdrawal and the Rolling Stone interview published on Saturday, March 7, have sparked heated debate among fans about the pressures elite figure skaters face behind the scenes.

Highlights
  • Alysa Liu opened up about the “insane” training rules she faced as a young skater, revealing the extreme pressures that once drove her to retire from the sport at just 16.
  • The interview clip has gone viral after Liu abruptly withdrew from the World Figure Skating Championships, fueling debate about what may have pushed her away from competition.
  • Her confession stunned fans, with many criticizing the harsh realities of extreme sports training culture and its toll on athletes.

The 20-year-old star revealed that the sport’s demanding rules and relentless schedule once pushed her to retire at the height of her career, prompting one netizen to react, “The saddest thing about it is that there are still people… who are trying to justify t**turing a child this way.”

    2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist Alysa Liu recently revealed a training rule from her early career that forced her into a brief retirement

    Young woman with blonde and brown hair making a peace sign, representing Olympic hero Alysa Liu and figure skating challenges.

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

    This past weekend, news of Alysa Liu’s withdrawal from the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, set to begin on March 24, broke.

    The International Skating Union (ISU) had listed her name as a participant in the competition in mid-January, and even after the Olympics final, on February 26, the organization published the official entry list, which still included Liu as a headliner alongside teammates Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito.

    Figure skater Alysa Liu performing on ice in a sparkling gold costume showing strength and focus in her Olympic routine.

    Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu speaking in an interview about the intense rules that led to her figure skating retirement.

    Image credits: arizona_dreams

    However, last week, an updated entry list for the Prague championships showed that Liu had been replaced by 19-year-old Sarah Everhardt, who will be making her debut at the World Championships.

    As fans voiced their concerns for the well-being of the star athlete, she shared on her Instagram Story, confirming her abrupt departure, “Hellooo, as some of y’all already know, I withdrew from Worlds.”

    Alysa Liu, Olympic figure skating hero, sharing her experience with strict rules leading to retirement from the sport.

    Image credits: Rolling Stone

    “There’s been a lot of exciting things happening since my return from Milan, so I’m taking some time for that… see y’all next season!!” her message concluded.

    The update came shortly after a scary airport experience with fans following her return to the U.S. after the Games, which Liu described in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

    The 20-year-old described the pressure and the extreme figure skating rules she faced as a youngster as “crazy” and “insane”

    Twitter reply from user Ltres2015 responding to RollingStone with a comment about brutal water weight methods in figure skating.

    Image credits: MartinBarrixL

    She wrote, “So I land at the airport, and there’s a crowd waiting at the exit with cameras and things for me to sign. All up in my personal space.”

    “Someone chased me to my car, bruh. Please don’t do that.”

    While the exact reason for the sudden move remains unknown, a segment from Liu’s Rolling Stoneinterview has gained significant traction online.

    Alysa Liu performing a figure skating move on ice wearing a sparkling gold dress in an indoor rink.

    Image credits: alysaxliu

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jeff Williams saying he hopes Olympic hero Alysa Liu drinks water now.

    Comment by Stephanie Chin expressing the importance of a healthy balanced life over competition in figure skating.

    When interviewer Alex Morris asked Liu about the extreme training regimen she underwent as a young star, saying, “You were literally told like, you can’t drink water, you can’t… Everything was monitored. Everything was controlled,” Alysa revealed the pressure to maintain an extremely low weight.

    Agreeing with Morris’ statements, she recalled, “Yes, yeah! It was crazy because like, they were like ‘Water weight, you shouldn’t drink water,’ You should gargle it. It’s crazy. It’s insane.”

    The gargle method was reportedly put in place for her to manage her thirst without adding water weight.

    Alysa Liu drinking bubble tea indoors, highlighting Olympic hero figure skating challenges and surprising retirement reasons.

    Image credits: alysaxliu

    The confession sparked intense backlash against the figure skating system on social media, with some netizens even calling it “child ab*se.”

    One user fumed, “Alysa Liu just exposed figure skating’s craziest ‘hack’: gargle water but don’t swallow it. Next-level body t**ture in the name of gold. Mad respect for calling it out – athletes aren’t robots.”

    Alysa sparked widespread concern following her abrupt departure from the World Championships just 16 days before its scheduled start

    Alysa Liu with styled hair, posing indoors near a plant, representing Olympic figure skating and retirement news.

    Image credits: alysaxliu

    Comment by Stephanie Chin discussing need for bodyguard due to spying concerns related to Olympic hero Alysa Liu.

    Another fan added, “I get wanting to keep track of metrics for athletes, but that’s f**king crazy. Reminds me of race horses where they give them a sh*t ton of diuretics before races, making them p*ss for a long a** time to cut on weight.”

    “Alysa was burned out by the pressure of what she was ‘expected’ to do, and by others who were overly involved in her skating life…” expressed a third user.

    Young figure skater holding Olympic medals and smiling, highlighting challenges behind Alysa Liu's figure skating retirement.

    Image credits: alysaxliu

    Others said, “A healthy and balanced life is more important than being a competition machine.”

    However, some argued that the intense early training actually helped Liu secure the gold medal in both the women’s singles and team figure skating events at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

    Liu revealed in the viral interview that during her teenage years, nearly everything was “monitored” and “controlled,” leading to significant burnout

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu in a white jacket taking a selfie while smiling and flashing a peace sign indoors.

    Image credits: alysaxliu

    One person wrote online, “Alysa’s story is actually more complicated than just freedom good, control bad. Those super hard, disciplined, controlling years probably did build the insane muscle memory and technical base that later helped her win. If she had total freedom as a kid, she probably wouldn’t be the same skater.”

    The same user continued, “But at the same time, her story also shows that getting results doesn’t automatically mean the process was healthy. That training may have built the athlete, but when she got older and took back control, that’s when the joy, artistry, and real version of her came out…”

    Reportedly, exhausted by the extreme demands of the sport, Liu retired from skating at age 16 following the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

    Addressing her brief retirement, Alysa’s father, Arthur Liu, recently told USA Today, “She became really unhappy. She avoided the ice rink at all costs. She’s traumatized. She was just traumatized. She was suffering from PTSD, and she wouldn’t go near the ice rink.”

    Alysa Liu sitting on a chair in a casual interview setting, sharing insights about figure skating and retirement.

    Image credits: Rolling Stone

    After two years away, she returned to the sport in 2024 with strict boundaries, including full autonomy over her diet and training.

    Addressing her comeback, which led to her winning gold at the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, Alysa told 60 Minutes in a January interview earlier this year, “I get to pick my own program music. I get to help with the creative process of the program.”

    “If I feel like I’m skating too much, I’ll back down. If I feel like I’m not skating enough, I’ll ramp it up. No one’s gonna starve me or tell me what I can and can’t eat.”

    This self-directed approach clearly paid off, as Alysa won two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics last month, despite reportedly consuming an athletically unconventional diet rich in carbs and sugars, including pasta, chocolate lava cakes, and vegetables.

    “Even though she had a lot of bad, as she said in the interview… without those years of training, skating would not be so automatic for her,” wrote one netizen

    Tweet discussing strict rules and intense pressure faced by Olympic hero Alysa Liu in figure skating leading to retirement.

    Image credits: poke493

    Olympic hero Alysa Liu discussing the strict rules that influenced her decision to retire from figure skating.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Tweet discussing figure skating performance and scoring, reflecting insights related to Olympic hero Alysa Liu and her rules.

    Image credits: hattivatti25

    Tweet by user THE Fanyu replying to RollingStone questioning if it's not only Russian skaters ending careers, related to Alysa Liu figure skating rules.

    Image credits: YuzuDocuProject

    Tweet discussing Olympic hero Alysa Liu and the strict rules that influenced her figure skating retirement journey.

    Image credits: IsaacOldton1555

    Tweet about Olympic hero Alysa Liu revealing extreme figure skating rules and their impact on athletes' health and retirement.

    Image credits: groobaag

    Tweet from News Barron responding to RollingStone with a crying emoji about the insane rules driving Alysa Liu to retire.

    Image credits: NewsBarron

    Tweet praising Olympic hero Alysa Liu as a smart and amazing athlete with a good head on her shoulders.

    Image credits: MoganaPhilips

    Tweet showing a fan discussing Olympic hero Alysa Liu’s comments on figure skating competition challenges.

    Image credits: ssicksakamoto

    Tweet praising Olympic hero Alysa Liu for her inspiring figure skating routine and honest views on rules and retirement.

    Image credits: geoffwilt

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Olympic hero Alysa Liu for her mindset and success in figure skating competitions.

    Image credits: Yugisupra1

    Tweet from BlueyAnon discussing authenticity amid divisive slop and corrosive sleet, posted in 2026.

    Image credits: BlueyAnon

    Tweet from Keira MH Ventures praising Olympic hero Alysa Liu for rewriting the playbook and inspiring joy in figure skating.

    Image credits: RealMissAI

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Olympic hero Alysa Liu and encouraging her to use her voice after retiring from figure skating.

    Image credits: wendyb139

    davidh_1 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, she won gold at the olympics, she is the top of her game in the world, let her live her life the way she wants

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're thirsty, you're already dehydrated.

