Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Ryan Gosling’s “Leaked” Phone Call With Mikey Day Leaves Fans With “Secondhand Embarrassment”
Ryan Gosling in a casual setting wearing a camo hat during a leaked phone call with Mikey Day.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ryan Gosling’s “Leaked” Phone Call With Mikey Day Leaves Fans With “Secondhand Embarrassment”

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A “leaked” phone call between Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day has left the internet cringing, with fans flooding social media to describe the exchange as “forced, overly weird, and cringey.”

A viral clip of the conversation between the Hollywood star and the Saturday Night Live comedian was shared by Gosling’s wife, Eva Mendes, on February 15 through her social media account.

Highlights
  • Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day’s “Pal-entine’s Day” call quickly went viral, leaving viewers cringing over the “evident secondhand embarrassment.”
  • Fans flooded social media with criticism, with some calling the clip “painfully awkward” and others labeling it the “lamest bit” they had watched all year.
  • The clip was shared just weeks before Gosling reprised his role as host of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the fourth time.

The call, which was originally made on Valentine’s Day, left some fans questioning whether the interaction was genuine, while others simply described it as an “awkward” and oddly “tense” exchange.

One netizen commented, “Quite awkward, embarrassing and anything but funny.”

RELATED:

    Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day’s “leaked” Valentine’s Day phone call has left many fans calling it a moment of “secondhand embarrassment”

    Ryan Gosling smiling and clapping hands during a late night talk show interview in a dark blazer and black pants.

    Image credits: Todd Owyoung/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just weeks before hosting the iconic Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, with his episode scheduled for March 7, Ryan Gosling hopped onto a FaceTime call with one of the show’s popular comedians, Mikey Day.

    On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, which the duo famously dubbed “Pal-entine’s Day,” Mikey began by congratulating Ryan on his return as host, saying how “excited” he was.

    Day also asked the Barbie actor whether the pair would be reenacting their famous “Beavis and Butt-Head” SNL sketch from 2024, wondering if a sequel was in the works.

    Man wearing glasses and a striped sweater speaking on stage, related to Ryan Gosling's leaked phone call and fan reactions.

    Image credits: Esther Kuhn/Getty Images

    At this point, Ryan interjected, saying, “But before that, I just, I’m actually calling not to talk about work. Just to say Happy Palentine’s Day. I love you.”

    Day looked visibly confused in the video as Ryan continued to explain, “You know, like, there’s Galentine’s Day, and then there’s Valentine’s Day. It’s for pals, Palentine’s Day. It’s like a day where guys can be emotionally honest with each other and just, you know, say ‘I really love you.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mikey responded awkwardly, “That’s cool, man. Yeah. Alright.”

    Ryan Gosling wearing a cap and yellow shirt during a casual video phone call with Mikey Day at home.

    Image credits: evamendes

    The call then quickly shifted from a friendly exchange to what appeared to be a marketing moment for Gosling’s upcoming film, Project Hail Mary.

    Gosling even showed Day “Valentine’s cards” he had made for an alien character in the film with whom he develops a platonic bond.

    Mikey congratulated Ryan on his return as the Saturday Night Live host for the fourth time since his debut in 2015

    Mikey Day on phone call with blurred background, sharing a casual moment that sparked Ryan Gosling fan reactions.

    Image credits: evamendes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The card made Day realize the call was actually a promotional move for the film, and he eventually asked, “Sorry, what is this? Is this like a marketing thing for your movie or something? You just like, you called me and you’re showing me Valentine’s, your character from your movie would show an alien.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To this, Ryan replied, “Yeah, you were saying it comes out on March 20th… Weren’t you saying it’s like Interstellar meets E.T.?”

    While the La La Land star laughed in the background, Day expressed frustration that the call had turned into a “marketing thing” for Ryan’s film.

    Two men in casual t-shirts and shorts pose outdoors, one with blonde hair and the other with brown hair.

    Image credits: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    As the duo ended the call, Gosling referred to Mikey as “my sweet prince,” while the comedian appeared visibly frustrated and annoyed by the bit.

    Whether the call was genuinely spontaneous or a scripted “PR stunt” for Ryan to promote his new project remains unclear, but several social media users couldn’t help but voice the “cringe” they felt while watching the conversation unfold.

    One annoyed user bluntly wrote, “This just feels painfully awkward rather than funny. It comes across as forced, overly weird, and cringey, like someone trying way too hard to be quirky or relatable on camera. The sudden bizarre lines make it uncomfortable to watch rather than genuinely entertaining.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ryan Gosling speaking in a casual setting during a leaked phone call with Mikey Day on video chat.

    Image credits: evamendes

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Ryan Gosling's leaked phone call with Mikey Day, sparking reactions on social media.

    Image credits: uvyfvu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A second user agreed, adding, “Not genuine, not funny. At all,” while a third commented, “Contextual gaslighting & manipulation is taking on a whole new level…”

    Others expressed similar frustration, with one writing, “It sounds like two dudes trying to make content and failing miserably.”

    One critic reacted, “Ryan Gosling calling Mikey Day ‘my sweet prince’ is the most uncomfortable thing I have seen in 2026”

    Mikey Day on a phone call with Ryan Gosling, who looks awkward and surprised during the conversation.

    Image credits: evamendes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet replying to a leaked phone call between Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day, expressing secondhand embarrassment.

    Image credits: BrookeVibse

    “Ryan Gosling said my sweet prince’ and I physically cringed through my screen,” said one netizen, while another wrote, “When a promo stunt is obvious, it stops being funny… If people are debating whether it’s awkward or funny, the joke probably didn’t land.”

    “Lmao the secondhand cringe from Mikey’s face is sending me. Gosling fully committed to that Pal-entine’s bit like it was method acting for Project Hail Mary…”

    Some viewers even argued that the clip appeared to be a marketing stunt that did not land the way it was intended.

    Ryan Gosling holding a humorous card during a phone call with Mikey Day, sparking secondhand embarrassment among fans.

    Image credits: evamendes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Sir Nkosi discussing promo stunt reactions and audience perception in a Twitter reply about Ryan Gosling leaked phone call.

    Image credits: Sanele_NS

    One user wrote, “That’s definitely a Joke. Ryan just trolling him… Whatever..it’s just BORING.”

    “Skit that totally falls flat. That’s 2 mins I’m not going to get back,” fumed another commenter.

    The now-viral two-minute-long clip has sparked suspicion among fans, with many questioning the authenticity of the conversation

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending a comedic skit related to Ryan Gosling's leaked phone call with Mikey Day.

    Image credits: shawawesomeone

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Looks like a humiliation ritual,” wrote a third netizen, while others agreed, saying, “Americans should stop trying to do dry humour… This is excruciatingly bad and not funny in the slightest.”

    “Lamest ‘bit’ ever. Dragged on for too long.”

    Ryan’s wife, Eva Mendes, had originally shared the two-minute viral clip on her Instagram with the caption, “Happy PALentine’s Day to @mikeyfuntime and all the other bro homies out there!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since then, the video has also been reshared by the official Project Hail Mary social media accounts, reportedly serving as a dual promotion for both Ryan’s upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting return and his latest science-fiction film.

    The movie is an adaptation of the 2021 bestselling novel by Andy Weir, who also wrote The Martian.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It will follow Ryland Grace (played by Gosling), a junior high school teacher who becomes an astronaut in the near future as humanity faces an extinction-level threat from a mysterious substance.

    “If you think two actors who recorded their FaceTime call and then posted it is a raw leak and not completely scripted then idk,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a Twitter user commenting on Ryan Gosling leaked phone call with Mikey Day as painfully awkward and cringey.

    Image credits: BobBasty001

    Tweet from Pack God reacting to Ryan Gosling’s leaked phone call with Mikey Day, expressing amusement and trolling.

    Image credits: GraytonCookies

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Ryan Gosling's leaked phone call with Mikey Day causing secondhand embarrassment.

    Image credits: MikeShan79

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from a user commenting on Ryan Gosling’s awkward behavior during a phone call with Mikey Day.

    Image credits: JamesCaldow

    Tweet from user pierce replying to HustleBitch_ commenting on understanding the book, related to Ryan Gosling leaked phone call.

    Image credits: SdotFLOSS

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about Ryan Gosling and Mikey, mentioning appreciation for their interaction.

    Image credits: ChickPolitick

    Tweet from user Zeppelin Rulezzzzzzzzz about accidental screen recording and uploading of Ryan Gosling phone call leak.

    Image credits: ZeppelinRulezz

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Ryan Gosling’s leaked phone call with Mikey Day and fan reactions.

    Image credits: malexlikesfilms

    Screenshot of a tweet about Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day, mentioning a buddy comedy idea by user culturedemily.

    Image credits: culturedemily

    Tweet about Ryan Gosling’s leaked phone call with Mikey Day, highlighting fans’ reactions and secondhand embarrassment.

    Image credits: Schmidttybay

    Tweet from Tom ONeill commenting on a two-minute phone call related to Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day.

    Image credits: 25Oneill

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Ryan Gosling’s leaked phone call with Mikey Day, mentioning bromance jokes.

    Image credits: ThaddeusQtip2

    Tweet commenting on Ryan Gosling's leaked phone call with Mikey Day, expressing views on acting and fan reactions.

    Image credits: CJ3909

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing mixed feelings about Ryan Gosling's leaked phone call with Mikey Day.

    Image credits: h3ll0again

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Ryan Gosling’s phone call with Mikey Day causing secondhand embarrassment among fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: KingZahyd

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT