In the wake of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski becoming a “laughing stock” online following a viral promotional video for the new Big Arch burger, social media has been flooded with hilarious and pointed memes as users react to the situation.

As the fast-food chain launched the new burger in the U.S. on March 3, 2026, Kempczinski struck many viewers as “forcefully promoting” the item, repeatedly referring to it as a “product” rather than food.

  • Social media exploded with memes after the viral promotional video featuring Chris Kempczinski tasting the Big Arch burger.
  • The CEO’s visibly hesitant bite of the new McDonald burger sparked jokes about “forced” corporate enthusiasm.
  • Netizens flooded the internet with wild comparisons ranging from ‘The Simpsons’ to ‘SpongeBob,’ calling the moment peak “cringe marketing” energy that backfired.

Chris said in the video, “I love this product. It is so good. I’m going to do a tasting right now, but I’m going to eat this for my lunch, just so you know.”

The CEO then described the burger’s ingredients, which include “two quarter-pound patties, a delicious Big Arch sauce, and, of course, some lettuce, along with crispy onions and pickles,” before taking a bite.

While Chris described the taste by saying, “That is so good, that’s a big bite for a Big Arch,” social media users pointed out that he appeared to take a visibly tiny, hesitant nibble that barely made an indentation in the burger.

Image credits: chrisk_mcd

Critics noted he looked “scared to bite it” and “seemed like he was going to hurl,” prompting jokes that his “aura screams kale salad” and that he had never actually eaten McDonald’s before, despite being its CEO.

“He took the same size bite that my 7-year-old takes when he wants to claim he tried something but actually didn’t, lol,” quipped one netizen.

Another added, “He definitely was giving it the ‘I have a g*n pointed at me so I have to perform’ approach.”

“Make him do a video of him taking a bite of everything on the McDonald’s menu,” joked a third user.

He spit that burger out in that cut, lol,” one commenter claimed, while others wrote, “I was on my way to McDonald’s when I saw the video of him trying ‘the product.’ I decided to go home and make spaghetti.”

“Of course there’s no video of him finishing it. I bet the rest went into the garbage and he ate a salad.”

As for the new burger, it has been marketed as one of McDonald’s largest ever, designed to compete with other premium offerings.

The item reportedly contains approximately 1,020 calories, nearly equivalent to an entire Big Mac meal, which includes fries, a medium Coke, and a double-decker burger.

While it is a newly launched, limited-time item in the U.S., the Big Arch burger is already a permanent menu offering in the UK and Ireland.

#1

“Interesting Texture”: CEO’s Big Arch Bite Gets Sitcom-Level Mockery

Two men reacting to a McDonald's burger with captions highlighting hilarious CEO tasting reactions viral online.

    #2

    “We Did 20 Takes”: CEO’s Tiny Nibble Gets Hilarious Simpsons Treatment

    Cartoon characters at an event with caption reflecting on multiple takes, related to hilarious reactions to McDonald's CEO burger video.

    #3

    “Giving Squidward”: Chris’s Tiny Bite Sparks Spongebob Krabby Patty Comparisons

    Karina Babenok
    #4

    Internet Says CEO Chris Kempczinski Is “More Socially Awkward Than Mark Zuckerberg”

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to McDonald's CEO tasting burger with hilarious and awkward responses.

    #5

    CEO’s Expression Screams Instant Regret As He Tastes His Own “Product”

    Man reacting with a confused face tasting burger, featured in viral McDonald's CEO hilarious reactions after video.

    #6

    “Clearly Just Faking It”: Burger Moment Sparks Wild ‘Forcing It’ Comparisons

    Tweet reaction about McDonald's CEO tasting burger, showcasing hilarious responses after viral video spread in a worst way.

    #7

    CEO Faking Joy Like Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s “Straight” Captain Holt

    Two scenes showing a man making a humorous remark, part of hilarious reactions to McDonald's CEO tasting burger video.

    Megasmacky
    Megasmacky
    "Nothing. I'm just enjoying a drink of my favourite beverage...the soda pop."

    #8

    Extraterrestrial CEO Experiences First Bite Of Human Food With Big Arch Burger

    Hilarious reactions to McDonald's CEO tasting burger captured in a viral video causing unexpected online buzz.

    #9

    Chris Kempczinski’s “Tiny Bite” Looked Almost Too Delicious

    Man in suit reacting with an okay hand gesture while tasting food, related to McDonald's CEO burger viral reactions.

    #10

    That’s The Face Of A Man Conducting A Forced Lab Experiment On Himself

    Tweet from Robert Fekete reacting humorously to viral video of McDonald's CEO tasting burger with disappointed expression.

    #11

    Campaign Marketer’s “I’m In Trouble” Stare After The Commercial Backfires

    Man in a suit looking disappointed at a business meeting, illustrating hilarious reactions to McDonald's CEO burger tasting.

    #12

    Kempczinski’s Burger Grip Becomes Meme Gold, Compared To Holding A Dirty Diaper

    Tweet showing a viral video of McDonald's CEO tasting a burger with hilarious reactions from viewers.

    #13

    Jeff Goldblum’s "I'm Doing This For The Camera, But I'm Terrified Of The Consequences" Face

    #14

    McDiscarding The Evidence At Light Speed The Second The Cameras Stop Rolling

    #15

    ‘Krusty The Clown’ Did It First As The Simpsons Meme Resurfaces

    #16

    Kempczinski’s Happy Meal Energy Turns Into Gag Reflex Real Quick

    #17

    “How Do You Do, Fellow Burger-Eaters”: CEO’s ‘Trying Too Hard To Be Relatable’ Act Falls Flat

    #18

    Bill De Blasio Burger Meme Returns As Internet Compares His “Convincing” Bite To Mcdonald’s CEO

    #19

    "Like A Kid Forced To Eat Veggies": Internet Compares CEO To Picky Kids

    Close-up of a partially eaten burger highlighting hilarious reactions after McDonald's CEO tasting went viral.

    #20

    “The Cringe King Of Corporate Grilling”: Chuck Schumer’s Infamous BBQ Photo Resurfaces

    Older man smiling while grilling outdoors, shared in viral social media reactions after McDonald's CEO burger tasting video.

