There might be days when you need some fast food jokes to pass the time. They are as easy to consume as the food itself. Like the Krabby Patty from Spongebob Squarepants, there is a secret behind the many funny jokes about fast food. With so many fast food varieties to choose from, the same goes for the jokes about them. Some of the best fast food jokes have a familiar formula behind them.

Everything depends on the preparation of it and the grand punchline. For example, McDonald's jokes take a stab at the brand and the products they offer. Like a goldmine, happy meals and big macs are just waiting to become a subject of a joke. You can’t go wrong with burger jokes due to how much they get eaten every day. Sushi jokes and others are more delicate due to their lesser popularity.

Looking for some funny food jokes to use at the next get-together with friends you are going to? Well, you might be in luck. Below, we have compiled some of the best jokes the internet could ever provide. If there is a joke that stuck with you — leave an upvote. On the other hand, if you have a version of your own, be sure to share it in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Apparently, there’s a beef shortage on the rise. The good news is fast food restaurants shouldn’t be affected.

Report

20points
POST
#2

"I only have two new years resolutions.

One: To lose the weight I gained since the accident.

Two: Stop referring to last year's junk food binge as 'the accident.'"

Report

20points
POST
#3

What do you call a vegan burger?

A misteak.

Report

18points
POST
#4

Why don't Americans eat snails?

Because they like fast food.

Report

17points
POST
#5

Why is it called "Fast-food"?

Because you're supposed to eat it really fast. Otherwise, you might actually taste it.

Report

17points
POST
#6

"I taught my kids about democracy tonight by having them vote on what movie to watch and pizza to order. And then I picked the movie and pizza I wanted because I'm the one with the money."

Report

17points
POST
#7

Would octopus make good fast food?

"You must be squidding!"

Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Why do hamburgers go to the gym?

To get better buns.

Report

16points
POST
#9

How do you make a hamburger smile?

Pickle it gently!

Report

16points
POST
#10

"I realized I eat too much fast food so I decided I would start cooking for myself. Does anyone here know how to 'McNugget' a chicken?"

Report

16points
POST
#11

Why did the hipster burn his mouth on pizza?

He ate it before it was cool.

Report

16points
POST
#12

"I ate a burger in the church today. The priest then said, 'Holy cow.'"

Report

16points
POST
#13

How did Burger King propose to his girlfriend?

With an onion ring.

Report

15points
POST
#14

Why don't they have any toilet paper in KFC?

Because its finger licking good!

Report

15points
POST
#15

What do you call a pig thief?

A hamburglar.

Report

15points
POST
#16

If Burger King married Dairy Queen where would they live?

At White Castle.

Report

15points
POST
#17

You’re interviewing for a fast food job and they ask about your short and long-term goals:

Short term: "I want to work at McDonald's."

Long term: I don’t want to work at McDonald's."

Report

15points
POST
#18

What was favorite Steve Jobs' fast food?

Big Mac.

Report

15points
POST
#19

What kind of cake do you get at a fast food restaurant?

A stomach cake.

Report

14points
POST
#20

Which fast food chain would be a good basketball player?

"Dunkin' Donuts."

Report

14points
POST
#21

"I have been reading so many bad things lately about how all the bad things sugar and junk food could do to me, so my New Year's resolution is no more reading."

Report

14points
POST
#22

What did one angry pizza say to the other?

"You want a piece of me?"

Report

14points
POST
#23

"Found human hair in my McDonald’s burger. I was so surprised. I didn’t know that they use natural ingredients."

Report

14points
POST
#24

It’s kind of silly we’re trying to turn plants into burgers. Haven’t cows been doing that for like, forever?

Report

14points
POST
#25

How many vegans does it take to screw in a light bulb?

Five: One to screw in the light bulb, and four to protest in front of McDonald's.

Report

13points
POST
#26

What did Jeffery Dahmer say after eating at a fast food place?

"This does not taste like Five Guys."

Report

13points
POST
#27

What kind of security systems do fast food places have?

Burger Alarms.

Report

12points
POST
#28

Why does McDonald’s always seem so fun?

"Time fries while you’re there."

Report

12points
POST
#29

What did Little Caesars say to Wendy's?

"You'll always have a pizza my heart."

Report

12points
POST
#30

Why did the rooster cross the road?

He heard that the chickens at KFC were pretty hot.

Report

12points
POST
#31

Did you hear about the time Billy Crystal took Meg Ryan to McDonald's?

It's "When Harry Fed Sally".

Report

12points
POST
#32

What do you get when you cross a hamburger with a computer?

A Big Mac.

Report

12points
POST
#33

What did the hamburger say to the pickle?

"You're dill-icious!"

Report

12points
POST
#34

What are the best days of the week in FastFoodland?

Fry-day and Sundae!

Report

12points
POST
#35

What do you call a vampire who works the night shift at a fast food restaurant?

"Count Spatula!"

Report

12points
POST
#36

"Every time I eat fast food I can talk to dead people. Maybe I should quit ordering the medium fries."

Report

12points
POST
#37

What do you get when you mix breaking bad with fast food?

Walter Whitecastle, aka "Heisenburger."

Report

12points
POST
#38

What did the pirate say when he dropped his fast food order?

"Arrr! Me harteys!!!"

Report

12points
POST
#39

The first rule of Fast Food management:

"Always put the employee with the worst accent on the drive-through."

Report

12points
POST
#40

Why do Cannibals go to Germany when they want some fast food?

Because it's full of Frankfurters and Hamburgers.

Report

12points
POST
#41

Why do the French like to eat snails so much?

They can’t stand fast food.

Report

12points
POST
#42

What type of burger isn't allowed on the Titanic?

An iceburger.

Report

12points
POST
#43

What do you call a Burger King on a deserted island?

"Lord of the fries."

Report

12points
POST
#44

Where do monkeys go to get their fast food?

"Burger Kong."

Report

11points
POST
#45

What was "The Mountain’s" favorite fast-food restaurant?

"Popeyes."

Report

11points
POST
#46

Have you heard about the activist group that fights for ceramic containers in fast-food restaurants? They call themselves the "Bowl movement".

Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

A guy goes to a fast food shop. He asks the worker for a burger without onions. The lady takes a couple of minutes inside the kitchen and comes back saying, "I'm sorry darling, but we've run out of onions, can I offer you a burger without tomatoes instead?"

Report

11points
POST
#48

What does a neckbeard call a woman he meets at a fast food joint?

"McLady."

Report

11points
POST
#49

What is a common question at lizards' fast food joints?

"Do you want flies with that?"

Report

11points
POST
#50

Potato chips are like car company. They are very good at making airbags.

Report

11points
POST
#51

What's the most important ingredient in a business burger?

The deal pickle!

Report

11points
POST
#52

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Because KFC was on the other side.

Report

10points
POST
#53

What is Peter Pan's favorite place to eat?

Wendy's.

Report

10points
POST
#54

Why did the rooster cross the road to KFC?

To see a chicken strip.

Report

10points
POST
#55

Did you hear about the hamburger who couldn't stop making jokes?

He was on a roll!

Report

10points
POST
#56

"Most people want a perfect relationship. I just want a hamburger that looks like the ones in commercials."

Report

10points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

What is serial killer Buffalo Bill's favorite fast-food restaurant?

"Chick Fillet."

Report

10points
POST
#58

How much is a lifetime supply of fast food?

Not much.

Report

10points
POST
#59

"I called my wife and told her that I'll pick up Pizza and Coke on the way back from work. But it seems she was not happy. She still regrets letting me name the kids."

Report

10points
POST
#60

What does the sun get with it's sandwich?

Light mayo.

Report

10points
POST
#61

What does Bruce Lee order at Burger King?

"WOPPAAAH!"

Report

10points
POST
#62

Did you see the Will Smith movie about McDonald's?

It's called the "Pursuit of Happy Meals".

Report

9points
POST
#63

"Your mamma is so old she knew Burger King when he was a prince."

Report

9points
POST
#64

Where do burgers like to dance?

At a meat ball!

Report

9points
POST
#65

Our local monastery has opened a fast food outlet. I went in and said to the guy, "Hi, are you the deep-fat fryer?" He said, "No, I'm the chip monk."

Report

9points
POST
#66

The ancient Romans would be saddened to know how many of their advances we'd forgotten. Aquaducts, fast food, underfloor heating... But hey, it's all water over the bridge.

Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

What’s the most aggressive fast-food business right now?

Nacho's business.

Report

9points
POST
#68

What does a shark call a jet skier?

Fast food.

Report

9points
POST
#69

I'm really looking forward to the World Cup-themed McDonald's burger.

"The Qatar Pounder."

Report

9points
POST
#70

How does a burger introduce his wife?

"Meet Patty."

Report

9points
POST
#71

"I went to McDonald's, Wendy’s, and Burger Kings. All the fries were burnt! Then I realized it was Black Fryday."

Report

9points
POST
#72

"I put out a poll to see if anyone out there was interested in insect-based burgers. All I’m hearing are crickets!"

Report

9points
POST
#73

"I went on a date the other night. She took out the pickles from her burger and cut them in half. For me, that's a dill breaker."

Report

9points
POST
#74

What did the boy say when he chased the food?

"That’s fast food!"

Report

8points
POST
#75

What did the frog order when he went to McDonald’s?

A hoppy meal.

Report

8points
POST
#76

What do race horses eat?

Fast food.

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Why did the man climb to the roof of the fast food restaurant?

They told him the meal was on the house!

Report

8points
POST
#78

How do you insult a hamburger patty?

Call it a meatball.

Report

8points
POST
#79

A fast food employee dropped my burger patty on the floor before serving it to me.

They said it was ground beef.

Report

8points
POST
#80

Where do fast food places get those square fish for the filet-o-fish sandwiches?

From the asquarium.

Report

8points
POST
#81

What happens when you cross a chicken with a turbocharger?

Fast food.

Report

8points
POST
#82

Why do the French like escargot so much?

Well, they've long expressed their disdain for fast food.

Report

8points
POST
#83

Did you hear about McDonald's?

They eggspanded the breakfast menu.

Report

8points
POST
#84

"Two days into my diet I removed all the junk food from my house. It was delicious."

Report

8points
POST
#85

What is a cannibal's favorite fast food?

HANDburgers.

Report

8points
POST
#86

A ghost sits down at a restaurant table and orders a burger and a drink. He confirms his order and the waiter asks him, "Do you want frights with that?"

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

What is classical music's only reference to a fast food franchise?

Taco Bell's Canon.

Report

2points
POST
#88

"My co-worker is in the hospital after she ate a giant bacon cheeseburger.

It was mine."

Report

2points
POST
#89

"I'm starting a new business tomorrow.

It will be a gym for two weeks in January, and then a beer and burger place for the rest of the year. I'm calling it, 'Resolutions.'"

Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!