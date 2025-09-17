ADVERTISEMENT

They say that laughter is the best medicine, and nothing feels as good as laughing at yourself. That’s the spirit behind this collection of 46 fat jokes with the best intentions at heart.

These funny fat jokes aren’t designed to shame, insult, or stereotype but to playfully lighten the mood and remind us that humor is universal.

This is a safe, open space where everyone is included. Even better, you get to join the fun and vote for the jokes that get the biggest laughs. From stand-up comedy bits and pop culture references to foodie puns and self-deprecating comedy, let us know what tickles your funny bone.

These aren’t fat jokes to make someone cry, nor are they classic fat people jokes, like those that ask why yo mama so fat. They’re sensitive and nuanced and get to the punchline without making fun of anyone.

So, get comfortable, grab some snacks, and dive into this playful list. You might just find your new favorite joke.

#1

My doctor told me to stop having family dinners for four, unless there are three other people with me.

RELATED:
    #2

    Although I was only a few pounds overweight, my wife kept nagging me to go on a diet.

    One evening, we took a brisk walk around town, and I surprised her by leapfrog-jumping over a parking meter.

    Pleased with myself, I said, “How many fat men do you know who can do that?”

    “One,” she retorted.

    #3

    I went to the doctor and asked what the best exercise was for weight loss.

    He said, “Just shake your head”.

    “How often?” I asked.

    “Whenever someone offers you food!”

    #4

    A woman caught her husband on the weighing scale, sucking in his stomach.

    “That won’t help you, Gary,” she said.

    “Oh, it helps a lot,” he replied. “It’s the only way I can see the numbers!”

    #5

    Thanks to their healthy lifestyle, a married couple lives well over 100.

    One day, they’re both tragically killed and go to Heaven. On the first day, they ask God where the gym is.

    “Gym?” God replies. “We don’t have a gym here. You’ll never get fat even if you never exercise”.

    That evening, they asked God where they could find a healthy restaurant for dinner.

    God says, “We don’t have healthy restaurants. Here, you can eat as much as you want and never get fat!”

    Suddenly, the husband snaps and yells at his wife, “You see? If you hadn’t forced me to lose all that weight, I could’ve been here 40 years earlier!”

    #6

    They say that you should never go food shopping when you’re hungry.

    But it’s been over a week now, and every day I just get hungrier.

    #7

    My mate Joe has lost a ton of weight on the new Dolly Parton diet.

    It’s made Joe lean, Joe lean, Joe lean, Joe lean.

    #8

    I used to think that the dryer was shrinking my clothes.

    Turns out it was the refrigerator.

    #9

    Little Johnny was sitting on a park bench, eating six bars of chocolate.

    An old man walked up and noticed Johnny devouring the candy.

    “Son,” the man said, “eating too much candy isn’t good for you”.

    “My grandfather lived to be 100,” Johnny replied.

    “Did he eat six chocolate bars a day too?” The man asked.

    “No,” said Johnny. “He minded his own business.”

    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Next thing ya know, little Johnny got cuffed up on the side of his head.

    #10

    I know that skinny jeans are the fashion…

    But at my current weight, I simply can’t pull them off!

    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Also why is dam near every shirt on the rack, a crop top? Not everyone feels comfortable showing off their tummy, regardless of size.

    #11

    I told my doctor, “Every day I wake up, I look in the mirror and I want to throw up. What’s wrong with me?”

    He said, “I don’t know, but your eyesight is perfect” (Rodney Dangerfield)

    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited)

    She was convinced that she was anorexic because when she looked in the mirror she did indeed see a fat person…

    #12

    I was so hungry last night that I accidentally ate all of my cat’s food.

    Don’t ask meow.

    #13

    Mark is telling his friend John about something that happened recently.

    “A millionaire saw my wife and told me that he would pay her weight in gold”.

    Mark can’t believe it. “What did you say?”

    “I asked him if he could wait a month,” John says.

    “So you can think about it?”

    “No,” says John, “so I have time to make her fat.”

    #14

    A British man and his wife join a weight loss club. They’re told to try to lose as many pounds as they can by next week.

    One week later, they return, and their mentor asks them how much they lost.

    “I lost 10 pounds,” says the wife.

    The mentor is thrilled. “That’s amazing! And you?” He points at the husband.

    “Well, I actually gained 10 pounds,” he replies.

    “That’s not good at all,” says the mentor. “What happened?”

    “I bet my wife a tenner that she wouldn’t lose any weight this week.”

    #15

    Two men were arguing about who was the more polite.

    The smaller man said he was more polite because he always offered his seat to a lady.

    But the larger man knew he was more courteous because when he got up and offered his seat, two ladies could sit down.

    #16

    A woman takes her very overweight cat to the vet.

    The vet picks up the cat, examines its teeth, then its eyes, and then its ears.

    “I’m sorry,” she says, “but I’m going to have to put your cat down”.

    “Oh no!” Cries the woman. “Is it because he’s so fat?”

    “Yes,” replies the vet. “My arms are getting tired.”

    #17

    I’m on the seafood diet.

    I see food and I eat it.

    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    I thought it was the see food diet 😝 -Curly Sue

    #18

    A mother was trying to teach her 5-year-old son about healthy eating habits. He had a sweet tooth, and she told him that eating too much junk food would make him fat.

    Later that day, they were in line at the bank, and a pregnant lady with a visible baby bump was standing behind them.

    Remembering the conversation about eating too much, the boy turned around with a smirk on his face and announced to the lady: “I know what you’ve been doing!”

    #19

    I’m a light eater.


    As soon as the light goes on, I start eating.

    Report

    #20

    A very heavy blonde went to a weight loss clinic to get some advice.

    The doctor told her to eat what she normally ate for three days and then skip a day. He promised that she would lose at least 5 pounds in a month.

    She came back four weeks later, 30 pounds lighter! The surprised doctor asked her how she felt.

    The blonde said, “I’m so sore and tired. My muscles ache all over!”

    Confused, the doctor asked, “From not eating?”

    “No,” the blonde replied. “From skipping.”

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Why are there so many blonde jokes? Brunettes have nothing better to do on Saturday night.

    What is a group of chubby newborns called?

    Heavy infantry.

    #22

    I recently entered a competition to see who had gained the most weight and lost the most hair.

    It was advertised as a "school reunion.”

    #23

    What do you call a fat psychic?

    A four-chin teller.

    Report

    #24

    Bob and his wife started dieting a week ago to lose some weight.

    His wife proposed that they should have one cheat day.

    She brought home McDonald's, KFC, and Burger King, and Bob brought home his secretary.

    #25

    Two days into my diet, and I've removed all of the junk food from my house.


    It was delicious.

    Report

    #26

    A little boy sits next to a pregnant woman on a park bench.

    He asks, “Why do you look so fat?”

    She replies, “I have a baby inside me”.

    The boy thinks for a moment, then asks, “Is it a good baby?”

    “Yes,” the pregnant woman says.

    “Then why did you eat it?!”

    #27

    A wife comes home one day and tells her overweight husband, “I’ve bought you a new weight loss tape”.

    The husband says, “We don’t have a tape recorder, how am I going to use it?”

    The wife replies, “It goes over your mouth.”

    #28

    Why should you carry a cookie in each hand?

    To get a balanced diet!

    #29

    An overweight guy decides to go to a fitness club to sign up to lose weight.

    After signing up, the fitness coach asks him to go home and be ready early in the morning.

    The next morning, his doorbell rings. He opens the door and standing there is a super hot girl.

    She tells him, “If you can catch me, I’m all yours”.

    Still stunned, the guy nods and tries to catch her, but he is nowhere near fit enough. This goes on for a few months where everyday the girl comes to his place and he tries to catch her.

    The man is motivated to work out more and decides to upgrade to premium membership. His doorbell rings the next day and he rushes to open it.

    A huge, buff man is standing outside, and he says, “I was told if I can catch you, you’re all mine.”

    #30

    Yo mama’s so into snacks, even her cookie jar has a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on it.

    #31

    Why did the lady wear a helmet every time she ate?

    She was on a crash diet!

    #32

    “I grew up in Malden. Genetically, I was born to be as close to Kelly’s Roast Beef as possible” (John Pinette)

    #33

    Why do you never see an overweight ghost?

    They are always being exorcized.

    #34

    I am on a strict diet of 1,200 calories per day.

    Luckily, the doctor didn’t say anything about the nights!

    #35

    How did the American lose weight so quickly?

    He switched to the metric system.

    #36

    My wife commented that I was getting rather chubby and round.

    I said, “No worries, dear, I’ll bounce back.”

    #37

    A woman goes to the doctor because she is struggling to lose weight.

    She tells the doctor that she has tried all kinds of diets and exercise programs, but nothing seems to be working.

    The doctor says, “Don’t worry, I have a special remedy. Just eat a small piece of sesame cracker with unsweetened tea three times a day for a month. Then check in with me again”.

    A month later, the woman comes back even larger than before.

    When the doctor asks if she followed his advice, she says, “Yes, I took the cracker and tea three times a day before every meal!”

    #38

    I wanted to go skinny-dipping this summer…

    But I’ll settle for chubby-dipping instead.

    #39

    The doctor told me to lose some weight.

    I asked, “How?”

    He said, “Don’t eat anything fatty.”

    As I left, I said, “Thank you, Doctor.”

    And he replied, “You’re welcome, Fatty.”

    #40

    I have a love-hate relationship with my scale.

    It loves to remind me of my weight, and I hate its honesty.

    #41

    A distraught woman went to the local police station to report her husband as missing. Her next-door neighbor went with her for support.

    She said, “He is 35 years old, 6 foot 4, has an athletic build, and is kind to our children”.

    The neighbor protested, “Your husband is 57, 5 foot 7, overweight, and is mean to your children”.

    The wife replies, “Yes, but who wants him back?”

    #42

    I burned 2,000 calories yesterday.

    That’s the last time I take a nap with brownies in the oven!

    #43

    My wife says I’m getting fat…

    But in my defence, I’ve had a lot on my plate recently.

    #44

    My obese parrot died today.

    It’s sad, but it’s also a huge weight off my shoulders.

    #45

    Why did the overweight fishmonger not worry about his weight?

    Because it was all mussel.

    #46

    Why did the fat guy go to the gym?

    He wanted to get some snacks-ercise in before dinner.

