Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fans Are Blasting Jessica Alba Over Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Dancing
Jessica Alba dancing with backup dancers during Super Bowl halftime show performance in colorful stage setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Are Blasting Jessica Alba Over Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Dancing

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
0

22

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica Alba was slammed for her dance moves during Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The show featured many surprise guests, including Lady Gaga, who sang a salsa version of Die With A Smile, and Ricky Martin, who performed Bad Bunny’s Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii.

At the beginning of the performance, Bad Bunny danced onstage with several artists who were either born in Latin America or are of Latino descent, including Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B, and Jessica Alba, whose father is Mexican-American.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Jessica Alba faced harsh criticism for her dancing during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance.
    • Bad Bunny became the first solo Latino to headline a Super Bowl halftime show.
    • The halftime show sparked controversy among conservatives, including strong criticism from Donald Trump.

    Jessica Alba smiling and posing at an event after Super Bowl halftime show dancing controversy.

    Jessica Alba was criticized following her appearance at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show
    Jessica Alba smiling and posing at an event after Super Bowl halftime show dancing controversy.

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    The stars appeared on the porch of his “casita,” a staple of his shows designed to look like a traditional Puerto Rican home.

    While Karol and Cardi danced enthusiastically to the Puerto Rican artist’s reggaeton hits, Jessica—who sported a white corset top with jeans—appeared more timid, with her demeanor seeming inappropriate in the eyes of many football fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jessica Alba and group posing in stylish outfits amid fans blasting her Super Bowl halftime show dancing controversy.

    Jessica Alba and group posing in stylish outfits amid fans blasting her Super Bowl halftime show dancing controversy.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    “Jessica Alba is genuinely pissing me off sister F****** DANCE,” one viewer fumed.

    “Jessica Alba is an imposter! She can’t even rock side to side on beat lol,” read another comment.

    “Jessica Alba: a friend invited me,” someone else joked.

    Another user referenced Jessica’s 2003 dance film Honey, in which she played a hip-hop choreographer, and wondered why the star was “acting like she can’t dance.”

    Tweet praising Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing, highlighting star power and surprise appearance on stage.

    Tweet praising Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing, highlighting star power and surprise appearance on stage.

    Image credits: JaguarJay3

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Anup Sharma questioning if halftime is becoming bigger than the game, related to Jessica Alba Super Bowl halftime dancing controversy.

    Tweet from Anup Sharma questioning if halftime is becoming bigger than the game, related to Jessica Alba Super Bowl halftime dancing controversy.

    Image credits: AnupS307500rau

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Haven’t all of us been in this position before where you don’t fit in and just make the best of it?” one viewer asked. “She probably was thinking they would have an up-close view of the show and was surprised when they all started dancing.”

    One supporter suggested that the 44-year-old might not feel comfortable dancing playfully in the style of reggaeton, a music genre that emphasizes sensuality and often features explicit lyrics.

    “To everyone dissing her, have you ever performed in front of so many millions?” asked a separate viewer.

    Jessica Alba smiling and dancing with a group of people during the Super Bowl halftime show performance.

    Jessica, who is of Mexican descent, danced on stage with other Latin American artists
    Jessica Alba smiling and dancing with a group of people during the Super Bowl halftime show performance.

    Image credits: jessicaalba

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Jessica’s father is Mexican-American, her mother is of Dutch and French descent.

    “I always took pride in being Latina, it’s something I always embraced,” the Sin City actress told People in 2008. “I like that I look different; I like having flavor.”

    She added that, earlier in her career, she struggled to be accepted as “mainstream” in Hollywood.

    “I was always trying to figure out ‘How the hell am I going to be mainstream? How are people going to accept me? When are they going to get a clue that I am American, that this is what America looks like – people like me who are mixed, have different blood, mixed with different ethnicities?“

    Tweet screenshot showing a user praising Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing as effortless and cool.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user praising Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing as effortless and cool.

    Image credits: CowGirlSophiaa

     

    Jessica Alba smiling and posing near a pink wall with people in the background after Super Bowl Halftime Show dancing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jessica Alba smiling and posing near a pink wall with people in the background after Super Bowl Halftime Show dancing.

    Image credits: jessicaalba

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Entertainment news blogger Perez Hilton, born in Miami to Cuban parents, has dubbed the actress Jessica “Don’t Call Me Latina” Alba and accused her of “hating her ethnicity” based on comments she has made about her roles, like saying she shied away from Latin characters because she didn’t want to “reinforce any stereotypes about Latin women.”

    Jessica Alba dancing at Super Bowl halftime show with a group of performers amid fan reactions and lively stage atmosphere.

    Bad Bunny’s historic halftime show was a celebration of his Puerto Rican roots
    Jessica Alba dancing at Super Bowl halftime show with a group of performers amid fan reactions and lively stage atmosphere.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Super Bowl, played to determine the champion of the US National Football League (NFL), was held on Sunday (February 8) at California’s Levi’s Stadium.

    The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots with a score of 29-13, claiming their second Super Bowl victory.

    The game was attended by several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adam Sandler, Roger Federer, and Sofía Vergara.

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing, questioning her role during the dance scene.

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing, questioning her role during the dance scene.

    Image credits: YungLittlefoot

    Jessica Alba dancing at Super Bowl halftime show with backup dancers in colorful stage setting.

    Jessica Alba dancing at Super Bowl halftime show with backup dancers in colorful stage setting.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    With his 13-minute performance, Bad Bunny became the first solo Latino headliner to lead a Super Bowl halftime show.

    The Grammy winner had previously made a guest appearance with co-headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020.

    His show sparked fury among some conservative groups in the US, who protested that a Latino artist who sang in Spanish had been chosen to perform.

    The criticism grew following the 31-year-old’s acceptance speech at the Grammys for Album of the Year this month, in which he declared “ICE out,” referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

    Jessica Alba dancing with backup dancers at a colorful Super Bowl halftime show performance stage.

    The show was slammed by Donald Trump as “an affront to the Greatness of America”
    Jessica Alba dancing with backup dancers at a colorful Super Bowl halftime show performance stage.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    His performance embraced many elements of Puerto Rican culture, such as street vendors, a traditional wedding, sugar cane fields, and straw hats traditionally worn by Puerto Rican rural farmers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It also featured political symbolism. At the end, the singer, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, stared down the camera and spoke in English for the only time during the performance to say, “God Bless America.”

    He then began listing more than 20 nations in North, Central, and South America as dancers trailed him displaying the flags of those nations.

    Behind them, a billboard message read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

    Holding a football bearing the slogan “Together, We Are America,” Bad Bunny said “Seguimos aquí” (We’re still here) and placed the ball on the ground.

     

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing and fans’ reactions online.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing and fans’ reactions online.

    Image credits: arc7614

    Fan criticizing Jessica Alba's Super Bowl halftime show dancing, calling her performance awkward and clown-like.

    Fan criticizing Jessica Alba's Super Bowl halftime show dancing, calling her performance awkward and clown-like.

    Image credits: MikeJTrades

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following the performance, Donald Trump criticized the Puerto Rican musician on social media, complaining that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

    He said the show was “absolutely terrible,” adding that it “doesn’t represent our standards.”

    Jessica Alba dancing during Super Bowl halftime show with people around her in a colorful setting.

    Turning Point USA streamed an alternative halftime show titled the All-American Halftime ShowJessica Alba dancing during Super Bowl halftime show with people around her in a colorful setting.

    Image credits: NFL

    The US President also described it as “an affront to the Greatness of America” and a “slap in the face” to the country.

    Spanish is the most common language spoken in US homes besides English, with more than 40 million speakers, as per The New York Times.

    Jessica Alba dancing with backup dancers during a Super Bowl halftime show performance on a football field.

    Jessica Alba dancing with backup dancers during a Super Bowl halftime show performance on a football field.

    Image credits: NFL

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    To protest the show celebrating Latin American heritage, Turning Point USA, a conservative activist group, streamed an alternative halftime performance headlined by Kid Rock.

    Titled the All-American Halftime Show, it concluded with a video tribute to Turning Point’s late founder, Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing with killer dance moves.

    “Did she forget who she was?” one viewer said of Jessica Alba
    Screenshot of a tweet praising Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing with killer dance moves.

    Image credits: bossalwayboss

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment praising Jessica Alba amid fans blasting her Super Bowl halftime show dancing.

    Social media comment praising Jessica Alba amid fans blasting her Super Bowl halftime show dancing.

    Image credits: FelipeSant14542

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing, expressing disappointment and backlash from fans.

    Twitter reply criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing, expressing disappointment and backlash from fans.

    Image credits: 567ate_

    Tweet praising Jessica Alba as a baddie with a heart-eyes emoji amid Super Bowl halftime show dancing controversy.

    Tweet praising Jessica Alba as a baddie with a heart-eyes emoji amid Super Bowl halftime show dancing controversy.

    Image credits: GeneMean5

    Fans criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing in social media posts and reactions.

    Fans criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing in social media posts and reactions.

    Image credits: YungLittlefoot

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba's Super Bowl halftime show dancing, expressing fans' negative reactions online.

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba's Super Bowl halftime show dancing, expressing fans' negative reactions online.

    Image credits: Niya_HellaDIFF

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing, mentioning rhythm and cultural identity questions.

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing, mentioning rhythm and cultural identity questions.

    Image credits: _k_a_h_t

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba's dancing performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, reflecting fan backlash.

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba's dancing performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, reflecting fan backlash.

    Image credits: NotNerdyLiz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing with informal language and user interaction details.

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing with informal language and user interaction details.

    Image credits: Vercettii2x

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba's Super Bowl halftime show dancing and questioning her Latina representation.

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba's Super Bowl halftime show dancing and questioning her Latina representation.

    Image credits: Burgundy_Soul29

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba's Super Bowl halftime show dancing, with laughing emojis and casual tone.

    Tweet criticizing Jessica Alba's Super Bowl halftime show dancing, with laughing emojis and casual tone.

    Image credits: taeswife_REAL

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Social media post showing fans blasting Jessica Alba over her Super Bowl halftime show dancing with critical comment.

    Alt text: Social media post showing fans blasting Jessica Alba over her Super Bowl halftime show dancing with critical comment.

    Image credits: olverascorpii

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Jessica Alba’s dancing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Jessica Alba’s dancing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

    Image credits: Deliame28

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Botanica Papi questioning Jessica Alba's presence at the Super Bowl Halftime Show amid fan backlash on dancing.

    Tweet from user Botanica Papi questioning Jessica Alba's presence at the Super Bowl Halftime Show amid fan backlash on dancing.

    Image credits: TainoYoruba

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Anthony S. Hughes expressing emotional reaction to Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing.

    Tweet from Anthony S. Hughes expressing emotional reaction to Jessica Alba’s Super Bowl halftime show dancing.

    Image credits: shodamolaJR

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    22

    0

    22

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT