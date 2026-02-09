Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Slammed As “Worst Of This Century” As The Public Has The Same Complaint
Performer dancing in white outfit during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with backup dancers and greenery background.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Slammed As “Worst Of This Century” As The Public Has The Same Complaint

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
7

28

7

The 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show sparked one of the most divided reactions after Bad Bunny headlined the performance.

On February 8, the Puerto Rican superstar delivered a mostly Spanish-language set filled with dance-heavy numbers, surprise cameos, and political messaging at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Highlights
  • Bad Bunny delivered the first-ever Super Bowl halftime show performed almost entirely in Spanish.
  • The show featured an unprecedented guest list, including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, and Pedro Pascal, who joined Bunny at his "La Casita" set.
  • The internet remained split between those who hailed the production's diversity and those who felt alienated by the lack of English lyrics.

While many viewers praised the show as energetic, others slammed it as confusing and inappropriate for an American audience.

“Bad Bunny’s halftime show is disgraceful to Americans. Should not be part of American Super Bowl halftime,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl performance was filled with surprise cameos, a Latin-themed set, and a message of unity

    Male performer in white outfit with number 64, singing and dancing during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

    Male performer in white outfit with number 64, singing and dancing during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

    Image credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Bad Bunny opened the halftime show in an all-white outfit with Tití Me Preguntó, transforming the field into a Puerto Rico-inspired neighborhood set complete with a small house, a dance floor, and community-style scenery.

    He performed a string of hits, including Eoo, Yo Perreo Sola, MONACO, and NUEVAYoL.

    He then brought out his iconic La Casita setfrom his Puerto Rican residency last year and invited a slew of celebrities including Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, Young Miko, Karol G, and Cardi B to join.

    Performer in white outfit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with audience in the background.

    Performer in white outfit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with audience in the background.

    Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    One of the most-talked-about moments occurred when a couple appeared to get married onstage during the show. The scene quickly transitioned into a dance-filled reception as Lady Gaga made a surprise cameo, singing a Latin-inspired version of her song, D*e With a Smile, before dancing with Bunny.

    Later, Ricky Martin joined him for a surprise appearance, bringing another Latin icon onto the stage. The performance ended with DtMF and a message on the stadium screens.

    Tweet from user questioning the quality of Super Bowl 2026 halftime show and lamenting the decline of great rock bands.

    Tweet from user questioning the quality of Super Bowl 2026 halftime show and lamenting the decline of great rock bands.

    Image credits: HafthozArt

    Screenshot of a user praising a performance in a tweet about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

    Screenshot of a user praising a performance in a tweet about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

    Image credits: Cathy_blessings

    “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” read the message.

    Toward the end, Bunny held a football that displayed the words, “God bless America,” before naming countries across North, Central, and South America.

    Despite the power-packed performance, Bunny received criticism regarding the fact that the show was almost entirely in Spanish.

    The internet slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance for the language barrier and political backlash

    Performer wearing white outfit on stage with dancers and greenery in the background during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Performer wearing white outfit on stage with dancers and greenery in the background during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Social media comment criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, mentioning fake crowd cheering and public complaints.

    Social media comment criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, mentioning fake crowd cheering and public complaints.

    Image credits: LazyBeachChik

    Much of the backlash centered on his performance being entirely in Spanish, as some viewers claimed they felt disconnected.

    “Am I the only one who thinks this Super Bowl is boring as hell and the halftime show sucks? I don’t understand a word Bad Bunny is saying,” one wrote.

    “The only thing I understood from the halftime show is when the Bad Bunny guy said, ‘Burrito!’” said another.

    Performers on stage during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with a large group and outdoor set design.

    Performers on stage during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with a large group and outdoor set design.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    Tweet from Bernus Maximus commenting on the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show being fun yet confusing for some viewers.

    Tweet from Bernus Maximus commenting on the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show being fun yet confusing for some viewers.

    Image credits: bernusmax

    “That was the worst halftime show ever. Bad decision,” added a third.

    Others framed their backlash around nationalism.

    “Bad Bunny halftime show is disgraceful to Americans,” said one, while another added, “Just for your info, I turned off my TV during your woke BS halftime performance.”

    Performers dancing energetically during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with a lively crowd in coordinated white and blue outfits.

    Performers dancing energetically during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with a lively crowd in coordinated white and blue outfits.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as the worst of this century by the public.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as the worst of this century by the public.

    Image credits: MaximusAur16321

    “Bad Bunny getting booed at a football game is the most bipartisan moment of 2026,” one more chimed in.

    Furthermore, reports circulated online claiming that several viewers inside the stadium booed the performance, further fueling the narrative that the show had flopped.

    Despite criticism, defenders stepped in praising the cultural impact and called Bad Bunny’s performance “phenomenal”

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user praising an artist related to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user praising an artist related to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

    Image credits: InvasionOfTonio

    Performer singing at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show surrounded by tropical plants and banana trees on stage.

    Performer singing at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show surrounded by tropical plants and banana trees on stage.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    While criticism was loud, many viewers pushed back, arguing the show’s Latin focus was exactly what made it special.

    “I will never shut up about how great an artist and human being Bad Bunny is,” one fan wrote.

    “I’ve seen all 60 Super Bowls and Bad Bunny’s halftime extravaganza was, by far, the best,” said another.

    Tweet on social media reacting to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with criticism and public complaints.

    Tweet on social media reacting to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with criticism and public complaints.

    Image credits: JamesMulamb

    Performer in white outfit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with backup dancers in a natural outdoor setting

    Performer in white outfit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with backup dancers in a natural outdoor setting

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    “Bad Bunny has been the best halftime show in a long time,” one more wrote, while a fourth shared, “You all are living in an alternate universe—it was phenomenal, cry harder!”

    Another set of supporters maintained that the performance’s cultural roots were the entire point.

    Tweet by Vasiliki Schuster criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance by Bad Bunny.

    Tweet by Vasiliki Schuster criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance by Bad Bunny.

    Image credits: VasilikiSc13251

    Screenshot of a social media post reviewing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show mentioning Latin American culture.

     Screenshot of a social media post reviewing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show mentioning Latin American culture.

    Image credits: MhFran_Lancer

    “I was on my feet dancing! I love Puerto Rican music,” said one, while another wrote, “The only people complaining are bland and don’t come from any culture.”

    “I don’t speak Spanish, but he’s clearly very talented. The production was amazing.”

    Bad Bunny’s selection for the 2026 Super Bowl was tied to a major NFL strategy

    Crowd lifting performer during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid public complaints and negative reactions.

    Crowd lifting performer during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid public complaints and negative reactions.

    Image credits: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The NFL picked Bunny for its halftime Super Bowl performance because of its partnership with Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, which has handled halftime show production since 2019.

    The league has used the partnership to attract younger, more diverse audiences after years of controversy surrounding social justice protests.

    Performer in white suit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid camera crew and energetic crowd.

    Performer in white suit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid camera crew and energetic crowd.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    From a music standpoint, Bunny is one of the world’s biggest stars, with multiple Grammy wins, record-breaking tours, and a global fan base.

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously explained the philosophy behind the selections, adding, “I don’t want to pick the music that I listen to, because none of you would come to the halftime show.”

    Still, the choice was politically charged, as Bunny has openly criticized U.S. immigration policies.

     

    Moreover, his recent statement at the 2026 Grammys also fueled the debate.

    “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out… We are humans, and we are Americans,” he had stated.

    Besides Bad Bunny, past halftime acts have included a wide range of top artists like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

    Tweet praising Daddy Bad Bunny during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with mixed public reactions about performance quality.

    “A latin party amidst all the hate”: The internet splits over Bad Bunny’s bold Spanish performance
    Tweet praising Daddy Bad Bunny during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with mixed public reactions about performance quality.

    Image credits: locketshowboy

    Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, comparing Kendrick Lamar last year to Bad Bunny this year.

    Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, comparing Kendrick Lamar last year to Bad Bunny this year.

    Image credits: jamesxlane

    User @swanitizer replying to @PopBase with a comment about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid public criticism.

    User @swanitizer replying to @PopBase with a comment about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid public criticism.

    Image credits: swanitizer

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as one of the worst performances seen.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as one of the worst performances seen.

    Image credits: gsawlah1

    Tweet expressing increasing admiration for an artist's work and congratulating him, dated February 9, 2026.

    Tweet expressing increasing admiration for an artist's work and congratulating him, dated February 9, 2026.

    Image credits: EbenezerKalu3

    Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for poor performance and language complaints by the public.

    Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for poor performance and language complaints by the public.

    Image credits: Mikey5Aces

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, referring to it as legendary Benito amid negative reactions.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, referring to it as legendary Benito amid negative reactions.

    Image credits: brokeyxf

    Tweet about Bad Bunny being booed at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show reflecting public complaints.

    Tweet about Bad Bunny being booed at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show reflecting public complaints.

    Image credits: JesusGodAndKing

    Tweet from GX News praising Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for promoting pride, unity, and culture across the Americas.

    Tweet from GX News praising Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for promoting pride, unity, and culture across the Americas.

    Image credits: GXNewslive

    Tweet about Super Bowl 2026 halftime show criticism mentioning Bad Bunny and a humorous complaint.

    Tweet about Super Bowl 2026 halftime show criticism mentioning Bad Bunny and a humorous complaint.

    Image credits: mikecarlsn

    Tweet about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show expressing it as a meaningful moment amid public complaints.

    Tweet about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show expressing it as a meaningful moment amid public complaints.

    Image credits: JaguarJay3

    Screenshot of a tweet from February 9, 2026, reacting to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show criticism.

    Screenshot of a tweet from February 9, 2026, reacting to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show criticism.

    Image credits: MMilograd

    Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, calling it disgraceful and unsuitable for the American audience.

    Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, calling it disgraceful and unsuitable for the American audience.

    Image credits: lemuria4star

    Tweet praising the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for making the Hispanic community proud on February 9, 2026.

    Tweet praising the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for making the Hispanic community proud on February 9, 2026.

    Image credits: goldengirls336

    Screenshot of a negative tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as boring and disappointing to viewers.

    Screenshot of a negative tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as boring and disappointing to viewers.

    Image credits: KENNBARRB

    Tweet by Manish Balakrishnan discussing a message of love in response to Super Bowl 2026 halftime show complaints.

    Tweet by Manish Balakrishnan discussing a message of love in response to Super Bowl 2026 halftime show complaints.

    Image credits: Iamnotmanish

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for not singing in English.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for not singing in English.

    Image credits: mayordanda

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, reflecting public complaints.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, reflecting public complaints.

    Image credits: ijoseramos

    Tweet criticizing Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for its lack of entertainment and public complaints about the performance.

    Tweet criticizing Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for its lack of entertainment and public complaints about the performance.

    Image credits: a786r

    Tweet from Aqeel at 1:50 AM Feb 9, 2026, highlighting culture and love during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Tweet from Aqeel at 1:50 AM Feb 9, 2026, highlighting culture and love during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Image credits: a786r

    dltopinion avatar
    LaurieAnnaT
    LaurieAnnaT
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This Minnesota Baby Boomer thoroughly enjoyed Bad Bunny’s halftime show!

    2
    2points
    reply
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know zero bad bunny songs. I'm too old, but that the music was fun. The show was exciting, colorful awesome dancing and full of energy! Had a blast. Gaga was also very cool. I don't know why some people are so offended by this... Can't we all just be happy for one day as a country. Yeesh.

    1
    1point
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! That was a GREAT halftime show! I don't speak a word of Spanish, but that didn't matter. Everyone had fun and Bad Bunny commanded the stage. A bonus point for me was that I met my husband in Seattle when I was doing my predoctoral clinical internship, so we were thrilled that the Seahawks won. It was sad to see so many Americans melting down at someone from their own country (as Puerto Rico is a commonwealth of the US) singing in Spanish. There are about 45 million people who live in the US who speak Spanish, so this was nice for them. The irony about people complaining that they couldn't understand him is that they are the same people whining that they can't understand rappers (last year's halftime show was by Kendrick Lamar), yet they never made such a stink until now. Anyway, my nephew's father was from Puerto Rico so this made me happy that my nephew's own culture was represented. Go Bad Bunny, the most listened to singer in the entire world for 3 out of the last 5 years!

    0
    0points
    reply
