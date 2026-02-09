Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Slammed As “Worst Of This Century” As The Public Has The Same Complaint

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show sparked one of the most divided reactions after Bad Bunny headlined the performance.

On February 8, the Puerto Rican superstar delivered a mostly Spanish-language set filled with dance-heavy numbers, surprise cameos, and political messaging at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Highlights Bad Bunny delivered the first-ever Super Bowl halftime show performed almost entirely in Spanish.

The show featured an unprecedented guest list, including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, and Pedro Pascal, who joined Bunny at his "La Casita" set.

The internet remained split between those who hailed the production's diversity and those who felt alienated by the lack of English lyrics.

While many viewers praised the show as energetic, others slammed it as confusing and inappropriate for an American audience.

“Bad Bunny’s halftime show is disgraceful to Americans. Should not be part of American Super Bowl halftime,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl performance was filled with surprise cameos, a Latin-themed set, and a message of unity

Male performer in white outfit with number 64, singing and dancing during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

Image credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad Bunny opened the halftime show in an all-white outfit with Tití Me Preguntó, transforming the field into a Puerto Rico-inspired neighborhood set complete with a small house, a dance floor, and community-style scenery.

He performed a string of hits, including Eoo, Yo Perreo Sola, MONACO, and NUEVAYoL.

He then brought out his iconic La Casita setfrom his Puerto Rican residency last year and invited a slew of celebrities including Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, Young Miko, Karol G, and Cardi B to join.

Performer in white outfit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with audience in the background.

Image credits: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

One of the most-talked-about moments occurred when a couple appeared to get married onstage during the show. The scene quickly transitioned into a dance-filled reception as Lady Gaga made a surprise cameo, singing a Latin-inspired version of her song, D*e With a Smile, before dancing with Bunny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Ricky Martin joined him for a surprise appearance, bringing another Latin icon onto the stage. The performance ended with DtMF and a message on the stadium screens.

Tweet from user questioning the quality of Super Bowl 2026 halftime show and lamenting the decline of great rock bands.

Image credits: HafthozArt

Screenshot of a user praising a performance in a tweet about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

Image credits: Cathy_blessings

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” read the message.

Toward the end, Bunny held a football that displayed the words, “God bless America,” before naming countries across North, Central, and South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the power-packed performance, Bunny received criticism regarding the fact that the show was almost entirely in Spanish.

The internet slammed Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance for the language barrier and political backlash

Performer wearing white outfit on stage with dancers and greenery in the background during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Social media comment criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, mentioning fake crowd cheering and public complaints.

Image credits: LazyBeachChik

Much of the backlash centered on his performance being entirely in Spanish, as some viewers claimed they felt disconnected.

“Am I the only one who thinks this Super Bowl is boring as hell and the halftime show sucks? I don’t understand a word Bad Bunny is saying,” one wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only thing I understood from the halftime show is when the Bad Bunny guy said, ‘Burrito!’” said another.

Performers on stage during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with a large group and outdoor set design.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Bernus Maximus commenting on the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show being fun yet confusing for some viewers.

Image credits: bernusmax

“That was the worst halftime show ever. Bad decision,” added a third.

Others framed their backlash around nationalism.

“Bad Bunny halftime show is disgraceful to Americans,” said one, while another added, “Just for your info, I turned off my TV during your woke BS halftime performance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Performers dancing energetically during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with a lively crowd in coordinated white and blue outfits.

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as the worst of this century by the public.

Image credits: MaximusAur16321

“Bad Bunny getting booed at a football game is the most bipartisan moment of 2026,” one more chimed in.

Furthermore, reports circulated online claiming that several viewers inside the stadium booed the performance, further fueling the narrative that the show had flopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite criticism, defenders stepped in praising the cultural impact and called Bad Bunny’s performance “phenomenal”

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet showing a user praising an artist related to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

Image credits: InvasionOfTonio

Performer singing at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show surrounded by tropical plants and banana trees on stage.

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While criticism was loud, many viewers pushed back, arguing the show’s Latin focus was exactly what made it special.

“I will never shut up about how great an artist and human being Bad Bunny is,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve seen all 60 Super Bowls and Bad Bunny’s halftime extravaganza was, by far, the best,” said another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet on social media reacting to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with criticism and public complaints.

Image credits: JamesMulamb

Performer in white outfit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with backup dancers in a natural outdoor setting

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Bad Bunny has been the best halftime show in a long time,” one more wrote, while a fourth shared, “You all are living in an alternate universe—it was phenomenal, cry harder!”

Another set of supporters maintained that the performance’s cultural roots were the entire point.

Tweet by Vasiliki Schuster criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance by Bad Bunny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: VasilikiSc13251

Screenshot of a social media post reviewing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show mentioning Latin American culture.

Image credits: MhFran_Lancer

“I was on my feet dancing! I love Puerto Rican music,” said one, while another wrote, “The only people complaining are bland and don’t come from any culture.”

“I don’t speak Spanish, but he’s clearly very talented. The production was amazing.”

Bad Bunny’s selection for the 2026 Super Bowl was tied to a major NFL strategy

Crowd lifting performer during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid public complaints and negative reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL picked Bunny for its halftime Super Bowl performance because of its partnership with Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, which has handled halftime show production since 2019.

The league has used the partnership to attract younger, more diverse audiences after years of controversy surrounding social justice protests.

Performer in white suit dancing during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid camera crew and energetic crowd.

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

From a music standpoint, Bunny is one of the world’s biggest stars, with multiple Grammy wins, record-breaking tours, and a global fan base.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell previously explained the philosophy behind the selections, adding, “I don’t want to pick the music that I listen to, because none of you would come to the halftime show.”

Still, the choice was politically charged, as Bunny has openly criticized U.S. immigration policies.

🚨 BREAKING: Reports coming in that many fans BOOED Bad Bunny in-person at the Super Bowl, the performance was perceived as a FLOP Imagine if you switched the channel to Kid Rock and All-American! WE TOLD YOU SO! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/xzEhViKNZZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 9, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, his recent statement at the 2026 Grammys also fueled the debate.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out… We are humans, and we are Americans,” he had stated.

Besides Bad Bunny, past halftime acts have included a wide range of top artists like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Eminem, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg.

Tweet praising Daddy Bad Bunny during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with mixed public reactions about performance quality.

“A latin party amidst all the hate”: The internet splits over Bad Bunny’s bold Spanish performance



Image credits: locketshowboy

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, comparing Kendrick Lamar last year to Bad Bunny this year.

Image credits: jamesxlane

ADVERTISEMENT

User @swanitizer replying to @PopBase with a comment about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid public criticism.

Image credits: swanitizer

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as one of the worst performances seen.

Image credits: gsawlah1

Tweet expressing increasing admiration for an artist's work and congratulating him, dated February 9, 2026.

Image credits: EbenezerKalu3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for poor performance and language complaints by the public.

Image credits: Mikey5Aces

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, referring to it as legendary Benito amid negative reactions.

Image credits: brokeyxf

Tweet about Bad Bunny being booed at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show reflecting public complaints.

Image credits: JesusGodAndKing

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from GX News praising Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for promoting pride, unity, and culture across the Americas.

Image credits: GXNewslive

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet about Super Bowl 2026 halftime show criticism mentioning Bad Bunny and a humorous complaint.

Image credits: mikecarlsn

Tweet about the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show expressing it as a meaningful moment amid public complaints.

Image credits: JaguarJay3

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet from February 9, 2026, reacting to the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show criticism.

Image credits: MMilograd

Tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, calling it disgraceful and unsuitable for the American audience.

Image credits: lemuria4star

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet praising the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for making the Hispanic community proud on February 9, 2026.

Image credits: goldengirls336

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a negative tweet criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show as boring and disappointing to viewers.

Image credits: KENNBARRB

Tweet by Manish Balakrishnan discussing a message of love in response to Super Bowl 2026 halftime show complaints.

Image credits: Iamnotmanish

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for not singing in English.

Image credits: mayordanda

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, reflecting public complaints.

Image credits: ijoseramos

Tweet criticizing Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for its lack of entertainment and public complaints about the performance.

Image credits: a786r

Tweet from Aqeel at 1:50 AM Feb 9, 2026, highlighting culture and love during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: a786r