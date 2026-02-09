Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“So He Did Watch?”: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Sparks Trump’s Fury
Performer holding Puerto Rican flag during Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid political controversy.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

“So He Did Watch?”: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show Sparks Trump’s Fury

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
4

28

4

ADVERTISEMENT

The fallout from Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show reportedly reached the White House as Donald Trump publicly slammed the performance during the game.

On Truth Social, Trump called Bunny’s performance “one of the worst ever.”

His reaction quickly became a new flashpoint in the already divided conversation around the Spanish-language, culture-driven show, with supporters and critics clashing over what the performance represented.

RELATED:
Highlights
  • President Trump used his Truth Social platform to mercilessly slam Bad Bunny's performance, labeling it an "affront" to America.
  • Despite earlier hints that he would attend, Trump watched from Mar-a-Lago, claiming the California venue was "too far," while critics suggested he feared being booed.
  • Conservative allies echoed Trump's sentiments, calling the show "shameful," while supporters praised it for its themes of diversity, inclusivity, and family.

    Donald Trump unloaded on social media as he slammed Bad Bunny’s halftime Super Bowl performance

    Donald Trump in a navy suit and red tie at a crowded event, reacting amid discussions of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

    Donald Trump in a navy suit and red tie at a crowded event, reacting amid discussions of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Donald J. Trump criticizes Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, calling it terrible and offensive to America.

    Donald J. Trump criticizes Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, calling it terrible and offensive to America.

    Image credits: realDonaldTrump

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before the game began, Trump posted a celebratory message about the country while watching the game from his Mar-a-Lago estate instead of attending in person.

    “Enjoy the Super Bowl, America! Our Country is stronger, bigger, and better than ever before and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” he wrote on Truth Social.

    Though he had earlier claimed he wanted to attend the game, reports suggested advisers were concerned about the possibility of him being booed in a packed stadium.

    The POTUS later shared that the venue was simply “too far away.”

    Former President Trump speaking at a desk, reacting to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

    Former President Trump speaking at a desk, reacting to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

    Image credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images

    Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, wearing a white outfit with number 64 on stage.

    Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, wearing a white outfit with number 64 on stage.

    Image credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Once the halftime show began, however, his tone changed dramatically.

    “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” he posted.

    “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America… Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

    He continued, “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country… There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show.”

    Several MAGA allies and conservative figures came in support of Trump’s remarks and echoed the backlash

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for not including English language content.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for not including English language content.

    Image credits: NickAdamsinUSA

    Former President Trump at a stadium with security officers, linked to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

    Former President Trump at a stadium with security officers, linked to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show controversy.

    Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trump’s brutal words were amplified by several conservative voices who had already opposed Bunny’s selection months earlier.

    Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski stated, “It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show.”

    “As someone who hasn’t listened to his music and doesn’t speak Spanish, that was pretty meh,” added Republican communicator Matt Whitlock.

    Tweet criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, calling it a political statement with multilingual performance.

    Tweet criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, calling it a political statement with multilingual performance.

    Image credits: JonnyRoot_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another conservative commentator complained, “Was a single word of English spoken during the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Someone needs to tell Bad Bunny he’s in America.”

    Some online reactions even tied the performance to immigration debates. “If we can learn anything from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, it’s that we should be deporting even more people.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had also hinted before the game that Trump would prefer a “Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny.”

    However, not everyone agreed with Trump’s criticism, as several fans pushed back and defended the halftime message by Bad Bunny

    Bad Bunny holding Puerto Rican flag during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance on stage with green backdrop.

    Bad Bunny holding Puerto Rican flag during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance on stage with green backdrop.

    Image credits: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Tweet criticizing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show featuring Spanish music and dancing at the iconic American event.

    Tweet criticizing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show featuring Spanish music and dancing at the iconic American event.

    Image credits: RedskinsArsenal

    Trump’s criticism sparked a second wave of reactions as several viewers defended the performance and called out the President.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I saw diversity, family, marriage, intergenerational celebration, working hard, a small business, inclusivity, tradition, cooperation, all clothes on, and an American flag,” one commenter wrote.

    Another added, “I loved the message that was conveyed throughout: ‘Together we are America.’”

    Tweet about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, defending it against negative comments and criticism.

    Tweet about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, defending it against negative comments and criticism.

    Image credits: CBees_knees

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Large stadium screen displaying the message powerful than hate is love during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Large stadium screen displaying the message powerful than hate is love during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Image credits: concertleaks

    Some directly mocked Trump for his absence. “He just hates that he couldn’t go because they were going to boo him at the stadium lol,” said one.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “So he watched it? Couldn’t resist, could he?” asked another, while a third person quipped, “Nobody understands what your wife says either, yet here she is.”

    The political divide mirrored the reaction to Bad Bunny’s performance

    JJ Watt's tweet reacting to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid Trump's controversy.

    JJ Watt's tweet reacting to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid Trump's controversy.

    Image credits: JJWatt

    Bad Bunny holding a football with Together We Are America message during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

    Bad Bunny holding a football with Together We Are America message during Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

    Image credits: MySportsUpdate

    The halftime show featured a mostly Spanish-language set, a Puerto Rico-inspired stage, and a unity message displayed on stadium screens.

    “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While hosting SNL in October 2025, Bunny had framed the performance as a cultural milestone, claiming it as “a win for all the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors.”

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing the lack of vibe during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing the lack of vibe during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

    Image credits: maryellenonebay

    “It’s more than a win for myself; it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.”

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had also defended the choice of selecting Bunny.

    During a press conference on February 2, he said, “Bad Bunny is one of the great artists in the world, and that’s one of the reasons we chose him.”

    Bad Bunny performing energetically with dancers during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid media attention.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bad Bunny performing energetically with dancers during the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show amid media attention.

    Image credits: Ishika Samant/Getty Images

    “But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity,” he continued.

    “I think Bad Bunny understands that, and I think he’ll have a great performance.”

    By the end of the night, Bunny’s performance had sparked two parallel debates- one about music and language, and another about politics and identity.

    “When they say they won’t watch but then watch,” wrote one netizen

    Fan comment about the Super Bowl halftime show, referencing Bad Bunny and reactions to the event.

    Fan comment about the Super Bowl halftime show, referencing Bad Bunny and reactions to the event.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by John Boyle about a Puerto Rican singer and speculation on future Super Bowl performers from Greenland.

    Comment by John Boyle about a Puerto Rican singer and speculation on future Super Bowl performers from Greenland.

    Comment by user James Perrine discussing Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican heritage and American citizenship status.

    Comment by user James Perrine discussing Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican heritage and American citizenship status.

    Comment by Caroline LeLonge expressing curiosity about a name change to Trump Bowl related to Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show controversy.

    Comment by Caroline LeLonge expressing curiosity about a name change to Trump Bowl related to Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Noe Silva Casas on social media praising Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

    Comment by Noe Silva Casas on social media praising Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Shelley Wigham discussing belief and skepticism in response to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Comment from Shelley Wigham discussing belief and skepticism in response to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Social media comment disputing a statement, focusing on Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 halftime show reaction.

    Social media comment disputing a statement, focusing on Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 halftime show reaction.

    Facebook comment by Matt Gullette discussing conservatives wanting their own Super Bowl halftime show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Matt Gullette discussing conservatives wanting their own Super Bowl halftime show.

    Comment from Aleksandra Martin stating delusions are going strong in a light blue chat bubble.

    Comment from Aleksandra Martin stating delusions are going strong in a light blue chat bubble.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for reflecting Puerto Rican culture and avoiding political statements.

    Comment praising Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show for reflecting Puerto Rican culture and avoiding political statements.

    Message reading when they say they won’t watch but then watch, referencing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show reaction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Message reading when they say they won’t watch but then watch, referencing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show reaction.

    User comment praising Bad Bunny's music and Puerto Rican culture during Super Bowl 2026 halftime, highlighting cultural respect.

    User comment praising Bad Bunny's music and Puerto Rican culture during Super Bowl 2026 halftime, highlighting cultural respect.

    Comment by Yanies M. Barreto expressing pride in Puerto Rico’s culture and reference to Benito in a social media post.

    Comment by Yanies M. Barreto expressing pride in Puerto Rico’s culture and reference to Benito in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alexandra Velasquez saying Sooo he DID watch, with reaction count, related to Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 halftime show and Trump's fury.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Alexandra Velasquez saying Sooo he DID watch, with reaction count, related to Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 halftime show and Trump's fury.

    User comment praising the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show with enthusiastic 10/10 rating and top fan badge displayed.

    User comment praising the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show with enthusiastic 10/10 rating and top fan badge displayed.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about watching Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, sparking reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about watching Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, sparking reactions.

    Comment from Cody Miller discussing Bad Bunny’s performance and football yards during the Super Bowl halftime show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Cody Miller discussing Bad Bunny’s performance and football yards during the Super Bowl halftime show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Louis de Pina joking about a public figure, shared in a social media thread discussing Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Comment from Louis de Pina joking about a public figure, shared in a social media thread discussing Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    4

    28

    4

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am SO glad that BP censored out the word "more" from the poster that said "The only thing more powerful than hate is love." I mean, if we had seen the word "more" on that poster, our eyes would have fallen out of our heads and our brains would have imploded. Thank you so much, BP AI bot censor, for saving me from seeing the word "more"! Now, other than that, I am thrilled that Trump is such a lying liar that he said he would never watch Bad Bunny at the half-time show and then of course he watched it, as we all knew he would. I could tell from the words he typed that he was spitting and drooling and his eyes were red while he viciously typed. That makes me very happy. Thank you, Bad Bunny, for making the President of the United States pout and cry like a little baby! You are a very powerful HISPANIC American and now even more belovèd!

    4
    4points
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any performance that angers the child predator wannabe dictator gets a standing ovation from me. Eff Trump and his ICE gestapo.

    1
    1point
    reply
    belamybelamy avatar
    Olive Moon
    Olive Moon
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Peurto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States, meaning it is controlled by the U.S. government but is not a state. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, but they do not have full voting rights in federal elections. I guess they aren’t allowed to sing either. Wow! Yes, Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States, meaning it is controlled by the U.S. government but is not a state. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, but they do not have full voting rights in federal elections by

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/8647)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am SO glad that BP censored out the word "more" from the poster that said "The only thing more powerful than hate is love." I mean, if we had seen the word "more" on that poster, our eyes would have fallen out of our heads and our brains would have imploded. Thank you so much, BP AI bot censor, for saving me from seeing the word "more"! Now, other than that, I am thrilled that Trump is such a lying liar that he said he would never watch Bad Bunny at the half-time show and then of course he watched it, as we all knew he would. I could tell from the words he typed that he was spitting and drooling and his eyes were red while he viciously typed. That makes me very happy. Thank you, Bad Bunny, for making the President of the United States pout and cry like a little baby! You are a very powerful HISPANIC American and now even more belovèd!

    4
    4points
    reply
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any performance that angers the child predator wannabe dictator gets a standing ovation from me. Eff Trump and his ICE gestapo.

    1
    1point
    reply
    belamybelamy avatar
    Olive Moon
    Olive Moon
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Peurto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States, meaning it is controlled by the U.S. government but is not a state. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, but they do not have full voting rights in federal elections. I guess they aren’t allowed to sing either. Wow! Yes, Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States, meaning it is controlled by the U.S. government but is not a state. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, but they do not have full voting rights in federal elections by

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT