Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Proof Size Matters”: Manhood-Enlarging Scandal Forces Major Rule Change In The Winter Olympics
Two male Winter Olympic ski jumpers from Norway celebrating wearing helmets and winter sports gear outdoors.
Entertainment, Sports

“Proof Size Matters”: Manhood-Enlarging Scandal Forces Major Rule Change In The Winter Olympics

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
0

28

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Winter Olympics, which are all set to kick off tomorrow, February 6, seem to still be recovering from one of the competition’s most “bizarre” and jaw-dropping scandals last year.

After a viral video from March 2025 first exposed Norwegian athletes allegedly “enlarging” their privates for the competition, officials have now rolled out a major new rule change aimed at shutting down the whole controversy, often referred to as “Pe*isgate.”

Highlights
  • The 2026 Winter Olympics rolled out major new suit rules after last year’s viral “cr*tch-enlarging” controversy exposed illegal suit modifications in the sport.
  • Norwegian officials were hit with serious suspensions and bans, while two star jumpers were disqualified in light of the controversy.
  • The “absurd” details of the new rules have sparked a flood of hilarious reactions on social media, despite the seriousness of the situation.

But while officials deem it a necessary step, social media users can’t help but crack up over the “absurd” details of the scandal.

“So even ski jumping isn’t safe from performance-enhancing tailoring,” quipped one user online.

RELATED:

    The 2026 Winter Olympics have introduced some “absurd” rule changes to tackle last year’s “cr*tch-enlarging” scandal involving certain athletes

    Ski jumper in mid-air during Winter Olympics event, highlighting controversy over manhood scandal and rule change.

    Ski jumper in mid-air during Winter Olympics event, highlighting controversy over manhood scandal and rule change.

    Image credits: Tom Weller/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reportedly, in March last year, a whistleblower secretly filmed Norwegian head coach Magnus Brevik and suit technician Adrian Livelten through a hotel window, shedding light on the “cr*tch-enlarging” controversy during the Nordic World Ski Championships held in Trondheim, Norway.

    The footage showed them using a sewing machine to add illegal stitching to the private area of suits after they had already passed official inspection.

    As the controversy blew up, star jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang were disqualified from the men’s large hill event after their suits failed post-jump measurements.

    Three ski jumpers celebrating on the snowy slopes after a manhood scandal leads to rule changes in the Winter Olympics.

    Three ski jumpers celebrating on the snowy slopes after a manhood scandal leads to rule changes in the Winter Olympics.

    Image credits: Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    People involved in the scandal were accused of adding more fabric to the suit’s groin area, as this catches more air when jumpers spread their legs in a “V-shape,” acting like a sail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a study, adding just 1 cm of fabric to a suit’s circumference can increase a jump by nearly 3 metres, and the extra fabric can also make the suits stiffer, further enhancing aerodynamics.

    Male ski jumper in mid-air during Winter Olympics, highlighting manhood scandal and rule change in the event.

    Male ski jumper in mid-air during Winter Olympics, highlighting manhood scandal and rule change in the event.

    Image credits: Kenta Harada/Getty Images

    The official rules of the sport allow suits to be mainly skin-fitted, with only 2 cm and no more than 4 cm of extra circumference around the skier’s body.

    Hence, the enhancements made by the Norwegian team last year were deemed illegal, and both the head coach and the technician involved in the scandal received an 18-month ban from the sport.

    The head coach, technician, and two competitive skiers of the Norwegian team were suspended last year over “illegal” enhancements

    Comment about ski jumping and performance-enhancing tailoring related to manhood scandal in Winter Olympics discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about ski jumping and performance-enhancing tailoring related to manhood scandal in Winter Olympics discussion.

    Comment by Mike Kohon stating 2026 is off to a 2025 start, related to manhood scandal Olympics rule change discussion.

    Comment by Mike Kohon stating 2026 is off to a 2025 start, related to manhood scandal Olympics rule change discussion.

    Meanwhile, the two athletes involved, Lindvik and Forfang, were given three-month suspensions, which they have already served, after claiming they were unaware of the modifications.

    Multiple media reports stated that coach Brevik was remorseful about his actions and said at the time, “We regret it like dogs, and I’m terribly sorry that this happened.”

    “I don’t really have anything else to say other than that we got carried away in our bubble.”

    Two Winter Olympics athletes in ski gear celebrating, highlighting manhood scandal and rule changes in the games.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two Winter Olympics athletes in ski gear celebrating, highlighting manhood scandal and rule changes in the games.

    Image credits: Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Addressing the controversy, Bruno Sassi, a spokesman for the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), said in a public statement, “There have been disqualifications in the past, many. It’s part of the sport.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But there had never been that kind of a brazen attempt to not only bend the rules, but like downright do something … to cheat the system in a way that it is very different from simply having a suit that is a tad too long or a tad too loose.”

    Olympic rings covered with snow at a Winter Olympics venue highlighting rule change after manhood scandal.

    Olympic rings covered with snow at a Winter Olympics venue highlighting rule change after manhood scandal.

    Image credits: olympics

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One utterly confused netizen joked, “How stitching in the cr*tch area can make you more aerodynamic would require me to watch an AI demonstration and scientific explanations I would assuredly never understand. Frankly, I think every athlete should have an aerodynamic cr*tch.”

    Another user, referencing the co-founder of the International Olympic Committee, Pierre de Coubertin, said, “‘illegal stitching into the cr*tch area’ — not exactly what Pierre de Coubertin had in mind when he said “Citius, Altius, Fortius”, amirite?”

    “There had never been that kind of a brazen attempt to not only bend the rules, but like downright… cheat the system,” said a FIS spokesperson

    Dog looking at a computer screen reacting with surprise, related to manhood scandal and Winter Olympics rule change.

    Dog looking at a computer screen reacting with surprise, related to manhood scandal and Winter Olympics rule change.

    Image credits: topfotogmw

    Tweet discussing a manhood scandal and its impact on rule changes in the Winter Olympics involving Olympic athletes.

    Tweet discussing a manhood scandal and its impact on rule changes in the Winter Olympics involving Olympic athletes.

    Image credits: FeniksKnowsBest

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Why not just let everyone pad as much as they want to make it fair?” questioned a third person.

    “All this time I was under the impression it was Red Bull that gave you wings, lol.”

    To prevent future illegal stitching, the FIS has introduced several new measures effective as of tomorrow, February 6.

    Under the new rules, officials, including two FIS controllers and a doctor, will use advanced 3D body measurements before jumps to ensure suits fit within the strict limit of 2 to 4 cm beyond the body’s surface area.

    Winter Olympics athlete in uniform holding torch, standing on snowy mountain landscape during the event.

    Winter Olympics athlete in uniform holding torch, standing on snowy mountain landscape during the event.

    Image credits: MilanoCortina2026

    Suits that pass inspection will be fitted with radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips, and scanners will verify that the chips remain in their original positions both before and after jumps to ensure no mid-competition alterations occur.

    A new soccer-style card system will be used; a yellow card will serve as a warning for equipment violations, while a red card will result in immediate disqualification.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The new rule changes sparked a wave of hilarious reactions, such as, “Where does one apply for the job of cr*tch inspector – asking for a friend”

    Cross-country skier in Winter Olympics gear leaning on poles amid snow, highlighting manhood scandal and rule change.

    Cross-country skier in Winter Olympics gear leaning on poles amid snow, highlighting manhood scandal and rule change.

    Image credits: MilanoCortina2026

    Even these new rules sparked more hilarious responses from viewers and enthusiasts of the sport, as one person joked, “Cr*tch Inspector… has his new job lined up then.”

    “So the skiers need to eat a few more pies and make themselves naturally wider then,” chimed in a second.

    “There you go, proof size matters,” quipped a third, while another added, “So, what was your job at the 2026 Winter Olympics? – Cr*tch examiner.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The ski jumping events for the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Predazzo, a town in the Val di Fiemme region of Italy, from February 7 to February 16, 2026.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The competitions will be held at the Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium, also known as the Giuseppe Dal Ben Ski Jumping Stadium. They will feature two main competition hills, the Normal Hill (HS107) and the Large Hill (HS141).

    Both Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang are allowed to compete in this year’s Winter Olympics, following their brief suspensions last year.

    “Nothing to do with making themselves aerodynamic. They, like any man, are merely affording… maximum protection in such a cold climate,” wrote one netizen

    Comment saying those darn Norwegians in a light blue speech bubble with a small profile picture on the left.

    Comment saying those darn Norwegians in a light blue speech bubble with a small profile picture on the left.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Paul Beissel reacting humorously to manhood scandal impacting Winter Olympics rules.

    Commenter Paul Beissel reacting humorously to manhood scandal impacting Winter Olympics rules.

    Comment on social media post discussing manhood scandal related to Winter Olympics and resulting major rule change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post discussing manhood scandal related to Winter Olympics and resulting major rule change.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about manhood size related to a Winter Olympics scandal and rule change.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about manhood size related to a Winter Olympics scandal and rule change.

    Comment by Risa Mish mentioning illegal stitching in the c****h area and referencing Winter Olympics manhood scandal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Risa Mish mentioning illegal stitching in the c****h area and referencing Winter Olympics manhood scandal.

    Comment discussing how manhood size impacts aerodynamics and athlete performance in sports, referencing Winter Olympics rules.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing how manhood size impacts aerodynamics and athlete performance in sports, referencing Winter Olympics rules.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    28

    0

    28

    0

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Sports
    Homepage
    Trending
    Sports
    Homepage
    Next in Sports
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT