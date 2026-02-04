ADVERTISEMENT

After one of her most controversial fashion choices at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, Chappell Roan set the internet buzzing, sparking reactions ranging from “Serious wardrobe malfunction. Or brain malfunction,” to simply being labelled “trashy.”

But this was far from her first time pushing fashion boundaries and experimenting with her look.

From her wildly avant-garde 2024 VMAs look, the same night she famously clashed with a photographer, to her most talked-about Mugler gown that hung from n**ple rings on the red carpet, Roan has made it clear she’s not here to play it safe.

And after Chappell defended her Grammys look by saying she didn’t “even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit,” while urging critics to “just exercise your free will,” here are 15 times Chappell Roan wore something so bold, it had netizens in a chokehold.