“Brain Malfunction”: 15 Times Chappell Roan Wore Something So Bold People Lost Their Minds
After one of her most controversial fashion choices at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026, Chappell Roan set the internet buzzing, sparking reactions ranging from “Serious wardrobe malfunction. Or brain malfunction,” to simply being labelled “trashy.”
But this was far from her first time pushing fashion boundaries and experimenting with her look.
From her wildly avant-garde 2024 VMAs look, the same night she famously clashed with a photographer, to her most talked-about Mugler gown that hung from n**ple rings on the red carpet, Roan has made it clear she’s not here to play it safe.
And after Chappell defended her Grammys look by saying she didn’t “even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit,” while urging critics to “just exercise your free will,” here are 15 times Chappell Roan wore something so bold, it had netizens in a chokehold.
This post may include affiliate links.
The 2025 Met Gala Glam-Rock Magenta Suit
For her Met Gala debut in 2025, the 27-year-old singer arrived in a custom glam-rock magenta suit that quickly became one of her most iconic looks.
The Met’s theme that year was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and Roan leaned into the tailoring angle with a two-piece suit inspired by disco-era icon Sylvester, styled by Wicked costume designer Paul Tazewell.
Her look featured a dazzling patchwork of glittering magenta fabrics, complete with dramatic flared sleeves, wide lapels, and exaggerated slit bell-bottoms that revealed matching magenta lace-up platform boots underneath.
Before stepping onto the carpet, Roan was also seen leaving her hotel in a matching “Penny Lane”-style floor-length coat finished with a feather-lined train, though she later removed it for the main red carpet moment.
Leaning into the aesthetic, her makeup included shimmering silver eyeshadow stretched all the way up to her brows and extra-long feathered lashes, while her signature flame-red hair was styled in voluminous curls.
The magenta pantsuit didn’t disappoint her fans either, as many dubbed it an “iconic” fashion choice.
One fan gushed, “chappell roan just cannot stop serving…” while another echoed the sentiment, “I’m actually in love with chappell in a suit.”
“Okay! The out fit is lit! No doubt,” quipped one user.
“Girll ate the whole met gala!”
The 2025 Fashion Awards “Mouth-Covering” Moment
Chappell pulled up to the Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards hosted by The Daily Front Row, in April 2025, looking like she’d just stepped out of a haunted Victorian fashion fairytale.
For the event, Roan wore a dramatic fresh-off-the-runway look from Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2025 ready-to-wear collection, which marked Creative Director Seán McGirr’s debut collection for the fashion house.
The outfit featured a Victorian-inspired jacquard minidress with long sleeves, a structured flared skirt, and an ornate gold metallic sunflower motif with black leaves on a cream base.
It was complete with a massive ruff collar made of tight accordion pleats, which Roan and her stylist Genesis Webb styled so high that it grazed the tip of her nose and completely covered her mouth.
She finished the look with white lace floral appliqué tights and black Christian Louboutin x Maison Margiela “Bilougiela” strappy pumps.
Moreover, her makeup featured a pale base with an Elizabethan-style aesthetic, including pencil-thin eyebrows and a dramatic cat-eye that extended to the tear duct.
But netizens were not a fan of the look, as many echoed, “These people are getting ridiculous with their costumes. If they actually dressed in something that would flatter them, they would be gorgeous.”
The ‘Drag Race All Stars’ Inflatable Doll Look
For her guest judge appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in 2025, Chappell leaned all the way into surreal, satirical camp, showing up in a custom inflatable doll ensemble that instantly divided the internet.
The singer wore a glossy pink plastic bodysuit designed to look like a literal blow-up doll, complete with a valve on her belly marked, “Inflate here.”
Roan paired the inflatable look with a voluminous, cartoonish wig of fake yellow hair, heavy theatrical eye makeup, and doll-like facial detailing to fully commit to the aesthetic.
However, the look didn’t land as satire for everyone, as many critics slammed the outfit as “dehumanizing,” arguing that dressing as an object designed for male s*xual gratification felt misogynistic.
The backlash intensified further when some went even further, questioning how a queer woman, particularly one who identifies as a lesbian, could embody a “s*x object” without it coming off as tone-deaf.
One popular Instagram account, @lesbianrepresentation, shared Chappell’s look from behind the scenes of the show and commented, “a supposedly lesbian… woman dressing herself up as a man’s m**turbation tool. A literal dehumanised s*x object. Girl bye.”
But supporters and drag enthusiasts defended Roan hard, pointing out that she’s one of drag’s loudest champions, and that she’s openly said she considers herself a drag queen.
For fans, the look was less “problematic” and more a campy critique of gender performance, exposing the misogynistic ways women are often reduced to objects in the first place.
One supporter argued, “Usually when people have a problem w something like this its because the person is appealing to a straight male audience, but this seems to be pretty obviously satirical.”
“They can’t even understand why a lesbian would shine a light on objectification of women, which affects all women and not just straight ones,” added another.
“Idk how anyone saw this and didn't think it was commentary. Isn't that the point of drag.... It's not just dressing up it's a performance art.”
The Controversial 2026 Grammys Mugler Gown
Chappell Roan attended the 2026 Grammy Awards as both a double nominee and a presenter, earning nods for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her single The Subway.
But while her nominations were impressive, it was her jaw-dropping outfit that truly stole the spotlight.
For the 2026 ceremony, Roan stepped onto the carpet in a daring maroon Mugler gown designed by Miguel Castro Freitas, which quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the entire night.
The barely-there dress was suspended from faux ni**le rings, while her body was decorated with temporary art, including a pink pony design on her exposed chest and a lace-like motif on her back.
The custom creation was reportedly inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s 1998 Jeu de Paume collection, later reinterpreted by Freitas for Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2026 vision, but critics still weren’t buying the fashion-as-art angle.
One uncomfortable viewer bluntly wrote, “Let’s hope this is the last event where we see this!” while another argued, “Award shows need a dress code. We don’t need to see your b**bs, ladies.”
A second viewer complained, “These dresses aren’t empowering women or showing a feminine side… they’re showing that these women are willing to do just about anything to be ‘remembered.’”
“Look at me! I may not have talent, but I can stretch the envelope. This makes Victoria’s Secret look demure and tasteful,” another user mocked.
“Is the trend to look as cheap as possible. Why don't they just turn up n*ked and be done with it? Bring back the class of old Hollywood.”
The 2024 VMAs Medieval Goth Look And The Photographer Clash
For her arrival at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards black carpet, Chappell Roan wore a dramatic ensemble designed by Glenn Martens for Y/Project, featuring a heavy, floor-length sage-green velvet cloak with oversized billowing sleeves and a hood.
Underneath the robe, she layered a sheer chiffon gown with a deep V-neckline, featuring maroon and ghost-gray vertical stripes that gave the look an eerie, romantic edge.
As if the outfit wasn’t theatrical enough, Roan fully committed to the vibe by carrying a large medieval sword, paired with an extra-large gold crucifix necklace, a matching gold choker, and menacing metal talon nails in gold and silver chrome.
But this was also the same iconic VMAs moment where Roan clashed with a photographer while posing for pictures.
While her gown was being adjusted by a stylist, one photographer reportedly shouted a profanity at her, seemingly frustrated about her spot on the carpet.
Roan immediately snapped back, yelling, “You shut the f*ck up! Don’t! Not me, b*tch!”
Later, she explained to Entertainment Tonight that the carpet is “horrifying” for someone with anxiety, adding that she felt the need to stand up for herself, saying, “And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don’t get to yell at me like that.”
“It’s like a mashup of Joan of Arc and Ethel Cain. I’m obsessed,” one fan gushed, while another simply screamed, “HER DRESS IS SO PRETTY.”
“Serving Joan of Arc!!!!” wrote another, while a separate netizen defended her clash with the photographer, asking, “I don’t see anything wrong with this. Why do we need to treat the media kindly if they don’t do the same?”
Another added, “Weird how setting boundaries works, huh? We must always call out and condemn harassment from creepy people BECAUSE IT WORKS.”
“Yes, ma’am, it’s 2024, we ain’t letting paparazzi be toxic to women like they were to Britney..shut that sh*t down immediately.”
Chappell Roan tells off a photographer at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/7yfCR9aDCw
— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2024
The 2025 Rock Hall Of Fame Tribute Look
At the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Good Luck, Babe! singer honored one of her biggest inspirations, Cyndi Lauper, with a look only true fans could decode.
Roan inducted Lauper, stepping onto the red carpet in a full True Colors-era tribute.
Styled by LA stylist Genesis Webb, the singer wore an outfit that directly referenced not one, but two of Lauper’s iconic looks from the True Colors music video.
The ensemble’s centerpiece was a custom newspaper skirt designed by Efrain Nava, built from strips of broadsheets cut into Rococo-style hips, echoing Lauper’s patchwork dress from the video.
On her head, Roan wore a glittering custom headpiece designed by production designer Manny Robertson, modeled after another dramatic accessory Lauper wore in the same visual.
She finished the look with a sparkling vintage 1940s diamanté rhinestone bustier, vintage jewelry, metallic gold Louboutins, and even newspaper-printed nails.
However, not everyone was a fan of the tribute, with one user writing online, “She looks stupid in those straps of newspaper.”
A second added, “She had one job and blew it… It was horrible.”
The 2024 VMAs “Joan Of Arc” Chainmail Gown
For her Best New Artist win at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Roan fully committed to her “Joan of Arc” era with a dramatic medieval-inspired look.
For her “Moonperson” acceptance moment, she wore a silver chainmail-inspired Rabanne gown from the brand’s Spring 2024 collection.
The sleeveless, floor-length dress was crafted from mixed-metal chainmail and shimmering silver paillettes, creating a liquid-metal, armor-like effect that fit perfectly with her warrior theme for the night.
She completed the look with a matching hooded chainmail headpiece featuring delicate metallic fringe along the edge, fingerless chainmail gloves, and gold Jimmy Choo “Anise” liquid-metal mules to tie in the silver-and-gold tones.
But some fans weren’t feeling it at all, with one viewer joking, “Why does she look like one of the knights of the round table? Chainmail looking a** about to accept the award, then hurry to slay the dragon.”
A second chimed in more bluntly, “She looks a mess and cringe tbh,” while another accused her of copying Gaga, writing, “wait the look is giving gaga... wanna be gaga so bad.”
The Viral 2025 Paris Fashion Week Wardrobe Fail
For the Ludovic de Saint Sernin Fall 2025 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025, the Grammy-winning artists went for a surprisingly minimalist look.
The singer arrived in a bold ruby-red one-shoulder leather midi dress, known as the “Melrose” dress from the designer’s Fall 2024 collection, pairing it with matching asymmetrical strappy heel sandals.
Roan kept her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, with a single curled strand draped over her shoulder for a dramatic touch.
Her makeup stayed in her signature theatrical lane, featuring a white-powder base with bleached brows, a smoky winged eye, and brown-lined lips that gave the look an edgy touch.
However, the outfit quickly became one of the most viral moments of her first Paris Fashion Week, not because of the design, but because of an unexpected wardrobe mishap.
Reportedly, the back of the leather dress split completely open after the show, exposing her backside and sheer black thong underwear.
Instead of panicking, Roan leaned all the way into the mishap, later posting a cheeky photo of the rip in an Instagram carousel and captioning it, “What a dream come true.”
But viewers complained about witnessing the fail without “my free will,” while others reacted with, “W*F did I just see!!”
One user bluntly wrote, “But gurllll........ you're fearless I'll give you that!! But this look can go back on the shelf… [we want] just you, without any looks or clown faces, in fact I think we all waiting…”
The 2025 Forest Hills Concert Underwear Panic
During the opening night of Roan’s residency at Forest Hills Stadium in New York on September 20, 2025, the singer served one of her most chaotic stage looks which she immediately seemed to regret.
While performing, the Pink Pony Club singer was dressed in a custom red-and-black corset halter top paired with matching high-cut undergarments that were essentially a thong, leaving her backside almost completely exposed.
During mid-show, Roan suddenly froze after catching herself on the venue’s massive Jumbotron screens.
In fan-filmed clips, she tried to covered herself with her hands, and blurted out, “Oh my God, I forgot my bottom was just a thong. I look up at the screen and see my a**. I was like, it’s gone!”
The moment instantly went viral, and not everyone found it funny.
Some viewers used the clip to criticize the rising trend of lingerie-style stage wear, with people calling the look “disgusting” and “low class.”
One critic snapped, “She walked out on stage looking like that and then tried to cover herself up? W*F are you talking about, tragedy?!”
Another wrote, “Maybe wear some clothes to begin with??”
A third added, “When she will later regret it why did she do it in the first place. Think very well before taking actions.”
“Why is everyone singing in their underwear or bathing suit lately??”
That is so embarrassing she literally had to try to cover up with her hand 🫣 pic.twitter.com/W6B2w4Eb7T
— The AI Robot Guy on X (@JackWallace888) October 2, 2025
The 2025 Sziget Festival “Chappell-On-Chappell” Outfit
For her headline performance on the final night of Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, in August 2025, Chappell Roan fully committed to a whimsical harlequin ballerina aesthetic.
Designed by Gunnar Deatherage and Christopher Minafo, the custom multi-piece set leaned into a “meta” theme, featuring Roan’s own face as a recurring motif across multiple parts of the look.
At the center of the outfit was a ballet-inspired bodysuit printed with a large image of Chappell’s face, complete with her signature theatrical makeup.
The look also included a hand-painted corset and br*, bloomers, and a ruffled tutu-style skirt that gave the whole ensemble a ballerina-meets-circus vibe.
She accessorized with sheer black opera gloves, sheer black tights, and green sashes that partially obscured the high-cut bodysuit, adding more visual drama to the maximalist look.
Roan finished it off with custom LaDuca lace-up knee-high black leather boots, featuring rhinestoned laces by Le Rhine Stud.
Later in the set, she stripped down to blue velvet underwear and a black fringed br* printed with a design inspired by her eyes, turning the outfit into a full theatrical reveal.
The 2024 Grammys After-Party Pig Princess Moment
For the 66th Annual Grammy Awards after-party on February 4, 2024, Chappell delivered one of her most iconic early-career looks.
She wore a custom ruby-red “Renaissance-inspired” ensemble that later became the cover art for her breakout hit single, Good Luck, Babe!
For the after-party, the singer wore a Tudor-style gown designed by My True Expanses, featuring structured sleeves, a corseted bodice, and a dramatic ruby-red finish.
She completed the look with a matching pointed red headpiece, topped with a sheer veil.
But the real scene-stealer was her accessory of choice, a prosthetic pig nose designed by Sasha Glasser.
Since she wasn’t invited to the actual ceremony that year, Roan leaned into the irony with humor, captioning her Instagram post, “This little piggy went wee wee wee all the way to the after party bc she was not invited to the actual Grammys.”
But fans dubbed her pig-nose look a “disturbing humiliation ritual.”
One critic wrote, "She's such a prigressive brat. Enjoy your 15 mins of fame.”
“Are we living in the hunger games?” questioned another.
“Hunger Games coded Miss Piggy went to the Vatican,” joked a third user.
“What the actual f*ck? What the hell is wrong with celebrities these days?”
The Canary Couture Grammys 2025 Look
For her Grammys 2025 red carpet appearance, Roan stepped out in a vintage couture gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection, styled by her longtime stylist Genesis Webb.
The canary-yellow ball gown was made of cascading layers of ruffled tulle and printed with artistic ballerina illustrations inspired by the late legendary painter Edgar Degas, specifically his painting Dancer With a Bouquet.
The gown was accented with whimsical nests of sticks, blue flowers, and fruit ornaments along the neckline, waist, and bust, along with satin black ribbon bows that served as shoulder ties.
Chappell topped the look off with an authentic feathered matching hat from the original 2003 runway collection, sheer pastel blue opera gloves featuring gold nail extensions, and chunky yellow combat boots by John Fluevog.
Social media users collectively dubbed her, “When you order Cyndi Lauper from Temu.”
One disappointed fan expressed, “Looks like some just picked up scraps from the floor and sewed them together."
A second person said, “Rather than looking like a beautiful piece of art, she looks more like a clown from the neck up.”
“you call that headpieace decorative? Looks like some patch of hay fell on her head. Terrible,” quipped a third.
The Vivienne Westwood Revealing Paris Fashion Week Look
For the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall 2025 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025, Roan fully committed to the late designer’s signature punk-meets-New Romantic energy.
Sitting front row at Pavillon Cambon, the Hot To Go singer wore a floor-sweeping black sparkly maxi dress with a draped gothic silhouette.
The dress featured a daring, draped neckline that revealed one of her breasts, which was covered by a sheer layer of fabric.
Roan added edgy silver hardware, including a studded belt, a skull ring, and an earscape stacked with Justine Clenquet hoop earrings to top off the look.
The exposed look felt a “bit too much” for many viewers, with one netizen complaining, “Her dress is falling flat for me.. nothing super noteworthy other than the b**b surprise.”
Another bluntly wrote, “Another day, another ti**y I didn’t ask to see.”
“I wish they would pick dresses that could shine as bright as the makeup. I feel like her makeup is so dramatic it takes up all the attention and the dresses feel like an after thought.”
The Liquid-Metal 2025 Paris Fashion Week Moment
For her Paris Fashion Week debut in March 2025, Chappell attended the Rabanne Fall 2025 runway show in the French capital and served a completely different version of herself, one that even she admitted felt “unrecognizable.”
Roan wore a custom liquid-metal matching set by Rabanne, featuring an ivory silk and silver-foil gilded finish that made her look like she’d been dipped in molten couture.
The backless ensemble included a sleeveless halter top with a high lace-trimmed neckline and a fully exposed back, paired with an asymmetrical pleated midi skirt that added movement to the futuristic look.
But the biggest surprise was her hair, as she ditched her signature bright red curls and debuted a dark auburn-brown wavy mane.
She also switched up her usual makeup, keeping her signature pale base but pairing it with exaggerated bronze winged eyeliner that stretched upward and connected directly to her eyebrows.
In a candid moment while describing the look, Chappell told Vogue, “I don’t really look like me right now, but it’s kind of awesome.”
Some critics dragged the beauty look, with one writing, “Why they put so much makeup on that they look like clowns?”
While another snarked, “I feel like a real goddess would know how to blend her foundation into her neck…”
“I thought Halloween was in October!” joked another.
The “Child Princess” Grammys 2025 Onstage Look
When Chappell Roan took the stage to accept Best New Artist at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, she made sure the fashion moment was just as unforgettable as the win.
For the onstage appearance, Roan wore a custom pale pistachio mini silk gown by Acne Studios from the brand’s Spring 2025 collection.
The look featured a soft, draped silhouette with delicate bow detailing that gave it a fairytale-like finish.
Staying true to her signature “historical-meets-pop” aesthetic, Roan topped the gown off with a bright yellow Piers Atkinson hennin, a cone-shaped medieval-style headpiece that made her look like a pop princess from another century.
One user wrote, “She looks like a child princess birthday party goer.”
A second commenter added, “And Art the clowns long lost sister. Great win.”
“Imagine that's what you decide to wear for the biggest moment of your life!”