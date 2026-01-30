ADVERTISEMENT

The MAGA elite stepped out in full force for Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary world premiere, and while the guest list was undeniably star-studded, the fashion results inevitably missed the mark.

Held on January 29, 2026, the black-carpet premiere at the Kennedy Center featured an array of high-profile political figures and celebrity allies.

The guest list included President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with rapper Nicki Minaj, Dr. Phil, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., House Speaker Mike Johnson, and others.

Image credits: melaniatrump

Reportedly, the 104-minute documentary chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 inauguration, focusing on the First Lady’s perspective during the White House transition.

With so many influential figures in attendance, some outfits left social media users baffled, prompting eyebrow-raising reactions such as, “Could they find a stylist with as much money as they’re raking in? My eight-year-old grandson would have dressed them better than this!”

Here are the most questionable fashion moments, and the worst MAGA looks, from Melania Trump’s documentary premiere.