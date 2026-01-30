The Worst MAGA Looks From Melania Trump’s Documentary Premiere
The MAGA elite stepped out in full force for Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary world premiere, and while the guest list was undeniably star-studded, the fashion results inevitably missed the mark.
Held on January 29, 2026, the black-carpet premiere at the Kennedy Center featured an array of high-profile political figures and celebrity allies.
The guest list included President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with rapper Nicki Minaj, Dr. Phil, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., House Speaker Mike Johnson, and others.
Image credits: melaniatrump
Reportedly, the 104-minute documentary chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 inauguration, focusing on the First Lady’s perspective during the White House transition.
With so many influential figures in attendance, some outfits left social media users baffled, prompting eyebrow-raising reactions such as, “Could they find a stylist with as much money as they’re raking in? My eight-year-old grandson would have dressed them better than this!”
Here are the most questionable fashion moments, and the worst MAGA looks, from Melania Trump’s documentary premiere.
This post may include affiliate links.
Nicki Minaj
Rapper Nicki Minaj has publicly declared herself President Donald Trump’s “number one fan,” and further solidified her support for the Trump administration by attending the premiere.
The Barbie World singer wore a baby-blue keyhole dress by Maison Schiaparelli, featuring a distinct off-the-shoulder silhouette.
Styled by Maher Jridi, she paired the drape-detailed look with signature gold cuff bracelets and drop earrings.
However, social media was quick to mock the designer ensemble, with some users labeling it a “TEMU” replica and even calling the rapper a “granny.”
One user on X wrote, “[She] couldn’t afford any off the runway dresses. lost her stylist and hair stylist.”
“Nicki Minaj at Melania Premiere Is a Mess,” added another.
“[Nicki] look so miserable omg like you so thought this was serving… but it just turned out sad and pathetic.”
Melania Trump
The star of the evening, Melania Trump, arrived in a custom-made black Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit.
The look featured a structured, button-down, long-sleeve jacket with a matching tailored skirt, cinched at the waist with a slim leather belt.
She completed the outfit with her signature black Christian Louboutin stilettos and a neutral, smoky makeup look.
However, despite being the focus of the documentary, many social media users were unimpressed, calling her outfit “boring.”
One netizen wrote, “Incredibly boring outfit, Melania. Maybe… get rid of your stylist because it's not like you're actually putting in the hard yards as First Lady.”
Another critic added, “She looks like she is going to a funeral.”
“Not surprised. Melania has found herself ANOTHER BLACK DRESS!”
Brooke Rollins
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, who has held the position since her Senate confirmation in February 2025, attended the premiere in support of the First Lady, describing herself as a “good friend” of Melania on the carpet.
Brooke wore a black dress featuring an embellished, beaded bodice.
She paired the look with a matching blazer adorned with similar detailing along the shoulders of the sleeves, along with a contrasting red suede clutch and turquoise-blue earrings.
Social media reactions were unforgiving, with one netizen writing, “Sorry, but this is a bad joke,” while another bluntly added, “Looks disgusting.”
Lori Chavez-Deremer
U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer was among several Cabinet members who walked the black carpet to show support for the documentary.
She wore a dark brown velvet, knee-length turtleneck dress featuring a high neckline, full sleeves, and a drape-detailed, flowy skirt.
Lori accessorized the look with a pair of beige, sock-style knee-high boots and a white leather shoulder bag.
While her overall outfit largely escaped harsh criticism, many netizens zeroed in on her unusual choice of footwear, dubbing them “the funny boots.”
Alina Habba
Alina Habba attended the premiere as a core member of Trump’s inner circle and one of the president’s most prominent legal advisers over the years.
She has previously served as Trump’s lead defense attorney in several high-profile civil cases.
Habba stepped onto the black carpet in an all-black Badgley Mischka pantsuit featuring distinctive pearl-encrusted cuffs.
She completed the look with tall stiletto heels, which she noted in on-carpet interviews were worn as a tribute to Melania Trump, whom she described as the “epitome of a boss lady.”
Kelly Loeffler
United States Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler attended the premiere accompanied by her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher.
Kelly wore a structured black jacket featuring prominent gold buttons, paired with a matching skirt that fell just above her knees.
The jacket’s cuffs were trimmed with brown fur detailing, and she accessorized the look with a dark red leather clutch and black pump heels.
Kelly And Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson and his wife, Kelly Johnson, attended the world premiere as part of the lineup of prominent MAGA-aligned political figures.
The Speaker opted for a simple dark navy-blue business suit, paired with a satin tie and polished black leather shoes.
Meanwhile, his wife wore a pale pink satin knee-length dress featuring what appeared to be a slouched waistline and puffed short sleeves, paired with glittering, encrusted silver heels.
Social media users quickly criticized the couple’s appearance, calling out everything from their fashion and makeup choices to what many described as “odd” body language.
One user took a jab at Kelly’s look, writing, “Wait. That’s a real human? NOT a Madame Tussaud?!”
Another commented, “Their body language looks like they just met for the first time a few minutes before this photo was taken.”
“Ooof, look at that body language. She hates him…” added a third.
“He always looks as if he is trying to get away from her. Weird body language for a couple ‘married’ for years.”
Brett Ratner
Brett Ratner attended the event as the director and co-producer of the documentary Melania.
The premiere marked his first major project since his career was derailed in 2017 following multiple misconduct allegations.
Reportedly, Mrs. Trump personally selected Ratner to direct the film, as she wanted a more “cinematic” big-screen experience rather than a traditional talking-heads documentary.
For the occasion, Brett wore a custom Gucci suit, which some critics noted appeared slightly ill-fitting, particularly in the jacket.
Pete Hegseth And Jennifer Rauchet
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, appeared together on the black carpet in support of the First Lady’s film.
Pete wore a formal navy-blue suit paired with a dark satin polka-dot tie and brown leather shoes.
Meanwhile, in contrast to the event’s reported “business attire” dress code, Jennifer opted for a dark purple, glitzy jumpsuit styled with a wide black belt, a matching clutch, and heels.
Rauchet’s look noticeably clashed with her husband’s more traditional formal attire, particularly in joint photos taken on the black carpet.
Jeanine Pirro
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro attended the premiere primarily as a longtime family friend of the Trumps.
Pirro wore an all-black, flowy, ankle-length gown featuring contrasting material detailing along the neckline and the hem of the skirt, paired with a chunky black leather handbag and matching stilettos.
In carpet photos, the contrast in fabric became even more pronounced under the glare of paparazzi flashes.
The Oz Family
Dr. Mehmet Oz attended the event with his family, including wife Lisa Oz, daughter Daphne Oz, and son Oliver Oz, as high-profile members of the administration and part of Melania Trump’s personal circle.
The family largely coordinated in brown and earth tones, standing out from the night’s dominant black-and-white theme.
Dr. Mehmet and Oliver wore matching dark navy suits, with the family patriarch sporting a bright red tie.
Meanwhile, both women opted for brown ensembles, with Lisa choosing a satin, long-sleeve brown dress, while Daphne wore a sparkly brown look paired with knee-high suede boots.
Allison Lutnick
Allison Lutnick, the wife of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, stepped out in a white pantsuit accented with a black scarf.
The pants featured a bell-bottom silhouette, and she carried a matching white handbag.
The monochrome color scheme appeared to align with the premiere’s overall black-and-white aesthetic.
Marc Beckman
Co-producer of the documentary, Marc Beckman, stepped out in an all-black ensemble, wearing a suit paired with a black turtleneck.
While his minimalist, custom Brioni suit stood out at the event, several critics pointed to the absence of a formal dress shirt as a questionable styling choice.
“I don’t think I could imagine anything worse than this total FRE*K SHOW!” one netizen reacted.
Linda Mcmahon
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, who has held the position since her confirmation in March 2025, attended the premiere as one of Trump’s longtime allies.
Linda opted for a bright navy-blue knee-length dress paired with a furry, oversized white cardigan, a look some fashion critics described as a “grandma cardigan.”
She completed the outfit with a pair of black flats featuring intricate detailing, along with a matching leather clutch.
Social media users were quick to dub the ensemble “The Handmaid’s Tale-coded” due to its rigid, uniform-like silhouette, with one person writing, “‘Aunt’ Linda McMahon walked the black carpet wearing a couture Handmaid’s Tale exclusive.”
“Holy jump-scare! Linda McMahon needs a trigger warning.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attended the world premiere in his official capacity as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.
He wore a navy-blue pinstripe suit that adhered to the event’s “business attire” dress code.
To complete the look, he paired the suit with an unusually thin, custom crab-embroidered tie and black leather dress shoes.
Reportedly, when asked about the designer of the tie, Kennedy joked, “I don’t know who makes it, but I pay a guy to make it thinner.”
However, social media users had strong reactions to his appearance, with some pointing out what they described as ill-fitting tailoring and joking that he looked like he might “burst out of his” suit.
One user wrote, “None of these people know what a red carpet is, they’re painfully unaware of how to dress.”
All employees who think they HAVE to come to the boss’ wife’s movie premiere, and D-Listers or celebs who threw their careers in the toilet when they decided to back Fat Donald, so are desperate for a job, so they’ll go anywhere if it’ll get them ANY kind of press. Way too many Mar-a-lago faces for my taste.
All employees who think they HAVE to come to the boss’ wife’s movie premiere, and D-Listers or celebs who threw their careers in the toilet when they decided to back Fat Donald, so are desperate for a job, so they’ll go anywhere if it’ll get them ANY kind of press. Way too many Mar-a-lago faces for my taste.