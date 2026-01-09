Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
67YO Madonna’s Raunchy Dolce & Gabbana Ad With Younger Men And Crotch Shot Gets Brutally Slammed
Madonna in a Dolce & Gabbana ad, styled with blonde hair and a cross necklace, in a bold and provocative fashion campaign.
Celebrities, Entertainment

67YO Madonna’s Raunchy Dolce & Gabbana Ad With Younger Men And Crotch Shot Gets Brutally Slammed

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
A new Dolce & Gabbana campaign featuring Madonna has stirred major backlash, with critics slamming the 67-year-old star’s provocative poses with younger men.

On Thursday, January 8, the luxury Italian brand released the full global campaign, including a commercial film and print advertisements featuring the Queen of Pop in the female lead role.

Highlights
  • Madonna sparks backlash after her raunchy Dolce & Gabbana campaign featuring younger male models in lingerie.
  • Critics called the 67-year-old singer’s visuals “boring” and “desperate,” with many citing her age.
  • The campaign also reignited plastic surgery speculation and comparisons to Madonna’s 1990s ‘Bad Girl’ era, while others argue she’s simply staying true to her brand.

However, critics blasted the new ad, accusing the singer of having “lost self-respect” and creating “granny p*rn,” while others speculated about her facial features, reigniting whispers of cosmetic procedures.

“Oh my gosh she is disgusting in every way!” reacted one social media user.

RELATED:

    The seven-time Grammy winner took part in the campaign celebrating the 20th anniversary of Dolce & Gabbana’s iconic The One fragrance line

    Madonna raising a glass in a Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men with provocative styling and bold imagery.

    Image credits: madonna

    The campaign, marking the brand’s milestone 20th anniversary, starred Madonna in an advert introducing two new scents, The One Eau de Parfum Intense and The One for Men Parfum.

    She appeared in the jaw-dropping commercial alongside Cuban actor Alberto Guerra and a younger male model.

    Filmed by fashion photographer Mert Alas, the campaign channeled the allure of 1970s Italian cinema through a sensual, cinematic short film.

    Close-up of Madonna in a raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and a controversial c****h shot.

    Image credits: DolceGabbana

    In the clip, Madonna wore a black minidress accentuating her cleavage as she was flanked by her two male co-stars.

    At one point, the Material Girl singer was seen lustfully gazing at one of the young man’s privates, while in another scene, she seductively sat on the floor sketching him as he stood before her, completely unclothed.

    Madonna appeared in a steamy short film as part of the campaign, dressed in racy lace lingerie and sharing the screen with two younger men in bed

    Madonna in a raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad, posing with younger men and a bold c****h shot scene.

    Image credits: DolceGabbana

    The trio then moved into a dimly lit bedroom for an intimate scene involving blindfolds, suspenders, and the singer in lacy lingerie.

    In another notable sequence, Madonna hopped into bed and lay in an embrace with Alberto Guerra.

    Social media comment reacting negatively to Madonna's raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and a c****h shot.

    Comment from Daniel DiCriscio criticizing Madonna's Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and a c****h shot.

    While the 67-year-old Grammy winner has long been known for her provocative style and boundary-pushing visuals with younger men, some critics, in light of this, slammed the new campaign as “boring” and labelled her “desperate to stay relevant.”

    One person wrote, “Please stop grossing us out!”

    Close-up of c****h shot in raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and 67YO Madonna.

    Image credits: DolceGabbana

    Another commented, “At her age shouldn’t she be advertising something like Yardley Lavender?”

    “It’s her once again with young male models being s*xy. I would like something different just for a change. Not complaining though,” expressed a third.

    Netizens bluntly called the 67-year-old singer a “grandma” seeking attention and “desperate to stay relevant”

    Madonna in a raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad sketching a male model with a c****h shot, surrounded by younger men.

    Image credits: DolceGabbana

    The same user doubled down, writing, “It’s something that we’ve seen a lot of times and since she is known for reinventing herself, I would like to see something different.”

    Others responded to the comment, saying, “Madonna being pawed on by men while rolling around in her underwear is her default. She’s been doing it for over 40 years. It’s a lot more interesting when she does something avant garde or weird.”

    User comment about Madonna's Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and controversial c****h shot in a fashion campaign.

    Madonna posing in a raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men and a provocative c****h shot.

    “I really want to see something new and more daring coming from Madonna, I like the song and how she looks, but the ad is a little boring.”

    Many fans of the pop icon also compared her blonde layered hair and makeup in the campaign to her 1990s Bad Girl era.

    Madonna in Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men, featuring intimate and provocative scenes including a c****h shot.

    Image credits: DolceGabbana

    However, her new look also reignited plastic surgery rumors, with one viewer commenting, “Her face looks less wide like her surgeon fixed her cheek volume near the orbital and temple areas, used to look disproportionately wide [earlier].”

    Romancing younger men in visual art is nothing new for Madonna, as she is also dating 29-year-old Akeem Morris in her personal life

    Madonna in Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men and a provocative c****h shot generating controversy online.

    Image credits: xandoys

    “Put it away grandma, nothing s*xy about an OAP in underwear, and yes I’m in my sixties I would never do that!”

    For the commercial, Madonna also recorded a special cover of the 1968 Italian pop classic La Bambola by Patty Pravo, marking the first time she has sung a song in Italian.

    Madonna in Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men and a provocative c****h shot in a controversial fashion campaign.

    Image credits: DolceGabbana

    Side-by-side images of Madonna from 1992 and 2026, related to her raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men.

    Image credits: madonnaxdaily

    The track has since been released on streaming platforms.

    The campaign also continues Madonna’s decades-long friendship and creative partnership with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

    Madonna wearing a black corset and cape walking at night in a raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men and c****h shot.

    Image credits: madonna

    Her relationship with the brand dates back to the early 1990s, when the duo designed tour costumes for her 1993 The Girlie Show.

    They reportedly created more than 1,500 costumes for the singer and her dancers, including iconic pieces such as pointed-cup br*s, structured corsets, and crystal-embellished leotards.

    Madonna’s on-screen chemistry with younger men also mirrors her real life, as she is currently dating 29-year-old soccer coach Akeem Morris.

    “Nothing new, repetitive style, ruined a mythical song, inappropriate. D&G and Madonna in this version are old,” one netizen wrote

    Comment by Paula Popp expressing impatience for her child to have a baby, shown in a social media style format.

    Comment by Paula Popp expressing impatience for her child to have a baby, shown in a social media style format.

    Comment by Lizzie Barker reacting to 67YO Madonna's raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and a c****h shot.

    Comment by Luis Carlos discussing Dolce & Gabbana in relation to Madonna's controversial ad campaign.

    Comment from Terri Schumacher reacting to Madonna’s raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and a c****h shot.

    Comment reading That’s Madonna referencing a controversial Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men and a c****h shot.

    Madonna in raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men and a c****h shot receiving harsh criticism online.

    Comment reading Still hot on a social media post about Madonna's raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad with younger men and c****h shot

    Comment saying Queen with two red heart emojis on a light blue speech bubble background.

    Comment saying Queen with two red heart emojis on a light blue speech bubble background.

    Comment from David Andrew Carter saying he would chew his arm off at the shoulder and leave it on the bed.

    Comment from David Andrew Carter saying he would chew his arm off at the shoulder and leave it on the bed.

    Comment text on a social media post discussing Dolce & Gabbana, expressing criticism and relating to fashion opinions.

    Facebook comment saying Poor little buddy with a laughing emoji in response to Madonna Dolce & Gabbana ad controversy.

    Comment on social media post criticizing 67YO Madonna's raunchy Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and a c****h shot.

    Comment reading: Good for her still looking good with or without a face-lift.

    Comment reading: Good for her still looking good with or without a face-lift.

    Facebook comment by Tony Jamal Njenga questioning Madonna and Cher in relation to Dolce & Gabbana ad controversy.

    Comment by Frank Leckerwurst criticizing Madonna's Dolce & Gabbana ad featuring younger men and a c****h shot.

    Comment by Tony Kearney saying Gurl give it up, shown in a Facebook style post with a top fan badge.

    Comment by Tony Kearney saying Gurl give it up, shown in a Facebook style post with a top fan badge.

    Celebrities

    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone please tell her that she isn't 20 years old anymore. It's getting sad.

    3
    3points
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have to admit, I love that Madonna is still upsetting people with vaguely s****l antics. It's a particular talent given the state ofnth3 world, to still be scandalising people doing completely legal things decades after first blush of fame.

    1
    1point
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Afterwards, she collected her pension at post office and got senior citizen discount at the cinema

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Comments
