“Really Disturbing”: SNL Star Reveals “Botched” Cosmetic Procedures In Concerning Photos

Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Chloe Fineman has fans raising the alarm after opening up about her recent cosmetic procedures, igniting conversations about beauty pressures in the entertainment industry.

The 37-year-old comedian shared a series of selfies on Sunday, January 4, which she described as showing “botched” cosmetic treatments, prompting many fans to urge her to stop before more damage is done.

Highlights Chloe Fineman’s candid “botched” cosmetic-procedure post sparked a heated online debate about beauty standards in Hollywood.

Fans harshly criticized the comedian for undergoing such procedures, while also expressing concern after seeing the “disturbing” images.

The viral moment reignited conversations around industry pressure, self-image, and the fine line between humor and harm.

“I have zero sympathy for any woman in her 20s and 30s who gets multiple procedures on what WAS a pretty face to begin with. You made these poor choices,” wrote one social media user.

Chloe Fineman showcased the aftermath of various cosmetic procedures she has undergone over the years in a viral video

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

Chloe Fineman shared a carousel of images in a short Instagram clip that has since garnered nearly 1,000 comments from viewers weighing in on the discussion.

The series featured swollen cheeks in some photos, puffy lips in others, and splotchy, red skin that was reportedly the result of treatments at a med spa.

Fineman captioned the post, “Can we normalize having a ‘Botched’ iPhone photo album?” adding her signature humor to the candid reveal.

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

The clip was also accompanied by a voiceover from Fineman, in which she said, “Every year, hundreds of women will say they’re going on a trip or visiting family in Connecticut.”

“But really, they’ll be going ham at a med spa doing crazy s**t like laser stuff, salmon j*zz, sculptra plaster or whatever the hell this was.”

Chloe continued, “These women will hide themselves away in caves like bears while taking hundreds of selfies like this, they’ll send to friends and family who will lie and say, ‘It’s not that bad.’”

“Can we normalize having a ‘Botched’ iPhone photo album?” the Saturday Night Live alum said while describing the carousel of candid images

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

“This year, I pledge to stop the cycle,” she concluded, before joking, “Just kidding, I’m going Friday.”

The comedian’s mention of Connecticut in her voiceover may not have been random, as the state is known for its high concentration of medical spas, with cities like Greenwich, Hartford, and Glastonbury home to numerous luxury facilities.

While Fineman appeared to aim for humor with her candid “botched” cosmetic procedure reveal, the post did not land the same way with all social media users.

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

One person bluntly commented, “That’s really disturbing. Ladies, please don’t do stupid things to yourself. Stay out of the sun, wash with a mild soap, avoid makeup, and you’ll be fine.”

Another added, “I recognize it’s harder when you’re in the showbiz. The consequences of not playing this game are even sharper for you guys.”

A third user wrote, “Though this post and you are hilarious, I really wish people would ditch some of these procedures. This stuff doesn’t necessarily make folks look better. Sure, they have less lines and brown spots, but they also look puffy and unnatural.”

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

“Never f*ck with your face – especially if it is what pays your bills.”

However, Chloe’s A-list friends appeared to disagree with the fan sentiment, as actress Lindsay Lohan, Lisa Rinna, and actor Spencer Pratt all left crying-laughing emojis in the comment section.

Actress Keke Palmer left a compliment, writing, “You always looked good, but I do feel you became like 17 real quick. Dm me the deets.”

Fans were left concerned as many debated the pressure women feel to undergo such procedures, with one writing, “This is not how we resist the patriarchy.”

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

Meanwhile, comedian Annie Sertich recalled a past moment that highlighted Fineman’s professionalism, writing, “I’ll never forget when you sent me a selfie and said… ‘Do you think I can still perform tonight at The Groundlings? It’s not that bad.’”

The 37-year-old has been remarkably open about her experiences with cosmetic procedures over the years.

During an appearance on Into The Gloss in April 2024, she admitted to trying Botox for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

She noted that one experience left her forehead frozen for months, which she disliked because it hindered her ability to “move her face” for acting and comedy.

She explained, “I couldn’t lift my forehead until right when we came back to work – and for comedy and acting, you want to be able to move your face.”

Back in 2022, Fineman opened up about “accidentally” getting a Fraxel treatment shortly before her first Met Gala.

Image credits: chloeiscrazy

Fraxel is a popular fractional laser skin-resurfacing procedure that uses microscopic laser beams to create controlled thermal injury in the skin, stimulating natural healing, collagen production, and new skin cell growth to improve overall skin texture.

She told PopSugar, “I didn’t know you’re not supposed to rub off [the numbing cream applied beforehand], so I had a red scar across my forehead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Fineman (@chloeiscrazy)

Chloe has also recounted an instance where she sought a “subtle change” in her lips, only for them to become severely swollen during recovery.

“Meanwhile, the male skincare routine: wake up, soap and water, shave—confidently call it ‘self-care,’” wrote one netizen