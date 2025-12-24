ADVERTISEMENT

In Hollywood, the pressure to look flawless can be relentless, and for many celebrities, plastic surgery has felt like a natural step toward achieving perfect symmetry and youthful features.

Constantly in the public eye, stars often feel compelled to refine and reinvent their appearances, yet the results don’t always turn out as expected.

While some opt for subtle enhancements, others have found themselves at the center of public conversation after more noticeable changes, sparking debate and, in some cases, regret.

These 20 celebrities’ cosmetic journeys highlight how plastic surgery doesn’t always go as planned, offering a closer look at how even carefully considered procedures can lead to unexpected outcomes.