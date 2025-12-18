Bombshell Court Docs Reveal Riley Keough Is John Travolta’s Son Ben’s Biological Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bombshell revelation, actor John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston’s youngest child has been alleged to be the great-grandchild of legendary singer Elvis Presley.

On Tuesday, December 16, court documents obtained by multiple media outlets stated that the family twist was brought to light by Elvis’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley’s former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko.

Highlights Explosive court filings allege that Riley Keough is the biological mother of John Travolta’s youngest son, Benjamin.

What many netizens find especially “disturbing” is the alleged timeline, which would place Riley at just 20-21 years old when it reportedly unfolded.

While Priscilla Presley has strongly denied the “shameful” claims, they have sparked intense public scrutiny as the case remains unresolved.

Their allegations name Priscilla’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, as the biological mother of Travolta’s son, Benjamin Travolta, and detail how the situation allegedly unfolded.

“Wait, so that lil boy has Elvis’ DNA?!” questioned one social media user reacting to the surprising news.

Riley Keough and John Travolta posing together at an event, related to court docs and biological mother claims.

Priscilla Presley’s former business associates have named her granddaughter, Riley Keough, as the biological mother of John Travolta’s son



Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko originally filed a lawsuit against Priscilla Presley’s son, Navarone Garcia, in September 2025.

In the initial filing, the pair sued Garcia for allegedly failing to pay them for their work in securing him a “seven-figure” portion of his late half-sister Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

In damages, Kruse and Fialko were seeking $50 million in a breach of contract lawsuit.

John Travolta with family at an event, highlighting Riley Keough as biological mother of son Ben in court documents.

Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

However, in a surprising twist to the legal conflict, the duo filed a 65-page amended lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, making explosive claims involving Riley Keough and John Travolta.

According to the filing, after Lisa’s demise in January 2023, the “entire Presley family clamored for control of the estate and for payouts, using Plaintiffs Kruse and Fialko as both negotiators and mediators.”

Screenshot of a comment by Kristy Guthrie questioning if the boy has Elvis’ DNA related to Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son.

Person named Micmelina Perez commenting about John Travolta affording eggs in a casual online chat message.

The amended complaint further alleges that Michael Lockwood, Lisa’s ex-husband, “approached Plaintiff Kruse” and told her that the Grease actor had allegedly approached the Presley family in 2010 when his now-late wife, Kelly Preston, was unable to use her own eggs for her final pregnancy.

The lawsuit further claims that Michael told Brigitte that, “John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant.”

The 71-year-old actor allegedly approached the Presley family in 2010, when Riley would have been around 20 or 21 years old

Riley Keough with family smiling indoors, highlighting court docs revealing biological mother link to John Travolta’s son Ben.

Image credits: johntravolta

However, the filing does not clarify whether Lisa’s eggs resulted in a child for Travolta and Preston, or, if so, which of their children would be biologically related to her.

According to the amended complaint, in 2010, just a year after the passing of Travolta’s son Jett in January 2009, the actor allegedly “orchestrated a deal” with Keough.

Riley Keough posing in a black blazer, highlighting court docs revealing her as John Travolta’s son Ben’s biological mother.

Image credits: rileykeough

Comment by Darlene Castillo discussing resemblance and name connection related to Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben.

“Lockwood claimed that Travolta said he no longer wanted to use Lisa Marie’s eggs because they did not want ‘eggs with h*roin’ on them and they orchestrated a deal, where Riley Keough gave her eggs to Travolta, so that Kelly could give birth to their son, Ben Travolta.”

In exchange for donating her eggs, The Devil All the Time star allegedly received an old Jaguar and was paid between $10,000 and $20,000, according to the lawsuit.

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attending an event, related to court docs on John Travolta’s son Ben’s biological mother.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If the timeline outlined in the amended complaint is accurate, Riley would have been between 20 and 21 years old at the time.

Moreover, Kruse and Fialko also alleged that Lockwood wanted to “use the information to orchestrate a settlement for himself and his daughters.”

The bombshell lawsuit alleged that Keough “gave her eggs to Travolta” and his wife, Kelly Preston, when the latter was “unable to bear her own children”

Bald man with beard holding small dog, illustrating bombshell court docs revealing Riley Keough as biological mother of John Travolta’s son Ben.

Image credits: johntravolta

The documents further state that when Garcia learned of the claims, he allegedly “threw a tantrum, demanding that Plaintiffs keep Riley’s and Travolta’s son out of the press.”

He made the demand citing “Priscilla promised him that he would be the only male musician in the family and would now be the ‘king.'”

According to images obtained by TMZ, the filing also included a handwritten note containing phrases such as “CA fertility partners,” “Ben Travolta,” “Kelly Preston carried baby,” “Dr. Mars (deceased),” and “Old Jaguar 1990’s ish.”

Comment by Sara Walters discussing Riley Keough freezing and donating eggs related to John Travolta’s son Ben.

Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the claim about Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben’s biological mother.

The doctor referenced in the note may be Dr. Richard Marrs, a world-renowned reproductive endocrinologist who reportedly played a pivotal role in the conception of Kelly and John’s third child, Benjamin.

The filing also included screenshots of a text exchange in which Ben was referred to as Priscilla’s “beautiful great-grandson.”

Riley Keough, John Travolta, and son Ben sitting on a couch with a small dog indoors, casual family moment

Image credits: johntravolta

Shortly after the news broke, Priscilla’s attorneys, Marty Singer and Wayne Harman, issued a statement to TMZ on behalf of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife.

They described Kruse and Fialko’s filing as “an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family.”

“After losing motion after motion in this case… Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, and their co-conspirators have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain…”

Priscilla released a heated statement refuting the “shameful” claims made by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko about her granddaughter

Riley Keough and a young man outdoors at sunset, relating to court docs about John Travolta’s son Ben’s biological mother.

Image credits: rileykeough

The statement continued, “In a completely improper effort to exert undue pressure on Presley to retract her legitimate, truthful claims, Kruse and her co-conspirators have also sued Presley’s son, cousin, and assistant. These recent outrageous allegations have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case.”

They concluded, “The conduct of Kruse, Fialko, and their new lawyers (they are on their fourth set of attorneys) is shameful, and it absolutely will be addressed in court.”

As of the time of writing, neither Riley nor John has publicly addressed the allegations.

Meanwhile, the case remains ongoing, with no specific trial date publicly announced.

“Wouldn’t she have been too young to donate her eggs at that time?” questioned one skeptical netizen

Comment from Mary E. Pass mentioning Presley and Travolta family trees combined in a light blue chat bubble.

Comment discussing Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben, comparing their smiles and chins closely.

Comment mentioning gene pool and Elvis lineage in relation to Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben’s biological mother topic.

Comment by Sara Shuert Morales discussing Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben’s biological mother claim.

Comment by Victoria Brown discussing the personal and sensitive nature of Riley Keough and John Travolta court docs.

Comment from Elaine Sfikas discussing donor anonymity and Scientology’s stance on IVF versus immunoglobulin administration.

Comment discussing Riley Keough’s egg donation to John Travolta’s son Ben amid legal estate disputes.

Comment by Karen DeShazo Anderson discussing fertility issues related to Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben.

Alexis Schroeder commenting on a social media post discussing Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben.

Comment discussing Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben, mentioning a family name connection.

Comment by Jamie Leigh Hunt discussing Riley Keough as John Travolta’s son Ben’s biological mother in a social media post.

Person named Boen Lauri commenting with text expressing surprise about L Ron Hubbard, displayed in a social media style interface.

Comment by Tamre Flynn stating Scientology probably took lisamaries eggs with 210 reactions on a light blue background.

Text message from Sam Mac Allister expressing surprise at the number of names in an article about Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben.

Screenshot of a social media comment stating It is call Hollyweird in a light blue chat bubble.

Comment by Andra Holmstrom about Elvis’s DNA and hopes for Freddie Mercury’s DNA to appear in talented people.

Comment discussing Riley Keough’s role as biological mother and egg supplier in John Travolta’s son Ben’s case.

Comment by Chad Slate mentioning reading an article about Riley Keough and John Travolta’s son Ben, with confusion and waiting for a Netflix documentary.