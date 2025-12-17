Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With ‘Elle’ Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not “Model Material”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Heidi Klum appeared to pass the spotlight to her son, Henry Samuel, what should have been a proud parent moment quickly turned sour, igniting a wave of backlash online.

The 52-year-old supermodel and Henry graced the cover of Elle’s latest issue, marking a major career milestone for the 20-year-old.

But the internet was far from impressed, with several critics brutally questioning whether her son belongs anywhere near a high-fashion cover.

“He definitely isn’t model material, but he is 100% nepotism material,” one social media user harshly critiqued.

Heidi Klum and her son Henry Samuel graced Elle magazine’s latest cover, marking his very first Elle appearance

Image credits: Elle

The iconic mother-son duo teamed up for their first-ever joint magazine photoshoot for Elle Germany’s January 2026 issue, which was unveiled on Saturday, December 13.

Titled Love! WAS WIR JETZT LIEBEN, meaning “What We Love Now” in English, the spread captured the duo in a series of coordinated black-and-white looks.

The photos were captured by legendary photographer Rankin, who has collaborated with Heidi for over 20 years.

Image credits: Elle

On the notable cover, Henry wears a black Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo, while Klum models a matching feathered dress by Akris and carries an Aigner handbag.

The Project Runway host and judge had her arm around her son, sporting a soft smile as she looked directly into the camera.

Meanwhile, Samuel posed while holding his bowtie with both hands, leaning slightly into his mother.

In some of the images, the duo also posed solo, with Heidi opting for a cinched white dress and a pink-and-white striped fur jacket, while Henry appeared in black trousers paired with a white tuxedo in one image, as well as a pale pink satin shirt in another.

Image credits: Elle

The January 2026 issue also marks the first joint high-fashion magazine photoshoot of the 52-year-old beauty and her son

Image credits: Elle

Henry, whom Heidi shares with her ex-husband, musician Seal, spoke about his desire to follow in his mother’s footsteps in the fashion world in the accompanying interview.

When asked about the main advice he has learned from his German-born model mother, Henry shared, “To pay attention to my posture.”

“I like video games and used to constantly sit hunched over the computer. But my mother also instilled a lot in me regarding self-confidence.”

Posture is key in the modeling industry, as it is a foundational element essential to both aesthetic appeal and professional success.

Image credits: Elle

Responding to her son’s remarks, Klum added, “I’m a positive person. I believe you can work on your attitude towards yourself and life. Sure, I sometimes doubt myself and don’t like myself. But I know how to get back to positive energy.”

Klum also recalled a moment from early in her modeling career that taught her an important lesson about maintaining positive posture and confidence.

Social media users labeled the 20-year-old model a “nepo baby” and harshly criticized his physical appearance alongside Heidi

Image credits: Elle

She told the outlet, “At the beginning of my career, I modelled for a bridal magazine. The photographer told me I had a terrible laugh. He yelled at me.”

“I started to cry. But instead of giving up, I sat in front of the mirror and practiced laughing. And today, people associate my laugh with me.”

However, social media users were far from celebratory over Heidi marking her son’s latest fashion milestone, with many speculating that the new cover opportunity was handed to Henry solely because of his “nepo baby” status.

One critic wrote, “Sad, really. There are models who work so hard even to get a photo shoot, and yet you got nepos children just handed to them on a plate. They wouldn’t know what hard work is.”

A second added, “Another Nepo that doesn’t have what it takes to be a model and is already on the cover of magazines thanks to his famous parents.”

“This latest Nepo Baby doesn’t look 20 but a man in his 30’s. All photos are awkward. And he sure hasn’t inherited his parents’ looks.”

Henry first made his debut in the fashion world at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2025

Image credits: Richard Bord/Getty Images

Many even drew comparisons to celebrities like Nick Cannon and Lionel Richie, citing facial similarities between them and Samuel.

However, Heidi didn’t let the negative chatter overshadow her son’s big moment and recently took to Instagram to proudly introduce her “loving son” to her followers.

The post featured the official digital cover of their joint photoshoot, with Klum wearing a sleek black dress while Samuel posed beside her in a contrasting white tuxedo.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The America’s Got Talent alum wrote in the caption, “Who is this handsome man next to me? May I introduce to you my smart, funny, kind, loving son @henryguenthersamuel I’m so proud of you! I love you.”

As for Samuel’s fashion journey, he made his runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, where he opened the Lena Erziak show in a dramatic backless black suit.

Later, in March, he landed his first magazine cover, fronting Hunger magazine’s Issue 34, titled Fight Back, which was also photographed by Rankin.

Image credits: henrygunthersamuel/Instagram

“Another rich kid who gets handed a career,” one social media user reacted to Henry’s latest cover

