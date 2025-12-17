Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With ‘Elle’ Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not “Model Material”
Heidi Klum on Elle cover with her son Henry, both dressed elegantly, sparking public outrage and media attention.
Celebrities

Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With ‘Elle’ Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not “Model Material”

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

As Heidi Klum appeared to pass the spotlight to her son, Henry Samuel, what should have been a proud parent moment quickly turned sour, igniting a wave of backlash online.

The 52-year-old supermodel and Henry graced the cover of Elle’s latest issue, marking a major career milestone for the 20-year-old. 

But the internet was far from impressed, with several critics brutally questioning whether her son belongs anywhere near a high-fashion cover.

“He definitely isn’t model material, but he is 100% nepotism material,” one social media user harshly critiqued.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Heidi Klum and her son Henry Samuel graced Elle magazine’s latest cover, marking his very first Elle appearance

    Image credits: Elle

    The iconic mother-son duo teamed up for their first-ever joint magazine photoshoot for Elle Germany’s January 2026 issue, which was unveiled on Saturday, December 13.

    Titled Love! WAS WIR JETZT LIEBEN, meaning “What We Love Now” in English, the spread captured the duo in a series of coordinated black-and-white looks.

    The photos were captured by legendary photographer Rankin, who has collaborated with Heidi for over 20 years.

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Image credits: Elle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the notable cover, Henry wears a black Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo, while Klum models a matching feathered dress by Akris and carries an Aigner handbag.

    The Project Runway host and judge had her arm around her son, sporting a soft smile as she looked directly into the camera.

    Meanwhile, Samuel posed while holding his bowtie with both hands, leaning slightly into his mother.

    In some of the images, the duo also posed solo, with Heidi opting for a cinched white dress and a pink-and-white striped fur jacket, while Henry appeared in black trousers paired with a white tuxedo in one image, as well as a pale pink satin shirt in another.

    Image credits: Elle

    The January 2026 issue also marks the first joint high-fashion magazine photoshoot of the 52-year-old beauty and her son

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Image credits: Elle

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Henry, whom Heidi shares with her ex-husband, musician Seal, spoke about his desire to follow in his mother’s footsteps in the fashion world in the accompanying interview.

    When asked about the main advice he has learned from his German-born model mother, Henry shared, “To pay attention to my posture.”

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    “I like video games and used to constantly sit hunched over the computer. But my mother also instilled a lot in me regarding self-confidence.”

    Posture is key in the modeling industry, as it is a foundational element essential to both aesthetic appeal and professional success.

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Image credits: Elle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Responding to her son’s remarks, Klum added, “I’m a positive person. I believe you can work on your attitude towards yourself and life. Sure, I sometimes doubt myself and don’t like myself. But I know how to get back to positive energy.”

    Klum also recalled a moment from early in her modeling career that taught her an important lesson about maintaining positive posture and confidence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media users labeled the 20-year-old model a “nepo baby” and harshly criticized his physical appearance alongside Heidi

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Image credits: Elle

    She told the outlet, “At the beginning of my career, I modelled for a bridal magazine. The photographer told me I had a terrible laugh. He yelled at me.” 

    “I started to cry. But instead of giving up, I sat in front of the mirror and practiced laughing. And today, people associate my laugh with me.”

    However, social media users were far from celebratory over Heidi marking her son’s latest fashion milestone, with many speculating that the new cover opportunity was handed to Henry solely because of his “nepo baby” status.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    One critic wrote, “Sad, really. There are models who work so hard even to get a photo shoot, and yet you got nepos children just handed to them on a plate. They wouldn’t know what hard work is.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A second added, “Another Nepo that doesn’t have what it takes to be a model and is already on the cover of magazines thanks to his famous parents.”

    “This latest Nepo Baby doesn’t look 20 but a man in his 30’s. All photos are awkward. And he sure hasn’t inherited his parents’ looks.”

    Henry first made his debut in the fashion world at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2025

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Image credits: Richard Bord/Getty Images

    Many even drew comparisons to celebrities like Nick Cannon and Lionel Richie, citing facial similarities between them and Samuel. 

    However, Heidi didn’t let the negative chatter overshadow her son’s big moment and recently took to Instagram to proudly introduce her “loving son” to her followers.

    The post featured the official digital cover of their joint photoshoot, with Klum wearing a sleek black dress while Samuel posed beside her in a contrasting white tuxedo. 

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

    The America’s Got Talent alum wrote in the caption, “Who is this handsome man next to me? May I introduce to you my smart, funny, kind, loving son @henryguenthersamuel I’m so proud of you! I love you.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for Samuel’s fashion journey, he made his runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, where he opened the Lena Erziak show in a dramatic backless black suit.

    Later, in March, he landed his first magazine cover, fronting Hunger magazine’s Issue 34, titled Fight Back, which was also photographed by Rankin.

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Image credits: henrygunthersamuel/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Another rich kid who gets handed a career,” one social media user reacted to Henry’s latest cover

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    Heidi Klum Sparks Outrage With 'Elle' Cover Alongside Son Fans Slam As Not "Model Material"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Fashion photography

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT