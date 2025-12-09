First Tennis Star To Have Breast Enhancement Becomes Adult Content Creator, Expected To Make More In 12 Months Than Her Entire Athletic Career

ADVERTISEMENT

French tennis star Océane Dodin, the first pro on the circuit to openly undergo breast enhancement, has taken another headline-grabbing turn by joining the adult-content platform On**Fans.

The 29-year-old, who climbed as high as World No. 46 in June 2017 after turning pro in 2011, has seen her career stall in recent years following a long injury spell that sent her ranking plummeting.

Dodin’s unexpected pivot has triggered a wave of online chatter, with some users even linking her to the ongoing Bonnie Blue arrest drama in Bali.

One user joked, “She may consider diversifying her career by joining the cast of ‘Bon Blue Bali Escape.’”

Océane Dodin is the first active professional tennis player to undergo breast augmentation surgery

Female tennis star holding tennis balls, wearing black sportswear and a visor, known for breast enhancement and adult content creation.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

The tennis pro had been suffering from a long-standing inner ear condition that caused chronic dizziness, instability, and vertigo, symptoms that worsened in hot, sunny conditions and severely affected her ability to play.

The condition had reportedly troubled her for a decade before it finally took a serious toll, forcing her to take a nine-month break from professional tennis starting in December 2024.

When Dodin made her highly anticipated comeback in September this year at the ITF W35 tournament in Reims, France, where she faced American player Carol Ansari and secured a win, her performance was overshadowed by her noticeably larger chest.

Female ex-tennis star with breast enhancement posing in black bikini by the water, now adult content creator.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

Speculation quickly spread that the French star had undergone cosmetic surgery during her time away from the court.

While her WTA singles ranking had plunged to the 800s, Dodin became the first professional tennis player to openly undergo augmentation surgery, even though several players in the past have had breast procedures for medical reasons rather than size enhancement.

Female tennis player in black outfit preparing to hit a backhand on a clay court during a match.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

And now, it appears Dodin is using her new assets to her advantage, as she has signed up on On**Fans and reportedly secured a sponsorship deal with the adult-content platform.

Her bio on the platform reads, “Discover a universe where tennis meets sensuality, always with style.”

Dodin mostly shares sultry photos in sportswear and swimsuits, with one image captioned, “For those who don’t know me yet, I was the 46th player in the world, I had the chance to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open in 2024, and I grew up with a racket in my hand…”

Text screenshot with commentary about a tennis star who had breast enhancement and transitioned to adult content creation.

The French pro is allegedly expected to make more money in 12 months from her adult-content career than she has in her entire 14-year athletic run

Young woman with dark hair and hoop earrings posing outdoors, first tennis star with breast enhancement now adult content creator.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

“After ups, downs, a WTA title, a short forced break, and a return to the courts, I share a little more than tennis here: a piece of my history and my life.”

According to an anonymous source who tipped The Sun, Océane is projected to earn more in a single year on the platform than she has throughout her entire professional tennis career since 2011.

Over 14 years, she has reportedly earned around £2.1 million in prize money.

Woman in a bikini posing in water at the beach, representing first tennis star with breast enhancement turned adult content creator.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

The internet did not hold back in reacting to Dodin’s latest career shift, with one user commenting, “Sorry, but the real things always look better.”

Another joked, “BREAKING: Tennis history has been served… with extra bounce!”

A third harshly added, “It’s the ONLY way a woman can stay relevant… remember ladies, keep up the fillers and fake body’s, because a younger version is coming to take your spot.”

First tennis star with breast enhancement becomes adult content creator, earning more than athletic career in 12 months.

Océane had stepped away from tennis for a nine-month hiatus to address a health emergency related to her decade-long inner ear condition

Female tennis player in red outfit preparing to return a serve during a professional match, highlighting tennis star career transition.

Image credits: Getty/Robert Prange

“Not surprising, she isn’t very well renowned on the tennis court.”

Shortly after her return to competition in September, the 29-year-old confirmed the surgery in an interview with RMC Sport.

She told the outlet, “I had breast augmentation surgery. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

First tennis star with breast enhancement becomes adult content creator, expected to earn more than athletic career

Woman in black lace top, highlighting breast enhancement, representing first tennis star turned adult content creator.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

Defending her decision, Dodin explained, “It’s true that I took advantage of this break because I told myself that, as you have to stop playing for about two months after the operation, when you’re in the season, it’s not possible. So I said to myself, ‘If I’m going to stop for six months, I might as well do what I want.’”

She added that she does not “regret it at all,” and that any negative reactions from people online “don’t bother” her.

Notably, Dodin is not the only tennis player to undergo breast surgery.

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep opted for breast reduction surgery at 17 to alleviate severe back pain and improve her mobility on the court, a decision she has credited as a key factor in her later athletic success.

Dodin is not the only tennis pro to join the adult platform; several other French players, including Chloé Paquet and Alexandre Müller, are already on it

Tennis star with breast enhancement posing outdoors at dusk, now an adult content creator with rising income potential.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

The former World No. 46 has followed in the footsteps of fellow tennis stars like Paquet, Müller, Nick Kyrgios, Pedro Martínez, and Sachia Vickery by opening an account on the platform.

According to multiple reports, these athletes do not typically post explicit content.

Instead, they occasionally share suggestive photos, but primarily focus on behind-the-scenes glimpses of their training, lifestyle, and tennis careers.

Female tennis star posing on court with racket and ball, known for breast enhancement and adult content creation.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

One of the biggest reasons for the surge of athletes on On**Fans in recent years is the platform’s lucrative earning potential, and for many players who do not earn high traditional salaries, it offers a significant and direct revenue stream.

Oceane’s latest career move also comes at a time when the platform is under intense scrutiny due to the high-profile controversy involving one of its infamous users, Bonnie Blue.

Blue, who went viral for claiming she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, was detained in Bali last week for allegedly filming an adult video with 17 male tourists, several of whom were reportedly “barely legal.”

Female tennis star with breast enhancement posing with a tennis racket on court, now an adult content creator.

Image credits: oceane_dodin

Her actions violated Indonesia’s strict morality laws, which ban the creation or participation in any adult content.

As a result, she is now facing up to 15 years behind bars if convicted, along with a potential lifetime ban from entering the country.

“Another Failed tennis player,” one netizen remarked in response to Dodin’s decision to create an account on the platform

