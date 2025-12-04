“Shame On You”: Gwen Stefani’s “Inappropriate” Outfit For Rockefeller Tree Lighting Sparks Fury

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwen Stefani kicked off the holiday season with not one, not two, but three bold outfit changes during her live performance at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting, and they instantly stirred controversy.

On Wednesday, December 3, the 56-year-old opened the iconic New York City event, performing some of her greatest hits alongside Brad Paisley, Laufey, Marc Anthony, and more.

Highlights Gwen Stefani’s “inappropriate” and daring onstage outfit at the Christmas event sparked intense backlash on social media.

Fans of the pop icon expressed disappointment, debating her age, the traditional nature of the event, and her fashion choices.

Despite the criticism, some supporters defended Gwen, comparing her wardrobe to performers like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

But instead of praise, social media lit up with criticism, with viewers deeming her wardrobe “inappropriate” for a family show.

“Outfit way too short and not appropriate for a family show… Wish this lady would wear clothes that were actually cute & covered her,” one critic wrote.

Gwen Stefani partook in the 93rd annual event, signaling the start of the holiday season alongside several notable names from the music industry

Gwen Stefani wearing a green outfit performing at Rockefeller Tree Lighting with backup dancers and band on stage.

The annual tradition lit up Midtown Manhattan with a 75-foot Norway Spruce from East Greenbush, New York, decorated with 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The ceremony was hosted by country icon Reba McEntire, along with news anchors Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Savannah Guthrie, drawing thousands of viewers in person and millions more watching live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Gwen Stefani opened the show in a bright pink ensemble while performing her holiday original track, Shake the Snow Globe.

Gwen Stefani wearing a glittery outfit with her band at Rockefeller Center during the tree lighting event.

Her dress featured an off-shoulder, deep neckline paired with an asymmetrical skirt that rose high on her thighs in the front but flowed long and voluminous in the back.

For her second performance of the night, she switched into a pale pink, long-sleeved minidress that barely covered her legs as she performed Hot Cocoa, from her You Make Me Feel Like Christmas deluxe album.

This year’s performance marked Stefani’s fifth run at the beloved event, with her debut dating back to 2017

Gwen Stefani in a controversial outfit performing at Rockefeller Tree Lighting event, sparking public outrage over wardrobe choice.

Gwen wrapped up her appearances this year in a dazzling green gown while singing the same holiday track from her 2017 album.

The gown featured another asymmetrical, flowy skirt that put her legs on display, especially as she moved along to the beat of the song.

Fans criticized all three of her outfit choices for being overly revealing, especially given the traditional and family-oriented nature of the annual event.

Gwen Stefani performing at Rockefeller Tree Lighting in a bold pink gown sparking controversy over her outfit choice.

One viewer wrote, “I like Gwen, but she needs someone to help her dress more classy.”

Another added, “I thought she forgot her pants… She a mom she’s disgusting!”

A third chimed in, “Gwen Stefani is wearing the most inappropriate outfit for a family show!!! Disgusting how short her dress is.”

The 56-year-old put her legs on display in all three of her risqué outfit changes during the performance

She looks like a dream, an angel, a goddess, sassy and sparkly, perfectly in her Gwen Stefani element — all magic and glow like the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller NYC pic.twitter.com/nLf8TLJ5P3 — Kate🇵🇭💐JustAShefaniGirl🕵️‍♀️ (@forgwenandblake) December 3, 2025

However, not everyone played fashion police; some defended Gwen’s wardrobe choices, arguing that she “pulled off” the looks “better” than many younger stars.

One supporter even compared her to pop girlies like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, despite the decades-wide age gap between Stefani and her modern-day peers.

They wrote, “I enjoyed it. She wore as much, if not more, than most stars of any age. I mean, she covered more than most prom and hoco dresses I see on young girls. She’s covering more than Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.”

Gwen Stefani close-up showing her jewelry and makeup, linked to controversy over Rockefeller tree lighting outfit.

“She comes up with the most different outfits and has the attitude and body to pull it off.”

The Rich Girl hitmaker is not the only star facing backlash for bold wardrobe choices at her age.

Celebs like Jennifer Lopez, 56, Madonna, 67, and several other big names have faced similar controversies over their bold performance outfits

Gwen Stefani with long blonde hair, red lipstick, and denim jacket sparked fury over inappropriate outfit at Rockefeller Tree Lighting.

Jennifer Lopez recently reignited debate over her stage ensembles from her Up All Night tour earlier this year.

Throughout much of the tour, the singer wore risqué pieces such as two-piece bikini sets, leather bodysuits, and micro-skirts that barely covered her privates.

As for Madonna, she has spent her entire career defying societal norms through both her fashion and lifestyle choices.

She frequently opts for outfits featuring sheer fabrics, plunging necklines, and body-hugging silhouettes, sometimes even performing with her breasts or back exposed.

Gwen Stefani in a festive but controversial outfit at Rockefeller Tree Lighting with holiday decorations and nutcracker figures.

Stefani, for her part, has been open about navigating tough times and dealing with online criticism as a public figure, admitting the toll it can take on her.

During an in-depth interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in January 2021, the songstress opened up about what has helped her overcome some of the toughest and most emotional moments in her life.

“It’s not a test, and maybe nothing good is going to be around the corner,” Gwen expressed in an interview while opening up about her perspective on life

Gwen Stefani performing in a pink outfit amid snowy set, sparking controversy over her Rockefeller Tree Lighting attire.

Reflecting on how life is a “test” filled with “crazy challenges,” she told the hosts, “This is the thing, I always feel like this whole thing that we’re doing here, this life thing, is a test.”

“And basically, you get given all of these crazy challenges to trick you into thinking that maybe it’s not a test and maybe nothing good is going to be around the corner.”

Despite the tough moments, she continues to push forward, crediting her strength to her firm faith and belief in herself.

She added, “I know that everything that happens in my life isn’t happening in time with what people see. That’s what people forget.”

“For me, I was turning to my faith right away. That was a seed that my mom planted in me when I was a little girl… It’s a journey. It’s almost like you get lost, it’s like you get lost on your journey. We all do and we all will, and I will again at some point, I’m sure.”

“Whatever happened to appropriate Christmas attire… I think she’s a great lady; however, I agree she should cover a little more,” wrote one netizen

