Children’s Heartbreaking Words Revealed After Dad’s Disturbing Behavior On Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT

Micah Smith, a Utah father who endangered the lives of his three young children, leaving them in critical condition after forcing them up a mountain in life-threatening weather, has finally learned his fate.

On November 25, 2025, the 31-year-old was charged after a heartbreaking question from his 8-year-old daughter was captured in harrowing phone footage.

Highlights Micah Smith’s “reckless and selfish” mountain hike left his three young children stranded overnight in freezing, stormy conditions.

Prosecutors say the case reflects the “extreme emotional and psychological harm” endured by the children, as detailed in the indictment.

Social media users are demanding harsh punishment not only for the accused father but also, unexpectedly, for the children’s mother.

The disturbing details of the incident have sparked intense debate online about parenting, responsibility, and a growing call for “harsh punishment” for Smith.

“Some men out there don’t deserve the name ‘dad.’ Any man can be a ‘father,’ it takes a real man to be a ‘dad.’ I’m not sure what this guy was thinking,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

Micah Smith had taken his children on a hike in perilous weather conditions, leaving them exposed overnight to freezing temperatures and a heavy downpour

Man wearing a backward cap and gold cross necklace inside a car, conveying emotions related to children's heartbreaking words.

Image credits: Micah Smith/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 11, nearly two months ago, Micah set off for a hike in the Broads Fork Trail area of Big Cottonwood Canyon with his 2-year-old son, 4-year-old son, and 8-year-old daughter.

The trail is generally considered difficult, spanning roughly 4.5 miles roundtrip with a steep elevation gain of more than 2,000 feet.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the family left home around 9 a.m. and reached the summit at about 6 p.m., just as the weather “turned into mist, fog, rain, and hail.”

Despite descending roughly 600 feet, the father and his children were left stranded as they became caught in heavy downpour.

Family at the beach with children sharing heartbreaking words after dad's disturbing behavior on mountain revealed.

Image credits: ABC4 Utah

The group was reported missing by Smith’s wife, and rescue teams eventually located the children, who were reportedly abandoned by their father, in the early hours of October 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the children were found in critical condition, as Smith later admitted to Search and Rescue (SAR) team members that the 2-year-old had fallen and hit his head.

SAR members stated that when Micah encountered them alone, he told rescuers that the toddler was “d**d.”

According to official reports, the statement was partially true, as the child had likely lost consciousness and stopped breathing, prompting the 31-year-old father to perform CPR until the child began “breathing on his own.”

Authorities allege that the father abandoned his children, despite his 2-year-old son being severely injured and reportedly not breathing at one point

Mountain trail entrance with signs warning about bear country and safety tips along a forest path in autumn foliage.

Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

Screenshot of an online comment discussing children's heartbreaking words after dad's disturbing behavior on mountain.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three children were transported to Primary Children’s Hospital, along with Micah, who also sustained injuries during the ordeal.

However, he was arrested on November 25 and is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with three counts each of child t**ture and aggravated child a**se, all first-degree felonies.

Mountain landscape with tall pine trees under blue sky, reflecting children's heartbreaking words after dad's disturbing behavior.

Image credits: FOX 13 News Utah

Comment about hiking risks for small children, warning that nine miles is too long and a red flag for parents’ behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest followed the discovery of a chilling recording captured during the hike, in which the young girl is heard asking her father, moments before he allegedly abandoned her and her younger brothers, “Are we going to freeze to d**th, Daddy?”

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill issued a public statement shortly after the charges were announced, explaining, “This is about the emotional and psychological harm. The way that he acted was in a depraved manner that caused emotional harm.”

Prosecutors say the charges against Smith “adequately reflect” the extent of the “emotional and psychological harm” inflicted on his three children

Child in hospital bed connected to medical monitors and IV, illustrating children's heartbreaking words after dad's disturbing behavior.

Image credits: ABC4 Utah

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given the context and how it unfolded… we believe that [the charges] adequately reflect the analysis by the screening team.”

Several followers of the case expressed outrage not only toward Micah but also toward his wife, accusing both parents of being “neglectful.”

One user wrote, “I really feel like he intended to return from the hike alone…. I think it is pretty obvious.”

Another remarked, “Tragic reminder that anyone can have children but it takes a compassionate human being to be a parent.”

Child in hospital bed connected to medical devices after dad's disturbing behavior on mountain revealed through heartbreaking words.

Image credits: ABC4 Utah

Screenshot of Kevin Hart commenting on a disturbing dad's behavior, highlighting children's heartbreaking words revealed.

A third added, “Both parents should be charged… I want to know where mom was and why were her 2 and 4 year old allowed to go on such a long strenuous hike.”

According to Micah’s indictment, “What seemed like an innocent hike with his three children quickly turned into a nightmare when the defendant chose to summit a mountain over the safety of the kids.”

The document continued, “The defendant refused to turn around when their mom told him to turn around and get the children home. He also refused to turn around when [his daughter] said to him that she was scared and that they should go.”

“I wonder if he’s ab**ive to his wife as well and if this was some sort of punishment for her… So many questions here,” echoed social media users

Family photo outdoors with children and parents, highlighting children’s heartbreaking words after dad’s disturbing behavior on mountain.

Image credits: ABC4 Utah

Alt text: Comment discussing children’s heartbreaking words after dad’s disturbing behavior on mountain and concerns for their safety.

“During the 24-hour ordeal, the victims expressed that they were cold, tired, and wanted to go home. The defendant, who is supposed to be the protector of his children, was ill-prepared and extremely selfish.”

Micah, however, denied the allegations of negligence, claiming he brought food and supplies, including “jerky, cans of tuna, five waters, pretzels, Cliff bars, candy, and a Gatorade,” and insisted he was prepared for the hike.

Charging documents also outlined how severely the children suffered as temperatures dropped and the weather worsened.

The young girl also revealed that she had to “keep [her four-year-old brother] warm,” while her father tried to “keep [her two-year-old brother] warm” using their body heat.

The 31-year-old has been charged with three counts each of child t**ture and aggravated child a**se, and is being held without bail

Family photo showing children with parents, capturing children's heartbreaking words after dad's disturbing behavior on mountain.

Image credits: ABC4 Utah

According to the indictment, “Their teeth were chattering and their clothes were wet. [The daughter] stated that one of her brothers had hypothermia, and she ran to her brother with hypothermia and ‘hugged him tight to try and make him a little warmer,’ and she ‘had to breathe into his mouth’ and ‘push on his chest.’”

Apart from the hiking incident, Smith was previously found trespassing on November 10 at Primary Children’s Hospital after he allegedly interfered with his 4-year-old son’s medical care.

He was accused of “tampering with the equipment,” including heart and lung bypass machines that were keeping the child alive at the time.

On December 2, during the first court hearing, a protective order was issued preventing Smith from having any contact with his children until further notice.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 8 before Judge Elizabeth A. Hruby-Mills, as part of the proceedings to determine his detention status. A trial date has not yet been set.

“Someone needs to be a responsible adult for these poor kids. There is no excuse… This man needs to stay away from these children,” wrote one concerned netizen

Comment revealing children's heartbreaking words about disturbing behavior of their dad on mountain shared by Bernie T Morris.

Comment discussing children’s heartbreaking words after disturbing behavior by dad on mountain, expressing concern and relief.

Comment about kids' resilience and a dad’s disturbing behavior during a challenging mountain adventure shared online.

Comment expressing concern about children's safety and alarm delays after dad's disturbing behavior on mountain hike.

Comment on child heartbreaking words revealing after dad's disturbing behavior and call to action against child neglect.

Comment discussing dad’s disturbing behavior on mountain hike and children’s heartbreaking words about safety and judgment.

Comment expressing concern over children’s safety during a strenuous mountain hike after dad’s disturbing behavior revealed.

User comment expressing concern over a father's negligence leading to children's heartbreaking words after disturbing behavior on mountain

Comment mentioning manic behavior and untreated bipolar disorder linked to mental health and hope for healing after disturbing mountain incident.

Comment discussing children's heartbreaking words after dad's disturbing behavior on mountain, highlighting mental health concerns.

Comment expressing concern about dad's disturbing behavior on mountain and its impact on children's heartbreaking words

Comment on social media discussing a dad's disturbing behavior on mountain and children's heartbreaking words revealed.

Comment by Amy Potter Smith expressing concern and praying for children after dad's disturbing behavior on mountain.

Comment by Tifanie Forsberg expressing doubt about dad's disturbing behavior on mountain and its impact on children’s heartbreaking words.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing relief that children affected by dad's disturbing behavior on mountain are doing well.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing a dad’s disturbing behavior and children’s heartbreaking words after a mountain incident.