“A Monster”: Man Who Fatally Attacked 19YO Girl Finally Learns His Fate In Disturbing Alaska Case
The final defendant tied to the disturbing case surrounding the demise of a 19-year-old Alaskan woman has finally learned his fate six years after the incident.
On Saturday, November 15, the long-awaited verdict was handed to 22-year-old Kayden McIntosh.
He had long believed he would avoid all consequences and even receive a $750,000 payout for his role in the plot.
- Kayden McIntosh received his sentence six years after being one of the four perpetrators involved in the chilling 2019 homicide of Cynthia Hoffman.
- Everything, from the motive to the way the case unfolded, shook the entire Alaskan nation, as situations like this are extremely rare in the state.
- The victim’s family finally saw justice served, though heartbreakingly, her father, who fought tirelessly for six years, passed away before the verdict.
Users online called him several names, ranging from “a monster” to “a heinous perpetrator,” among others.
Kayden McIntosh learned his fate six years after committing the homicide in June 2019
Image credits: State Of Alaska Department Of Law Criminal Division
Kayden McIntosh was the last of the four defendants involved in the heartbreaking tragedy of Cynthia Hoffman, with the others being Denali Brehmer, Darin Schilmiller, and Caleb Leyland.
During a hike with Denali, whom Cynthia considered her best friend, the 19-year-old suddenly disappeared on June 2, 2019.
Her duct-tape-bound body was found two days later on the banks of the Eklutna River.
Image credits: nypost
The cause of her demise was a firearm wound to the back of her head, where McIntosh fatally struck her.
The investigation later revealed that Darin, an Indiana man, orchestrated the attack by manipulating then-18-year-old Denali, promising her $9 million in exchange for recorded footage or images of the violent act.
The 22-year-old final convict was reportedly 16 at the time of attacking Cynthia Hoffman, an act that ultimately led to her demise
Image credits: State Of Alaska Department Of Law Criminal Division
Denali struck a deal with Kayden and agreed to give him $750,000 for being the one to carry out the fatal act, which he did.
As for Caleb, he was involved in the planning process and even provided the other two with a vehicle to take Hoffman on the hike.
All three, except for McIntosh, had already been sentenced under Alaskan law, and his judgment was finally delivered by an Anchorage Superior Court judge.
Image credits: State Of Alaska Department Of Law Criminal Division
According to a public statement released by the State of Alaska Department of Law, Judge Andrew Peterson found McIntosh guilty “for the m**der of [Cynthia] near Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak, Alaska.”
“At sentencing… the court was permitted to sentence McIntosh to a sentence of active imprisonment between 30 years and 85 years. The State requested a sentence of 99 years with 14 years suspended to be followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation.”
Kayden pleaded guilty to one count of homicide in the second degree last year, in November 2024
Image credits: State Of Alaska Department Of Law Criminal Division
The Judge described the case as a “premeditated m**der-for-hire that was unjustifiable.”
The court also noted that the video capturing Hoffman’s final moments, where she was seen bound with duct tape on the ground, was “one of the hardest things to watch.”
However, because McIntosh was underage at the time, being only 16, this was heavily weighed in determining the final outcome.
Image credits: State Of Alaska Department Of Law Criminal Division
He was sentenced to 85 years, with 15 years suspended, followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation.
While announcing the sentencing, Judge Peterson emphasized Ian’s demeanor, stating that despite facing serious charges, he “never fully” admitted to his involvement.
Cynthia’s family had been fighting for justice for the past six years, yet her father tragically did not live to witness the final verdict
Image credits: adndotcom
“There was no rash or spontaneous decision or action in this case by Mr. McIntosh, but rather a cold, calculated m**der.”
“[McIntosh] showed no real remorse and has never fully admitted his conduct. This was not an impulsive act. This was a planned, premeditated act,” the judge concluded.
Several followers of the case still expressed dissatisfaction with the justice system, noting how it took “6 LONG years” for the final defendant to be sentenced.
Image credits: AlaskaChannel
Many also shared condolences for Cynthia’s father, Timothy, who had been actively fighting for his daughter’s justice but sadly passed away in June last year.
In a heartbreaking twist, he reportedly lost his life in a motorcycle crash during a memorial ride honoring the fifth anniversary of his daughter’s passing.
The victim’s father tragically passed away in an accident on the fifth anniversary of her passing in June 2024
Image credits: AlaskaChannel
While Timothy could not witness the outcome, the rest of Cynthia’s family expressed appreciation for the prosecution’s efforts in ensuring Ian “got what he deserved.”
Cynthia’s uncle, Don Hoffman, told the Anchorage Daily News, “It’s not what we wanted, but we’re satisfied. He’s going to be an old man when he gets out.”
In a surprising moment, McIntosh did offer a brief apology to Hoffman’s family in court, saying, “I know that doesn’t cut it.”
“I don’t expect you to forgive me. I’m trying to take accountability for this.”
Image credits: alaskasnewssource
Regarding the other perpetrators, both Denali, the victim’s best friend, and Darin, the Indiana man who orchestrated the attack, were sentenced to 99 years in prison, while Caleb received 30 years for providing the vehicle used in the plan.
