“A Monster”: Man Who Fatally Attacked 19YO Girl Finally Learns His Fate In Disturbing Alaska Case

The final defendant tied to the disturbing case surrounding the demise of a 19-year-old Alaskan woman has finally learned his fate six years after the incident.

On Saturday, November 15, the long-awaited verdict was handed to 22-year-old Kayden McIntosh.

He had long believed he would avoid all consequences and even receive a $750,000 payout for his role in the plot.

Kayden McIntosh learned his fate six years after committing the homicide in June 2019

Prosecutor speaking in courtroom as man in orange jumpsuit faces fate in disturbing Alaska case involving fatal attack.

Kayden McIntosh was the last of the four defendants involved in the heartbreaking tragedy of Cynthia Hoffman, with the others being Denali Brehmer, Darin Schilmiller, and Caleb Leyland.

During a hike with Denali, whom Cynthia considered her best friend, the 19-year-old suddenly disappeared on June 2, 2019.

Her duct-tape-bound body was found two days later on the banks of the Eklutna River.

Young woman in a blue sweater, smiling softly in a portrait related to a disturbing Alaska case.

The cause of her demise was a firearm wound to the back of her head, where McIntosh fatally struck her.

The investigation later revealed that Darin, an Indiana man, orchestrated the attack by manipulating then-18-year-old Denali, promising her $9 million in exchange for recorded footage or images of the violent act.

The 22-year-old final convict was reportedly 16 at the time of attacking Cynthia Hoffman, an act that ultimately led to her demise

Man in orange prison jumpsuit attending court hearing in disturbing Alaska case involving fatal attack on 19-year-old girl

Denali struck a deal with Kayden and agreed to give him $750,000 for being the one to carry out the fatal act, which he did.

As for Caleb, he was involved in the planning process and even provided the other two with a vehicle to take Hoffman on the hike.

All three, except for McIntosh, had already been sentenced under Alaskan law, and his judgment was finally delivered by an Anchorage Superior Court judge.

Woman with red hair holding a pen, deep in thought during a court case about a fatal Alaska attack.

According to a public statement released by the State of Alaska Department of Law, Judge Andrew Peterson found McIntosh guilty “for the m**der of [Cynthia] near Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak, Alaska.”

“At sentencing… the court was permitted to sentence McIntosh to a sentence of active imprisonment between 30 years and 85 years. The State requested a sentence of 99 years with 14 years suspended to be followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation.”

Kayden pleaded guilty to one count of homicide in the second degree last year, in November 2024

Judge in courtroom delivering verdict in disturbing Alaska case involving man who fatally attacked 19-year-old girl.

The Judge described the case as a “premeditated m**der-for-hire that was unjustifiable.”

The court also noted that the video capturing Hoffman’s final moments, where she was seen bound with duct tape on the ground, was “one of the hardest things to watch.”

However, because McIntosh was underage at the time, being only 16, this was heavily weighed in determining the final outcome.

Man and woman in courtroom during disturbing Alaska case involving fatal attack on 19-year-old girl.

He was sentenced to 85 years, with 15 years suspended, followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation.

While announcing the sentencing, Judge Peterson emphasized Ian’s demeanor, stating that despite facing serious charges, he “never fully” admitted to his involvement.

Cynthia’s family had been fighting for justice for the past six years, yet her father tragically did not live to witness the final verdict

Man in red prison uniform in court, facing forward, in disturbing Alaska case involving fatal attack on 19-year-old girl.

“There was no rash or spontaneous decision or action in this case by Mr. McIntosh, but rather a cold, calculated m**der.”

“[McIntosh] showed no real remorse and has never fully admitted his conduct. This was not an impulsive act. This was a planned, premeditated act,” the judge concluded.

Several followers of the case still expressed dissatisfaction with the justice system, noting how it took “6 LONG years” for the final defendant to be sentenced.

Thunder Bird Falls Trailhead sign in Alaska State Park, a location linked to disturbing Alaska case involving fatal attack.

Many also shared condolences for Cynthia’s father, Timothy, who had been actively fighting for his daughter’s justice but sadly passed away in June last year.

In a heartbreaking twist, he reportedly lost his life in a motorcycle crash during a memorial ride honoring the fifth anniversary of his daughter’s passing.

The victim’s father tragically passed away in an accident on the fifth anniversary of her passing in June 2024

Dense green forest in Alaska, illustrating the disturbing case of a man who fatally attacked a 19-year-old girl.

While Timothy could not witness the outcome, the rest of Cynthia’s family expressed appreciation for the prosecution’s efforts in ensuring Ian “got what he deserved.”

Cynthia’s uncle, Don Hoffman, told the Anchorage Daily News, “It’s not what we wanted, but we’re satisfied. He’s going to be an old man when he gets out.”

In a surprising moment, McIntosh did offer a brief apology to Hoffman’s family in court, saying, “I know that doesn’t cut it.”

“I don’t expect you to forgive me. I’m trying to take accountability for this.”

Family and community members gather in grief and support after fatal attack in disturbing Alaska case involving a 19-year-old girl.

Regarding the other perpetrators, both Denali, the victim’s best friend, and Darin, the Indiana man who orchestrated the attack, were sentenced to 99 years in prison, while Caleb received 30 years for providing the vehicle used in the plan.

“So now us taxpayers have to pay to keep this man alive. Where’s the justice in that?” an enraged user questioned online

