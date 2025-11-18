Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Suddenly Decide To Stop Doing Interviews After “Lunatic” Acts

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been dominating headlines for the past month due to their joint public appearances promoting the upcoming film, Wicked: For Good.

Another notable moment involving the duo occurred on Monday, November 17, during the film’s final premiere before its release in New York City.

Both the 32-year-old pop star and the 38-year-old British actress skipped almost every interview on the red carpet “in solidarity” with each other.

“My co worker called in sick today so out of respect I too will not be working today….” mocked one user online.

Cynthia Erivo’s “health scare” led to her and Ariana Grande both opting out of interviews at the NYC premiere

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo wearing black gowns and holding hands at a red carpet event after interview decision.

Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein

The Boy is Mine singer appeared on the red carpet with Cynthia Erivo, alongside the upcoming film’s director, Jon M. Chu, and costars Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, and others.

As is routine for press tours, the stars usually participate in several interviews to promote their film.

However, while everyone else participated fully, Grande and Erivo skipped most interviews due to the latter “not feeling well” and having a health scare.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in character on set during filming, preparing for a scene in a medieval setting.

Image credits: arianagrande

Screenshot of a tweet about Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo deciding to stop doing interviews after lunatic acts.

Image credits: ATBCocoa

Just hours before the premiere, Universal representatives informed members of the media present at the Lincoln Center venue about the duo’s change in interview plans.

“Unfortunately, Cynthia is not feeling well and has lost her voice, therefore she and Ariana will not be doing interviews this evening.”

The Harriet star had “lost her voice” at the time of the final premiere for Wicked: For Good on Monday night

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seated and interacting during a candid moment amid interview discussions.

Image credits: X/Nina7Infinity

Despite skipping interviews, they did, however, pose gracefully together on the red carpet one last time before the film’s release on Friday, November 21.

Cynthia was dressed in an all-black, dramatic floor-length gown, while Ariana paid a nod to her character, Glinda, sporting a black-and-pale pink tulle gown.

The two actresses held hands while posing for photographs.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shown in separate interview settings, reacting with serious expressions.

Image credits: jakestakestv

Tweet screenshot discussing lunatic interview behavior leading Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to stop doing interviews suddenly.

Image credits: carcosian_time

While speaking to the event’s host, Justin Sylvester, on the official livestream, Grande explained the reason for not doing any interviews.

Referencing her co-star, she shared, “I’m not letting her speak. She has to rest her voice!”

The duo affectionately held hands on the red carpet, and Ariana stepped in as Erivo’s spokesperson during a livestream comment

I can’t believe i just woke up to seeing videos of ariana getting attacked. and the way cynthia stepped in so fast to protect ariana & the way she held her to check her after. AND WHY WERE THE SECURITY SO SLOW TO HELP?? WHAT IF THIS MAN HAD A WEAPON? pic.twitter.com/vHc8JeYG9W — tiana claus ౨ৎ ⋆ ࣪ ˖ ‎ ♡ | DEFROSTING!!! (@bwrbiegirl) November 13, 2025

Speaking on behalf of both stars, Grande further continued, expressing her excitement and gratitude to be closing the press tour “where it started.”

“It’s so full circle to be in New York City where the Gershwin [Theatre] is, where Wicked is and to be celebrating tonight together.”

The Outsiders star agreed with the sentiment, saying in an audible hoarse voice, “It’s really beautiful that we’re finishing here, where it started.”

ariana pretending that her hand is broken so cynthia kissed it then she smiled???? she is soooo down bad🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/Guse5afCuJ — ♡violet♡ cynthia emmy nom!!!🥹 (@krhrks) February 11, 2025

Speaking about how Erivo is recovering from her loss of voice, Ariana added, “She’s throat-coating, we’re nourishing the throat. Thank you for understanding. There’s only so much the human body can endure.”

The reaction online was anything but supportive of the former Nickelodeon star’s decision to skip solo interviews in solidarity.

The promotional tour for the musical fantasy sequel has faced multiple hiccups, including physical attacks on the 32-year-old singer

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo posing together at an event, dressed in elegant black and white gowns.

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

One user wrote, “I’ve heard of being supportive but this just sounds odd. Ariana is an individual, she can do things on her own in support of her own career. Sounds like some kind of codependency IMO, sad.”

Another remarked, “These two are looking more and more like the years most toxic couple.”

“They’re aliens… like real aliens.. When one gets hurt, the other feels pain!”

Cynthia Erivo in a black dress with feather details, attending an event related to Ariana Grande interview decisions.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

The promotion for the latest addition to the Wicked world has unfortunately been marked by several unexpected setbacks.

Earlier, on November 4, during the first premiere in São Paulo, Brazil, the Victorious actress was unable to attend due to a mechanical issue with the plane.

The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, is an adaptation of Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz’s Broadway musical and is set to hit theaters on November 21

Ariana Grande posing in a black and white gown with tattoos on her hands at a colorful event backdrop.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stopping interviews after unusual behavior.

Image credits: Heisenberg_5520

Last week, Ariana was grabbed by a man during the film’s Singapore premiere, which left her visibly stunned and shaken.

The man, identified as Johnson Wen, is a popular social media prankster and was arrested and sentenced to nine days in prison for pulling the stunt on the pop sensation.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo standing together on stage, holding microphones during an event.

Image credits: arianagrande

cynthia’s voice is really gone why does this me this sad :( i hope she gets well soon pic.twitter.com/OlOUJ2zg6v — Mukesh Kumar (@ermukeshkv) November 18, 2025

Later, during an interview panel with producer Marc Platt, a now-viral clip showed the 68-year-old man roughly grabbing Grande’s arm and shaking it harshly for several seconds.

Erivo had to intervene and even attempted to plant a kiss on Ariana’s hand in what many viewers called a “bizarre” gesture.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo posing elegantly in designer outfits against a textured gold background.

Image credits: vanityfair

Apart from these incidents, the Supernatural singer has been under constant scrutiny, with fans feeling “scared” for her due to her seemingly “frail” appearances at public events, sparking concerns about her mental and physical well-being.

“The word solidarity has become one of those overused words, and it is now being dumbed down,” wrote one critic

Tweet screenshot showing a user expressing solidarity by skipping work, related to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stopping interviews.

Image credits: BritneysSlave

Tweet screenshot discussing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stopping interviews due to studio concerns about their interview behavior.

Image credits: KIA_artist

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ceasing interviews after controversial acts caused backlash.

Image credits: wt701

Tweet from user Nog about skipping school in solidarity, related to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stopping interviews after lunatic acts.

Image credits: hupnog

Tweet by user Seven discussing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo deciding to stop doing interviews after controversial acts.

Image credits: SneakySeven7

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo deciding to stop doing interviews after incidents involving security reactions.

Image credits: Dakota_Sprint

Tweet from Poppy referencing Cynthia Erivo losing her voice and wanting to take a day off amid Ariana Grande interview stops.

Image credits: poppyalexander

Tweet from user jeffbozos commenting on fictional characters feeling real, related to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo interview decisions.

Image credits: kobrakao

Tweet referencing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo deciding to stop doing interviews after lunatic acts, with crying emoji.

Image credits: openthefridge

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Cynthia Erivo acting strangely and her closeness to Ariana Grande after interview incidents.

Image credits: BardrickD

Tweet about Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo discussing stopping interviews after unusual and disturbing incidents.

Image credits: Marchflowers916

