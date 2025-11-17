“Karma”: Tom Cruise Reportedly Brutally Broke Silence On Nicole Kidman’s Split From Keith Urban

ADVERTISEMENT

Decades after dominating Hollywood as its golden lovebirds, and later enduring a highly public and bitter divorce, Nicole Kidman’s ex-husband, Tom Cruise, has reportedly weighed in on her recent split from Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old actress and her country star partner ended their nearly 20-year marriage in late September.

Allegedly, the Mission: Impossible alum has now described their separation as “karma” coming back around to his former wife.

“There's a part of him that feels vindicated,” multiple sources echoed, highlighting Cruise’s feelings on the matter.

“Why does he get to have an opinion so arrogant?” wrote one user online, harshly criticizing Cruise’s alleged remark.

Tom Cruise in a tuxedo at an event, smiling and looking to the side with styled hair and soft lighting.

Image credits: Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married for 11 years, from 1990 to 2001, when the now-63-year-old actor filed for divorce.

The pair even adopted two children during their marriage, Isabella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise, in 1992.

Since their split, the former lovebirds have never been seen together in public and have rarely spoken about one another in the decades since.

However, as the dust settles on Kidman’s divorce from the Somebody Like You singer, multiple insiders have come forward claiming to shed light on Cruise’s alleged reaction to the news.

Nicole Kidman in gold dress with feathered sleeves, getting hair styled, highlighting Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split news.

Image credits: nicolekidman

One source told IBTimes, “When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy. He was painted as the bad guy, and that stuck with him for years.”

“Now that things have flipped, he sees it as karma coming back around. He’s not bragging about it, but he definitely sees the irony.”

Tom was widely criticized by the public for the split, as the divorce appeared sudden to many, including Nicole herself.

The Babygirl star told DuJour magazine in a 2012 interview that her life with Cruise “was perfect,” adding that his decision “was a shock to my system.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban embracing on red carpet, related to Tom Cruise and karma news.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media

Another unnamed friend of Tom echoed similar sentiments to the outlet, claiming the actor feels the “truth” about his ex-wife’s character has “finally surfaced.”

“Tom was really stung by the way Nicole handled their breakup. She went on TV, made digs about his height, and painted herself as the victim while he stayed silent and took the hits.”

“Watching her face a public split now, especially with all the talk about Keith, he feels like people are finally seeing things from a different angle.”

However, another source close to the Knight And Day star tried to soften the harsh remarks made by other insiders, alleging, “Tom’s not gloating about it.”

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise posing together at a red carpet event, highlighting karma and reported silence on split.

Image credits: Matt Turner/Liaison

Comment on social media mentioning karma related to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's split with Keith Urban.

“He genuinely sympathises with Nicole because he knows how painful it is to have everyone dissect your private life. Still, there’s a part of him that feels vindicated. He’s always believed Keith was more of a rebound than the real thing.”

The source concluded by highlighting that Cruise feels as though he’s been “proven right” this time around.

“He’s also allowing himself a little pat on the back… that this is karma doing its thing to a large degree. He thought [Nicole and Keith] were a hyped up couple who clearly had very little in common from the get-go; now he’s been proved right.”

Many social media users criticized Tom’s alleged remarks about The Perfect Couple star’s ongoing divorce, with several pointing to his own three divorces.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise posing together at a formal event, highlighting Tom Cruise karma and split discussions.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Comment by Narelle Oswin questioning opinion on divorce, highlighting discussion about Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's split.

One user wrote, “She lasted nearly 20 years with Keith. How many women has he had in that time and marriages?”

Another added, “How many wives has he had again…”

Some even brought up his third ex-wife, Katie Holmes, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2012, and with whom he shares a daughter, Suri Cruise.

Reportedly, the couple had a “bitter divorce” and have not maintained cordial relations since, especially as Suri has also chosen not to maintain a relationship with her father.

Bride and groom lighting multiple candles at a wedding altar, relating to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split karma.

Image credits: nicolekidman

Comment by Therese Ryan discussing Keith Urban and Tom Cruise in a social media post about their comparisons.

Cruise was last seen publicly with his now-estranged daughter in 2012.

According to multiple reports, Nicole was “devastated” by her split from Keith Urban, as friends of the actress alleged that “she didn’t want to separate.”

As the divorce news of Nicole and Keith broke in September, a source told People at the time, “Keith has not been honest. She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he’s already moved on.”

Tom Cruise smiling in suit next to Nicole Kidman holding a baby, related to Karma and Nicole Kidman split news.

Image credits: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Comment saying pot calling kettle black with reactions, referring to karma related to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split.

Urban had reportedly already been living separately since the beginning of the summer in a different residence in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the actress was caring for their two teenage daughters, with the trio residing in the former couple’s shared home in the same city.

As per Kidman’s divorce filing, she is seeking primary custody of their daughters while allowing Urban to share joint legal custody.

Nicole Kidman affectionately kissing Keith Urban outdoors, with Tom Cruise reportedly breaking silence on their split karma.

Image credits: nicolekidman

The couple has also agreed to no spousal support and an equal division of assets, including personal belongings and separate financial assets.

Comment discussing karma related to relationships, emphasizing secrecy and consequences after groundwork is done.

Comment on social media praising Tom Cruise, referencing karma and his reaction to Nicole Kidman's split from Keith Urban.

User comment on social media in a simple gray and white message box expressing frustration about opinions and arrogance.

Comment from Brooklyn Sullivan on social media mentioning Katie Holmes in a casual chat context.

Comment on Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split with Tom Cruise karma referenced in social media discussion.

Comment by Julie Brooks saying That’s mature with woman facepalm emoji on social media post about Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split.

Comment from Fiona Burns asking how many wives Tom Cruise has had, displayed in a social media style format.

Comment by Alana Crow stating needs to mind his own business in a social media conversation about Tom Cruise karma.

Comment by Luke Outhred about Tom Cruise breaking silence on Nicole Kidman's split from Keith Urban, with reaction emojis.

Comment on a social media post reading spiteful man, related to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman split karma discussion.

Comment by Phillip Bartram on a light blue background stating Just stick to your cult in black text.