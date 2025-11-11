“It Ruined My Life”: Paris Jackson Reveals How Substance Use Deformed Her Face

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being sober for nearly six years, Paris Jackson still carries lasting reminders of her past substance addiction.

The 27-year-old daughter of legendary singer Michael Jackson recently opened up about having a permanent hole in her septum caused by her past substance use.

“Not surprised she has it considering her history. She’s had a rough go of it…Sometimes a privilege life is not always the best life,” wrote one user.

Highlights Paris Jackson revealed she has a permanent hole in her nose, known as a “perforated septum.”

The 27-year-old actress-singer got candid in a new video, admitting her past substance dependence “ruined” her life.

Sober for nearly six years, Paris explained why she refuses surgery to repair the condition.

Paris Jackson revealed she has a “perforated septum” in a social media video

Image credits: JC Olivera/Variety

The clip was shared on Sunday, November 9, where Paris got candid about the toll her body has endured.

She revealed she has had a hole in the cartilage between her nostrils since she was about 20 years old, a condition that’s now permanent.

She began by saying, “I realized I never addressed this and it can sometimes be very noticeable.”

Image credits: parisjackson

Revealing how it affects her daily life, Paris continued, “I have a really loud whistle because you can hear it when I breathe through my nose and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.”

She then gave viewers a glimpse of the condition, shining her phone’s flashlight up her nostril to show the damage.

Paris gave viewers proof of her condition after years of substance dependence

Image credits: parisjackson

The light revealed an unusually large, lit-up tunnel between her nostrils that was visible in the video.

The American Horror Stories actress went on to explain that in a video she had posted prior to this one, the “whistle” sound she referred to was audible, if fans listened closely.

She also clarified, in an attempt to avoid any misinformation about her condition, that a perforated septum is “different from a deviated septum.”

Image credits: parisjackson

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a perforated septum is a hole in the tissue in the middle of the nose that separates the nostrils, known as the septum.

Whereas a deviated septum is when that tissue or wall between the nostrils is positioned off-center instead of being straight.

Studies show that the soft bone and cartilage of the septum can easily tear from inhaling illegal substances through the nasal passages, among several other causes such as injuries and infections.

According to medical research, a perforated septum and a deviated septum are two separate conditions

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

In light of this, Paris cautioned her viewers, saying, “Don’t do dr**s kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life.”

“I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”

Jackson concluded the clip by explaining why she doesn’t want to get it surgically fixed.

She shared, “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don’t want to f**k with that.”

Image credits: parisjackson

Doctors can insert a prosthetic button inside the nasal cavity or opt for surgery to repair the hole.

However, post-surgery pain medication is often required, something that can be challenging for Paris, who has been committed to her sobriety.

This January marked five years of her recovery journey, not just from substance use but also from drinking.

The Hit Your Knees singer has been sober for nearly six years since January 2020

Image credits: parisjackson

However, her candid revelation didn’t sit well with everyone online. Many social media users criticized her for what they called “senseless” past behavior.

One user wrote, “Nobody forced her! She chose to do it so no one cares!”

Another added, “Must have been excessive use to cause a hole… lucky it didn’t collapse like another celebrity… after years of d**g use…”

“It ruined my life,” shared Paris in the clip, reflecting on her battle with dependency

Image credits: parisjackson

“Well I hate to break it to ya, but that is what happens when you do dr**s!”

In an Instagram post earlier this year, the middle Jackson child penned a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude for living a “clean and sober” life.

Paris wrote, “To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today.”

She continued, I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust… I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today I get to show up for it.”

“Choices have consequences… learn and when you still struggle to change keep trying,” wrote one user

