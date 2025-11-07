ADVERTISEMENT

Movies often come to life thanks to Hollywood stars who go to extreme lengths to fully embody their onscreen characters.

From drastic weight loss to dramatic muscle gain, when these A-listers show up looking completely unrecognizable for a role, it instantly becomes a hot topic of discussion.

Here’s a list of 20 actors who took method acting to a whole new level, and ended up paying a heavy price for their dedication.

Trigger Warning: This article discusses extreme and unhealthy eating habits that may be distressing to some readers.