First introduced in The Conjuring (2013), the cursed doll Annabelle quickly became one of horror’s most recognizable icons, spawning a spine-chilling trilogy of its own.



What makes her story even more haunting is that it’s rooted in real-life events tied to a seemingly harmless Raggedy Ann doll.



According to the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), the doll was purchased in 1970 by a mother who gifted it to her daughter, Donna, a nursing student.



Not long after, Donna and her roommate Angie began noticing strange occurrences, like the doll appeared to move on its own, change positions, and even leave behind handwritten notes on parchment paper.



Troubled by the unexplained activity, they invited a medium to their apartment, during which they were told that the spirit of a 7-year-old girl named Annabelle Higgins was attached to the doll.



One of their friends, Lou, allegedly had a violent encounter with it, leaving him injured and terrified.



Seeking help, Donna contacted a priest, who in turn reached out to renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who concluded that the doll was not inhabited by a child’s spirit at all, but rather manipulated by an inhuman presence pretending to be one.



They took the doll into their custody, and to this day, the real Annabelle doll remains locked inside a glass case at the Warrens’ Occult Museum, with a warning sign that reads, “Positively do not open.”



However, the mystery was again reignited in July 2025, when Dan Rivera, a senior investigator with NESPR, suddenly passed away while on tour with the doll in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.



Though medical examiners ruled it as a heart attack, some followers of the case still connect his passing to the doll’s dark history.

