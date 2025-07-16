Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Paranormal Investigator Passes Away Suddenly During Tour With “Possessed” Annabelle Doll
Paranormal investigator in casual wear and cap sitting against a patterned fabric backdrop during a tour.
Creepy World, Curiosities

Paranormal Investigator Passes Away Suddenly During Tour With “Possessed” Annabelle Doll

A paranormal ghost hunter has just passed away while on tour with a supposedly possessed Raggedy Ann doll named Annabelle.

Dan Rivera was a lead investigator for the Connecticut-based New England Society for Psychic Research, or NESPR.

Rivera’s passing has stunned the community of believers and is reopening the discussion on whether the doll is evil.

Highlights
  • A lead researcher for the New England Society for Psychic Research has lost his life unexpectedly while on tour with a supposedly haunted doll, Annabelle.
  • Dan Rivera had been on a stop in Pennsylvania on the Devils On The Run tour when authorities were called to a hotel room.
  • The cause of his passing has not been determined, but netizens say it’s all the evidence they need to call for the tour to be cancelled.
    Dan Rivera lost his life while on tour with a supposedly haunted doll

    Paranormal investigator sitting in a dim room with the possessed Annabelle doll displayed behind him on a wooden shelf.

    Image credits: dan_rivera_nespr / Instagram

    Black and white close-up of a man with a beard, related to paranormal investigator and possessed Annabelle doll story.

    Image credits: dan_rivera_nespr / Instagram

    According to local media, firefighters and medical personnel were called to a Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, hotel on Sunday, July 13th, around 8p.m. 

    54-year-old Dan Rivera was pronounced deceased by Adams County Coroner officials, who said the cause of his passing will not be made public until after an autopsy is conducted, which could take months.

    Local media also report that officials said Rivera’s passing did not appear suspicious, and that he was found alone in his hotel room.

    Rivera had been on the Devils on the Runtour, during which he and other members of NESPR brought the allegedly haunted doll, Annabelle, across the country to various locations.

    “Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences”: Family, friends remember Rivera as devoted to his cause

    Possessed Annabelle doll displayed in a wooden case with warning sign inside a dimly lit paranormal investigation room.

    Image credits: New England Society for Psychic Research

    Facebook post from New England Society for Psychic Research sharing the sudden passing of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera.

    Image credits: New England Society for Psychic Research – NESPR / Facebook

    Members of the society said they were heartbroken in an announcement of his passing on Facebook, where Rivera was described as a kind person.

    “Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him,” the statement read.

    Man wearing a baseball cap and black shirt, sitting against a patterned wall, related to paranormal investigator news.

    Image credits: New England Society for Psychic Research – NESPR / Facebook

    Text comment from Natalie Mathews saying people will stop playing with stuff when they realize it is real evil related to paranormal investigator passing away.

    Rivera’s family also put out a statement on social media to celebrate Rivera’s life as a devoted husband, father of four sons, and a staunchly faithful friend.

    “We are currently at a loss for words as we process his loss, but are extremely thankful for the love, support, and respect during this unimaginable time,” the family’s statement read in part.

    Man wearing a black cap and paranormal investigator shirt speaking during a tour with possessed Annabelle doll in a dim room.

    Image credits: fogofunknowns / TikTok

    Members of theGhostly Images of Gettysburg, the group that hosted the Gettysburg leg of the Devils on the Run tour also expressed their condolences in a statement.

    “As we mourn the loss of a dear friend, we reaffirm our dedication to preserve the rich history and paranormal encounters that make Gettysburg extraordinary,” the statement said.

    Annabelle’s history dates back to the 1970s

    @fogofunknowns Jul 15, 2025 Dan Rivera, a respected paranormal investigator and U.S. Army veteran, died suddenly at the age of 54 while touring with the infamous Annabelle doll, believed by some to be demonically possessed. Rivera was in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, for a sold-out stop on his “Devils on the Run” tour when emergency responders were called to his hotel. Despite efforts to revive him with CPR, Rivera was pronounced dead. His cause of death remains unknown. Rivera served as lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), the organization founded by renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. He also appeared on the Travel Channel’s Most Haunted Places and helped produce Netflix’s 28 Days Haunted. His final appearance was during a three-day event at Gettysburg’s Soldiers National Orphanage. Rivera, who used viral TikTok and social media to engage a new generation of fans, leaves behind his wife, Sarah, and four children. Fellow investigator Ryan Buell remembered him as a passionate, warm-hearted colleague dedicated to preserving the Warrens’ legacy. Annabelle, the allegedly haunted Raggedy Ann doll, was central to the tour and is infamous for her links to supernatural occurrences. She is housed in the Warrens’ occult museum, now maintained by their daughter and son-in-law. Rivera’s sudden death has left a void in the paranormal community. Supporters and fans continue to honor his contributions to the field and his role in keeping the stories behind Annabelle and other haunted legends alive. What are your thoughts on this tragic and unexpected event? Was it merely coincidental, or could it have been influenced by supernatural or paranormal factors? . . . . . #BreakingNews#news#newsvideo#newsstories#headlinenews#tiktoknews#latestnews#hollywood#Celebrities#CelebrityNews#DanRivera#AnnabelleDoll#Annabelle#ParanormalInvestigation#paranormal#GhostTour#Gettysburg#HauntedDoll#Supernatural#EdAndLorraineWarren#HauntedAmerica#TrueParanormalEvents#Netflix#movies#Pennsylvania#FogOfUnknowns#FOUNews♬ original sound – FOU News

     

    Alt text: Social media post announcing paranormal investigator Dan Rivera's sudden passing during tour with possessed Annabelle doll

    Image credits: Sarah Bond Rivera / Facebook

    The Devils on the Run traveling tour is sponsored by NESPR and showcases Annabelle, a doll that NESPR claims is “demonically possessed” in various cities across the country.

    The doll’s notoriety dates back to the 1970s when it was gifted to a nursing student who began to notice strange occurrences.

    Collage of a paranormal investigator smiling in various casual settings during a tour with the possessed Annabelle doll.

    Image credits: Sarah Bond Rivera / Facebook

    According to NESPR, the student and her roommate consulted a medium who claimed the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a young girl named Annabelle.

    After initially trying to welcome the spirit, the story goes, the women were soon confronted with increasingly disturbing events.

    That’s when they turned the doll over to Ed and Lorraine Warren, a pair of well-known ghost hunters in New England.

    Annabelle doll at Maine paranormal and horror convention poster promoting Augusta Civic Center event September 2025.

    Image credits: dan_rivera_nespr / Instagram

    Comment by David M Onder discussing 911 system outages after paranormal investigator arrived in Gettysburg during tour.

    Ed, who claimed to be a demonologist, and Lorraine, who said she was clairvoyant, set up a museum on the back of their Connecticut house. 

    Annabelle was placed under lock and key at the Occult Museum for years until this Spring when she was taken on tour. 

    “Y’all took it on tour”: Netizens say the doll should never have gone on tour

    Black and white photo of a paranormal investigator and woman in conversation during a serious discussion.

    Image credits: SA Live / YouTube

    Comment by Coleen Volk about the Warren's museum, mentioning paranormal investigator and the possessed Annabelle doll.

    Comment by Nikki Ruin expressing disbelief about a paranormal investigator touring with a possessed Annabelle doll.

    The mystery surrounding Annabelle has only grown in recent years. 

    As the star of no less than three horror films, including Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017), and Annabelle Comes Home (2019), the doll is a fixture in The Conjuring Universe, which includes eight horror films on similar topics.

    But strange things started happening when Annabelle was taken on tour this year.

    Possessed Annabelle doll sitting on a vintage floral armchair, linked to paranormal investigator passing away during tour.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Shortly after visiting New Orleans in mid-May, a terrible fire destroyed a historic plantation, Nottoway Plantation House, located between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. 

    And then, 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center. Coincidence or the work of an evil doll?

    Paranormal investigator standing near a possessed Annabelle doll in a wooden display case with warning sign.

    Image credits: dan_rivera_nespr / Instagram

    For some believers, the events in New Orleans and elsewhere, plus Rivera’s recent passing, are evidence that the tour should be canceled going forward.

    “The tour is too risky,” one person said. “Put it back where it was supposed to stay!” one person begged.  

    “They said don’t move the doll. And y’all took it on tour,” said another, referring to the Warren’s original warning about not moving or touching the doll.

    According to NESPR, Annabelle’s next scheduled visit will take place in Rock Island, Illinois, from Oct. 4 until Oct. 5.

    Netizens have their own opinions about Rivera’s passing while on tour with a supposedly haunted doll

    Alt text: Comment warning against playing with paranormal entities, related to paranormal investigator and possessed Annabelle doll.

    Comment saying put the doll back in the basement, referencing paranormal investigator and possessed Annabelle doll incident.

    Comment by Natalie Mathews stating people will stop playing with stuff when they realize it is real evil, related to paranormal investigator.

    Amanda Janssen warning about dangers of playing with possessed objects in a social media post.

    Comment from FunFlicks about Annabelle show and tell not being family friendly with related emoji reactions.

    Comment from Eva Grace Sikes warning about items as conduits for evil entities, mentioning the Annabelle doll and paranormal investigation.

    Comment by Heather Renee McDaniel about warnings from Ed and Lorraine, related to paranormal investigator and possessed Annabelle doll story.

    Comment warning about not touching the possessed Annabelle doll during a paranormal investigator tour.

    Comment about paranormal investigator passing away during a tour involving the possessed Annabelle doll with condolences.

    Comment by Teresa Yeakey saying he was warned by the Warrens to leave the possessed Annabelle doll alone.

    Comment by Angie Olsen discussing events during the paranormal investigator’s tour with possessed Annabelle doll.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing sympathy related to a paranormal investigator passing away during a tour with a possessed Annabelle doll.

    Comment from Mike Hayner warning about the risks of a paranormal investigator tour with the possessed Annabelle doll.

    Comment by Earl Brazile warning people not to mess with the paranormal investigator’s possessed Annabelle doll.

    Tiffany Bass commenting about paranormal investigator passing during tour with possessed Annabelle doll in online discussion.

    Comment from Alexis Pineda expressing concern about do not touch signs related to paranormal investigator tour with possessed Annabelle doll.

    User Jennifer Rivet-Mackie commenting on paranormal investigation during tour with possessed Annabelle doll in casual setting.

    Screenshot of a comment by Mike Kilbey advising to wait for the autopsy before jumping to paranormal investigator and possessed Annabelle doll theories.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    ADVERTISEMENT