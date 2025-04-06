“Looks Possessed”: Britney Spears Scares Fans With New Video Showing Messy Hair And Chipped Nails

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears’s recently social media activity once again has her fans talking.

The pop princess posted a video where she donned a British accent and talked about the health of her chipped nails, as she relaxed in her Calabasis mansion on Saturday, April 5, according to Daily Mail.

She showed off her hands — and her nail polish — to her 156.4M followers.

A new video posted by Britney Spears has a few of her fans “frightened”

Image credits: britneyspears

“Like really little. So little it’s weird but I have a little bitty pink nail,” Spears was saying in a raspy voice. “I haven’t had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade. I’m, like, like, freaking out. They’re really, really tiny but still.”

In the clip, she appeared to also be wearing her signature black eyeliner and messy blonde hair extensions.

The video was fairly short, but it’s quickly caused her followers to raise their eyebrows, expressing concern over the singer on X.

Image credits: britneyspears

@somebodyslucy tweeted, “Britney Spears video about her nails is actually frightening.”

“[I don’t care] that ain’t Britney Spears. Her teeth ain’t never looked like that,” stated another. “It’s like she got someone else’s mouth.”



“I wish she stopped talking like that,” a third said.

But one person pointed out that her nails growing back could finally be a good sign, writing, “Her anxiety always made it so she would bite her nails off. This shows me she’s less anxious overall.”

The pop star was heard talking about her chipped nails in a British accent

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Another chimed in to slam the excessive comments, “What else could she be talking about? How are people spinning this into something it’s not? Poor Brit can’t even post about nails. Love Brit.”

About a week ago, Spears also had a few people concerned when she shared a few cheeky selfies on Instagram of her in a red and black lingerie set.

“Definitely a character because that’s not me !!! But wait sh–t it does kinda look like me 🤔🤔🙄🙄!!! Just kidding !!!” she captioned the series of photos.

The sudden British accent definitely caught a few netizens off guard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Netizens thought she looked to be in somewhat of an “emotionally broken” state, despite the smiles she gave to the camera, with others saying she was still stuck in “the early 2000s” and that everyone “has failed her.”

“It seems like everyone has failed her,” they wrote, saying that many contemporaries in the same industry were able to grow up. “No one’s love for her was bigger than what they could get from her. I feel like she was broken by the people who loved her and the money making machine of entertainment industry.”

As of now, it appears as if Spears will be shifting her focus towards her upcoming biopic for Universal Pictures, one that she will be very hands-on in.

Image credits: britneyspears

It’s still in the developmental stage, but director Jon M. Chu — known for his work in Wicked and Crazy Rich Asians — has shared snippets of what’s to come, getting fans excited to see Spears’s story on screen.

The film production company won the rights to the pop star’s poignant 2023 memoir The Woman In Me and will aim to tell her entire journey — her rise to stardom, her battles with mental health, and of course, the 13-year court-ordered conservatorship, which ended in 2021.

Her upcoming biopic with Universal Pictures is still in its developmental stage

Image credits: britneyspears

Producer Marc Platt, seemingly confirmed by Spears herself, was also invited to be a part of the project.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “He’s always made my favourite movies… stay tuned.”

No news on casting has been made yet, but there have been rumors circulating over whether stars such as Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Millie Bobby Brown, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae, etc. were slated to play Spears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

“None of this is true,” Chu shut down in a tweet. “Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”

“Yikes the voice” pointed out one person

