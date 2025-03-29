“Sad And Sick Soul”: Britney Spears Worries Fans With New See-Through Lingerie Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears was clearly unafraid to show off some skin in her most recent Instagram post — but it’s got fans a little worried.

As the pop star took to social media on Friday (March 28) to share a few cheeky selfies of her in a red and black lingerie set, her blonde locks flowing naturally down her right shoulder, she shared a humorous caption.

“Definitely a character because that’s not me !!! But wait sh–t it does kinda look like me 🤔🤔🙄🙄!!! Just kidding !!!” she wrote.

Fans grew concerned with Britney Spears’s most recent Instagram post

Image credits: britneyspears

And while it was obvious Spears was having fun, smiling and posing for the camera, netizens thought the pictures represented how “broken” of a state she was in.

“This is very sad to me. I see someone stuck in the period of time where she was emotionally broken. She hasn’t matured from the early 2000’s,” said someone.

“While many of her contemporaries in the industry have been able to grow up and mature in their lives and career, she appears to be exactly where she maturity wise when she became some broken.”

They continued, “It seems like everyone has failed her. No one’s love for her was bigger than what they could get from her. I feel like she was broken by the people who loved her and the money making machine of entertainment industry.”

Image credits: britneyspears

Image credits: britneyspears

Another stated, “It’s sad to see her such a hotmess. She used to be so much happier, so it seemed. Now she just seems sad and starving for attention. Praying for her mental health.”

A third chimed in, “She needs that ‘madea type of auntie’ (you know the one who will not take any BS) to come to her home, smack the phone out of her hand throw her in the shower. Toss out her wardrobe. Tell her to throw some decent clothes on for a while, step out of the media and just live for herself for a bit.

“Grab a iced caramel latte, play monopoly with her boys and be human for a while. Frumpy baggy sweaters and comfy jeans.”

People began to think her mental state was on a decline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

One other person echoed a similar sentiment: “I legit feel bad for Britney like she’s lived her whole life almost being others version of her and now it’s like she’s conditioned to believe this is all she is a s–x object to flaunt her body all day everyday.

“Yes it’s beautiful she is beautiful but she has so much more purpose to her than just doing this. It’s vain and not fulfilling her life in anyway [sic].”

“Tryna find her relevance and popularity again but not being socially aware of how she’s looking to the world, is sad…” another claimed.

Some people even mentioned her children, including her 18 year old son Jayden James, who had previously been accused of visiting his mother during the holidays only for financial purposes, with one person saying, “Funny how they just came back when Daddy stopped getting her money.”

Image credits: britneyspears

But others rushed to the I’m A Slave 4 U singer’s defense, saying they had no right to jump to these conclusions about her.

“And everybodys still over here so mad about Britney and shes over there living how she wants, not knowing any of us even exist, dancing how she wants,” someone commented.

“Chappel [sic] Roan does this and nobody bats an eye. Y’all just love to criticize her. She’s looking good and I wish her happiness,” a netizen called out.

A few others rushed to her defense, slamming the critical comments for their insensitivity

Image credits: britneyspears

A third clarified, “Yall all so judgmental but she ain’t hurting nobody. Let her do whatever makes her happy. If she likes posting stuff and doesn’t care what people think then whatever man. Doesn’t impact your day.”

“She’s living her life leave her be!” another insisted. “People are so hard on her but yet you see all these young woman [sic] looking like they belong on a corner doing it and no one is on them! Don’t like what she’s doing don’t watch! Get it girl!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

As New York Post reported, Spears’s caption most likely referred to the casting of her upcoming biopic, which was announced in April 2024 that Wicked’s John M. Chu would be developing, along with the movie’s producer Marc Platt.

Universal had acquired rights to her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, and the movie will be made under said studio.

At the time of the News, Spears took to X to tease, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlat. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned.”

Image credits: britneyspears

While casting has still not been announced, actress Olivia Holt has chimed in on the rumors that the former Disney star may take on the lead role.

“I would be so honored to play Britney,” she told Variety at the premiere of the horror/comedy movie Heart Eyes.

“I’m just so grateful to be in the running and around so many names and talent who are in the running for it,” she continued. “Just the idea that I am on people’s minds to play something as iconic as this, would be a dream.”

Some netizens believed Spears’s post was a way to attract more attention

