“This Made Me Believe In Miracles”: 2019 Tweet Making A Stunning ‘Wicked’ Prediction Goes Viral

In 2019, two years before the lead actresses for Wicked were announced, a social media user shared his dream casting: Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. His predictions came true, with the stars taking on the roles of the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical.

Isaiah Biggs quote-tweeted an announcement that the musical film was in development. “Cynthia Erivo for Elphaba. Ariana for Galinda. You’re welcome,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on February 8, 2019.

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

When time eventually proved him right, he re-shared his prediction, writing, “My mind is so powerful.” The message currently has nearly 4 million views.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced that they would star in the film on November 4, 2021.

“Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” the pop star wrote in a message to Cynthia at the time, sent with a pink and green floral arrangement (the signature colors of Glinda and Elphaba), as per Variety.

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

Describing his predictions as a “daydream,” Isaiah said he believed the talented actresses were the perfect fit for the roles.

“I’ve been a fan of both Ariana and Cynthia for a while, so I was probably just daydreaming when I tweeted about them for Wicked. I felt they would both deliver incredible performances for a musical that demands real talent,” he told Newsweek.

“Seeing the post get traction all this time later just affirms that I should believe in my artistic vision! Which means a lot as an up-and-coming artist myself.

“I’m so glad Jon Chu saw what I saw and cast them!! The movie is amazing.”

Taking to his X account in 2019, Isaiah Biggs shared his dream casting

Image credits: Wicked Movie

Image credits: theisaiahbiggs

When Isaiah shared his prediction, Ariana had yet to star as the lead in a film. The young singer got her start on Broadway in the musical 13 and later appeared in shows like Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat. She also had a minor role in Adam McKay’s 2021 film Don’t Look Up.

Meanwhile, Cynthia—who received a Tony, Grammy, and daytime Emmy award for her role as Celie in the 2015-2017 revival of The Color Purple—was months away from portraying American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet at the time of the prediction.

Isaiah shared his predictions two years before Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo announced they would star in the musical film

Image credits: Wicked Movie

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Wicked is an adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, which is, in turn, based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

Maguire’s novel, published in 1995, is a revisionist exploration of the characters and setting depicted in the 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum.

Since its 2003 debut, the Wicked musical has grossed over $5 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful musicals of all time.



The story follows Elphaba, who would become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch before Dorothy arrives in the Land of Oz after she and her pet dog are swept away from their home by a cyclone.

“My mind is so powerful,” the fan recently wrote, re-posting his message from five years ago

Image credits: theisaiahbiggs

Image credits: wickedmovie

The Wicked film adaptation was a long time coming and was most recently stalled by Stephen Daldry’s departure as director in 2020 due to scheduling conflicts, Variety reported.



The following year, it was announced that Jon M. Chu, known for Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, would take over as director.

The Jon M. Chu-directed film made $114 million during its first weekend after its November 22 release in theaters

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

Image credits: cynthiaerivo/Alternative_Quote684

The film was a box office success, making $114 million during its first weekend after its November 22 release in theaters, People reported.

Not only did Wicked surpass Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, but it also became the best opening for a Broadway film adaptation, a record previously held by Into the Woods (2014).

The film, which also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum, covers the musical’s first act. Wicked: Part Two is scheduled to be released in November 2025.

“Please do a masterclass on manifestation,” an X user joked

Image credits: gumbo_skriimp

Image credits: Mr32337Mr

Image credits: succomason

Image credits: jordynceIeste

Image credits: evermore_shl

Image credits: flowerssBeauty

Image credits: Avi9590

Image credits: rehanibaloch

Image credits: flowerssBeauty

Image credits: love___mssg

Image credits: galacticuntt

Image credits: LasTrain2London