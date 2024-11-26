Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Wicked’ Fans Furious Over Ariana Grande’s “Distracting” Makeup Malfunction: “They Were So Bad”
Celebrities, News

‘Wicked’ Fans Furious Over Ariana Grande’s “Distracting” Makeup Malfunction: “They Were So Bad”

11
The highly anticipated Wicked movie, which hit theaters on November 22, has enchanted fans and dominated the box office. But, although the magical world of Oz swept audiences away, some couldn’t help but fixate on a less whimsical detail—Ariana Grande’s lashes.

The Side to Side singer, who plays Glinda Upland in the much-awaited movie, has found herself at the center of social media discussions for what some thought was a makeup malfunction.

Highlights
  • 'Wicked' fans had plenty to say about Ariana Grande's lashes in the film.
  • Fans and makeup artists alike voiced their concerns, with some saying the lashes were quite “distracting.”
  • Makeup artist Janita Helova called them "too harsh and too long for this character."
  • Ariana said her transformation into Glinda changed her “entire relationship to makeup” while making the film.

Many viewers called her lash game a total misstep.

The highly anticipated Wicked movie, released on November 22, has enchanted audiences and dominated the box office

Image credits: Wicked Movie

The issue was her apparent untrimmed strip lash that some felt didn’t suit the Oz-era of the film.

Janita Helova, an award-winning luxury hair and makeup artist, agreed that the lashes were a distraction from Glinda’s overall vibe.

“I think the lashes wear too harsh and too long for this character and distract from her character’s ethereal vibe,” she told Bored Panda via email.

“Otherwise her makeup was super soft and cute so I would have opted for more like brown color lashes and eyeliner and more natural looking lashes. That would have been more softer, warmer and made her more cute-looking and would have blended better with her skin, eyebrow and hair color,” she continued.

While fans were swept away by the magical world of Oz, Ariana Grande’s lashes sparked a social media frenzy

Image credits: wickedmovie/universalpictures

The makeup artist also pointed out that Ariana is known for her signature cat-eye look, with dramatic black liner and winged lashes. However, the Rome-based artist suggested a shift in her typical style for her portrayal of Glinda.

“Ariana normally always wears cat eye shape lashes with black liner but for this character, in my opinion, it would have been better to have a more round shape strip, or individual lashes what would have given her eyes a more round shape rather than cat eye,” she said.

The hair and makeup artist believed that the lash choice was more of a misstep than a creative decision. She also speculated whether Ariana may have insisted on including her signature style.

“I think it’s a misstep rather than makeup artist creative decision or maybe Ariana [may] have insisted to have her signature look,” she said.

“Every talented makeup artist understands client vision but would also find some kind of compromise for the makeup,” she concluded.

“I think the lashes wear too harsh and too long for this character and distract from her character’s ethereal vibe,” luxury hair and makeup artist, Janita Helova, told Bored Panda

Image credits: Wicked Movie

Fans, beauty experts, and even the hosts of the Shameless Podcast—known for their tagline “for smart people who love dumb stuff”—seemed to agree with Janita’s thoughts about the makeup choice.

Eilish Gilligan, musician and senior producer of the podcast, weighed in during the Wicked review. She called out the stark contrast between Ariana’s ethereal look and the lashes.

“Why is she in a strip lash that has not been cut to her eye shape?” she asked, highlighting how the bold lashes clashed with her otherwise fair, delicate makeup.

“She’s got blonde eyebrows, she’s so fair,” she added.

Janita said she believes a “more round shape strip” would have better suited the character in the much-awaited film

Image credits: Wicked Movie

The hosts speculated that Ariana’s signature dramatic lashes—an iconic element of her personal style—might have been a non-negotiable for the star.

Some viewers on social media echoed the sentiments, with one saying: “Makeup artist here!! Loved the film but the lashes were more distracting than that toddlers running up and down in the cinema aisles!”

“As a makeup artist i completely agree! my best friend and i are both MUAs and we went together; i kept leaning over to rant to her because they were so bad,” another wrote.

“The lashes were so distracting but the colour was perfect. Didn’t look like that for me,” said a third comment.

One netizen bluntly said, “Whoever did Ariana Grande’s eyelashes in Wicked needs to be fired.”

Makeup artists and fans alike voiced their concerns, with some saying the lashes were quite “distracting”

Image credits: wickedmovie/universalpictures

Others didn’t feel as strongly about the eyelashes, with one defending them, saying: “The movie was good. I did not even notice the lashes so it was no problem for me.”

“So it’s a make-believe world that has a town of porcelain citizens and mice royalty but you draw the line at black uncut strip lashes? If those things exist why can’t glinda’s lashes just be like that naturally?” another asked.

Some compared the film’s “too-modern” aesthetic to Bridgerton season three’s controversial use of lash and nail extensions.

“It’s giving Bridgerton season 3 H&MU,” one said.

“Why is she in a strip lash that has not been cut to her eye shape?” Eilish Gilligan asked on the podcast

@shameless_podcast Sooooo what do we think #wicked #wickedmovie #arianagrande #popculture #shamelesspodcast ♬ original sound – Shameless Podcast

Ariana previously spoke about what it was like transforming into Glinda for the film. The process included wearing a wig, covering some of her tattoos, and putting on what she described as “cat shape” lashes.

“Glinda’s makeup kinda made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much. Love, love, love,” the 31-year-old singer and actress said in an Instagram video.

She said her makeup would take the least amount of time among all the characters in the movie.

“There’s no, like, thick eyeliner. There’s no, like, heavy crease,” she continued.

“It’s just, like, really warm and open and pretty and, you know, the lashes are in, like, a cat shape, which still gives you the, like, cat eye lift that I usually love, but it’s also just a more honest representation of what you look like. It’s just like, oh this is an eye.”

Ariana said her transformation into Glinda changed her “entire relationship to makeup” while making the film

Image credits: Wicked Movie

Frances Hannon, the lead hair and makeup artist, broke down Ariana’s look in the film and said her makeup was “more about looking for the princess in the character.”

“We wanted to [find] a timeless look, so that in 20 years, when people are still watching this, it will look as beautiful as when [the film] comes out next week,” she told Elle ahead of the movie’s release.

“We kept Ari’s look iridescent and opalescent, and it was in tone with her costumes most of the time,” she told the outlet. “For her body, face, and hair, we wanted that feathery, light, princess-like quality. It was never a heavy, dark lipstick or a dark eyeshadow. Once we did that with Ari, combined with the reflective base on Elphaba, it gave an amazing balance.”

While some fans found the lashes distracting, others defended the makeup choice

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
carrieb avatar
Carrie B
Carrie B
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm seriously sick of hearing about this movie. I'll never see it.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
rabitaille avatar
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I haven't seen it, but I know at least three people who are NOT into musicals actually tell me it's pretty good...so now I'm intrigued. Sometimes there is backing to the hype?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
kutiasutton avatar
FABULOUS1
FABULOUS1
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh look all of the internet make up artist chimed in. I don't know if its for a lack of a better word, but when people say they are furious over something like lashes I question their entire mental stability. They are f***** lashes, if that is what they zeroed in on when she was on the screen, then they missed an epic movie all because they got furious over some lashes.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
