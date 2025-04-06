Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Minecraft Movie Sparks ‘Annoying’ Cinema Trend That Viewers Say Is ‘Ruining’ The Whole Experience
Movies&TV, News

Minecraft Movie Sparks ‘Annoying’ Cinema Trend That Viewers Say Is ‘Ruining’ The Whole Experience

To cheer or not to cheer? That seems to be the age-old question in movie etiquette nowadays.

As the recently released A Minecraft Movie hit cinemas globally, fans of the original video game flocked to theatres to see if it met all of their wild expectations.

And it seems to be going pretty well. Most reviews on Google and from other outlets have described the film as entertaining and “truly special” — but of course, the negative reviews are to be expected, as well.

Highlights
  • 'A Minecraft Movie' is expected to make $140 million domestically on opening weekend, with even more from outside the States.
  • Fans cheered loudly and chanted 'Chicken Jockey' in a specific scene, causing mixed reactions.
  • Moviegoers were split on theater etiquette — some enjoy cheering, others find it distracting.
    Is it annoying for fans to cheer during movies when in theatres?

    Person in a vibrant Minecraft-themed landscape, wearing a pink jacket, possibly related to a new movie trend.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    Despite it all, however, the movie has chartered a path to success, expecting to make $140 million domestically during its opening weekend, which was much higher than anticipated, as well as an additional $100 million from outside the United States. 

    A few moviegoers have even decided to film snippets of their Minecraft experience, the footage showing certain moments that prompted the audience to cheer and clap loudly.

    Warning: potential movie spoilers below!

    Audience reacts during a Minecraft movie screening, phones raised, creating a disruptive cinema trend.

    Image credits: salesmenpod

    According to The Independent, one moment, featured heavily in the film’s trailer, saw Jack Black’s Steve and Jason Momoa’s Garett Garrison confronting a cuboid Minecraft chicken in a boxing ring, who is ridden around the ring by another character.

    Steve exclaims, “Chicken jockey!” which is a reference to the video game — and it caused many fans in the movies to go wild.

    People were heard chanting the line along with Black and whopping after it was delivered. On social media, it appeared as if this specific moment was beloved by many theatres, as well.

    One specific scene of the new Minecraft-inspired movie had fans jumping out of their seat and cheering loudly

    Cinema audience filming Minecraft movie event with phones, highlighting a trend that viewers find disruptive to the experience.

    Image credits: salesmenpod

    @salesmenpod This whole night was surreal and one of the most unforgettable movie experiences I’ve ever had. . . #minecraft#movie#minecraftmovie#chicken#jockey#chickenjockey#fyp#viral#reaction#funny#meme#moviereview#featureme#clips#comedy#video#videogames#games#game♬ original sound – Salesmen: After Hours

    “My theatre clapped every time Jack Black name dropped a Minecraft item that was in the trailers, and when he said Chicken Jockey I sh–t you not the entire row in front of me gave a standing ovation,” one person shared.

    Another said, “Just got back from watching the movie myself, can confirm everyone in the theatre collectively yelled ‘CHICKEN JOCKEY’ during that moment and it was glorious ngl.”

    “This is what made me love my experience more, bc even though the movie wasn’t as bad as i thought it was going to be, the packed cinema with everyone shouting, clapping and cheering whenever jack black name dropped something genuinely gave me so much joy,” a third commented.

    A green zombie-like character from the Minecraft Movie rides a duck, contributing to a controversial cinema trend.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    But the practice of being vocal during movies isn’t exactly loved by everyone. Of course, it’s a moment fueled by genuine excitement and loved by some audience members. Others, however, think it can be distracting and even rude.

    “NO LITERALLY my friends and i’s entire movie experience got ruined by these kids yelling ‘absolute cinema’ and clapping super aggressive. they would quote things constantly and it was just really annoying!!!!! Normalize movie theatre etiquette!!!!” one critic wrote.

    Some people were displeased at the audience’s reaction, saying it ruined their movie experience

    Bearded man in a blue shirt, laughing energetically in a dimly lit room related to Minecraft movie trend.

    Image credits: Warner Bros.

    @ttv_swagbman We cheered anyway #minecraftislife#aminecraftmovie @A Minecraft Movie ♬ original sound – SwagBMan

    Another slammed, “I’m going insane. Am I the only one my person who despises movie screenings like this? If you’re cheering for something other than a meme, find, but this f–cking obnoxious.”

    Someone else chimed in, “We need to stop allowing this kind of behavior btw, cinema etiquette is nonexistent in America, don’t let it spread here.” 

    A Minecraft Movie is in cinemas now. Based on a few netizens, it appears as if the project will guarantee at least a few laughs and bring on a sense of joy.

    “I had low expectations,” one reviewer wrote on Facebook. “Took my teens and thought I would enjoy a nap. I laughed so friggin hard. Hysterical. So dumb. But so funny.”

    A person stands on someone's shoulders in a theater during a Minecraft movie, causing an "annoying" experience.

    Image credits: stealthgyt

    @stealthgyt CHICKEN JOCKEY #Minecraft#minecraftmovie#aminecraftmovie#chickenjockey#iamsteve#minecraftmemes#gaming#funny#movie#andycarrera♬ original sound – andycarrera117

    A user said, “Great movie, reminded me of a lot of 80 fantasy movies I loved so much. It’s simply fun. And all songs were bangers.”

    Another implied that it was a movie for everyone to enjoy — regardless of age and whether or not you’ve played the game!

    “I (40+, plays Minecraft), my daughter (14, barely plays), and my son (24, doesn’t play) watched it the moment it came out,” they said. “We absolutely loved it!”

    Comments were somewhat divided on how they would feel in a loud theatre

    Tweet expressing concern about noisy viewers during Minecraft movie in cinemas.

    Image credits: Crashingthekoop

    Tweet about Minecraft movie causing frustrating cinema trend, showing a humorous response to kids being noisy in theaters.

    Image credits: 55Shamic666

    Tweet discussing the Minecraft movie trend impacting cinema experiences.

    Image credits: KBooth1914

    Tweet criticizing cinema trends related to the Minecraft movie experience.

    Image credits: ssmb291_

    Tweet expressing frustration about movie theater noise during Minecraft movie trend.

    Image credits: LORDCOSMOERA

    Minecraft movie criticized as a meme movie in a tweet, highlighting viewer concerns over cinema trends.

    Image credits: nekokot_1

    Tweet expresses frustration with cinema trend during Minecraft movie.

    Image credits: slickmontanaa

    Tweet on cinema trend impact, mentioning a flop movie experience.

    Image credits: venkymama100

    Tweet replying to a film discussion about Minecraft movie, stating "Let the kids be kids!

    Image credits: siempredro18344

    Tweet questioning police presence in theaters amid Minecraft Movie trend concerns.

    Image credits: CJAYZZZZZZZZ

    Tweet by user about Minecraft movie, expressing opinion with text "Did nothing wrong.

    Image credits: Pickuptruckdude

    Tweet questioning the impact of the Minecraft movie trend on viewers' experience, specifically mentioning a "chicken jockey.

    Image credits: Wrestle_G

