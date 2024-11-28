‘Wicked’ Fans Upset Over Movie Theater’s “Dumb Rule” Prior To Entering Screening

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Theatres seem to have a thing against the Wicked Witch of the West.

Die-hard fans of the newly released Wicked have shown up to screenings of the film in green face paint to honor the iconic Elphaba.

However, it seems many have been asked to wash it off before entering the theater, which has left many viewers disappointed.

Wicked viewers have been denied access to their screening after showing up in green face paint

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated adaptation of the well-known Broadway musical hit the big screen just last weekend, and people have been documenting reaction videos and movie vlogs to post on social media.

A few of these clips have gone viral as social media users label AMC Theatres’ new Wicked regulation a “dumb” addition.

“This is the dumbest rule I’ve ever heard,” complained a TikToker. “Apparently AMC won’t let you put face paint on, so they’re gonna make me wash it off in the bathroom — whatever.”

Image credits: celineserrano84

Similarly, the company’s website states, “[Face] paint, helmets, masks (except for standard face masks used explicitly for health and safety concerns), or anything that covers the face are prohibited.”

Although some locations seem to be a bit more lenient about this.

Someone on social media posted a video, saying, “Can’t relate to being kicked out of the theatre. Mine let me in with all of this” as the clip showed them in a complete head-to-toe costume of Elphaba. “[They] even took pics of me.”

Others on social media have defended the theater, saying the rule has been clear from the start in response to a previous incident

Image credits: celineserrano84

A few comments under these videos argued these mandates were well-known and in place long before the movie’s release, following what is known as “The Dark Knight Incident.”

“As a movie theatre employee, it’s bc of the dark knight incident :( we’ve had to be extra cautious, especially since the new joker movie and smile 2 coming out,” wrote a staff member.

“Please look up what happened at a movie theatre in Aurora Colorado in 2012 during a midnight screening… this is the policy at every theatre,” another reiterated.

Image credits: celineserrano84

On the night of July 20, 2012, in Colorado’s third largest city, a gunman opened fire in a late showing of The Dark Knight Rises. 12 people were killed, and many more injured, according to ABC News.

The shooter was identified as James Holmes, who initially entered the theater in bulletproof clothing, a gas mask, and gloves to detonate multiple smoke bombs before unloading four weapons’ worth of ammunition at the unsuspecting crowd.

Stricter safety measures were implemented following the tragic incident, such as banning face coverings and heightening the presence of security.

But it seems as if moviegoers don’t need to be dressed up in costume to enjoy the movie, as per many of the released reviews

Image credits: jamieforst

Being immersed as Elphaba is certainly part of the experience, but it may not detract from one’s viewing of the film.

NBC Universal reported the musical solidified its place in cinematic history by amassing $163M during opening weekend — surpassing that of Les Misérables, which opened to $103M. This means Wicked has claimed the spot for “Biggest Opening Weekend for a Broadway Adaptation.”

And while speculation arose when the cast for the movie was announced back in 2021, many believe the actors embodied the roles perfectly.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

“I truly believe that no one could have told this story better than [Ariana] Grande and [Cynthia] Erivo, with a phenomenal supporting cast in Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Keala Settle especially,” gushed a satisfied viewer.

They added, “Wicked truly is a must-see for anyone, whether you’re familiar with the musical or not.”

Image credits: Universal Pictures

The musical hit theaters on November 22, 2024, and is now playing nationwide. Part two is set to release around the same time next year.

Comments poked fun at the situation, saying anyone who was required to wash off their face paint got the “full Elphaba experience”

